New teachers for the Stockton R-I district show off the gift bags they received Thursday, Aug. 8, from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce. Front from left are Stephanie Eslinger, Julie Bingham, Tara Akins, Jana Cossins, Malisia Kerr, Ashton Daniels, Angela Ingram, Danielle Romine; and back, Marisia Stevens, Toby Wurtz, Jeremie Akins, Alexandra Allen, Casey Trower, Whitney Bays, Mati Freeze and Greg O’Connor.
