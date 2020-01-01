Civil Cases
Barn Lease Corporation of America, Inc., Medina, Tennessee, plaintiff, vs. Paula Myers, defendant, El Dorado Springs, replevin, consent judgment against defendant, $3,590.88.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Ronald Smith, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $3,604.88.
Velocity Investments, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Alyssa A. Berning, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from St. Clair County.
Merchants Acceptance, Bellevue, Washington, plaintiff, vs. Monti M. Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Franchesca Graves, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Linda Heryford, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Sara Brite, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jimmy J. Forbach, Humansville, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Trisha Lynette Zaring et al, Stockton, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Kyle Lee Johnston et al, Stockton, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Justin L. Shouse et al, Schell City, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Felonies
Amy R. Inman, Humansville, two counts of possession of controlled substances, class D felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Court releases defendant on her own recognizance.
Brandon Duncan, Stockton, first-degree property damage, class E felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, class A misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and applied for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Defendant remanded to custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Dewey Milo Foster, El Dorado Springs, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, no sexual contact, class A felony, warrant issued with no bond.
Chandler Collins, El Dorado Springs, three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age, unclassified felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Defendant remanded to custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Conservation Violation
Charles R. Ackerman, El Dorado Springs, failure to void deer permit or attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Traffic Cases
Amy Jo Reed, Gardner, Kansas, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $46.50.
Deborah Ritschel-McMahon, Stockton, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100.
Jayden James Serls, Bolivar, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $196.
Municipal Cases
Jeffery Carter, Stockton, animal at large, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Mark A. Dyer, Stockton, animal at large, guilty plea, fine $100.
Payton Saulters, Stockton, animal at large, guilty plea, fine $50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Marriage
Charles Shane Smedley, 46, Stockton, and Jessica Dawn Waldron, 42, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Kristin Marie Cain, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Clay W. Cain, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, case dismissed by parties.
Marilyn Sue Ellis, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Donald Eugene Ellis, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Dec. 15-21.
Sunday, Dec. 15: An officer was out doing a building check at the Hill Church, Stockton.
Theft reported on S. High, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer was out on extra patrol at Cedar County Health Center, Stockton. The scene was clear, no action taken.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on E. Route B, Sheldon. Medics, Missouri State Highway Patrol and first responders dispatched. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police requested agency assistance on W. Carmen, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on extra patrol in Friendship Hills area, Stockton.
Alarm Company reported at CMH, Stockton. All was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sac River Bridge on Route N, Caplinger Mills. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Security Alarms reported an alarm on Third Rd., Stockton. Unfounded.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 16: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Motor assistance requested on Mo. 39 just south of U.S. 54. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Smith St., Stockton. A warning for careless and imprudent driving was given in a parking lot.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route H, Stockton. A warning for equipment was given.
An officer was out on civil process on E. Route CC.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given for plates not displayed properly.
An officer was out on civil process on E. 1100 Road. Papers served and clear.
An officer was out on extra patrol in the Wagner area.
Property damage on S. 1325 Road, Stockton. A mailbox was missing.
An officer was out to check on a vehicle in the ditch on Route B west of Mo. 97.
An officer was out with an expired plate at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility. The subject was clear, no report taken.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at CMH, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on 501 and 350 roads, El Dorado Springs. A headlight was out. Juan Lozano was arrested for an active warrant.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: A caller reported a trespasser on S. 1501 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A truck was reported in the ditch on E. Route B, Sheldon, causing a road hazard. Handled by an officer.
A vehicle struck a deer on Mo. 39 north of Mo. 32, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Handled by dispatch.
A suspicious person was reported on E Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
A welfare check was requested at Maplewood Apartments, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A road hazard was reported on Route CC and 675 Road. A semi-trailer continually parks obstructing traffic. Officers warned the driver.
An officer was out on civil calls at N&K Tire. No contact was made.
A welfare check was requested at Maplewood Apartments, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Motorist assistance requested on Route B east of Route O, Jerico Springs. Bobby Ralston was given a citation.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Disorderly conduct on W. Jackson, Stockton. An officer reported the parties are separated. Handled by the officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Black Walnut Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on West and Davis streets, Stockton. A citation was issued to Michael Parrish.
Harassment was reported at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A strange male customer got too friendly inside the store. An officer talked to the subject and is not sure what to do.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Route J at a bridge. It appears the vehicle hit a tree, but the driver was missing. The driver was later located walking down road and OK. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on follow-up at N&K Tire, Stockton. Brandon Duncan was arrested on active warrants.
Officers assisted jail staff with an unruly female. She was placed in a restraint chair and assaulted the deputies.
Theft reported on S. 201 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
One ambulance call in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Dec. 19: A disturbance was reported on 1000 Road, El Dorado Springs. A male suspect had a weapon but did not threaten to use it. The subject was cleared, no report taken.
