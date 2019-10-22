Civil Cases
Danny T. Cole, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. David Booth et al, Stockton, defendants, landlord complaint, default judgment, plaintiff awarded immediate possession of real estate plus $191.50 for costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. John M. Glenn, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $1,244.18.
James Kennedy, Stockton plaintiff, vs. Mary Katherine Kapas, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendant, $1,421.73.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Anna Rae Smith, Stockton, contract, default judgment against defendant, $6,604.54.
Philip Canole, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Alexis Fuller et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, plaintiff granted possession of premises, execution stayed until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Steven Lee Morford, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Preston Wiegel, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Kody B. Skakal, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Marty Compton, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
CACH LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Michael Kenney, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Donnie Ray Bowman Sr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Carrie Keggereis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Edward Lounsbury, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Easy Cash ASAP, LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Katie Vauble, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Kenny Willcut, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Vehicle Claims
Robert D. Christie, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, State of Missouri, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to restore driving privileges, petition granted upon installation of ignition interlock device with camera and completion of driving tests.
Joan L. Moreland, Brookfield, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, court finds petitioner is lawful owner of trailer.
Felonies
Zachary J.C. Guenther, Milo, charges not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
David Lee McCroskey, Stockton, charge not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Krista S. Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Misdemeanors
Timothy Blakey, Harrisonville, fishing without a permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Jesse Don Brock, Windsor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, two years of court-supervised probation; and driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, unclassified misdemeanor, found guilty by trial, fine $300.
Damien Lucas Harder, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Stephanie Renee Mitchell, Jerico Springs, failure to drive on right half of roadway resulting in an accident, class A misdemeanor; driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, class D misdemeanor, guilty pleas, suspended imposition of sentence of 30 days in jail, two years of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Chad H. Taylor, Humansville, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, operating a vehicle knowing owner has no insurance, class D misdemeanor; driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belt, infraction, and failure to display plates, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Ricky Allan Cason, Stockton, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Diamond Lee Marshall, Jerico Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Ivan Ivanovich Kulcha, Bolivar, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Traffic Case
Michael Jack Parrish, Stockton, failure to wear seat belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Municipal Case
Cory Ray Barton, El Dorado Springs, domestic assault, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Marriage
Kelly Wayne Keltner, 46, Jerico Springs, and Kimberly Ann Phillips, 49, Jerico Springs.
Dissolutions
Thelma Annette Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, default judgment for dissolution.
Heather Lynn Dunaway, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jeffery Kent Dunaway, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Andrea May Fuller, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Kevin David Fuller, Independence, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Mary Rawlings, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Jess Alvin Rawlings, Nevada, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Domestic Relations
Jonathan Long, Aurora, petitioner, vs. Mary Jo Souza, respondent, petition for child custody and support, family law interim order and parent education order.
Protection Orders
Caressa N. Bryan, petitioner, vs. Trey Bryan, Midwest City, Oklahoma, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment to extension of full order of protection. Conditions changed to allow contact between parties as to the children only.
Peggy F. Rummel, petitioner, vs. Daniel R. Rummel, Humansville, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Darcy E. Roberts, petitioner, vs. William Grenko, El Dorado Springs, respondent, default for full order of protection.
Joshua D. Carter, petitioner, vs. Elizabeth O. Carter, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Jessica J. Lewis, petitioner, vs. Eric J. Lewis, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Christopher A. Dwerlkotte, petitioner, vs. Lacey Deann Fine, Fair Play, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Christopher A. Dwerlkotte, petitioner, vs. Justin Shawn Kirksey, Fair Play, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Jessica J. Lewis, petitioner, vs. Eric J. Lewis, Stockton, respondent, child protection act, order denied.
Richard K. Jackson, petitioner, vs. Kyra C. Gibbs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Terry L. Jackson, petitioner, vs. Stacy N. Julian, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
F. Wallace Enfield, petitioner, vs. William Grenko, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Oct. 13-19.
Sunday, Oct. 13: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. Suspects were to test drive a vehicle and did not return. Surrounding counties were notified.
Received a call of missing males on Spring St., El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Disturbance reported on College St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Cattle on roadway on Route E in Dade County. Call transferred to Dade County.
A resident reported a wallet being stolen while in O’Reilly Auto Parts, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned animals reported on S. Route U, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a civil matter on E. 1974 Rd., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Suspicious people were reported trying to get into Extremes on South St., Stockton. They said they did not know it was closed, per an officer.
Received a call of a dog attacking another dog on South St., Stockton. The owner was located.
Property was found in a ditch on Craig St., Stockton. The caller requested an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A tow truck was called but the owner showed up first.
Follow-up call on S. 2071 Rd., Aldrich.
Received multiple 911 calls from Polk County. Transferred information to Polk County.
