FFA members from 18 area schools gathered Thursday, Oct. 10, at Stockton’s Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center for the Area X Barnwarming. Stockton FFA members served their guests corn dogs and soft drinks while the students enjoyed fellowship and dancing. At one point, as the DJ spun “Fishin’ in the Dark” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the youngsters sat on the floor for a group dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.