A disturbance was reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The caller stated there might be a stolen truck on the premises. A theft was confirmed from Polk County. Caleb Montoya was arrested for stolen property.
A DWI was reported on Spring Street, Stockton. An officer was unable to locate the suspect.
Casey’s, Stockton, reported a customer arguing about paying. The clerk proved he did not pay. Handled by an officer.
A wallet was reported stolen on E. 100 Road. The scene was clear, and a report taken.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire on 1850 Road.
Friday, Dec. 20: Traffic stop near Elks Lodge, Stockton. A warning was given for failure to stop at a stop sign.
An officer transported a prisoner to the El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Received a call stating a suspect has a restraining order against them and went to Stockton school where the child was and picked up the child. The caller was advised they would have to talk to the school about the situation until the restraining order takes effect.
Arson was reported on S. 2281 Road, Stockton. A field was set on fire. Extra patrol was requested. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on Sac Street, Stockton. Negative contact was made.
A caller reported a field on fire and thought it might be an uncontrolled burn on 1700 Road and Mo. 32, Stockton. It was a controlled burn. Handled by an officer.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 39 and Route N. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning for equipment was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Dec. 21: A careless and imprudent driver was reported on U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
A disturbance was reported at Airport Village, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A disturbance was reported on S. 501 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported by El Dorado Springs police on Mo. 39 and Airport Road, Stockton. A motorcycle rear-ended a truck. One subject had facial injuries. A medic, fire and a towing service were dispatched. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Cattle reported out on the roadway on Mo. 97 and Route CC. The animals were gone when an officer arrived.
Polk County requested assistance.
An officer was out on follow-up on Route EE, El Dorado Springs.
A suspicious vehicle and activity were reported on Black Walnut Street, Stockton. Shots were fired and someone appeared to have shot an animal. Will contact Conservation Department. Handled by an officer.
A building check and extra patrol were requested at Fairview Church. Handled by officer.
A building check and extra patrol were requested at Independence Church, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Englewood Drive, Stockton. A citation was given to Charles Landrus for possession of drug paraphernalia.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on Mo. 32 and 420 Road, Stockton. The vehicle was marked for tow.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, Stockton. Dakota Schrock was arrested for an active warrant.
Simplisafe reported an alarm going off on S. Mo. 215. No contact was made.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Dec. 17-21.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Officers arrested Chadd A. Ellison, 21, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of stealing, with a $652 bond. He was release on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to an assault at 1301 E. Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 116 W. Fields. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Melinda G. Goth, 42, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear for the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $225.50 bond. She was released on recognizance pending court appearance.
Friday, Dec. 20: Officers arrested Louis M. Stockdale, 27, El Dorado Springs, for a Barton County warrant charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle, with no bond; and Vernon County warrants charging him with non-support in excess of 12-months, with a $600 cash bond. He was transferred to the Barton County Jail pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Dec. 21: Officers responded to a burglary in progress at 510 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shelby M. (Wilson) Lawson, 22, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of peace disturbance, with a $175.50 bond; and Polk County warrants charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of no valid operator's license and stealing, with no bonds. She was transferred to the Polk County Jail.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Alexander E. and Melissa L. Franks to Karl R. and Raymond L. Zimmerman, land in lot 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 28.
Mark and Becky Keen to David Childs, lot 1, block 3, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Edna Jo Green, Janolyn and David Taylor and Paula and William Connors to Edna Jo Green, land in sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 28.
Donal A. and Emily C. Hoskins to Donal A. Hoskins, trustee of the Donald A. Hoskins Trust, land in secs. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Tracy Huff to Jared D. and Emily F. Green, land in sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 28.
L.E. and Gloria Willingham to Gwendolyn Grace Willingham Kraft, lot 5, block 1, Mount Carmel Estates.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to CMH Properties, land in sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Bonnie Willinger, trustee of the BMW Family Trust, to Jim and Loretta Feeney, lot 83 and part of lot 84, block 11, Cruce’s First South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jerry and Jacquelin S. Barnes and Kristi Moore to Carl Dexter and Bobbie J. Winder, land in sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 26.
Alex F. and Maryna Polkopin to Kimmy’s at Caplinger LLC, land in secs. 16 and 21, twsp. 35, range 26.
Darin Jenkins to Jennifer Alsup, land in sec. 1, twsp. 33, range 28.
Linda R. Burmester to Statler A. French, land in sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 28.
Linda R. Burmester to Linda R. Burmester, trustee, land in secs. 23, 25-26 and 35-36, twsp. 34, range 28.
Doris Arlene and Edward R. Smith, to Doris Arlene Smith, land in sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 27.
Lural and Nancy Mays to Frank E. and V. Cathryn Barbeau, lots 3 and 7, Hagan’s Addition and lots 1-2, block 13, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.