Civil Cases
Calvary SPV I, LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Denise Selena Alexander et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, suit on account, consent judgment against defendants, $5,739.47.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kristy Gann aka Kristy D. McCoy, Nevada, defendant, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendant, $1,156.21.
Simmons First National Bank, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John T. Glenn, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $2,698.51.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dawn Keim, Harwood, defendant, small claims of more than $100, consent judgment against defendants, $2,073.37.
Higgins Propane Inc., El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jennifer Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendant, $692.27.
Bart L. White, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Andy Pirtle dba Pirtle Automotive, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, plaintiff’s petition denied at his cost, trial judgment for defendant.
Arvest Bank, Yellville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Andrew Siegismund, El Dorado Springs, defendant, replevin, case dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Elena C. Dyas, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Karsten Runkle, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Allied Services Inc., El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Debra Kephart, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jessica Frances Wilkewitz et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Simmons Bank, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Dan M. Kirby et al, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Ron’s Electric, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Tiffany Guerrero dba TMG Property Services LLC, Olathe, Kansas, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Vehicle Claims
Bryan C. McNutt, Joplin petitioner, vs. Director, Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, limited driving privilege, case dismissed by parties.
Mark Anderson, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for declaratory judgment, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Felonies
Michael O. Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of a firearm, class C felony; and receiving stolen property, class C felony; Alford pleas in 2018, probation violation, probation revoked and previous sentences reinstated of five years of incarceration for each count with the Missouri Department of Corrections, served consecutively.
William Soban, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for further proceedings. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance.
Travis W. Thomas, Hume, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s releases on own recognizance bond.
Richard R. Inman, Stockton, charge pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings.
Chipper E. Owsley, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance once processed by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office with the condition defendant has no contact with victim.
Misdemeanors
Shawn James Bergsten, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home or eggs, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Dustee Kaytlynn Bradt, Monett, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Douglas Wayne Bradler, Knob Noster, stealing, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 30 days incarceration, suspended execution of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Kyle Isaac Dawes, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, guilty pleas, fine $110.
Jason R. Reynolds, Schell City, two cases of passing a bad check, class A misdemeanors, guilty pleas, sentenced to 30 days incarceration, suspended execution of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Autumn Marie Righter, Stockton, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Samuel Montana Sloan, Sheldon, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, Alford pleas, fine $60.50; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, Alford plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Christian Leon Thompson, Wichita, Kansas, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Lavonna G. Walkingstick, Aldrich, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Whitney Richelle Moffatt, El Dorado Springs, second-degree property tampering, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Makynzie Leigh Andrews Raines, Independence, second-degree property tampering, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Stacy Herdliska, El Dorado Springs, fraudulent stop payment, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Debra Luann Jones, El Dorado Springs, following another vehicle too closely, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Thomas Brandon Jewell, El Dorado Springs, receiving stolen property, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Tyler Allen Howard, Greenfield, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Randall E. Reed, Adrian, allowing child less than age 7 on watercraft without personal flotation device, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Gordon Andrew Laster, St. Louis, allowing child less than age 7 on watercraft without personal flotation device, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Hunter Samuel Fogler, Humansville, nonregistration of a vessel, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Terry Rae McGuire, Harrisonville, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
David Tyler Storment, Dunnegan, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Lily Miriam Laub, Humansville, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Benjamin Trowbridge, Weaubleau, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Lance Leland Hall, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Traffic Cases
Bruce Lee Hensley, Nevada, failure to wear seat belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Jacob A. Rankin, Emporia, Kansas, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sheila Marie Quinn, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Marion Kirk Plumb, Kansas City, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Donna Sue Moreland, Camdenton, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Shaun Coleman Laub, Humansville, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Karen B. Govoro, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Jordan Lee Himmelberg, Collins, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Ashley Nichole Oberdiear, Bolivar, failure to secure child less than age 16 in proper restraint, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Municipal Case
Derrick Lee Beeks, Stockton, property damage, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Marriage
Chase Allan Honeycutt, 21, Stockton, and Mary Ilene Webb, 20, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Alyssa Irene Thomas, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Robert Ray Thomas, St. Joseph, respondent, dissolution without children, default judgment on dissolution.
