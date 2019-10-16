Civil Cases
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. William C. Walding, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, motion for change of venue to Polk County granted.
Bank of America, N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kristeen Pulsipher, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Robert B. Vance et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
City of El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kalee L. Langford, respondent, trial de novo, case information unavailable.
Felonies
Joshuha L. Duty, Humansville, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, five years of court-supervised probation.
Bradley Seah Schnedler, Nevada, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, guilty plea in 2017, probation violation, court revokes probation and executes original sentence of six years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Defendant ordered to report for two years of shock incarceration.
Joshua J. Brown, Fulton, charges not listed, change of venue granted to Barton County.
Magon Elizabeth Brown, Eldon, fugitive from out of state, unclassified felony, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Defendant remanded to sheriff’s custody in lieu of capias warrant, no bond. Should Johnson County come to extradite defendant, the court released defendant on her own recognizance to be transported to Johnson County.
Damien Lucas Harder, El Dorado Springs, fugitive from out of state, unclassified felony, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Defendant applies for public defender representation and files for waiver of extradition. Defendant remanded to sheriff’s custody in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Austin Allen Hutson, Stockton, first-degree burglary, class B felony; and stealing, class A misdemeanor, defendant applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Bond lowered to $5,000 with no objection from the state.
Misdemeanors
Haden Berry Foster, El Dorado Springs, allowing a person to ride on gunwale, top of seat, back railing, decking over bow and back of boat, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Brett Hansen, Rogersville, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $400. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Elizabeth Sehr, Stockton, stealing, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence of 60 days in jail, two years of court-supervised probation, judgment for restitution of $1,185 plus $75 statutory fee to prosecuting attorney.
Traffic Cases
Rebecca Lynn Siegismund, Rockville, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $156.50.
Samuel M. Vanalst, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $100.50.
Loren C. Ballinger, Goodson, speeding by 11-15 mph, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Denise M. Croft, Stockton, speeding by 20-25 mph, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Charles Fox, Fair Play, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, guilty plea, fine $100.
Janell Christine Hutson, Stockton, operating a vehicle knowing owner has no insurance and driving without a license, guilty pleas, suspended imposition of sentences, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Richard Lee Hutson, Stockton, driving while revoked, guilty plea, fine $150.00. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Benjamin Ray Johnson, Stockton, driving while revoked, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
John Franklin Laub, Stockton, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $86.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
John W. Nunez, South Greenfield, driving while revoked, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation; and equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Joshiah Jason Ruston Jr., El Dorado Springs, speeding by 16-19 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Ernie Santan Leftwich, Nevada, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
John Ray Herndon Jr., Stockton, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, airplane, motor boat, etc., hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Kody Johnson, Billings, failure to obey traffic control devices; and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Municipal Cases
Benjamin Ray Johnson, Stockton, trespassing, guilty plea, fine $100.
Kalee Lexus Langford, Stockton, peace disturbance, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Application for trial de novo filed by defendant.
Michael Joseph Langford, Stockton, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Application for trial de novo filed by defendant.
Scott T. Stockhauer, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; miscellaneous moving violation; and miscellaneous ordinance violation, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Marriages
James Edward Smith, 44, Fair Play, and Lisa Diane Callicoat, 39, Fair Play.
James Darren Kirby, 34, Jerico Springs, and Kelly Ann Gibbs, 32, Jerico Springs.
Anson Samuel Barlow, 33, Stockton, and Mary Theresa Landis, 29, Stockton.
Donald Neal Lee, 33, Wasilla, Alaska, and Rachael Leslie Fisher, 26, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Gwendolyn A. Schweitzer, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Mark D. Schweitzer, El Dorado Springs,
respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Protection Orders
Tammy L. Blackard, petitioner, vs. Garry A. Blackard, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Megan R. Barton, petitioner, vs. Cory R. Barton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Robert A. Green, petitioner, vs. Patricia A. Mabary, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, order denied.
Gary D. Benham, petitioner, vs. Nickolas D. Mitchell, Appleton City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Katherine M. Benham, petitioner, vs. Nickolas D. Mitchell, Appleton City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Oct. 6-12.
