Civil Cases
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Lidnsey Brown, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $599.40.
Barbara Bland, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Clair Fraser, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, default judgment against defendant, $551.50. Defendant must vacate property by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
George Ainley, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Christy Jo Griffith, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, default judgment against defendant, $551.50. Defendant must vacate property by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Stephen Rawson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $7,752.70.
Meek Lumber Yard LLC, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Gabrielle Mayfield Britt et al, Halfway, defendants, registration of foreign judgment, case review hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Regina A. Allison, defendant, El Dorado Springs, contract/account (bulk), case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Easy Cash ASAP, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Dawn Sloan, Springfield, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from Greene County.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Gary R. Norval, defendant, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
U.S. National Bank Association, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Mary F. Taylor et al, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Thelma Palmer, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, petition filed.
Kirk Hackleman, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Community Springs Health Care, El Dorado Springs, defendant, wrongful death, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Vehicle Claims
Jerome Floyd Hetherington, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare Inc., El Dorado Springs, petition for review of substance abuse traffic offender program, court modifies assessment assignment to 10-hour offender education program.
Felonies
Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, second-degree domestic assault, class D felony, warrant issued with $15,000 bond.
Kevin Harper, South Greenfield, persistent driving while intoxicated, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Misdemeanors
Sumer Lynn Roy, Springdale, Arkansas, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, two years of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shane Kenneth Skillett, Appleton City, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Tammy Lee Hutsler, Lowry City, fraudulent stop-payment of a check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Aaron Robert Eastham III, El Dorado Springs, animal abuse, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Crystal Ann Bushnell, Stockton, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Conservation Violations
Onnye Davis, Jerico Springs, taking or attempting to take and/or possess deer without permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Justin Mitchell, Gladstone, taking or attempting to take and/or possess deer without permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Jason Bennett Pyle, Stockton, placing grain, salt products, minerals, consumable natural and manufactured products within a CWD containment zone, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Joseph Bullard, Odessa, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Adam Hartman, Lamar, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Kalynn M. Perrodin, El Dorado Springs, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Zach Brownsberger, El Dorado Springs, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Travis Atwell, Springfield, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Traven Thomas Willi Buxton, El Dorado Springs, taking or attempting to take and/or possess deer without permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Traffic Cases
Hunter Levi Hogan, Columbia, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Searra Laine Kelly, El Dorado Springs, failure to secure child less than age 16 in proper restraint and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $20.
Mathew Jordan Murray, Macks Creek, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Domestic Relations
Cody R. Hudson, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Lisa L. Hudson, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, proposed parenting plan filed.
Jaynee Purdom, Ozark, petitioner, vs. Anthony Purdom, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, proposed parenting plan filed.
Protection Orders
Cinday S. Jones-Hunt, petitioner, vs. Daniel G. Hunt, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Jacob E. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Scott A. Nielsen, petitioner, vs. Alyshea N. Shultz, Ozark, respondent, child protection act, court transfers case to Christian County.
Michaela A. Witulski, petitioner, vs. Michael Patrick Witulski, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Samantha Bolen, petitioner, vs. Byron Bernard Bock, Fair Play respondent, adult abuse without stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Serena D. Hicks, petitioner, vs. Aaron Swift, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Robert L. Hicks, petitioner, vs. Aaron Swift, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Nov. 24-30.
Sunday, Nov. 24: Property damage reported on E. Route CC, Stockton. A neighbor was pulling pipes out of ground and throwing them. Handled by an officer.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm going off on S. 1201 Road, El Dorado Springs. It was a false alarm.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Airport Village, Stockton. A person was sleeping in their vehicle and the horn honked excessively. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Nov. 25: A theft was reported on E. 1800 Road, Jerico Springs. Firearms were taken. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A theft was reported at Stockton Lake Storage. All contents were taken including family memorabilia. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Information was given saying clothing was being withheld from the caller on E. Route U, El Dorado Springs. When located, a welfare check on the family was requested. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J and 752 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Harassment and assault were reported on E. Route M, Stockton. A subject was on the property who should not be, and all parties in the yard were arguing. Handled by anofficer.
