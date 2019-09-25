Civil Cases
J & D Harris Revocable Trust, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Van Yarnell et al, Stockton, defendants, landlord complaint, trial judgment against defendants, $4,500. Plaintiff awarded possession of real estate; defendants have until 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, to vacate property.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samantha Gloodt, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. David Lucas, Stockton, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Troy A. Smith, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Darrell Gant, El Dorado Springs, defendant, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
John Carney et al, Stockton, plaintiffs, vs. Austin Phillip Jones, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
John Carney et al, Stockton, plaintiffs, vs. Dennis Masters et al, Lamar, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Meliora Companies LLC, Houston, Texas, plaintiff, vs. Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company, Grinnell, Iowa, defendant, breach of contract, petition filed.
Vehicle Claims
Joan L. Moreland, Brookfield petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Stockton Auto, Inc., Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to require issuance of title, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Felonies
Alexzander Jade Masters, Stockton, stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft, prior stealing offender, class B felony, complaint filed by prosecuting attorney.
Chipper E. Owsley, El Dorado Springs, first-degree burglary, class B felony; and third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, warrant issued with $10,000 cash bond.
Christopher Gray, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance with special condition of defendant having no contact with Megan Hicks.
Matthew Robert Garry, El Dorado Springs, first-degree sodomy or attempt, unclassified felony, warrant issued with $15,000 cash bond.
Bradley E. Keith, Pacific, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; and second-degree domestic assault, class D felony, warrant issued with $25,000 bond.
Melisha Dawn Page, Walker, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; warrant issued with $10,000 bond.
Joshua Whittle, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; warrant issued with $10,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Curtis Goff, Beloit, Kansas, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $120.50.
Jesse Lee Ewing, Stockton, resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Jimmy L. Shadden, Nevada, fraudulent stop-payment of a check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Lacy Gunter, Schell City, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Troy Alan Norbert, Springfield, possession of a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Sterling Compton, Cedar City, Utah, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Traffic Cases
Brandee G. Lawson, Jerico Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $300. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Joel Patrick Ledford, Stockton, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Marion Kirk Plum, Kansas City, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Christal M. Sinden, Branson, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100.
David Tyler Storment, Dunnegan, speeding by 1-5 mph, fine $150. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Benjamin Trowbridge, Weaubleau, speeding by 1-5 mph, fine $150. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Brandee G. Lawson, Jerico Springs, equipment violation and failure to register a vehicle, guilty pleas, fine $150.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Dissolutions
Chad D. Parsley, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Leah Marie Parsley, Des Moines, Iowa, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Terry Lee Smith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Janelle Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, case dismissed by parties.
Heather Lynn Dunaway, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jeffery Kent Dunaway, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order mailed to both parties, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Breanna L. Wood, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kristofer E. Wood, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order.
James R. Haden, Dunnegan, petitioner, vs. Abbie Haden, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Connie F. Doyle, Stockton, petitioner, vs. James A. Doyle, Port Barre, Louisiana, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Domestic Relations
Richard M. Young, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Sara Ann Young, Stockton, respondent, motion to modify parenting plan filed by petitioner, summons issued for respondent.
Protection Orders
Delores Applebee, petitioner, vs. Eric Tompkins, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Richard C. Dickerson, petitioner, vs. Lydia Michelle Foster, Roscoe, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case consolidated into another case.
Jason L. McNeely, petitioner, vs. Levi Lee McNeely, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Megan R. Barton, petitioner, vs. Cory Ray Barton, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Brandon Hamilton, petitioner, vs. Mickel Eugene Hamilton, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Brandon Hamilton, petitioner, vs. Terri Markham, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking,
hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Sept. 15-21.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Received a call saying a Kawasaki bike was stolen in St. Clair County. Suspects may be known and if we see them St. Clair wants to be notified.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital called to report a subject was bitten by his dog on 274 Road, El Dorado Springs. The subject was cleared and a report was taken.
An officer transported an inmate to the sheriff’s office.
