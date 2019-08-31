A Back to School Bash for area families was hosted Monday, Aug. 12, by Park Street Christian Church, El Dorado Springs. This was the second year PSCC hosted such an event in coordination with the West Central Back-To-School Fair by sponsoring a booth at the fair to invite the families to the evening’s event.
“It has been a lot of fun and our attendance tripled this year over lasts,” bash coordinator the Teresa Lyness said. “I’m thinking this will be PSCC’s new annual tradition.”
Approximately 50 were in attendance. All who attended received a meal, lots of pop and popcorn while they watched a movie and a take-home gift. Additionally, one lucky winner received a large “Back to School Basket,” while more than 30 other different small prizes were also handed out.
The highlight of the evening was when children were asked to enter a drawing by writing about their favorite teacher. More than 23 entries were received. From these, four were drawn to compete in a trivia quiz bowl about the movie they just watched. The top two winners of the quiz bowl received individual prizes, but more importantly, received the honor of presenting on behalf of PSCC a Teacher Supply Gift Basket to their chosen favorite teacher.
Monday, Aug. 19, as teachers were busy preparing their classrooms for the first day of school, the two winners, Alivia Bowen and Kiera Norval, along with PSCC minister Steve Althiede, met at the El Dorado Springs Middle School to deliver the baskets. Both Austin Gooden and Suzanne Ridgway were pleasantly surprised and honored by the gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.