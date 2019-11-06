Civil Cases
Mazuma Credit Union, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Logan T. Perrodin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, consent judgment against defendant, $2,500. Motion to dismiss by co-defendant State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, Jefferson City, sustained.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Karsten Runkle, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
Peggy L. Smalley, Lamar, plaintiff, vs. Patricia Kay Loeschen et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Unifund CCR, LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Richard E. Goble, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Larita D. McNeeley et al, Jasper, defendants, contract, change of venue received.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Richard J. Gilbo, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Charlotte A. Johnson, Hermitage, plaintiff, vs. Simmons Bank et al, Stockton et al, defendants, declaratory judgment, petition filed.
Vehicle Claim
Chad A. Baker, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, revocation review, application for stay order filed by petitioner.
Felonies
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk or serious injury or death to any person, class E felony, $5,000 surety bond posted, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Garrett Michael Joseph Ecker, Farmington, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Misdemeanors
John Aker, Andrews, Texas, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Trenda R. Loomis (Foster), El Dorado Springs, contamination of surface water or groundwater, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Christopher Todd Fishburn, Bolivar, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Scott W. Amburgy, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Robert Elliott Ford, Humansville, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; failure to secure child less than 16 years old, infraction; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Jacob Applegate, Fordland, driving while suspended or revoked, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Christopher Lee Bridges, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Kaghan Lee Mays, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; speeding by 1-5 mph, infraction; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Kent Laray Maris, El Dorado Springs, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Dakota Schrock, Stockton, taking or attempting to take wildlife from a public roadway, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Johnny Walker, El Dorado Springs, taking or attempting to take wildlife from a public roadway, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Kaden Julian, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 26 mph or more, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Timothy Jon Chadd, Milo, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Jayden James Serls, Bolivar, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, defendant pleads not guilty, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Michael Trevor Appel, Jerico Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Royceann Deborah Andra, Stockton, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Katelyn Dawn Vanbummel, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
William Michael Charles, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Traffic Cases
Seneca Lee Stenberg, Stockton, operating a vehicle knowing owner has no insurance, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; case review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Sage Atkinson, Carthage, speeding by 1-5 mph; and failure to wear seat belt, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Searra Laine Kelly, El Dorado Springs, failure to secure child less than 16 years old; and failure to wear seat belt, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Angela Lynn Kopchak, El Dorado Springs, failure to display license plates, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Stephanie Nicol Massie, Jerico Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Marriage
Matthew Thomas Roe, 29, El Dorado Springs, and Jennifer Jacqueline Garrett, 34, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Heather M. Willmore, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. James Robert Willmore, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, judgment for dissolution.
James R. Haden, Dunegan, petitioner, vs. Abbie Haden, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Jessica J. Lewis, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Eric J. Lewis Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Domestic Relations
Ariel Lynn Williams, Bethany, petitioner, vs. David Arthur Williams, Milo, respondent, motion to modify, order appointing next friend.
Protection Orders
Kristina J. Brodersen, petitioner, vs. Howard Otis Cunningham, Arcola, respondent, adult abuse stalking, order denied.
Kristina J. Brodersen, petitioner, vs. Howard Otis Cunningham, Arcola, respondent, child protection act, order denied.
Sarah Reddick, petitioner, vs. Ethen Joe Stevens, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Eva C. Spohn, petitioner, vs. Crystal R. Spohn, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Sunday, Oct. 27: Assault and property damage reported on S. Mo. 39. One arrested.
Abandoned vehicle reported on Mo. 32 south of Filley. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct reported on E. 850 Rd., Humansville. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route CC, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for not stopping at stop sign.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton School. The alarm was not set correctly.
Received a call of a disturbance on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. Threats were made. Handled by an officer.
Cattle out on Route U and 701 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1675 Rd. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, Stockton. Michael Dawes was arrested for driving under influence of drugs, speeding and turn signal.
A motorist reported a male in a ditch with a shotgun. Caller stated other people have seen this male walking on Route Z before. An officer was unable to locate the subject.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 near Stockton Christian Church. A warning was given.
