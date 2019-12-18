Civil Cases
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Brennan Dozler, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $1,444.53.
Woodward Rentals, Lowes, Kentucky, plaintiff, vs. Jeremy Massie, Jerico Springs, defendant, replevin, consent judgment against defendant, $23,287.81.
Cittizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Vineta Marvalene Pankey, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $25,207.19.
Genesis Health Clubs, Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Robert L. Plouviez, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $3,698.09.
Blanch Eslinger, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Christopher Ricky Alen Wilson, Walnut Grove, defendant, property damage, default judgment against defendant, $22,207.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Shannon M. Mendenhall, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
Bank of America, N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. William C. Walding, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Preston Wigel, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
DNF Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Helen Renee Hall, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from Polk County.
Security Credit Services LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jimmy J. Forbach, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from Polk County.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Bryan Quiocho, defendant, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Janet R. Pike, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lance William Meister, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. June Kay Floyd, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Bank of America, N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca Ann Gilbert, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Dr. Michael L. Housh, D.D.S, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dustin Decker, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Chris Lee Roadcap, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Lisa Meyers, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Stephen Murrell, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda Gail Goth et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Felonies
Austin Allen Hutson, Clinton, three counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Court amends bond to $5,000 with special conditions of release amended and attached.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Earl Evans, parts unknown, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Defendant remanded back to the custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Terry Gene Coleman, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Misdemeanors
Chad C. Hamby, Vandalia, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $175.50. Initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Daniel Lee Oldfield-Clark, Pleasant Hope, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.50.
Dustin A. Raney, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Joshua Rarrick, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine waived, court costs only.
Leslie James Ramsey, Dunnegan, fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense, class A misdemeanor; and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and pleads not guilty. Case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Wyonda Gray, parts unknown, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Donn Glynn Smith, Kansas City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Martha Sander, Nevada, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Debra Motley, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Jason Smith, Lockwood, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Jason Lee Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor carrier vehicle with unsafe or improper frame, suspension, axle, wheel, rim and/or steering system, class B misdemeanor; and operating a commercial motor vehicle without a seat belt, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Conservation Violations
Joseph Bullard, Odessa, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Gerry Harley, Warrensburg, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50.
Ivan Ivanovich Kulcha, Bolivar, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Heath Stark, El Dorado Springs, taking, attempting to take or purse wildlife from or with a motor-driven air, land or water conveyance, class A misdemeanor; and taking deer in closed season, class A misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $549.
Glenda Cane, Springfield, attaching a permit to a deer taken by another, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
James Cornelius Cheek, El Dorado Springs, friendly spotlighting, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Josiah Laub, Humansville, taking, attempting to take and/or possess deer taken with with illegal firearm, ammunition or arrow, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Traffic Cases
Brent Lee Church, Fair Grove, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $150.
Linda Harris, Bolivar, defective equipment and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $150.
Austin Michael Reagan, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $110. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Alexandra Stranimier, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Michael Kleine, Truxton, failure to secure child less than 8 years old in proper restraint, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Municipal Cases
Payton Saulters, Stockton, animal at large, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Jeffery Carter, Stockton, animal at large, animal license and vicious animal, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Dissolutions
Jennifer Jenkins, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Darin M. Jenkins, Bolivar, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Michael Paul Dawes, Fair Play, petitioner, vs. Jamie Jo Dawes, Hamilton, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Taylor Correia, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Ncholas Correia, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Arlena L. Manning, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Thomas Eugene Manning, parts unknown, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution filed by petitioner.
Domestic Relations
Rachel E. Davis, DeSoto, petitioner, vs. Michael W. Davis, Bolivar, respondent, family access motion and motion to modify, cases consolidated, trial date set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Protection Orders
Gary D. Benham, petitioner, vs. Nickolas D. Mitchell, Appleton City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Katherine M. Benham, petitioner, vs. Nickolas D. Mitchell, Appleton City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
LaJeana C. Martin, petitioner, vs. Jessica Dawn Beard, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Samantha Bolen, petitioner, vs. Byron Bernard Bock, Fair Play, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Serena D. Hicks, petitioner, vs. Aaron Swift, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Robert L. Hicks, petitioner, vs. Aaron Swift, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Patrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Bruce A. DeBoeuf, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Rita M. Tratz, petitioner, vs. Wendy A. Gruber, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Christopher A. Dwerlkotte, petitioner, vs. Lacey D. Fine, respondent, child protection act, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Christopher A. Dwerlkotte, petitioner, vs. Justin Kirksey, respondent, child protection act, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
James M. Rigg, petitioner, vs. Tyler Poore, El Dorado Springs, respondent, child protection act, order denied.
Brice K. Thornton, petitioner vs. Zachary Jamison, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner vs. Sevren S. Smith, Lockwood, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner vs. Coltin Johnson, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Name Change
Katlyn Renee Dilullo, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Dec. 8-14.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Reports of shots fired on S. 1225 Road, Stockton. The caller and neighbors had been shooting guns and one hit the house by the infant’s room. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 9: Traffic stop on 1550 Road, Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 32, Stockton. A citation was issued to Reggie Swartzenruber.
A welfare check was requested on 1025 Road, Stockton. No contact was made and the sheriff’s office contacted the caller. A missing person was entered into Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on S. Church Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at County Line on Mo. 32. A tow truck was en route. Handled by an officer.
A welfare check was requested on Owen Mill Road, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
An abandoned vehicle reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. An officer investigated.
A welfare check was requested on E. Route EE, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Motorist assistance was requested for car trouble on Route B west of Mo. 97. Handled by an officer.
