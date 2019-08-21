Civil Cases
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Teressa McGraw, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $1,739.71.
Save Haven Security Inc., North Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Cara Gruenewald, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $1,310.49.
Progressive Advanced Insurance, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Bethany L. Bednar, Harrisonville, defendant, breach of contract, plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment denied, default judgment against defendant to be submitted.
Gary Lee Hutsell, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Cynthia S. Scott, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP, LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Kyra L. Jones, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Anna Rae Smith, Stockton, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Kenneth Earl Wainscott, Stockton, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Citibank N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Briony Ellison, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Bank of America, N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Robert W. Kessler, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. John M. Glenn, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Goose Creek Management LLC, Halltown, plaintiff, vs. Cindy Sue Jones et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Vehicle Claims
Kevin C. Cox, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, refusal to submit to chemical test, order staying revocation of petitioner’s license, motion hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
James V. Greathouse, petitioner, vs. Joel Walters, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to require issuance of certificate of title, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Felonies
John Ray Herndon Jr., Stockton, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, five years of supervised probation.
Alexzander Jade Masters, Stockton, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation to be served concurrent with other sentences.
Justin Kent Stone, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class D felony, guilty plea in 2017, probation violation and previous sentence reinstated of four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections. Defendant ordered to 120 days of shock incarceration, report due by Friday, Nov. 15.
Justin Kent Stone, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections to be served concurrent with other sentences and restitution of $1,525. Defendant ordered to 120 days of shock incarceration, report due by Friday, Nov. 15.
Kenneth M. Tompkins, Stockton, charge pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own-recognizance bond.
Michael O. Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own-recognizance bond.
Hannah Rusch, Aurora, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits of $750 or more, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Tiffany Leeann Rhoads, Lee’s Summit, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Bradley M. Stevens, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor; two counts of fourth-degree assault, special victims, class A misdemeanors; and driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance.
John Jacob Cox, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, warrant issued with $15,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Roger Kent Bromley, Collins, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
William Wade Callaham, Leesburg, Virginia, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.
Brandon L. Cole, Galena, fourth-degree assault, class A misdemeanor; and second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, guilty pleas, suspended imposition of sentences, two years of court-supervised probation. Arraignment scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Jessica Lynn Slover, Overland Park, Kansas, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, class A misdemeanor; and driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Joshua Rarrick, Stockton, driving without a valid license, second offense, class A misdemeanor; failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and owning or operating or motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Sharon West Lansing, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating or motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Jonathan Bradley Dahmer, Grandview, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor; and failure to drive on right half of roadway, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Kolytn Allen Dawes, Stockton, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Aaron Knight Dade, Nevada, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Traffic Cases
Crystal Dawn Lake, Milo, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Juan Manuel Lopez Cedillo, Pittsburg, Texas, speeding by 1-5 mph, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Christina A. Pharris, Mansfield, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100.
Justin K. Stone, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Cassandra Sueann Vankirk, Stockton, failure to register a vehicle, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Marriage
Eddie Dustin Hassell, 50, Stockton, and Stephanie Anne Goodman, 36, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Wilma S. Smith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Bobby Ervin Smith, Newton, Iowa, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Susan Christine Hall, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Steven Oliver Hall, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order, motion filed to exclude respondent from family residence.
Protection Orders
Felisha M. Bartosh, petitioner, vs. Mark W. Scott, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Tana L. Lumley, petitioner, vs. Tyler W. Miller, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent amended judgment for full order of protection with visitation as per formal order.
Lajeana C. Martin, petitioner, vs. Aron P. Zimmer, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court. without prejudice.
Cory D. Payton, petitioner, vs. Cassandra Ray Lynn Houts, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Cory D. Payton, petitioner, vs. Heather Younce, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Jillian L. Reynolds, petitioner, vs. Jason R. Reynolds, Jefferson City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Name Change
Theresa Ann Gums, Jerico Springs, petition for name change granted following civil trial.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 11-17.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 and 2200 Road, El Dorado Springs. No injuries reported. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on 1025 Road. The driver was intoxicated. Shawn Obanion was arrested for careless and imprudent driving and persistent offender.
Received a call of a family situation on Mo. 32 and 1560 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of a minor motor vehicle accident at Orleans Trail and the subject requested an officer to take a report. The caller later canceled the request and the parties involved were going to exchange insurance information.
Received a call of a missing person from Mo. 245, Fair Play. The call later was canceled as the person was found.
Received a call of a suspicious person on U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. The suspect was trying to enter a residence. Josh Whittle was arrested on an active warrant.