Received a call saying a suspect destroyed property on 550 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for a welfare check at Vikings Bar, Stockton. The caller was able to make contact.
An officer transported an inmate to Cox North Hospital, Springfield.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on 480 Road, St. Clair County. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call saying a suspect made threatening remarks and tried to enter the premises without permission on 550 Road, El Dorado. The scene was cleared and no report was taken.
One ambulance call in El Dorado Springs.
Received a report of a fire alarm going off on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Sept. 16: Received a call of a suspicious person on a gravel road by Ewing Concrete, Stockton. The caller asked if they needed help and the suspect responded no but wanted dope. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a cow in a yard on S. Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
An officer advised a subject would be coming in to pay for a trailer inspection.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 eastbound from Cedar Creek Bridge, Stockton. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of five or six children throwing rocks and kicking a fence on 126 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Jackson and College streets, Stockton. No action was taken.
ADT Security advised of an alarm sounding on S. Route J, Stockton. The call was canceled.
Received a call of property damage on Ward Street, Stockton. Damage appeared to be caused by an animal.
Traffic stop by Car-X, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle parked in the caller’s hay barn and his ATV was missing on Mo. 32, Bear Creek. It was later discovered the vehicle had been stolen from the Sedalia area. All parties were contacted.
Federal Protection reported an alarm sounding at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: An officer was out on warrant service on S. Grand, El Dorado Springs. While at the residence a suspect had a seizure and passed away. A female at the residence arrested by El Dorado Springs police and transported to ESPD by a sheriff’s officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver westbound on Mo. 32, Stockton. An officer stopped the vehicle near SAMA Thrift Store, Stockton and found the driver had an eye problem. The officer followed the subject to make sure she was OK.
Traffic stop at east entrance to Stockton Dam. A warning was given.
Received a call of an intoxicated female at Stockton Lake first beach. The caller requested assistance from an officer. The call later was canceled.
Allison’s Convenience Store, El Dorado Springs, reported a drive-off. The suspect will return Saturday, Sept. 21, to pay. A report was taken.
Received a call of possible property damage at Masters Campground. The caller notified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was doing hay and had left the gate open. No report was taken.
An officer was out on civil process on Spring Street, El Dorado Springs. A suspect ran, fell and scraped a knee. The suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluations.
Federal Protection reported an alarm sounding on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. It was a false alarm.
An officer was out on motorist assistance near Casey’s, Stockton.
Received a call from Polk County reporting a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and 60 Road, Fair Play.
Received a call of a cow and calf in the roadway west of Fair Play. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of attempted fraud on checks from Eagles Lodge, El Dorado Springs. A bank contacted the Eagles stating something did not look right and the Eagles verified it was fraud.
Received a call requesting motorist assistance on Mo. 32 west of Stockton city limits. An officer assisted.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Received a call of a suspicious person on Route O. Handled by an officer.
Received a report of a careless and imprudent driver on N. 2025 Road. Jason Brightwell was arrested for driving while revoked.
Received a call of a cow in a yard on S. Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm sounding on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Someone accidentally hit the alarm.
Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Stockton Square. Negative contact was made.
Received a call for motorist assistance by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. The call was later canceled.
An officer was out for a follow-up on 752 Road and Route AA, Stockton. Negative contact was made.
Received an informational call from 411 High Street, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on College Street, Stockton. The owner will move the vehicle.
A subject reported losing his toolbox off the back of his truck between W. Martin and Route CC, El Dorado. The toolbox is valuable.
Received a call of harassment from 411 High Street, Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a calf in the road on Mo. 32 and Route A. The owner was advised.
Received a call of someone yelling in the caller’s windows on High Street, Stockton. A report was taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Received a call of an auto theft on High Street, Stockton. The owner stated his daughter bought the vehicle. The vehicle was moved to impoundment. A report was taken.
Federal Protection reported an alarm sounding on S. 27 Road, El Dorado Springs. The call was later canceled.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1360 Road. A warning was given.