A trespasser was reported on W. Page, Jerico Springs. The suspect refused to leave. Handled by an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on S. Mo. 97, Jerico Springs. The driver just ran out of gas. The call was canceled.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm on E. 1656 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious person was reported on S. Route C, Jerico Springs. The suspect had just parked to use a cell phone. Handled by an officer.
A possible burglary was reported on S. Flint, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A homeowner reported a mailbox knocked down on E. 1480 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
Fraud was reported on E. 1774 Road, Bear Creek. Checks were received from out of state. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
An officer was out on warrant service on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. Chipper Owsley was arrested.
Motorist assistance was requested on U.S. 54 and 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. The vehicle was broken down. Handled by an officer.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at CMH Stockton Clinic. There was no apparent break-in.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Route H, Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Trespassers were reported on E. 1500 Road. The call was unfounded.
Received a call stating an order had never been delivered to E. 1700 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a 911 hang-up call from E. 274 Road, El Dorado Springs. The caller sounded like a child. Unable to contact.
A disturbance call of an alleged assault was reported on S. College, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A resident came into the sheriff’s office to report a theft on S. High, Stockton. The subject left before talking to an officer.
Received a call reporting a death on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. A funeral home and the coroner were dispatched. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Cattle on the roadway on Mo. 32 and 245. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
A vehicle was reported stolen on E. 350 Road, Stockton. The theft was posted in MULES. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Cattle on the roadway on Mo. 32 and 245. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire at Masters Beach.
Friday, Dec. 13: A vehicle struck a deer by Stockton Post Office. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on 800 and 900 roads. A vehicle swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle was towed. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Information was received regarding a vehicle needing to be removed on Maplewood Drive, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Information was received from Cramer’s Veterinary Clinic. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call regarding a family incident at Collins. Handled by an officer.
A welfare check was requested on E. Hoff, Stockton, later canceled.
A suspicious vehicle and person were reported at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility. The suspect was out shaking doors, but gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Locust, Stockton. No action was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Pine, Stockton. A warning was given.
A landowner reported trespassers. He believed he was shot at on 1675 and 1300 roads while hunting. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suicidal subject in El Dorado Springs. The sheriff’s office contacted El Dorado Springs police for assistance. The subject was taken to a hospital. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire on S. Mo. 39, Stockton, later canceled.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Dec. 9-15.
Monday, Dec. 9: Officers responded to larceny from a motor vehicle at 400 E. Fields Terrace. The investigation revealed the theft of a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield in .40-caliber with holster, ammunition and U.S. currency. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested of Rutger T. Crawford, 23, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of obstruction, with a $296 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 1601 S. Vernon. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Darrel E. Bartkoski, 26, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 804 S. Grand. The investigation revealed the theft of a red 2020 Tao Tao Scooter 150cc. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 211 W. Oak Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Darin E. Lumley, 49, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of resisting arrest and peace disturbance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Officers responded to larceny at 306 W. Lafayette. The investigation revealed the theft of a jigsaw. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Dec. 13: Officers responded to an assault at 205 N. Ohio Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Rhett A. Lunsford, 24, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a burglary at 229 W. Pine. The investigation revealed the theft of a table and a cell phone. A report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to shoplifting ay 312 W. U.S. 54, Woods Supermarket. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to larceny from a motor vehicle at 1707 S. Elm. The investigation revealed the theft of a wallet with U.S. currency, debit and other cards. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to an assault at 1301 E. Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Officers responded to a reported larceny of a bicycle at 206 W. Cruce. The investigation revealed the theft of a dark blue and orange men’s 29-inch Mongoose Exhibit bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Dec. 15: Officers responded to a domestic assault at 309 W. Carmen. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Cory D. Martin, 44, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault and for a Newton County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no seat belt, with a $10 fine. Officers completed a probable cause statement for second-degree and third-degree domestic assault.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Carol Platt, substitute trustee, United States Department of Agriculture and Harold A. Mangler to Earnie and Jennifer Renegar, lot 12, Happy Hills Estate.
Joyce Ann Volk, trustee of the Gary L. Pennock Trust, to Lakeview Hills Investments LLC, land in secs. 5, 7-8, twsp. 34, range 28; and land in lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 28.
Jeffrey and Kelle Hill Parks to Kerri Parks Klotz, lot 473, block 60, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Simmons Bank to Raymond and Alice Daniels, land in sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 25.
Dennis E. Budd, successor trustee of the Marjorie Elaine Budd Trust, to Shane L. Budd, land in sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 27.
Tim L. Jr. and Marsha Sportsman to Marty and Tanya R. Sportsman, land in sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Shannon K. Mays to Frank E. Jr. and Virginia C. Barbeau, land in sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 28.
Karen Kay Zulauf to Ann Elizabeth and Charles Richard Finch, lots 6 and 8, Lakeview Drive – Cassell’s.
Craig William and Karen Johnson to Craig William Johnson, trustee of the Craig William Johnson Trust, land in secs. 16, twsp. 36, range 28; and lots 7-8, block 8, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Steve R. Jones to Mark C. and Patricia M. Freemyer, lot 1, block 1, Edge Subdivision; and land in sec. 28, twsp. 34, range 26.
George D. Nichols, trustee of the Larry J. Hale Trust and the Linda K. Hale Trust, to James R. and Amanda M. Hargrove, land in secs. 8, 16-17 and 20, twsp. 34, range 28.
Paula Gayle Shepherd, trustee of the Bonnie V. Edde Living Trust, to Paula Gayle Shepherd, land in sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 26.
Paula Gayle Shepherd to Douglas M. and Paula G. Shepherd, trustees of the Douglas M. and Paula G. Shepherd Family Trust, land in sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 26.
William T. and Evelyn P. Smith to William T. and Evelyn P. Smith and Deborah K. McMahon, part of lot 6, block 54, Original Fremont (Stockton).
