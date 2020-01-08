Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Jeremiah Cully, Stockton, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Anthony Todd et al, El Dorado Springs, plaintiffs, vs. Rheem Manufacturing Company et al, Norcross, Georgia, defendants, tort, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Kellie A. Bough, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Kirstie Johnston, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Chaz K. Bettis, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Ryan Roark et al, Jefferson City, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Sandra Emily Mangin, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Robert Ray Thomas, St. Joseph, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for GSamp Trust 20, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Mary Fern Taylor, Stockton, defendant, quiet title, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Leesa Coulter, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties with prejudice.
John D. Frisbie et al, Osceola, plaintiffs, vs. Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, defendant, replevin, case dismissed by parties with prejudice.
Felonies
Kevin Ray Keith, El Dorado Springs, failure to register as a sex offender, class E felony, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
Gary D. Pate, Stockton, two counts of passing bad checks, class E felonies, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
John Robert Kaumans, El Dorado Springs, failure to register as a sex offender, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Amy R. Inman, Humansville, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Bond reduction hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Defendant remanded back to custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Jason Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor carrying vehicle with unsafe or improper suspension or steering system, class B misdemeanor; and driving a commercial motor vehicle without a seatbelt, class B misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $181.
Lourie Ann Chancellor, Diamond, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Traci L. Adams, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Travis Wayne Karnes, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Justin Anthony Dane, Nevada, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Selena Marie Kiesling, Gerald, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Robert Lewis Hicks, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Jenny Jeanette Pyle, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Marriages
Thomas Walker Miles, 28, Stockton, and Kirstie Dawn Johnston, 28, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Zelora Arduser, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. David A. Arduser Jr., Osceola, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Domestic Relations
Jayson Theodoran-Smith, Lockwood, petitioner, vs. Wendy Ann Gruber, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, default judgment terminating child support.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Dec. 22-Jan. 4.
Sunday, Dec. 22: Motor vehicle accident on Sac River Bridge, Stockton. Plates did not belong to the vehicle. A passenger was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital with a possible miscarriage. An officer gave a subject a ride home. Handled by an officer.
A break-in burglary was reported on E. 1658 Road, Stockton. All credit cards and checkbooks are missing. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Theft on W. Skyline, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
An officer requested extra patrol on Route K east of 775 Road, Stockton.
A suspicious person was reported at Casey’s, Stockton. The subject had no place to go and an officer advised what places were available.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton calls, four in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 23: A theft was reported on Route HH. The owner caught the suspect and pursued the vehicle. The suspect threw stolen items out of the vehicle during the chase. Vernon County took over the pursuit. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Disorderly conduct reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident occurred on S. Mo. 39 by Verizon, Stockton. Damage was not noticed until the driver went to get into the trunk. Handled by dispatch.
Traffic stop by Sac Osage Electric, El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: A suspicious person was reported on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. David West was arrested for driving while intoxicated and an active warrant.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route BB. A warning was given.
Property damage on N. Ward, Stockton, involving a mailbox. Pictures were taken of the incident. The offender was located and will make restitution to the homeowner or an officer will proceed with a report.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on 900 Road. Handled by an officer.
A theft was reported. A suspect took checks and tried to cash them at a local bank. The suspect was caught on camera. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call from Englewood Dr., Stockton, inquiring about a confiscated firearm. An officer advised the sheriff’s office is waiting on paperwork from the prosecutor.
A road hazard was reported on Mo. 32 and Route H. A vehicle had killed a deer and the deer was in the roadway. Handled by an officer.
Road hazard on Mo. 39 by Gum Springs Cemetery. Dead deer in the roadway. Handled by an officer.
Received several calls reporting a strange vehicle in the sky and a fat fellow in a sleigh.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Suspicious vehicle on E. 2000 Road, Jerico Springs. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
A motorist requested assistance on Mo. 32 at Sac River Bridge. The vehicle possibly hit a deer and is immobilized in the middle of the road. Handled by an officer.
A caller reported hearing three loud blasts that shook the house on E. 1250 Road, Stockton. Unfounded.
A caller reported being bit by a dog on U.S. 54 near Cedar Springs. The dog was located. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on High and Hoff streets, Stockton. Shannon Proffitt was arrested. Nelson’s towed the vehicle.
An officer was out on a business check at N&K Tire, Stockton.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on S. Mo. 32. The vehicle hit three cows in the roadway. Missouri State Highway Patrol and fire departments were dispatched. The vehicle was totaled. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32, five miles east of Stockton. A subject reportedly was in a wheelchair on the side of the road. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Dec. 26: A disturbance was reported on S. College, Stockton. Possible adult abuse. Parties involved were separated. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on N. Mo. 39. Richard Harper received two citations.
