Traditionally, Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance (SAMA) has encouraged a month-long competition — the “Souper Bowl” canned soup drive. This drive is to encourage givers to help replenish the soups distributed at the Stockton-based food pantry.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no competition this year. However, the need for the soup still exists. The good news is, the community still can help restock the shelves.
In 2020, 3,148 cans of soup were donated during the month of February. The winners of the challenge last year were Stockton United Methodist Church with 2,015 cans, and Woody’s Fast Stop won the most-donated by a business/organization category with 87 cans.
All soup helped get us through a large portion of a really tough year, helping many in our community.
Anyone wishing to donate soup can drop soup off at the SAMA Food Pantry from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays, or participating community members can drop off donations at any of Stockton’s churches which are part of SAMA organization.
Anyone seeking to donate soup while shopping at Woods Supermarket in Stockton can deposit cans of soup into the big black SAMA Food Pantry donation barrels at either entrance.
Soups most needed are tomato, cream of mushroom, chicken noodle and vegetable; monetary gifts are appreciated as well, especially during such unprecedented times.
All donations to the SAMA Food Pantry are tax-deductible and receipts for donations can be provided by SAMA staff upon request.