Sunday, Oct. 6: A motorist reported hitting a deer on Mo. 32 east of Stockton, no injuries. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of an assault on 102 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle with a dog inside at Turkey Creek Bridge. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call stating he was suicidal and needed someone to talk to on Vernon St., El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a missing person on North St., Stockton. The subject was located.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure file on E. 1800 Rd., Stockton. Chapel Hills and Stockton dispatched.
Monday, Oct. 7: Suspicious vehicle on Owen Mills Rd. by cemetery. The driver was leaning over the steering wheel. A medic was dispatched and later canceled. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. It was a false alarm.
A disturbance was reported by the manager at Hot Spot, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Traffic stop by Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of a homeless person making threats on College St., Stockton. The caller had called earlier this day with the same situation and requested extra patrol. Handled by anofficer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Received a call saying a subject is violating an ex parte order of protection on E. 480. Rd. The call was unfounded.
Received a call of harassment on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. An officer advised all is well.
A suspicious person was reported walking back and forth on Route EE, El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Casey’s, Stockton, called with a possible check fraud. The subject was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Route J south of Route N, Caplinger Mills. The trailer was in the road, but the truck was not. No injuries. Officers responded along with Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Suspicious persons were reported on Route AA, reportedly squatters. The suspects took off into the woods. An officer was unable to locate the suspects.
A subject walked into the sheriff’s office to report an identity theft on S. Mo. 32. Someone was using his Social Security numbers at a couple of different places. The subject was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. 2281 Rd., Stockton. Negative contact was made.
An officer received a call stating he found a weapon in his garage on S. 325 Rd., El Dorado Springs. An officer retrieved the weapon.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1625 Rd. A warning was given.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on S. 1201 Rd., El Dorado Springs. It was later determined to be new neighbors.
A suspicious person was walking on Airport Rd., toward Stockton after an altercation with her boyfriend. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of shots fired at house on E. Route B, Stockton. The caller wanted to make report on it.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Traffic stop by Stockton Middle School. No action taken.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. 1487 Rd., Stockton. Handled by officer.
Officers were out on a follow-up near Kustom Auto. Rebecca Blevins was arrested for passing bad checks and Alex Masters was arrested for stealing, passing bad checks, tampering, forgery and burglary.
Received a call of a subject outside yelling he was going to kill himself on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. It later was determined the subject was not suicidal. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on a follow-up on College St., Stockton. Negative contact was made.
Traffic stop on Mo. 82 and 02 Rd., El Dorado Springs. A warning for a lane violation was given.
Received a request for a welfare check on N. St. James St., El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Hot Spot, Stockton, reported a drive-off. The suspect was located and will return to pay.
Officers were out for warrant service on S. 175 Rd., El Dorado Springs. Negative contact was made.
Received a call from High St., Stockton. The owner wanted a person removed from the property.
Received a call of three subjects riding bikes on the roadway at Route J and 752 Rd.
Received a call for a follow-up on a previous call from Wednesday, Oct. 8. The sheriff’s office cannot assist at this time without a court order.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Oct. 10: St. Clair County reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 82 near 1021 Rd. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Received a call stating a trailer was boarded up due to a break-in on S. Allison, El Dorado Springs. Several items were found in the trailer and the caller wanted to report in case of theft somewhere. Handled by officer.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. Elizabeth Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Lawrence County reported seeing a vehicle in the ditch at U.S. 54 and Mo. 39. Missouri State Highway Patrol and a medic were dispatched. The medic was canceled.
A caller reported shots fired at a house and garage on E. Route B. The caller just wanted information logged in.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton School. The call was canceled.
Received a call of a female walking on Route J, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Oct. 11: Received a call stating they would be driving around the Cedar/Polk County line testing a cell tower.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on S. 2021 Rd. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
A suspicious person was reported on N. Mo. 39 and 1100 Rd., Stockton. The suspect was walking a dog and seemed confused. Handled by an officer.
A motorist reported having a flat tire on Mo. 39 and Route B, Stockton. The motorist left the vehicle there to return later with a new tire.