Received a call saying a neighbor’s pit bull attacked a raccoon on S. Brown Street, Stockton, and the caller is concerned for her children. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on surveillance and discovered a vehicle on the west entrance of Stockton Dam. A male inside the vehicle has committed suicide. Medics and Bland-Brumback Funeral Home were contacted.
Received a call of burglary at the swine lots on 2200 Road, Jerico Springs. Tools were stolen. A report was taken.
Received a call from S. 1519 Road, Stockton. A spouse reported her husband not feeling well last night and this morning she found him passed away.
Received a call of a suspicious person walking on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. An officer was unable to locate the suspect.
Received a call of a subject claiming to be abused and threatened in Fair Play. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. A sign on the vehicle says it hit a deer and the driver will return.
Prisoner transport from El Dorado Springs Police Department to the sheriff’s office.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Sept. 20: Received a call of a bull on the roadway at Mo. 97 and Route B. The bull was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a family disturbance at Airport Village, Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call from the road towards State Park Marina stating the vehicle in front is throwing sparks. The caller contacted the driver and was able to fix part of the problem. The call was canceled.
Traffic stop north of Stockton City Park. A warning was given.
Received a call of a vehicle parked on the side of the highway and contents thrown on the road. Contacted St. Clair County to transfer information.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route U, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on 951 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating a neighbor’s dog came into her fenced-off yard and attacked her dog on S. 145 Road. The caller is concerned the neighbor will sue her. Handled by officer.
Received a call regarding the suicide on the dam; requesting to talk to an officer.
Traffic stop by Cedar County Library, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call regarding someone violating an ex parte order of protection at apartments behind Hot Spot, Stockton. Matthew Morrow was arrested.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 1724 Road, Stockton. A suspect was threatening suicide. Handled by officer.
An officer reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and Route M, Stockton. Kevin Harper arrested for driving while intoxicated, repeat offender.
Received a call of the abandoned vehicle still in his yard on College Street, Stockton. The vehicle was towed by Mike’s Garage. No report was taken.
Received a call stating a suspect poked at his service dog at the El Dorado Sale Barn. The caller came in to the sheriff’s office to fill out a statement.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on Route J and 900 Road, Stockton. An 83-year-old male suffered head and facial injuries. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident by Village Music on Mo. 39, Stockton. The driver reported a passenger may have a head injury. A medic was paged and arrived, but the subject refused treatment. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a motorcycle being hit by Rovenstine’s Greenhouse, Stockton. The subject refused treatment from a medic.
Received a call from Stockton City Hall stating a male there was causing issues and refused to leave. Gerald Sullivan was arrested for trespassing.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Traffic stop on Route HH, El Dorado Springs. The vehicle had extensive damage.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 97 by Olympia. Transferred to another agency.
An officer reported individuals on restricted land on the south side of Stockton Dam. Rangers advised them to move due to rising water.
Received a call needing motorist assistance. The vehicle ran out of gas. Officers directed traffic on Mo. 32 and 1301 Road, Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1524 Road, Stockton.
Received a call regarding a lost wallet at TLC Car Wash, Stockton. Connection was lost with the caller.
El Dorado Springs police requested a prisoner transport to the sheriff’s office.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 north of Stockton. A warning was given for speeding.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 16-22.
