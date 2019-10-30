Civil Cases
Orthopaedic Specialist of the 4 States, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Robin D. Smith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, consent judgment against defendant, $979.54.
Uncommon Orthodontics, Joplin, plaintiff, vs. Tanya White et al, Stockton, defendants, suit on account, default judgment against defendants, $1,839.86.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Alicia M. Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, default judgment against defendant, $5,763.94.
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $612.98.
Earnie Holder, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jason Arnold et al, Jerico Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, plaintiff granted possession of property by trial, defendants must vacate property by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Troy A. Smith, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Darrell Gant, El Dorado Springs, defendant, unlawful detainer, plaintiff granted possession of property by trial, defendant must vacate property by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Christa M. Appleby, Dunnegan, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Consumer Adjustment Co. Inc., Chesterfield, plaintiff, vs. Anna McCowin et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, suit on account, motion granted for change of venue to St. Clair County.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Crea D. Schmidt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, account, case dismissed by parties with prejudice.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Edward Lounsbury, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), case dismissed by parties.
John Carney et al, Stockton, plaintiffs, vs. Dennis Masters et al, Lamar, defendants, small claims of more than $100, motion granted for change of venue to Vernon County.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Sheryl Ann Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, New York, plaintiff, vs. Tammy Lee Hutsler, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Richard Shepherd, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Leslie Michelle Smith, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles Francis Perkins dba Perkins Transmission, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Vehicle Claim
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a trailer, court finds petitioner is lawful owner.
Felonies
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, charge not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, for further proceedings. Defendant remanded to custody of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Cody A. Boultinghouse, Jerico Springs, stealing, class A felony; and five counts of forgery, class D felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Court amends bond to $5,000 surety bond or 10% cash posted by defendant.
Darla Chandler, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree arson, class B felony, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Court reduces bond to $5,000 cash or surety.
Misdemeanors
Kristopher L. Beard, El Dorado Springs, fourth-degree assault, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of 10 days incarceration in jail, one year of court-supervised probation. Case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Misty Gibbs, Holt, fishing without a permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, fine $24.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
David Graber, Humansville, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Damien Lucas Harder, El Dorado Springs, fourth-degree assault, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 30 days incarceration in jail with credit for time served.
Benjamin Allen Jacks, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of 30 days incarceration in jail, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Taylor Lynn Park, Stockton, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor; driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Chipper E. Owsley, El Dorado Springs, two counts of passing bad checks, class A misdemeanors, defendant waives formal arraignment and pleads not guilty. Case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. 2020.
Daniel L. Turner, Stockton, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, arraignment scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Traffic Cases
Robert Hutchison, Walnut Grove, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Max Eric Nash, Stockton, defective equipment and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $210. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Richard Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Bennett Tate Thoreson, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Municipal Cases
Gary J. Greathouse Jr., Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, sentenced to 30 days incarceration in jail with credit for time served; driving while revoked (suspended for points), and operating a vehicle knowing owner has no insurance, guilty pleas, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Gerald D. Sullivan, Stockton, trespassing, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Marriages
Kaleb Troy King, 33, Humansville, and Kortni Leighann Kennon, 31, Humansville.
Dissolutions
Richard Paxson, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kensey Paxson et al, El Dorado Springs et al, respondents, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Thelma Annette Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Cynda Dee Luttrull, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Scot Jack Luttrull, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Domestic Relations
Melinda M. Denning, Bolivar, petitioner, vs. William R. Denning, Stockton, respondent, motions to modify, correspondence and proof of medical bills filed by respondent, judgment entered.
Granvil Dean Kenney, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Carolyn Lynette Powell, Solomon, Kansas, respondent, motion to modify, judgment entered terminating child support.
Protection Orders
Brandon Hamilton, petitioner, vs. Mickel E. Hamilton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Brandon Hamilton, petitioner, vs. Terri Markham, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Joshua D. Carter, petitioner, vs. Elizabeth O. Carter, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Scott A. Nielsen, petitioner, vs. Alyshea N. Shultz, Ozark, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Oct. 20-26.