Disorderly conduct reported on W. Fourth, Fair Play. The caller stated they had been slapped by an alleged intoxicated suspect. Transferred call to Polk County.
Traffic stop on North Shelter Rd., State Park.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Oct. 28: An officer transported a male subject to Cox North Hospital for evaluation.
An officer transported a female to El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop by Divine Images, Stockton. A warning was given.
El Dorado Springs police called requesting an officer for a female in their office receiving threatening phone calls. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on private property on Route AA, Stockton. An officer advised the suspects they were trespassing.
Received a call of a suicidal female on E. 1658 Rd., Stockton. Subject transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Received a call of a deceased female on S. 851 Rd., El Dorado Springs. Contacted Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious person was reported on E. 800 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The suspect was shining a light in windows on the property. An officer was on scene.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Received a 911 hang-up. Called the number back and everything was fine.
A subject reported harassment in the Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Cattle out on Mo. 32 by Cedar Creek Bridge. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a missing person in Stockton who was later located.
Traffic stop on Jackson St., Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 800 Rd., Stockton. A warning was given.
Cramer’s Veterinary reported equipment parked there for over two weeks.
Received a call of a theft of a wallet in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Traffic stop on Mo.32 and 39. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire investigation.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: A motor vehicle accident occurred on Mo. 32 and Route CC, Stockton. A subject allegedly had a head injury but left the scene before the officers arrived. A medic was dispatched but later cancelled. A fence was damaged and the owner notified. A citation was given to Loren Richardson.
Cattle were reported in the roadway on Route K and 1001 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Received a request for officer assistance on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. Diane Schmoll was arrested.
A subject filed a statement at the sheriff’s office of a theft of a camper trailer. An officer went out to speak to the subject but was unable to locate.
A calf was reported in the roadway on Route K, one mile west of Route U. The calf put itself back in pasture.
Received a request for a welfare check on South St., Jerico Springs. All was fine.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle at Vision Solutions. Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Route C and 2100 Rd. A medic was dispatched and later cancelled. Handled by an officer.
One ambulance call in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Oct. 31: A suspicious person was reported on N. Maple, Dadeville. Transferred to another agency.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported by Woody’s Supermarket, Stockton, westbound. An officer stopped the subject. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Two vehicles were blocking traffic at Stockton school. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Nov. 1: An officer assisting El Dorado Springs.
A vehicle was blocking the roadway at Sac and Oak streets, Stockton. The vehicle was to be moved.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at storage sheds on Mo. 215 and 1425 Rd. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a civil matter. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Received a call of a domestic dispute on Route N, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A vehicle hit a deer on Mo. 32 and Route A. The deer was dead and off the highway.
Simply Safe reported an alarm on E. 1656 Rd., Stockton. The call later was canceled.
A disturbance was reported at Airport Village, Stockton. A suspect was alleged to have a gun and used it to threaten people. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a local citizen was bitten by a pit bull on S. Brown St., Stockton. The dog has been put in quarantine.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported westbound on Mo. 32 into Stockton. A warning was given.
A German Shepard dog was reported obviously lost if anyone is missing one on High St., Stockton.
A resident reported a renter broke into their house and is afraid. This is a civil issue.
Received a call stating a truck has the caller blocked in and will not move at Casey’s, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Oct. 28. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern nommissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster, deputy county clerk Kendra Householder (morning) and county clerk Heather York (afternoon).
Commission minutes for Monday, Oct. 21, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24828 through 24843, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property. The commission signed Missouri quarterly reimbursement report.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 50 from out of county, 13 from Cedar County, total 63. The sheriff submitted a revised contract for police services for the city of Stockton. The commission reviewed and approved the revised contract by Sheriff McCrary, who will attend the Monday, Nov. 4, Board of Aldermen meeting at Stockton City Hall and present the contract.
Larry Kelly, Poor Boy Tree Service, stopped in to discuss right-of-way maintenance he has done.
Byron Hamilton stopped in to request ditch pulling.
Sandy Kicker stopped in to discuss Koncord Special Road District and the 2019 FEMA status.
