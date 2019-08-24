St. Andrew Lutheran Church will begin a verse-by-verse Bible study on the book of Revelation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 15080 S. Mo. 39.
What is Revelation about? The book of Revelation is a book of comfort. When people fear the world is raging out of control, we see God is always in control of history. In Revelation, we are shown God’s ultimate victory of evil, death and the devil. We are given a glimpse of the magnificent beauty of heaven. We also are assured as we remain faithful as believers in Jesus, we will experience eternal life with Him. “Be faithful, even to the point of death, and I will give you the crown of life” (Rev. 2:10).
Revelation includes some very bizarre scenes and challenging symbolism. As we study Revelation, we will identify what the symbols and numbers mean. It is then we have a fuller and deeper meaning of this book.
For questions, call (417) 840-1610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.