Sunday, Oct. 20: Received a report of shots fired near A and B Loops at Orleans Trail. Call transferred to Missouri Department of Conservation.
Suspicious vehicle reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Vine St., Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a civil issue at Cedar Ridge Apartments, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Dollar General, El Dorado Springs, reported a theft. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Traffic stop on East and Vine streets, Stockton. A warning was given for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 700 Rd., Stockton. A warning was given.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton School. The call was canceled early.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on 1500 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on College St., Stockton. Windows broken. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Suspicious person reported laying in a ditch on 1001 and 02 roads, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported on Park St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1724 Rd., Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call saying highway signs had been knocked over on Route CC and 825 Rd., Stockton.
Cattle out on the roadway on Mo. 215 and 39. Handled by an officer.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Oct. 21: Abandoned vehicle on Route M, Stockton. The vehicle was removed. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for an agency assist from Springfield police on an assault case they were handling.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 39 southbound from 1250 Rd., Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
An officer transported a prisoner from the El Dorado Springs Police Department to the sheriff’s office.
Received request for agency assist from Dade County. Clear, report taken.
Officers were out on warrant service on S. Jackson St., El Dorado Springs. Two arrests were made and taken to El Dorado Springs police.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A citation was issued.
El Dorado Springs police reported an open door on a vacant building on S Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. An officer secured the building.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton. One fire call for a structure fire on Fields St., El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Dade County reported an assault involving a knife on Route H, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Dade County reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 and requested an officer to meet at the county line. The call was unfounded.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on S. Ward St. behind Woods Supermarket, Stockton. No action was taken.
An officer transported a prisoner from the El Dorado Springs Police Department to the sheriff’s office.
Traffic stop on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. A warning was given.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on U.S. 54. St. Clair County was contacted.
Probation and Parole requested a welfare check on S. Mo. 39. The subject would not respond.
Received a call of a dispute at Cedar Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a theft of several tools on E. 1850 Rd., Jerico Springs. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call of a neighbor’s horses out and in a yard. Handled by an officer.
One ambulance call in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Traffic stop on East St., Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on West St., Stockton. A warning for equipment was given.
An officer was out on motorist assistance by Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton.
Received a report of an assault at Stockton Walk-In Clinic. The reporting person stated a suspect hit her with a stapler, but she does not want to file charges.
Traffic stop on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Kynsey Collins was given a citation.
Traffic stop at Carmen and Vernon streets, El Dorado Springs. Did vehicle search due to hit by K9. A citation was issued to Trenton Lovatt.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A mini-bike without lights was involved. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Fields St., El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for faulty equipment.
Alarm Company reported an alarm on Hammons Dr. Employees used the wrong door.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route BB. A warning was given for lane and speed.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on E. 920 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Report of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 1675 Rd. A trailer flipped and took out a fence. The owner and driver worked out a solution.
Received a report of a theft on College St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of missing cattle on 1300 Rd., Stockton. A gate was open. Handled by an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on Mo. 97. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a combine on fire on 1600 and 125 rds., Olympia.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Received an informational call on Route EE and 175 Rd. Handled by an officer.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 32 westbound toward Stockton. The vehicle was gone when officer arrived.
A driver reported hitting a deer on U.S. 54 west of El Dorado Springs.
Received a call of an assault on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. No charges to be filed. Handled by an officer.
Received a report of a disturbance on High St., Stockton. The subject did not want to fill out a statement.
A civil matter was reported at Englewood Apartments, Stockton. Subjects were told to go to the Cedar County Courthouse to file a report.
A theft of a wallet was reported at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
A disturbance was reported on E. 1658 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a theft of gas and a wallet on S. 2125 Rd., Bear Creek. The subject came into the sheriff’s office to file a statement.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 and Sac River Bridge. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Received a call of a death on S. 401 Rd., El Dorado Springs. Contacted an El Dorado Springs funeral home. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Oct. 25: Traffic stop on U.S. 54. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Agency assist with El Dorado Springs on pursuit on Route K, Vernon County.