A suspicious person reported on S. Main, Jerico Springs. The subject wore dark clothing and a hoodie. The call was cancelled as the suspect left the area.
A disturbance was reported on S. 1851 Road, Stockton. A suspect reportedly pulled a dog by a log chain. Transported the dog to the city pound until rescue can be made. Handled by an officer.
A cattle owner reported cattle missing on S. 351 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 32 heading toward Stockton. An officer was unable to locate.
A disturbance was reported on College, Stockton. An officer was told it was just verbal and the subjects did not want an officer.
Atlas Security reported an alarm on South Street, Stockton. An officer responded and everything was secure.
Simplisafe Alarm reported an alarm on 1656 Road. An officer responded and found the building secured.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Dec. 27: Traffic stop near Stockton Animal Clinic. Charles Gillan was arrested. A towing company was called.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported in Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious vehicle was reported behind Cramer’s Veterinary, Stockton. It was an employee who works there. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County requested agency assistance on E. Route U, El Dorado Springs. The request later was canceled.
Received a call reporting a dog caught in an animal trap on S. 1453 Road, Stockton. The dog was released, and the traps were checked and were legal. Handled by an officer.
A theft was reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. A back door was busted in. No report at this time. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Dec. 28: El Dorado Springs police requested assistance for a domestic dispute at W. Spring, El Dorado Springs. An arrest was made.
An officer was out on follow-up on E. 1674 Road, Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and College, Stockton. A citation was issued to Nicholas Stowell for tags.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton High School. The call was canceled.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for headlights.
Traffic stop on Route U and 325 Road, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 800 Road, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
A neighbor on E. 1656 Road, Stockton, called and said they needed a deputy to come out. Alarms had been going off. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Sunday, Dec. 29: A motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. 54 between 601 and 701 roads, El Dorado Springs. A cow was in the roadway and the vehicle hit it. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Nevada Towing dispatched. The cow’s owner was contacted. The roadway was cleared. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Route BB.
A building check was requested at Old Union Church near 800 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A subject reported his mailbox and post stolen on 1120 Road. Dunnegan. Handled by dispatch.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at SAMA Thrift Store, Stockton. The subject was dropping off items, not taking. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop at Airport Road and Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. A warning for speeding was given.
Traffic stop near Eagles Lodge, El Dorado Springs. Subject was clear, no action taken.
Suspicious person on Mo. 32 and 1791 Road, Stockton. The subject just walking into Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 30: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1425 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
TYCIO Alarm reported a fire alarm at S. Third Road, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
A theft was reported on E. Martin, El Dorado Springs. A projector and laptops were taken. The owner found a needle and requested an officer to make a report. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Animal call on S. Route M. Negative contact made.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on E. 700 Road, El Dorado Springs. A boat was found, possibly stolen. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on S. High, Stockton. A door was kicked in and threats were made. Caller requested an officer to come. Call unfounded.
Received a call from S. High, Stockton. Caller believes someone tried to break in. Unfounded.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 31:
Traffic stop on First Street, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1750 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call from S. Orchard, Stockton, stating there was a suicidal subject. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out to transport a female to Cox North Hospital, Springfield.
Property damage reported on S. Mo. 39. The caller reported hearing a loud noise and a vehicle speeding off. Upon inspection, a firecracker had been put in the mailbox. Handled by an officer.
Manager at The Cabins, Stockton, reported a suspicious vehicle and two females driving around, trying to get into one of the cabins. Handled by dispatch.
An officer was out on follow-up on S Mo. 39, Stockton. Negative contact made.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at the Stockton School Educational Building. It appeared as though an office door was left open and drawers were left open. An officer secured the door and tried several times to contact a keyholder.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Route Z and 1225 Road, Stockton. A caller reported a gunshot and then a truck sped by at a high rate of speed. The call was unfounded.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: Traffic stop north of Joe Davis Drive, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at the top of Stockton Dam. Handled and secured by an officer.
Investigation by an officer on Route AA and 950 Road. It was thought a fire was intentional, but later appeared possibly to be a cigarette thrown out a window.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 west of 701 Road. A warning was given for licence plates.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at El Dorado Springs city limits.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 south of 480 Road. A warning was given for plates not properly affixed.
Officers were out at El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Officers out on civil process. Papers served three times on W. Spring, El Dorado Springs.
Officers out on civil process on E. Route C. Negative contact made.
Officer reported a truck parked at a field entrance on Route C east of 25 Road.
Officers out on civil process on S. 25 Road. Negative contact made.