Monday, Sept. 16: Officers responded to a larceny at 121 W. Joe Davis. The investigation revealed the theft of a drum set with cymbals. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers received a delayed report of domestic assault at 214 W. Spring St. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Cory R. Barton, 26, El Dorado Springs, charging him with assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Officers responded to a peace disturbance 115 W. Marshall St. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Damien L. Harder, 23, El Dorado Springs, charging him with possession of certain prohibited weapons. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Officers responded to a burglary 329 W. Hickory. The investigation revealed the theft of a Winchester bolt-action .270-caliber rifle with brown wood stock, 3x9 BSA scope and attached camouflage sling and a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to an assault at 1301 E. Industrial Pkwy., Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Center. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Officers arrested Matthew R. Garry, 46, El Dorado Springs, for Cedar County warrants charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of distribution of a controlled substance near public housing, a class A Felony, with no bond; failure to appear with the original charge of receiving stolen property, a class C felony, with no bond; failure to appear with the original charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, class C felonies, with no bond; and first- degree sodomy, a felony, with a $15,000 cash bond. He was transferred to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 500 E. Fields St., trailer 28, concerning a stolen bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 510 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shelby M. Wilson, 22, El Dorado Springs, charging her with private peace disturbance. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a reported larceny from a storage unit in the 900 block of S. Allison. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Diamond Marshall, 21, El Dorado Springs, charging her with violation of an order of protection. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, Sept. 20: Officers arrested Krista S. Jarvis, 31, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant charging her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with a $500 cash bond. Officers completed a probable cause statement for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony. Officers received a Cedar County warrant for these charges with a $5,000 bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 300 E. U.S. 54, Mike & Joe’s. The investigation revealed the theft of U.S. currency from the cash register. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Darren A. Edmiston, 21, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of stealing more than $750, a class D felony. Officers completed a probable cause statement for this charge. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging him with stealing more than $750, a class D felony, with a $5,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a burglary at 114 W. Joe Davis. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a burglary at 114 W. Joe Davis. The investigation revealed the theft of a nail gun and a chain hoist. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Officers arrested Nicholas D. Mitchell, 28, Appleton City, for a St. Clair County warrant charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of resisting arrest with a $300 cash bond. He was transferred to the St. Clair County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Heather M. Willmore, 33, El Dorado Springs, charging her with driving while suspended. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Officers responded to a larceny at 109 N. High. The investigation revealed the theft of a container of gasoline. A report taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Sept. 16. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission Minutes for Monday, Sept. 9, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requests to process court orders 24720 through 24728, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property. Order 24727 was held until 2020 rates are confirmed with state.
The commission met with Cheryl Marcum for an update on SB391.
A resident requested gravel on 676 Road.
The commission met with Surveyor Mark Francis, on the status of surveys.
The commission met with Dogwood special road commissioner Charles Cummins concerning 2025 Road whistle request to a private land owner.
The commission met with chief Deputy Sheriff Jason Johnson for an update on the jail.
The commission took a call inquiring about a permit for a hog barn with less than 500 head starting as weaned to finished pigs. The potential site is Mo. 32 and 97.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the county clerk’s office, Cedar County Health Department and Sheriff’s office Lake Patrol Invoice.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills were approved.
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Sept. 9. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster, and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Tuesday, Sept. 3, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24711 through 24719, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
A public hearing was held for proposed road closure for a portion of 400 Road, petitioned by Ray Hackleman. Petitioner and Tom Cooper were present. Motion by Boultinghouse to close a section of 400 Road as no parties objected, Foster seconded. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
A public hearing was held for proposed road closure for a portion of 1774 Road, petitioned by Grant Nelson. Petitioner and approximately 30 residents were present. Collins asked for a show of hands in support of closing the road; three hands went up, including the petitioner’s.
It is reported this section of road has not been maintained for many years. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was represented by Rod Hendricks and Stanton. A letter was submitted by Dogwood special road commissioner Charles Cummings in opposition of the closure. Jerry Ritchel, Dogwood special road commissioner, also opposed the closure. Additional residents commented, declaring their reasons for opposing the road closure.
Motion by Boultinghouse to deny the closure of this section of 1774 Road, Foster seconded. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes. Nelson intends to pursue road closure through state court.
The commission met with Missouri University Extension agent Tammy Ikerd and reviewed the monthly activity report. Ikerd reported her last day will be Friday, Sept. 20.
Motion by Foster to re-adopt ordinance pertaining to conflict of interest and personal financial disclosure pursuant to RSMo 105.485.4, Boultinghouse seconded. Collins, Boultinghouse and Foster all voted Yes. Ordinance #20190909 adopted.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 51 from out of county, five from Cedar County, total 56.
Received a call requesting a permit for a hog barn of 500 head starting as weaned raising to finished hogs, located on Mo. 32 on the east side of Mo. 97.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the county clerk’s Office, Cedar County Health Department and Sheriff’s office lake patrol invoice.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
John T. and John Bishop to John T. Bishop, land in sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 25.