Received a call stating someone threatening to kill the caller on Orchard Street, Stockton. The caller was unaware of who it was or why. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a possible drunk driver was on Mo. 32 at Stockton Square. An officer followed the suspect, claim unfounded.
Suspects were taking trash out of a dumpster on Oak Street, Stockton. An officer ordered them to leave.
Received a call from a camper at Caplinger Mills stating the campers next to them were stealing from them. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Aug. 12: ADT Alarms reported an alarm going off on 274 Road, El Dorado Springs. The alarm later was canceled.
A caller reported suspicious behavior on 1800 Road, Stockton. Handled by an. officer.
Received a call of a male subject laying in the road on W. Mo. 32. The subject was trying to get to El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on 1200 and 500 roads, El Dorado Springs. No action was taken.
An officer was out on a follow-up on U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs.
An officer went to take a report of an assault happening Sunday, Aug. 11, in El Dorado Springs.
Received a call of an unattended minor child walking down Oak Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a goat being hit on U.S. 32 by Collins Veterinary Clinic. A report was taken.
Received a call from E. 1100 Road. Stockton. A suspect broke into the residence and damaged property. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Stockton Library. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. A warning was given.
Received a call of cattle out on Route C. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Polk County reported a person missing since June. The caller has not had contact since then. The subject was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of cow out on 1425 Road, Stockton. This has been an ongoing problem. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person going door-to-door on Fresno Circle, Stockton, for DirecTV. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 and 2700 Road, Vernon County. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a family situation on 1225 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
An officer was out to deliver civil service on E. Walnut Street, El Dorado Springs. The paper was delivered.
An officer was out on warrant service on Route J and Mo. 32, Stockton. Derrick Beeks was arrested.
Traffic stop at Ehlers Variety, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Received a call of a disturbance at Blake Street Apartments, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on E. 1480 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police received a 911 hang-up on S. 501 Road, El Dorado Springs and reported to the sheriff’s office. No contact was made with the caller.
One ambulance call in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road, Stockton. A warning was given for speeding.
Received a call from the Stockton High School stating there was a fight involving some boys, a parent and coaches. The parent, Justin Crume, was arrested.
Received a call stating one vehicle backed into another on S. Ward Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying the subject on E 150 Road, El Dorado Springs, is receiving threatening e-mails. The subject requested a welfare check. The subject will send copy to the sheriff’s office. The subject was clear and a report was taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Received a call of a suspicious person on E. 1656 Road, Stockton. The subject just needed a ride to town. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call saying a suspect stole puppies on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop near MFA Propane, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop just north of Casey’s, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
An officer was out at Fields Street, Stockton, for civil process. The officer transported a female to Cox North Hospital, Springfield.
Traffic stop across from the sheriff’s office. A warning was given.
A subject came to the sheriff’s office to report a family situation. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Central reported an alarm at S. 2325 Road, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on 1655 Road off of Mo. 32, Stockton. Two vehicles hit head on, no injuries. Transferred to another agency.
An officer advised an abandoned vehicle was on 1325 and 1400 roads, Stockton. Transferred to another agency. Mike’s Towing has the vehicle.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 and 680 Road. The call later was canceled.
Received a call of harassment on S. 1480 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Aug. 16: Traffic stop near Sonic Drive-In, Stockton.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 32 and 245, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Jackson and High streets, Stockton. Citations were issued to Jeremiah Witt.
Received a call of a possible identity theft. An El Dorado Springs resident stated they haven’t been in Texas but their Social Security number was used to rent a car there. The car was located and had a large amount of drugs and fake money in it.
Received a call stating the tin siding was stolen off of the Bear Creek School. The scene was clear, and a report taken.
Traffic stop at Stockton Dam entrance on Mo. 32. A warning was given.
Received a call of a road hazard on Mo. 32 at a bridge construction site. A construction sign was blown into the roadway. Signs have been removed.
Federal Protection reporting alarms going off at Stockton School. The call later was canceled.
Received call from South Street, Stockton. A scammer claimed they could build a website. The caller did some searching and discovered the scammer has a case for embezzlement on CaseNet.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Received a call from St. Clair County reporting an assault on Route N, Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from Orleans Trail stating a suspect hit him in the face. The caller did not want to file a complaint, just wanted to report it.
Received a call stating a deer was hit and the vehicle was totaled on Route K off Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an assault on Airport Village, Stockton. A male received head trauma. Officers, medic and Stockton Fire responded. The subject was transported to a hospital.