A welfare check was requested on E. Route N, Stockton. The subject was found in a disoriented state and transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A theft was reported at the storage units on Dunlap, Stockton. The owner was out of town and advised. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An assault was reported on Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton. A co-worker was reported. Transferred to another agency.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm at S. 1425 Road, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to report a neighbor’s animals on his property. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious persons on S. Mo. 39 allegedly tried to set a tree on fire. Unable to validate. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Cattle were reported on the roadway on Mo. 215 in Dade County. Transferred to another agency.
Disturbance on W. Pine, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Horses were out in a neighbor’s yard again on E. 1550 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Federal Protection reported an alarm on Stockton Lake Drive. The owner was notified.
A road hazard was reported on the east side of Cedar Creek Bridge, Stockton. A MoDOT sign was in the road.
Harassment on the phone reported on S. 1285 Road, Stockton. Threats were made to the family. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on Route CC, Stockton. A continuation of a problem. Handled by an officer.
A rental car company requested a welfare check on an individual who rented a vehicle and never returned it. No contact was made by an officer.
A theft of logs was reported on Route CC, Stockton. The suspect did not have permission. Aaron Swift was arrested.
One ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: An assault was reported on Surf Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident occurred on Oak Street, Stockton. A moving truck hit a passenger car. All information was exchanged. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A welfare check was requested on S. 1491 Road, El Dorado Springs. A doctor stated the subject never misses an appointment. The subject was located and fine, just forgot the date. Handled by an officer.
A road hazard was reported on Route CC east of Horse Creek Bridge. A dead deer was in the middle of the road. Handled by an officer.
Officers handled a funeral procession from Stockton Christian Church to Stockton Cemetery.
St. Clair County requested agency assistance. Handled by an officer.
ADT reported an alarm going off on 1450 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported alarm on 275 Road, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Disorderly conduct was reported on 1656 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs. Two fire calls for a structure fire and a grass fire.
Thursday, Nov. 28: A disturbance was reported on W. Harwood, Jerico Springs. A suspect was reported having violent behavior Handled by an officer.
A disturbance was reported on E. Broadway, El Dorado Springs. A dinner guest became violent and broke a glass door. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Nov. 29: Harassment reported at Hot Spot, Stockton. Aggressors were waving guns and yelling. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police requested a welfare check on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A theft was reported on Vern Street, Stockton. Jewelry and clothing were taken. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Stockton High School. A warning was given.
An abandoned vehicle was found on E. Route B Stockton. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car, which appeared to have gone through a fence. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Trespassers were reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The call was unfounded.
Arkansas Security reported an alarm on S. Ward, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Nov. 30: An officer reported harassment at Great Southern Bank, Stockton.
El Dorado Springs police reported a 911 hang-up in El Dorado Springs. An officer reported all was well.
Traffic stop near storage units on Dunlap, Stockton.
A death was reported on S. Sac Street, Stockton. Medics and the coroner were dispatched.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Nov. 25-30.
Monday, Nov. 25: Officers responded to a reported domestic assault at 601 E. Joe Davis. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler P. Poore, 36, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of third-degree domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 100 S. Main concerning a suspicious person. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Louis M. Stockdale, 27, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of littering and manner of pedestrian travel. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to an assault at 106 E. Poplar. A juvenile suspect has been identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
Officers arrested Daniel C. Halverson, 26, Milo, for Vernon County warrants charging him with burglary and stolen vehicle, with a $2,500 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Officers responded to a report of utility tampering/theft of utilities at 316 W. Spring. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jessica M. Thompson, 41, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of larceny and tampering with utilities. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a report of utility tampering/theft of utilities at 310 W. Spring. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Darrell W. Gant, 61, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of larceny and tampering with utilities. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shawnda R. Pulley, 37, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Charles Dice Jr., 24, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of speeding, with a $88 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Officers responded to 319 W. Spring in reference to utility tampering and theft. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to trespassing at 300 W. A Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Heather L. Benenhaley, 27, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree trespassing. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 302A S. Kirkpatrick. The investigation revealed the theft of a cell phone. A suspect has been identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 801 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jessica D. Beard, 28, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of an ex parte order of protection. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Nov. 28: Officers arrested Nicholas D. Mitchel, 29, Appleton City, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant on the original charge of trespassing. He was transported to St. Clair County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Friday, Nov. 29: Officers arrested Chadd A. Ellison, 21, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of bicycle lights and reflectors required, possession of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 315 E. Fields, Apt. D. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tina M. Applebee, 35, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $170 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 315 E. Fields, Apt. D,. The investigation resulted in the arrest of John D. Donahue, 35, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia and peace disturbance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Nov. 25. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Tuesday, Nov. 12, were approved.
