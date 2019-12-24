Civil Cases
Freeman Surgical Center LLC, Joplin, plaintiff, vs. Lorie Foster, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $1,540.04.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Faye Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $2,644.44.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Kody B. Skakal, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $4,373.44.
Leslie Michelle Smith, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles Francis Perkins dba Perkins Transmission, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, plaintiff’s petition denied.
Kirk Hackleman, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Community Springs Healthcare Facility, El Dorado Springs, defendant, wrongful death, judgment and order approving settlement of wrongful death claim. Plaintiff files stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in Dade County.
Chris Lee Roadcap, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Lisa Meyers, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, consent judgment against defendant, plaintiff granted possession of property, defendant must vacate by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Charles W. Reese et al, El Dorado Springs, petitioners, vs. Jared Keith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, landlord complaint, case dismissed by parties.
Second Round Sub LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Naomi R. Redburn, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Ernest Richard Tompkins, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Brennan A. Dozler, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Harring, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Roger K. Partridge, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Richard B. Schadowsky, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kaylea A. Armstrong, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michael J. Bishop, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Veronica Good, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tony R. Landrove, Buckner, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Jared Keith, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles W. Reese et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Felonies
Kirby Dean Doeden, Stockton, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections; and driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 10 days in jail, concurrent with felony count.
Earl Evans, parts unknown, manufacture of controlled substance, class C felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent with other sentence.
Robert Ward Havlik, Bolivar, third-degree assault, special victim, class D felony, Alford plea, suspended execution of sentence of four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation with special conditions.
Jason Lee McNeely, parts unknown, six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felonies, guilty pleas, suspended execution of sentence of seven years per count of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years per count of supervised probation, all running concurrently.
William Soban, El Dorado Springs, forgery, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, charge information in three separate cases not available, defendant waives preliminary hearings and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 18.
Cory Douglas Martin, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance.
Misdemeanors
Trey Thomas Babcock, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle with visibility-reducing material applied to windshield, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
William Michael Charles, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Michael B. Gainey, El Dorado Springs, peace disturbance, first offense, guilty plea, fine $200.
Katelyn Dawn VanBummel, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Kaylee Storment, Dunnegan, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Lloyd Emer Tabor III, parts unknown, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor; driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belt, infraction; and failure to display license plates, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Eli Hubbard, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Jamie Danielle Brown, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Jordan Taylor Albrecht, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Debbie Phelps, Sheldon, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Toby Ferris, Arcola, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Michelle Nicole Wilkinson, Lockwood, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Sierra Christen Morris, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Skyler DeWayne Dozler, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Conservation Violations
Zach Brownsberger, El Dorado Springs, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50.
Glenda Cane, Springfield, attaching a permit to a deer taken by another, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
James Cornelius, Cheek, Milo, friendly spotlighting, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Sterling Compton, Cedar City, Utah, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $124.50.
Traffic Cases
Evan Roy Kempf, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Angela Lynn Kopchak, El Dorado Springs, failure to display license plates, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Municipal Case
Rachel L. Butterfield, El Dorado Springs, child welfare endangerment, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Marriage
Jeffrey Allen Vogeler, 52, Stockton, and Julie A. Bosley, 54, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Francis J. Peckman, Las Vegas, Nevada, petitioner, vs. Christy Leann Peckman, Bates City, respondent, and Cheryl Stockman, Stockton, guardian and conservator, dissolution without children, default judgment on dissolution.
Breanna Leray Wood, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kristofer E. Wood, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Protection Orders
Tiffany Bourland, petitioner, vs. Dallas James Horn, El Dorado Springs, respondent, child protection act, default judgment for full order of protection.
Jason L. McNeely, petitioner, vs. Levi L. McNeely, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Tasha Wilson, petitioner, vs. Andrew Schutten, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner vs. Sevren S. Smith, Lockwood, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner vs. Coltin Johnson, respondent, adult abuse stalking, order denied.
Toni Lingle, petitioner, vs. Tammy Shirk, respondent, child protection act, case dismissed by parties.
Name Change
Katlyn Renee Dilullo, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, name change granted.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Dec. 9. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Dec. 2, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24978 through 25022, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheridan Garman-Neeman of Kaysinger Basin and Bruce Rogers, El Dorado Springs city manager, for interviews for a new economic developer. Jeff Hancock, Camdenton, and Nick Allison, Jefferson City, were interviewed.
The commission met with Dan Wadlington of Sen. Roy Blunt’s office.
The commission met with Ronnie and Robert Coulter, who discussed their seasonal schedule with the road and bridge department.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor DJ Ford, who discussed 02, 601, 900, 501 roads, Hackleman cemetery road and putting in pipe on 501 Road. Retrieved backhoe from repair shop.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 55 from out of county, 11 from Cedar County, total 66. McCrary presented the newly updated contract for police services after last week’s discussion.
McCrary discussed potential changes for DSSSF grant in 2020.
McCrary discussed budget requests for 2020. He would like a new repeater in El Dorado Springs. He reminded the commission of wage increases for the new minimum wage rate and requested considering an increase in deputies’ wages. Recommended increasing deputies from $9 to $10 hour. A new commissary account may be able to compensate for jailers’ wage increases and the revolving fund may be able help compensate for office secretary increase.
The sheriff is looking at purchasing a new truck for inmate transports and commissary fund purchases. Mid-Missouri Bank is offering a rate of 3.4% interest for the loan. The projected arrival of truck is January 2020.
The commission met with Anterior Communications for phone line update. The new phone port date from Windstream to Anterior is set for Friday, Dec. 13.
The commission received a call from Stephen Jeffrey with notification of trial date set for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 for SB391.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the Cedar County Health Department.
The commission met with treasurer Peggy Kenney. Bills were approved.
Transfers
Kenneth F. Hamilton Jr. to Kenneth F. Jr., Jase and Jared Hamilton, land in sec. 22, twsp. 35, range 28.
Max R. and Janice N. Hendricks to Max R. and Janice N. Hendricks, trustees of the Max R. and Janice N. Hendricks Trust, land in secs. 9, twsp. 34, range 26 and land in secs. 25-26 and 35, twsp. 34, range 28.
Mark and Jane McMullin to Donald C. Richards, lots 2-3, block 4, Owl Haven Subdivision.
Judy Clark to Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, land in sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jordan Lee and Khrstyal Ehlers to Aaron Robles and Tiffany Carriker, land in sec. 22, twsp. 36, range 28.
Russell J. Gentrup to Kevin A. and Cheryl D. Williams, lot 45, Edge Subdivision Second Addition.
Breanna Laray Wood to Kristoffer Eugene Wood, lot 10, Roe’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Parker Family LLC to Roy and Twila Zimmerman, land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 29.
Debra and Lonnie Stetina, Steve, Phyllis A., Tom and Teresa Rutledge to Brent and Joy Rutledge,
land in secs. 30-31, twsp. 34, range 26; and land in lot 1, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Brent and Joy Rutledge to Brent and Joy Rutledge, land in secs. 30-31, twsp. 34, range 26; and land in lot 1, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Darin W. Jr. and Rhiannon N. Henderson to Deborah Fischer and P. Denise Feldt, lot 46, Cassell’s Addition Replat.