Paige Hartig, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Toby C. Hartig, Stewartsville, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Thelma Annette Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Terry Lee Smith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Janelle Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Domestic Relations
Desirae Elizabeth Smith, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Donn G. Smith, Kansas City, respondent, family access motion, joint parenting plan filed, consent judgment entered.
Protection Orders
Thelma A. Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Nadine Sinclair, petitioner, vs. Michaeleen A. Rollag, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Randi K. Greenstreet, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Leona R. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jillian L. Reynolds, petitioner, vs. Jason R. Reynolds, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Nathanial S. Gautreaux, petitioner, vs. Cassandra Pruett-Keller, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Cassandra Pruett-Keller, petitioner, vs. Nathanial Stone Gautreaux, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Cassandra Pruett-Keller, petitioner, vs. Penny Johnson, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse stalking, two petitions denied.
Elena R. Mooneyham, petitioner, vs. Penny Johnson, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Pamela J. Elkins, petitioner, vs. Leon Puffet, Collins, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
T.J.L. Elkins, petitioner, vs. Leon Puffet, Collins, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Cassandra Pruett-Keller, petitioner, vs. Nathanial Stone Gautreaux, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Elena R. Mooneyham, petitioner, vs. Nathanial Stone Gautreaux, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Wyatt A. Crume, Stockton, respondent, two cases of adult abuse stalking, judge assigned.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Richard Justin Crume, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, judge assigned.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 18-24.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Received a call regarding a combative individual on E. 680 Road, El Dorado Springs. The caller asked to speak to an officer, but the officer tried reaching the caller several times with no contact.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for a building check on E. Hickory, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
An officer was out on a follow-up at Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge. A subject was in custody, brought to the sheriff’s office and released. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call stating a subject passed away on E. Magdalena, Stockton. Contacted the coroner and Bland-Brumback Funeral Home. Handled by an officer.
One ambulance call in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Aug. 19: Received a call of people shining red lasers and flashlights at passers-by on Church and Locust streets, Stockton. The subjects were gone when an officer arrived.
El Dorado Springs police called and stated a resident there was making odd statements and saying he was burning things on First Street, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating a push mower was in the road at 825 Road between Route Z and 1400 Road, Stockton, and has been there for some time. An officer brought the mower to the sheriff’s office awaiting someone to claim it.
An officer was out on a follow-up on S. 28 Road, Dunnegan. Negative contact was made.
An officer was out at Woody’s Fast Stop on a motorist assist. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop at Jackson and Locust streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call from Casey’s, Stockton, stating people were standing by the street, hollering and throwing things at people trying to pull into Casey’s. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Received a call stating a suspicious vehicle was parked by Simple Simon’s, Stockton, with the lights off and the engine running. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call from Winner Road, El Dorado Springs, of a disturbance. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 from Route CC, Stockton. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a cow out on the road on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. The animal was put up.
Polk County transferred a call requesting a welfare check on E. 1450 Road, Stockton. Contact was made and all is well.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 1000 Road, Humansville. Contact was made.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Sac Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of harassment on S. 351 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Received a call asking for an investigation on Magdalena Drive, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
An officer reported taking a report of an assault in Stockton.
A resident requested extra patrol at Maplewood Estates, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on the Stockton square. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Received a call of distress on Stockton Lake. A boater had run out of gas, it was raining and the boat was near the Island. The boat had external lights on. State and conservation agents were contacted.
Received a request for a welfare check on Chestnut Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer transported inmate to Sedalia.
An officer was out on a warrant service. Chipper Owsley was arrested on an active warrant.
Received a call of fraud on Route N, Stockton. A subject made a sale and was given a bad check. An officer advised to give it to the attorney general.
Rapid Response reported an alarm going off on College Street, Stockton. The location was secure.
Received a call stating a stranger was in the home on Route BB, El Dorado Springs. A resident went to a neighbor who called 911. Bradley Stevens was arrested for an active warrant.
El Dorado Springs police reported a suspicious person standing in the road on Mo. 82 west of Route H. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Polk County requested assistance on a pursuit. A suspect rammed a patrol car and tried to run down a deputy. The suspect turned back into Polk County and the call was canceled.
One ambulance call in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
A resident reported seeing a needle by a dumpster on Orchard Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and Route U. A warning was given.
Received information regarding a suspicious vehicle at Orleans Trail bathrooms. The car has been tagged.
