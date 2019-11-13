Civil Cases
The Urology Group, P.C., Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Norma Shifflet aka Norma Norval, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $1,422.26.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ryan Wilkinson, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $3,070.76.
Geico Casulty Insurance Subrogee Wade Lucas and Jami Lucas, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jeramy Lee Henderson, Nevada, respondent, property damage, default judgment against defendant.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lauren B. Cartwright, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Jean Dean, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Philip Canole, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Alexis Fuller et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, default judgment for rent and attorney fees.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Kristeen Pulsipher, Stockton, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Linda Wainscott, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Midland Funding, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Georgie Wiggins, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Leesa Coulter, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Citibank, N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kay Floyd, defendant, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Shannon G. Sanderson, Schell City, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Chad Shinn et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michael T. Strange, Collins, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Staci Jean Tittle, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kimberly Dionne Vanholt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jeramie S. West, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jonathan Lee Winkleman, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Keith E. Wolfe, Sedalia, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Timothy S. Wyrick, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Barbara Bland, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Claire Fraser, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Vehicle Claims
Jeremy W. Gish, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to determine ownership of a motor vehicle, court finds petitioner is lawful owner.
Augustine Morales, Appleton City, petitioner, vs. Compass Health Inc., Clinton, respondent, petition for review of substance abuse traffic offender program assessment assignment recommendation, court modifies assignment to offender education program.
Mark Anderson, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for declaratory judgment, court finds petitioner is lawful owner of motor vehicle.
Jerome Floyd Thomas Hetherington, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare Inc., El Dorado Springs, respondent, petition for review of substance abuse traffic offender program assessment assignment recommendation, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Felonies
Anthony D. Cheek, Lamar, voluntary manslaughter, class B felony, guilty plea in 2012, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of 15 years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Correction.
Matthew Robert Garry, El Dorado Springs, receiving stolen property, class C felony, guilty plea in 2016, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of six years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Matthew Robert Garry, El Dorado Springs, distribution of controlled substance near public or government-assisted housing, class A felony, guilty plea in 2016, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of 10 years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Ralph Sheldon Kestin, Stockton, aiding escape of a prisoner confined for a felony, class B felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, to run concurrent with sentences currently being served in Jasper and Christian counties.
Brandan S. Ketterman, Branson, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, guilty plea, sentenced to seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Michael W. King, Nevada, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, to run concurrent with sentence in Vernon County.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, guilty plea in May, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, stealing, class D felony, guilty plea in May, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, receiving stolen property, class D felony, guilty plea in May, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea in August, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, guilty plea in May, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Carl Eugene Norman, Clinton, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class C felony, guilty plea in 2013, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence reinstated of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
James Wallace Varner, El Dorado Springs, persistent driving while intoxicated, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of three years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation.
Charles Brian Gillan, Stockton, receiving stolen property, class D felony, arraignment scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree arson, class B felony, arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Misdemeanors
Joshiah Jason Ruston Jr., El Dorado Springs, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.50.
Chance Logan Fuqua, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor; and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Kaitlyn Michelle Hewitt, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, suspended imposition of sentence, two years of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Charles Norman Millsap, Stockton, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Jeremy Scott Westpfahl, Stockton, failure to display or improper display of specified ski flag from 11 a.m. to sunset, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $4.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Tracie York, Aurora, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $300. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Robert William Kessler, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Diane A. Schmoll, Stockton, resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Jacob Ferguson, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, prior offense, class A misdemeanor; and careless and imprudent driving, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Amy Marie Sampler, Foristell, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Rachel Leslie Fisher, Stockton, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor; and driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Charles Brian Gillan, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Traffic Cases
Kelvin Keith Irvin II, Milo, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $98.
Mary K. Kapas, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Logan Viers, Milan, failure to wear seat belt and equipment violation, guilty pleas, fine $110.50.
Kolton Hutchison, Walker, charge not listed, motion granted for change of venue to Dade County.
Sarah M. Williams, Humansville, failiure to secure child less than eight years old in child restraint or booster seat, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Brian Queen, Stockton, operating a vehicle without insurance, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Municipal Cases
Arthur Henry, El Dorado Springs, stealing, guilty plea, fine $110.50.
Jeremy D. Stanton, Stockton, discharging fireworks in city limits, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Dissolutions
Harold E. Preston Jr., petitioner, vs. Takisha Shyanne Harris, respondent, dissolution without children, default judgment on dissolution.
Judi Kay Swank, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Richard A. Swank, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Jennifer Jenkins, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Darin M. Jenkins, Bolivar respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution filed by petitioner.
Domestic Relations
Katrina L. Perry, petitioner, vs. Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent for amended judgment to allow respondent to retrieve personal property from petitioner’s residence with law enforcement assistance at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Rachel D. Davis, DeSoto, petitioner, vs. Michael W. Davis, Bolivar, respondent, family access motion, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Dawn Nicole Hyde, Ozark, petitioner, vs. Brian Donald Field, Stockton, respondent, motion to modify, parenting plan and affidavit in support of judgment of modification filed by respondent.
Protection Orders
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Richard Justin Crume, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Sarah Reddick, petitioner, vs. Ethen Joe Stevens, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Wyatt Crume, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Wyatt A. Crume, petitioner, vs. Derrick Wayne DeBoeuf, Sheldon, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Jacob E. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Austin M. Reagan, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Nov. 3-9.
Sunday, Nov. 3: Sonic in Stockton reported several trucks in their lot creating a disturbance and wanted them to leave.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. Route M, Stockton. The subject was located and was fine.
Traffic stop near Dollar General, Stockton. Citation given to William Greydanus for expired tags.
