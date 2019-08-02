The Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance will once again sponsor the Back To School Fair, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the town campus.
Free school supplies will be distributed to all Stockton R-I students in the elementary cafeteria. Various booths will offer local information, used clothing giveaways, activities and food. Free haircuts will be given to all students pre-K through 12th grade. Students also can meet Domino, the school therapy dog.
For more information, call Michael Tunnell at 276-4631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.