Received a call requesting contact be made with an individual on E. Route CC, El Dorado Springs. An officer was unable to make contact.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Aug. 23: Interface Security reported alarms going off at Dollar General, Stockton. The building was secure.
Received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch on Mo. 123 north of Fair Play. No one was around. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call reporting fighting on North Street, Fair Play. Threats were made to set things on fire. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call from Cedar Springs stating they heard shots fired and an explosion. The call was lost and could not reconnect. Officers were dispatched but could find nothing.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1425 Road, Stockton. The subject was clear and no report was taken.
Allison’s reported a drive-off in El Dorado Springs. The driver was contacted and planned to go back.
Received a call of someone cutting down trees on Spring Street, Stockton, and wanting an officer right away. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a stolen camera on S. Mo. 39. Handled by officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Received a call from a subject stating he was told to get a urinalysis and breathalyzer test.
Received a request for a welfare check on Sunset Street, Stockton. The subject was located and is fine.
Received a call on High Stret, Stockton, stating a male was knocking on the door and would not leave. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call from Polk County reporting a motor vehicle accident on E. Route N. Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a family situation in Stockton. The call was latter canceled.
Received a call of fireworks, maybe on Grubb Street, Stockton. The fireworks actually were legally shot outside city limits. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a report of a supposed stalker who also has broken into the subject’s house. The subject was told to file an ex parte order of protection. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and Route A. A warning was given.
El Dorado Springs police reported a vehicle ran over the curb at Hot Spot and is in the ditch. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a vehicle covered in mud on the side of road at 320 and 351 roads. The vehicle was not a road hazard. Unable to contact owner. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a near miss with a deer on Mo. 97 and Route C with no injuries. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call stating a subject loaned his vehicle and they have not returned it. Was advised since he loaned it, there was nothing the sheriff’s office could do.
One ambulance call in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 19-25.
Monday, Aug. 19: Officers responded to 310 S. Grand concerning utility tampering and the theft of city utilities. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Paul D. Coleman, 48, for a St. Clair County felony warrant charging him with failure to Appear on the original charge of stealing $750 or more, with a $2,500 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Officers arrested Patrick L. Decker, 29, El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while suspended, speeding, displaying the wrong license plates and failure to show proof of insurance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 115 W. Fields. The investigation led to the arrest of Michael R. Murphy Jr., 25, for peace disturbance. He was released on summons to the Cedar County sheriff pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 511 S. Ohio. The investigation revealed the theft of a lawn mower battery. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Officers responded to a burglary at 300 E. Spring. Continuing with the investigation, on Saturday, Aug. 24, officers arrested Dani L. McRae, 29, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and larceny; and Thomas B. Jewell, 39, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, larceny and property damage. Officers completed probable cause statements for these charges. McRae also was issued summonses for permitting an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle, failure to register a motor vehicle, no seat belt, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jewell was issued summonses for failure to obey a lawful request of a police officer, no seat belt, no proof of insurance and no valid operator's license. On Sunday, Aug. 25, officers received a Cedar County warrant charging McRae with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, stealing and second-degree property damage, with a $5,000 bond; and a Cedar County warrant charging Jewell with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, stealing and second-degree property damage, with a $10,000 bond. McRae and Jewell were transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearances.
Officers arrested John J. Cox, 37, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with failure to appear, on the original charge of unlawful possession of a weapon, with a $5,000 cash bond; and a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with resisting or interfering with arrest, with a $15,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Patrick L. Decker, 29, El Dorado Springs, for a Versailles municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended or revoked, with a $500 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, Aug. 23: Officers responded to a larceny at 318 S. Grand. The investigation revealed the theft of a red five-gallon can full of gasoline. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Officers responded to 301 S. High concerning a reported larceny occurring Friday, Aug. 23. The investigation revealed the theft of two shotguns and two Xbox One gaming consoles. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Aug. 25: Officers responded to a burglary at 116 W. Oak. The investigation revealed the theft of two pairs of tennis shoes. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, August 19. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday August 13, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24695 through 24700, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Cheryl Marcum for an update on SB391.