Cleone C. Smith to Veitschegger Enterprises LLC, land in sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 26.
Cleone C. Smith to Veitschegger Enterprises LLC, land in sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 26.
Tyler J. Bland to Joseph L. and Faith Trussell, land in sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Sammy A. and Melissa J. Mau to Brian F. and Elizabeth M. Hedges, land in sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 26.
Darrell P. and Sandra J. Moore to Brent G. and Carol Beth Ramirez, land in sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Brent G. and Carol Beth Ramirez to Brent G. and Carol Beth Ramirez and Max R. and Janice N. Hendricks, land in sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
James M. Jennings to James M. Jennings, trustee of the James M. Jennings Trust, land in sec. 26, twsp. 35, range 25.
Lexken Ventures LLC to Philip J. and Magdalena M. Gordon, land in sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28; and lot 3 and part of lot 2, block 1, H.A. Caddell Subdivision of El Dorado Springs.
Brandon A. and Kimberly Barker and Thomas and Tiffany Falconer to B&L Home Builders LLC, lots 479-480 and part of lot 481, block 61, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
George and Connie Hamrick to Mark and Rhonda Boch, lot 446, block 57, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Larry D. and Kristi Eslinger to Shannon Calbert, land in sec. 36, twsp. 36, range 28.
Wyatt Keith to Dennis C. and Sheila J. Floyd, land in sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 27.
James and Viola Simmons, George and Teresa Burns and Linda Brown to James Beckman, lots 103-104, block 11, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Shirley and Doyle Brent Beckman to Virgil McGinnis and Terry Deeser, lot 3 and part of lot 2, block 3, Jackson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Donald Fred Jr. and Mary Martin to Virgil McGinnis and Terry Deeser, lots 78-79, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mark W. and Kristi L. Farrell to Larry and Shelly Randolph, land in sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28.
Donald and Sarah Morris to Dennis R. and Deborah S. Plattenberger, land in sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
Melanie D. Gorman, trustee of the Charles R. and Melanie D. Gorman Trust to Melanie D. Gorman, trustee of the Charles R. and Melanie D. Gorman Trust, land in sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 26.
Ian S. and Susan B. Davis to James A. II and Rebecca L. Dial, lots 19-20, block 4, Friendship Hills Addition to Cedar County.
Aubrey Stephen and Bette S. Bray to Christopher McBratney, lots 3-4, Ridgeover Acres.
James T. and Linda K. Bunch to Daniel L. and Ellen M. Bixby, land in sec. 12, twsp. 34, range 26.
Charles A. Miller to Charles A. Miller, trustee of the Charles A. Miller Trust, lot 8, block 7, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Millsap & Singer and Gary Lee Cooper to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, land in secs. 3 and 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Mary J. and Herald (deceased) Hughes to Dale and Sherry Sims, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Mary J. Hughes to Charles M. Piper, land in lot 2, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Southlaw PC and Lonnie Matthew and Tracey Delee Johnson Phillips to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, land in sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
David M. and Jodi Cathon to Robert Rash, lots 5-6 and part of lot 4, block 3, Hall’s First East Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kathleen Houston and Robert Kevin and Teresa Austene to Kathleen Houston, part of lot 4, block 4, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Amos E. and Anna J.S. Graber to Reuben A. Graber, land in sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 28.
Larry J.C. and Stacie L. Stutesman to Sharla D. Stonebraker, lot 3, block 4, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Donald E. Wooldridge to Janice Carter, lot 30, block 5, Cruce’s Second North Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Judith M. Teffer to Christopher Wayne and Kimberly Ann Lamanske, land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 27.
Richard Bollinger to Erinn Bollinger, land in sec. 11, twsp. 35, range 25.
John and Courtney Zitting to Taylor Zitting, land in sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 25.
Rose Musser to Taylor R. Zitting, lot 4, Tanglewood Estates Phase 2.