The commission met with Cheryl Marcum for an update on SB 391 and to give an update on the “Right to Harm” film. There were 43 people in attendance to watch the film which included patrons, panelists and a waterway scientist.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24911 through 24955, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 57 from ut of county, eight from Cedar County, total 65.
Foster moved to approve 2020 Local Law Enforcement Block Grant for $6,005.58 for purchase of equipment, winter jackets, rechargeable flashlights and protective gloves, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted yes.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed 850 Road near Fairview Church, 775 and 2375 roads and Myers Bridge, now open. Discussed backhoe repair. The commission requested a list of roads graded and worked on, mowed, gravel, etc. weekly. Discussed culvert pipe installation.
The commission received a thank-you note for getting Myers Bridge reopened on 480 Road.
The commission reviewed an email updating the FY2020-21 Lake Patrol Contract at $62,500 per year.
The commission received a call from Janise Oglesby concerning 1180 Road survey.
The commission met with Judge David Munton and circuit clerk Melinda Gumm, who discussed court security options.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the Cedar County Health Department.
The commission met with treasurer Peggy Kenney, who discussed the 911 surtax and how it works. The state retains the first $800,000, then money trickles down to the counties. 911 funds must be spent on 911 service betterment; which limits how those funds may be utilized. The state 911 board has discussed mandating an address change if roads change numbers when they turn corners. At this time the state is in hopes they will cover the roughly $60,000 it will cost to do address changes out of $800,000, but that is not promised.
The shelter fund has been being paid to W.I.N.G.S. Refuge for several years, but ARC of Hope used to receive the funds. Both appear to be entitled to receive funds from this fund. The treasurer is researching this to make sure it is being sent to the appropriate entities by statute.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Lorin K. and Cleone C. Smith to Veitschegger Enterprises LLC, land in sec. 19-20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Michael W. and Thelma M. Nolan to Jessica D. Waldron, land in lot 8, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Carl E. and Carolyn Sue West to RCB LLC, land in lots 1-3, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27; and land in sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Earl Gene Holder, Diana Kay and Craig Swartz and James William and Crystal Holder to Robert Blackwell, land in sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28.
Kevin B. Miller, trustee of the Roy B. and Shirley J. Miller Trust, to Derrick Dawes, land in secs. 26 and 35, twsp. 35, range 26.
Judy A. and Charles E. Humberd to Judy A. and Charles E. Humberd, lots 3-5, Owl Haven Estates.
Devin Fastdog to Mark and Becky Keen, lot 1, block 3, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James Michael and Kathy Jo Coleman, trustees of the James Michael and Kathy Jo Coleman Trust, to Trenton M. and Abby L. Floyd, land in sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
James L. Burns to Kaitlyn S. Norman, lot 8, block 1, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jimmy D. and Beverly Sue Davolt to William A. and Nedra S. Fox, land in sec. 35, twsp. 34, range 25.
Daniel H. and Jennifer L. Callen to Jared T. and Amy J. Kuntz, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat; and land in sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Patrick R. and Cari M. Ford to Ashton B. and Garret K. Gan, land in sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 27.
