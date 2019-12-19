Aaron Bradshaw and Kassidy Dalton have been named November students of the month for Stockton High School.
The award, sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, recognizes one boy and one girl each month who distinguish themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship and service to their school and community.
Bradshaw, a sophomore, is the son of Kathy and Mark Bradshaw. His activities include band, student council, math team, scholar bowl, Global Fest, Spanish club and FBLA. His awards include Student of the Week, FBLA, Math Relays and A-Honor Roll. Bradshaw is a member of Boy Scouts of America and privately studies the violin.
Dalton, a senior, is the daughter of Scott and Heather Dalton. Her activities include golf, math club, Spanish club, National Honor Society, athletics and band. Her awards include Student of the Week, district and state band, varsity golf and academic honors. Dalton is a student representative for the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of Stockton Christian Church and an employee of Evans Drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.