Jenna Rickman tied for 55th place in the Missouri Class 1 girls state golf tournament, Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa.
Rickman, a junior, carded identical rounds of 111 over the two days to finish at 222. Kayla Pfitzner of Springfield Catholic captured medalist honors at 146, as the Lady Irish lapped the field in the team competition. Catholic defeated Father Tolton of Jefferson City by 117 strokes.