Traffic stop at Davis and North streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Route J and 752 Rd., Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Central Dispatch reported an alarm at W. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Received multiple reports of a motor vehicle on Mo. 32 and 245. Transferred to another agency.
Received a 911 hang-up. Unable to gather much information. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Oct. 12: Cattle were reported on the roadway at Mo. 32 and Route A, Stockton. The owner was notified.
An officer transported a female to the sheriff’s office.
A suspicious person was found on Route DD, Cedar Springs. The subject is homeless. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a dispute on E. 1974 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Central reported an alarm at S. 801 Rd., Jerico Springs. Contact was made and the key holder advised.
Traffic stop on South and Third streets, Stockton. Bobbie Arnold was given a citation.
Received a call of a neighbor’s horses fighting the caller’s horses. This is an ongoing problem and has been reported before. The owners were notified and removed the horses.
Received a call informing the sheriff’s office of an individual being sought.
A suspicious person reportedly was trying to flag down cars for a ride to Airport Village, Stockton. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Three ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs. One fire investigation, Stockton, Chapel Hills and Caplinger Mills and medics dispatched, but turned out to be false alarm.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Oct. 8-13.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Officers arrested William D. Wilkinson, 42, El Dorado Springs, for a Daviess County warrant charging him with two counts of child welfare endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair/sale of an illegal weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $35,000 cash bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Officers responded to a larceny at 417 W. Industrial Drive. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Officers responded to a domestic assault at 114 Winner Rd. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 205 1/2 W. U.S. 54, Dollar General Store. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Brandon A. Harder, 17, and Shelby L Harder, 20, El Dorado Springs, charging them with larceny (shoplifting). They were released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Nicholas Ryan Smith, 39, Rich Hill, for two Bates County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon, each with a $7,500 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, Oct. 11: Officers arrested Jenny J. Nix, 31, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of driving while suspended and no license plates, with a $431.50 bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Paul Dean Coleman, 48, El Dorado Springs, for a St. Clair County warrant charging him with stealing, with a $7,500 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Kellie R. Cooper, 47, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with expired operator’s license, with a $50.50 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Oct. 12: Officers responded to a burglary at 1201 E. Patricia. The investigation revealed the theft of several items. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Oct. 13: Officers responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle at 1125 S. Main. The investigation revealed the theft of a lady’s wallet and its contents. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a burglary at 219 W. Walnut. The investigation revealed the theft of a Play-Station 4 gaming system, an Apple iPhone and a LG Rebel 4 smartphone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Ronald M. and Evalyn K. Sewell to David Fisher and Doris Beckham, land in sec. 25, twsp. 36, range 28.
Jennie L. Barritt to Jarrod R. and Tammy L. Mays, lot 4, Wittmeir Addition.
Robert J. and Kimberly Melvin to William Don Melvin, land in sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
William Don Melvin to Robert J. Melvin, land in secs. 19 and 30, twsp. 34, range 25.
Rexcy C. Delara to Evangeline Spurgeon, land in sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Evangeline Spurgeon to Wilmoth Oil Company LLC, land in sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Roy, Edna and Troy Winder to John L. Divine and Elizabeth Hand, land in sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 26.
Roy and Edna Winder to John L. Divine and Elizabeth Hand, land in sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 26.
David and Stephanie Black to Marilyn Johnson, lots 17-18, block 3, Original El Dorado Springs.
Hazel M. Reheard to Pamela Harman, land in sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 26.
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to GoAmerica LLC, land in sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Veitschegger Enterprises LLC to Veitschegger Enterprises, land in secs. 19-20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ridgecrest Investments LLC to Anelle Landis, land in sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 25.
Randall K. and Julia A. Jacobs to Stephen W. and Kathleen I. Cowan, land in lots 1-2, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 28.
George and Jacqueline Ainley, trustees of the George and Jacqueline Ainley Trust, to Applied Steel Detailing LLC, part of block 28, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Jerry L. and Julie Ann McCullick to Shadybrook Rentals LLC, lots 15-17, block 3, Cruce’s Second North Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Steve A. Branecki to Aaron and Mandy Adcock and Jennifer and Chet Harkrader, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat.