An officer reported a disturbance on 1425 and 1974 roads, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a stolen vehicle was recovered on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs.
Received a call of a theft of a TV, DVD player and other items on S. Mo. 39. Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call of the theft of a GMC truck on Route BB, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on S. 1851 Road, Stockton. A vehicle hit a power pole and lines are down. Ronald Pycke was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, Stockton. An employee forgot to turn off the alarm.
Received a call stating persons attempted to flag down vehicles on Mo. 32, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1425 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating individuals were coon hunting on their property on S. Route H and would not give their names. An officer could not locate the subjects.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 12-18.
Monday, Aug. 12: Officers arrested Juliette E. Shaw, 49, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of driving while revoked, nuisance-junk and failure to appear, with a bond of $842.50; an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of trespassing and failure to obey an officer, with a $401 bond; and an active Jackson County felony warrant charging her with failure to appear on the charge of assault, with a $10,000 cash-only bond. She was extradited to Jackson County pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 305 W. Hightower. The investigation revealed the theft of a red Hyper-Tough 21-inch cut lawn mower. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Officers responded to 102 Winner Road concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed theft of a greenhouse and an outdoor play swingset. The greenhouse later was recovered. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 501 S. Main concerning property damage and tampering with city utilities. The investigation revealed an unauthorized connection with city electric service. A suspect was identified and summonses were issued for property damage and utility tampering.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Officers arrested Christina M. Jewell, 36, for an active Cedar County felony warrant charging her with property damage and resisting arrest, with a $750 cash-only bond. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 215 W. U.S. 54 concerning a delayed report of a larceny occurring on Saturday, Aug. 10. The investigation revealed the theft of lawn mower battery. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Officers responded to a burglary at 406 S. Ohio. The incident revealed the theft of a white five-gallon bucket full of miscellaneous items and a butcher knife. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Aug. 16: Officers arrested Louis M. Stockdale, 27, for an active Vernon County felony warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of non-support, with a cash-only bond of $665.50. The warrant later was recalled by the Vernon County courts and he was released from custody.
Officers responded to the Serenity Storage units on the 100 block of E. Hayden Street concerning a larceny from storage units and property damage. The investigation revealed the theft of a small white countertop burner and a woodworking tool. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Jesse M. Hill, 37, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended, with a bond of $426.50. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Officers arrested Scott T. Stockbauer, 44, on the charges of possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no head lamp on a bicycle and failure to maintain lane/keep right on a bicycle. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Rita C. Whittle, 32, as a result of a traffic stop. She was charged with driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance. Officers also arrested Melisha D. Page, 37, for the probable cause of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A probable cause statement was completed for these charges. Page also was issued summonses charging her with possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Officers responded to a larceny at 200 W. McCrary Cir. The investigation led to the arrest of Darren A. Edmiston, 21, charging him with larceny of less than $500. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Brian and Lorie Hansell to Michael and Pam Shipp, lots 9-10, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Evert Runyan to Darren and Brittany Williams, land in sec. 21, twsp. 36, range 28.
Sandra K. Matthews to Lucille M. Melham, lot 11, Belisle Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jordan N. and Tedi E. Payne to Bennett Tate and Ashley R. Thoreson, lot 4, Oakview Addition.
Sheila A. Wallace, trustee of the Sheila A. Wallace Family Trust, to Michael and Miranda Spurgeon, lots 15 and 18, Starlite Drive, Cassell Stockton Hills.
Richard A. Davis Jr. to Richard A. Jr. and Richard A. Davis Sr., land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 27.
Gary G. and Carole D. Maugh, trustees of the Gary G. and Carole D. Maugh Living Trust, to Ryan M. and Kristin L. McNew, lots 5-8, Lake Ridge.
Tena Higbie to Boldlife Enterprises LLC, parts of lots 8-10, block 8,Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Donald Lynn and Rex Ann Francis, Kevin and Georgie Fae Cook, and Mark Dale, Rhonda and Gregg William Francis to Joshua, Donald Lynn and Rex Ann Francis, Kevin and Georgie Fae Cook, and Mark Dale, Rhonda and Gregg William Francis, lots 11-12, block 8, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Dennis C and Sheila J. Floyd to Sheila J. Floyd, Shelly Barger and Brian and Brent Budd, lots 1-2 and part of lot 3, block 5, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Richard Barr to Brian and Angela Williams, lots 97-98, block 15, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Brian and Lorie Hansell to Michael and Pam Shipp, lot 8, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
David Mitchell and Kelly Beth Monaghan Bass to Old Bass Lodge LLC, land in sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