Received a call stating someone ran into the Hopewell Church, Stockton, sometime in the last week and damaged the front porch and siding.
Concord Baptist Church, El Dorado Springs, requested extra patrol. An officer went out for a security check.
ADT reported an alarm going off on S. 125 Rd., El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of two horses on the caller’s property on Route E, Stockton.
A suicidal subject was reported on S. Summer, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
An officer transported a prisoner from El Dorado Springs police to the sheriff’s office.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on E. 1450 Rd., Stockton.
Monday, Nov. 4: Received call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call saying a male never got on his plane in Illinois and has been reported as missing. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating an identity fraud had occurred on the caller’s credit. Multiple accounts had been opened without his knowledge.
Richard Crowe came into the sheriff’s office, was checked out and it was discovered he had a warrant and was arrested.
A road hazard was reported on Route J, Stockton. A semi was blocking the roadway. Handled by an officer.
Cattle were out in the road on 1451 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A civil issue was reported on High St Stockton.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Orleans Trail Marina. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on S. 1151 Rd., Stockton.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: A cow was reported on the roadway at Mo. 215 and 1851 Rd. The owner was contacted.
A vehicle was reported stolen on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a vehicle fire on Route M, possibly a stolen vehicle.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Follow-up at Parkview Apartments, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious person was reported on S. Route EE waving vehicles down. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police reported a vehicle with a possibly intoxicated driver on S. 101 Rd., El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A caller reported stolen property from the SAMA Thrift Store was dropped off at his residence on College St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a letter requesting a welfare check on S. 725 Rd., Jerico Springs. The subject was located and was fine.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Red Barn Restaurant, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer notified of an open door at a residence on S. 1801 Rd., Stockton. The building was checked out and the owner contacted.
A resident contacted an officer to report harassment on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Five ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Received a request to calm a disturbance on S. 2225 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of harassment on Blake St., Stockton. A subject came into the sheriff’s office to fill out a statement. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle said to be following the subject.
Traffic stop by Cedar County Library, Stockton. A warning was given for equipment.
A vehicle was reported on the side of the road needing assistance on Route N, Stockton. AAA was contacted to assist.
A dog attack on another dog was reported on E. 1650 Rd. Handled by an officer.
A sheep was reported in the roadway on Mo. 97 and 1320 Rd., Jerico Springs. The sheep was gone when an officer arrived.
A suspicious person was reported at Cedar County Courthouse. Unable to locate the subject.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at Parkview Apartments, Stockton. The vehicle was towed.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route U.
Caller reported a suspicious vehicle by horse ranch by 7 Sisters, Stockton. The caller also stated he gave a female a ride home and she was crying.
One ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Nov. 8: Received a call of an assault occurring in Nevada. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call stating a neighbor was threatening suicide on W. Jackson, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Lights on in a semi by Mike’s Garage reported. The scene was clear, nothing found.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 32 west of Stockton. The vehicle was in ditches and knocked down a mailbox. The suspect agreed to return to fix the mailbox. The caller filled out a statement.
Report of a gun theft on E. U.S. 54. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Loud music was reported on W. Wood Cir., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A theft was reported on S. College St., Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested assistance at Stockton School.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs. Received a call stating an oven was overheating and the caller is afraid of fire. Stockton Fire was dispatched and later cancelled. The oven was unplugged.
Transfers
Kurt, Beth and Sharon B. Siems to Marisa A. Hughes, lot 26, Hickory Heights Second Addition to Stockton.
Needmore Land LLC to Bahman A. Daneshfar and Sarah Sheeder, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Diana Ladean Woods and Janet Lynn Seagren, trustees of the Cleva B. Map Sell Trust, to Diana Ladean Woods, trustee of the Diana Ladean Woods Trust; Janet Lynn Seagren, trustee of the Janet Lynn Seagren Trust; and Teresa Leeann Sell, trustee of the Teresa Leeann Sell Trust, land in secs. 21-22, twsp. 34, range 28.
Dewey J. Smith, trustee of the Dewey J. Smith Trust; and Doris W. Smith, trustee of the Doris W. Smith Trust; to David W. and Ladon M. Roberts, land in lot 2, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
Mike and Sharyl Wynes to Reasoner Construction LLC, lots 1-2, Hall’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Ronnie L. and Sharon L. Hieber to Jordan R. Samples, land in sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 28.
Substitute Trustee Corporation and Alicia Wood to Alabama Housing Finance Authority, lot 37, Roe’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Rosea L. Holder to Michael and Matthew Holder, land in sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Earl Gene Holder, Diana Kay and Craig Swartz and James William and Crystal Holder, to Kyle D. and Jamie D. Holder, lots 1-6, block 1, Babbs, Stratton and Bradley’s First Addition.
Jennie (fka Jennie Johnson) and Doyle D. Dunagan to Lynn E. and Debra M. Meisinger, lot 50 North City View Addition to Stockton.
Quarter Circle J Properties LLC to Jeff and Betty Myers, lot 21, Crestview Addition.
George T. and Shirley J. Pyle to Laura D. Ronald, part of lot 1, block 3, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
Robert and Janet Cumpton to John W. and Brenda K. Flower, lots 9-13, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Jerry E. and Ona E. Gant to John W. and Brenda K. Flower, lots 29-32, block 2, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Michael and Heather Jones to Leslie P. Cole, land in sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 27.
Marietta Shaw to Kathryn Carrier and William Terry, land in sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 28.
Joyce Ann Volk, trustee of the Gary L. Pennock Trust, to Jan Renee Eck, trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, land in lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 28.
Jan Renee Eck, trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, to Joyce Ann Volk, trustee of the Gary L. Pennock Trust, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