Received a report saying fireworks were being shot off when Stockton scored at the Oct. 18 football game.
ADT reported an alarm going off on S. 975 Rd., Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Report of a theft at Dollar General., Stockton. The call was unfounded.
Report of an alarm going off at a vacant residence. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near the Olympia Fire Station. A warning was given for faulty equipment.
Traffic stop by Cedar County Courthouse, Stockton. A warning was given for failure to maintain lanes.
Received a request for a welfare check for a subject who came into the ER. Suspicious actions occurred and then the subject disappeared. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Third Rd., Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop by Sonic Drive-In, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A citation was issued to Douglas Stubbs.
Traffic stop at Casey’s, Stockton. A search request was denied. A citation was given to Brian Queen.
Traffic stop near Stockton Post Office. A warning was given for a temporary tag displayed improperly.
Traffic stop near Olympia Fire Station. A warning was given for failure to maintain lane.
Traffic stop at Golden and Broadway streets, Jerico Springs. A warning for equipment was given.
Atlas Alarm reported an alarm going off at Stockton Clinic. The building was secured.
An investigation is going on regarding a possible stolen vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on Surf St., Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
El Dorado Springs police requested assistance on a robbery case.
Received a request for assistance on Route J, Stockton.
Report of a bull out on Route B and 07 Rd., Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Transfers
Nancy Brown to Nancy Brown, life tenant and Mark Frieze, vested remainderman, land in sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 26; and land in sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 27.
Needmore Land LLC to Bahman A. Daneshfar and Sarah Sheeder, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Mary L. Hudson to Alison Wilde, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Cody A. and Kayla M. Loyd to Debra L. Potter, parts of lots 4-5, block 7, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Chad A. and Jennifer Mays to Family Home LLC, lot 2 and part of lot 1, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jay and Melanie Martin to Danielle N. Martin, land in lot 6, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 28.
Janice Amick and Marshall L. and Kaitlyn Cauthon to Karen Hutchison c/o Keith Beisley, lots 456-459, block 58, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Karen Hutchison to Keith Beisley, lots 456-459, block 58, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jarrod and Tammy Mays to Garrett B. and Alexa S. Mays, lot 7, Belisle Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Martha I. Molz, trustee of the Martha I. Molz Trust, to Jason L. and Wanda S. Weaver, land in sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 27.
Jackson Seth and Amber N. Jones to Justin S. and Elisabeth G. Rarrick, land in lot 2, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 26.
Christopher Ray and Terri Lee Campbell to Sherrie Lynn Lawson and Corey Levi Adams, land in sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 26.
JT Hog Farms LLC to Brian J. and Erin Budd, land in sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 28.
Dennis and Sherry L. Michael, Tonya and Stacy Collins, and Kelsie and Derek Parrett to Tonya Collins and Kelsie Parrett, land in sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 26.
Ashley N. Frasier to Stephen Langendorf, land in lot 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25.
Leslie D., Patricia J. and Stephen F. Rawson to Alan L. and Marian E. Martin, land in sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 29.
Spencer Greenup to Constance K. Greenup, part of block 16, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Constance K. and Mark D. Greenup to House Happy B&B LLC, part of block 16, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Joshua Fischer to Joseph M. Kaskie, trustee of the Joseph M. Kaskie Trust, land in lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 33, range 25; and parts of lots 2-3 and 9, Price Creek Northwest Subdivision.
Joshua Fischer to Darryl L. and Rachel L. Kline, lots 2-3 and 9, Price Creek Northwest Subdivision.
Kenneth and Kathy Cooper, Brenda Larson, John and Evelyn Wiegel, and Ronald W. and Thomas C. Jr. Cooper to Thomas C. Cooper Jr., land in sec. 31, twsp. 36, range 27.
Calvin and Chris Collins to Bryan and Amanda Lee Flanagan, lots 6-7 and part of lot 8, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
John David Dwerlkotte to John David Dwerlkotte and Sarah Beth Lee, parts of lots 2 and 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25; and part of lot 3, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