Officers out on civil process on E. 2200 Road. Papers served.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 and 97. The vehicle had mechanical issues.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lake Hill Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Third Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Dollar General, Stockton. A warning was given.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on E. Route CC, Olympia Fire Department dispatched.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Traffic stop on E. Mo. 32 Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Family Medical Center, Stockton. A warning was given.
Disturbance on N. Grand, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Welfare check requested on Skyline, Stockton. Handled by an officer, the subject was fine.
Received multiple calls about cows in the road on S. Mo. 39 by Gum Springs Cemetery. The caller will be housing the animals until the owner is located. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on E. Route CC Stockton. A neighbor was burning their property without permission and the caller wants an officer to make a report. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Jan. 3: A careless and imprudent driver was reported on U.S. 54. Transferred to another agency.
A horse was reported out on U.S. 54 near 2700 Road. The call was transferred to Vernon County.
Received a call stating speeders were on Wagoner and 825 roads due to the detour. Requesting extra patrol.
An officer was out on follow-up on E. Mo. 215.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
A resident reported a light out on S. College, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
One ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Jackson, Stockton.
Animal call on College, Stockton. Horses are not being fed hay. Action will be taken Monday, Jan. 6. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on S. 125 Road, El Dorado Springs. This has been reported as a stolen vehicle and has been towed to Mike’s Towing. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 north of 1800 Road, Stockton. A warning was given for no front license plate.
A suspicious vehicle was reported near Wah Kon Tah Prairie, El Dorado Springs. Alan Breshears was arrested.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mo. 97 and 1550 Road, Jerico Springs. A citation was given for failure to register the vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on E. Mo. 32.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Dec. 23-29.
Monday, Dec. 23: Officers responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle at 220 W. U.S. 54, Fugate Motors. The investigation revealed the theft of a bat and a digital camera. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a structure fire at 402 S. Ohio St. The El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. The investigation of the fire scene revealed indicators of an arson Fire. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Officers arrested Dewey M. Foster, 34, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant charging him with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a class A felony, with no bond, as the result of a Nov. 24, 2019, infant death investigation. Foster was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a subject with an active warrant in the 100 block of N. First St. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher T. Fishburn, 19, Bolivar, charging him with failure to appear, driving while suspended and speeding, with no bond. He was released on recognizance, pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Officers arrested Cindy S. Hunt, 54, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of first-degree trespassing. She was released on summons pending a court date.
Friday, Dec. 27: Officers arrested Lawrence E. Cumpton, 34, El Dorado Springs, on a Bates County probation violation warrant, on the original charge of second-degree property damage, with a $5,000 bond or 10% cash, and two Henry County warrants for operating a motor vehicle without a seat belt and speeding, with a $240 bond. He was released on bond pending court appearances.
Officers responded to larceny at 227 W. U.S. 54, Pete's Convenience Store. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 218 W. Spring. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a Chadd A. Friar, 41, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released pending charges.
Sunday, Dec. 29: Officers responded to a reported peace disturbance at 801 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Kristopher L. Beard, 27, El Dorado Springs, on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of no seat belt, with a $10 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Christopher A. Gray, 28, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of dog at large, dog license required and failure to obey an officer, with a $704 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
James W. and Valerie B. Weaver to God’s Cavalry Rescue Ministry, land in sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
Marvin L. and Lora J. Miller to Cody R. Bird, lots 1-2, block 6, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
David Menefee to David and Barbara Menefee, lot 2, block 3, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Alabama House Finance Authority to Joshua Edward Gallagher, lot 37, Roe’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Peter J.R. and Leah S. Schwartz to Menno U. and Anna J. Schwartz, parts of lots 4-6, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Kim and Jeffrey Collins to Stacy and Tonya Collins, lots 7-10 and part of lot 11, Green Acres, and land in secs. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Douglas C. and Janice I. Mollet, co-trustees of the Douglas and Janice Mollet Trust, to Gene A. and Linda D. Rhode, lots 19-21, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Peter E. and Laurie S. Barello to Peter E. and Laurie S. Barello, trustees of the Peter E. and Laurie S. Barello Trust, land in sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28.
Dennis D. and Glenda E. Reaves to Derek D. and Devin D. Reaves, part of lot 10, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Dennis D. and Glenda E. Reaves to Derek D. and Devin D. Reaves, parts of lots 8-10, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Edward E.T. and Wanda D. Graham to Richard A. and Helen F. Miller, part of lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 33, range 27.
Bank of New York Mellon, fka The Bank of New York, to Lee S. and Eleanor K. Minks, lot 16, Arrowhead Acres.
Theodore A. Dillard, trustee of the Theodore A. Dillard to Teresa Johnson, lots 13-15, Arrowhead Acres.
Debra K. Harris to Richard A. and Deborah J. Vogt, lot 12, Owl Haven Estates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.