The commission met with Becky Groff and Marilyn Ellis, who requested consideration of participation in a biking trail from Cedar to Polk County using portion of the old San Francisco rail line. The starting point would be from Joe’s Cabins. The commission will begin looking over maps to see where the best options are.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 49 out of county, three from Cedar County, total 54. The sheriff can deny or revoke a CCW for anyone who gets a medical marijuana card.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor DJ Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project, 1500, 1620, 901 and 151 roads and Caplinger Bottoms.
The commission received thank-yous from Clayton Rains for the gravel on 1101 Road and from Christy Hull on 550 Road.
Conference call with Steven Jeffery: The temporary restraining order has been put in place until the hearing. Conference call tomorrow morning to discuss a press release prepared by the attorney. TRO hearing is set for Monday, Sept. 16, Cole County Courthouse.
The commission reviewed a quote for renewal of health insurance rates for 2019-20 from Connell Insurance. Foster moved to adopt the base plan presented and a secondary buy-up option for employees desiring more coverage; Boultinghouse seconded. Boultinghouse, Collins and Foster all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills and payroll were approved.
The Cedar County Commission met Tuesday, Aug. 13. Present were presiding commissioner Collins, northern commissioner Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Foster and deputy county clerk Kendra Householder.
Commission minutes for Monday, Aug. 8, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, requests to process court orders 24690 through 24694, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project and maintenance on county roads.
Received a call concerning a property dispute, the commission deferred to circuit court as a civil matter.
Tom Lewis came in to visit with commissioners about FEMA and turning in receipts for the FEMA project.
The commission called Vita Jones to discuss her issue with neighbors and their sewer issues and broken pipe. She has spoken with the county health department.
The commission met with Patty Cantrel, West Central, who discussed new Local Any Day website for tourism and events for local businesses.
The commission met with Marty Matters Construction LLC, who discussed the Myers Bridge project. Panels and all equipment should be $1,829 to rent for a 29-day rental. They will deliver. Area was cleaned up by road and bridge department and road widened as much as possible for big equipment. Jason Sivils, Great River Engineering, will meet with Matters this week to mark off the bridge. The project will start Monday, Aug. 19.
The commission talked by phone with Stephen Jeffrey, Jeffrey Law Group, who discussed the county’s CAFO ordinance, preserving the health ordinance and protecting current regulations.
Motion by Boultinghouse to participate and utilize Jeffrey Law Group as their representative; seconded by Foster. Foster, Collins and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission signed an agreement to select Jeffrey Law Group for council on filing lawsuit on Senate Bill 391, which takes away any local control.
The commission called surrounding county commissioners to discuss CAFO ordinances.
The commission discussed election results and votes by precincts.
The commission reviewed the U.S. Corp of Engineers Lake Patrol Report, Cedar County Health Department monthly reports, and Sheriff’s fund monthly report.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Kathy E. and Lawrence M. Caldwell to Ashley Swafford, lot 5, block 2, The Mars Hill; and land in sec. 21, twsp. 33, range 26.
Kyle D. and Jamie D. Holder to Clayton Kubick, lot 11, Morgan’s Addition to the City of Stockton.
Charles F. Jolin to Charles F. Jolin, trustee of the Charles F. Jolin Trust, land in lots 1-2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Roy Ronald Kollen and Madelyn Elaine Miller to Madelyn Elaine Miller, land in sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 25.
Chester and Janet K. Starkey to Chester Eugene and Janet K. Starkey, trustees of the G & J Residence Trust, lot 7, Wittmeir Addition.
Jeffery Wayne and Mary Lynn Burns to Michael Ray and Pamela S. Burns, land in sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 26.
Penny Ellen Pate to Michael Ray and Pamela S. Burns, land in sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 26.
Castorland Properties LLC to Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor, lots 25-27 and 32-33, block 2, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs; and lots 11-12, block 9, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Michael S. and Catherine L. Schmitt to Joy Lee Kruse, lot 1, block 6, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Robert M. and Rachel D. McNutt to Robert M. and Rachel D. McNutt, sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 25.
Diana L. and James Arnold to Robert K. Block, land in sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
Kem Taylor Price aka Kim Price, and Ila Price aka Kim Price, to Kem Taylor Price and Ila Price, sec. 33, twsp. 34, range 25.
Michael and Miranda Spurgeon to Brian M. Quillen-Anderson, lots 4-5, Shady Oaks.