The commission met with Rusty Norval from Cedar County Ambulance Board, who dropped off and discussed the dispatch contract. The commission budgeted $1,000 per year for training.
The commission received a report of road concern on 1450 Rd. off Mo. 32.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed 1450 Rd. off Mo. 32, culvert cleanout at 450 Rd., the intersection of 350 and 1000 roads, 1001 Rd., 800 Rd. east of Mo. 32 and the status of the Myers Bridge project.
The commission reviewed the annual contribution election for CERF retirement program. Boultinghouse moved to continue 4% contribution for 2020, Foster seconded. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed a letter and contract submitted by the CART cost share program with Missouri Department of Conservation. Boultinghouse moved to approve for 2019-20 CART agreement, Foster seconded. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed dispatch training tuition assistance agreement between Cedar County Ambulance and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Foster moved to approve agreement for dispatch tuition assistance, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed Chief Elected Officials Consortium Agreement for West Central Workforce Development Board. Foster moved to approve renewal of agreement, Boultinghouse seconded. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed a monthly report for Sheriff’s Revolving Fund, and CCMH board minutes.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Neal H. and Casey D. Trower to Neal H. and Casey D. Trower, land in sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25.
Danny R. and Sara J. Jenkins to Billy and Kalena Bruce, parts of lots 3-4, block 58, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
3L Investments LLC to Haden Smith, land in sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
James E. and Barbara A. Streid, trustees of the Streid Revocable Trust, to Joseph and Heather Goff, land in sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 25.
Philip and Kasey Canole to Melissa D. Clark, parts of lots 1-2, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Linda K. and Wayne A. McCullick to Michael R. Brown, lot 39, Richard’s West Lawn Acres Second Addition.
Michael and Stephanie Dockery to Chris Bray, parts of lots 4-5, block 1, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Billy J. Sr. and Janette J. Evans to RGTS LLC, land in sec. 15, twsp. 34, range 28.
Ben G. Hurd to Benjamin L. Hurd, land in sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 28.
Go America LLC to Donald Dean and Vicki Lea Molz, land in sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Edwin P. Williams Jr. to Edwin P. Williams, lot 22, American Resorts block A.
Edwin P. and Maria E. Williams to Arika D. Uselton and Kenneth L. Dishong, lot 22, American Resorts block A.
Jonathan Glenn Roberts, trustee of the Jonathan Roberts Family Trust, to Aaron M. and Meghan L. Jeffreys, land in sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 28.
Wayne Elton, Nora, Robert Charles and Erin Powell to Jack D. and Frosti D. Burns, land in sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
James S. and Jo L. Sumner to Roylan J. and Della S. McDaniel, trustees of the Roylan and Della McDaniel Trust, lot 38, block 1, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Lana Sue Jones to Lana Sue Jones, trustee of the Lana Sue Jones Trust, lot 1, block 3, Long’s Addition; and land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 29.
Lana Sue Jones, trustee of the Lana Sue Jones Trust, to Jones Brothers Farms LLC, lot 1, block 3, Long’s Addition; and land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 29.
Robert Wayne and Brenda Lea Terrell to The 6 T Trust, land in sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 25.
Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr, trustees of the Bahr Revocable Trust, to Keene III and Melissa Saxon, land in sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
David R. and Heather Magnuson to Stephen J. and Patricia A. Busby, lots 7-9, Replat of Pleasant View Estates Subdivision First Addition.
Myra Lynne Tinsley Bond, trustee of the Charles Edward and Vada Catherine Tinsley Trust, to James Michael and Myra Lynne Tinsley Bond, land in secs. 28-29, twsp. 35, range 28.
Myra Lynne Tinsley and Jeffery Bond to Jeffery and Myra L. Bond, land in secs. 28-29, twsp. 35, range 28.
Chester Eugene and Douglas Eugene Starkey, trustees of the Chester Eugene Starkey Trust, to Tyler L. Cathy R. and Shirley Johnson, lot 8, block 5, Robison’s Section Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Frank E. and V. Cathryn Barbeau to Skyler and Lacy Greenstreet, lot 1 and part of lot 2, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs; and lots 3 and 7, Hagan’s Addition.