Received a call stating a boyfriend was being abusive and locked her out. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from a male threatening suicide on S. 2071 Rd., Aldrich. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an intoxicated female driving on Skyline St., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a request for agency assistance on W. 1974 Rd., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a report of a suspicious person on Ward St., Stockton, trying to get into a home. An officer was unable to locate.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Oct. 14: A motorist hit deer on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The deer was removed from the road. The vehicle was drivable and there were no injuries.
Received a call of an alleged naked male with a gun threatening people at Sundae’s, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported on S. Route HH, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of abandoned dogs on S. Route U, El Dorado Springs. There is no animal control out in the county.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at A and A Storage on Mo. 215. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Received call of a motor vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy H near Hawker Point Store. Tow truck called. No injuries. Handled by officer.
Officer out on follow up on S. Route HH, El Dorado Springs.
Received information of a male threatening suicide in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Received multiple calls of a door being open on High St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft of a cell phone reported on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Clear, no report.
Received a call stating a theft was made on High St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and E. 680 Rd., El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 and Mo. 39. No action taken.
An officer was out to deliver civil service papers on E. 1974 Rd., Stockton.
Suspicious people reported on 1025 Rd. north of Route Z. Derrick Beeks was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Shelter Rd., Stockton. The driver was slumped over wheel, but was just napping, waiting on gas. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route A and 1474 Rd., Stockton. Kirby Doeden was cited for driving while revoked.
Traffic stop on Oak and Cherry sts., Stockton. Clear, no report.
Vernon County requested agency assistance to transport a motorist to his brother’s residence south of El Dorado Springs.
Four ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: An officer was out on warrant service for Clinton County. The subject had moved.
Dollar General, Stockton, requested a suspicious vehicle be asked to leave as they are closing. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motorist hitting a deer by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
A suspicious person walking on U.S. 54 at Cedar Springs appears to be a missing person from Polk County. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity in Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. An officer searched a vehicle, nothing found.
Report of disorderly conduct on E. 480 Rd., Humansville. A suspect was trying to enter a home and has an order of protection against him. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious person was walking the streets of El Dorado Springs with a baseball bat. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A motorist located an injured deer in a ditch on Route J and 900 Rd., Stockton. The deer was removed.
An individual came into the sheriff’s office to file a grievance. Handled by an officer.
An open door of a home was reported on High St., Stockton. An officer secured the location.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to recover his gun. An officer was not available at this time.
Received a call stating a subject stayed at a local motel in Stockton and was unable to pay because someone had hacked her credit card. The caller was advised to speak to the motel owner.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Vernon County reported a careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 54. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call from Blue Springs requesting a welfare check in Jackson County. We notified Jackson County, who did the welfare check and all is well.
Suspicious activity on High St., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A disturbance was reported on E. 400 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle and person on 501 and Lake Hill rds., El Dorado Springs. This is the second call on this.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97, Jerico Springs. A warning was given.
An officer was out to deliver civil service at El Dorado Schools. Papers were served.
Received a call of explicit pictures being sent and received on Snapchat on Route M and the caller would like to speak to an officer. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. Route U, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A driver reported hitting a deer on Mo. 32 and Route M. The deer was off the roadway. No injuries.
Horses were reported in the road on Mo. 97 and Route CC. The horses were gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call from Lee Hopkins Dr., Stockton. A subject was being threatened and would like extra patrol.
Christian Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
An officer reported suspicious persons on Craig and North sts., Stockton. The suspects were clear, no report taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Oct. 18: Received a call stating there might be a motor vehicle accident with a deer on Mo. 39 and Route Z. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Car-X, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating there was a suspicious vehicle in Jerico Springs park, described as a UFO shooting rockets. Cars were parked along the road watching. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a report of shots fired toward a house on 1674 Rd. Unable to get description of the vehicle. All animals appeared fine. Suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
A disturbance was reported at Airport Village, Stockton, of screaming, yelling and vehicles speeding out. Suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
A resident reported a strange male walked into a house on S. 1865 Rd., Stockton. The stranger, who seemed challenged, was told to leave and he did. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Abandoned vehicle on S. 125 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The vehicle was towed.
Received a call of a theft on S. Route U, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a semi-truck broken down on Mo. 39 and 1120 Rd., Stockton. Diesel fuel spilled on the road and the caller requested fire department for cleanup.
Received a call of a male and a female by Casey’s, Stockton, who appeared to be drunk. Citations were issued.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Subjects came into the sheriff’s office to check on a stolen cell phone.
Received a request for a welfare check on Oak St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Bear Creek School. Will research to see if it is stolen.
An alarm reported at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. The alarm was accidentally hit.
An officer was out with suspects at Stockton tennis courts after curfew.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Oct. 19: A speeding vehicle was reported at the scene of an accident on Mo. 39. The vehicle was towed. Donald Ferguson was arrested for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Traffic stop near Stockton School. Chad Baker was arrested for driving while intoxicated and 12-hour detox. The owner contacted to take the vehicle.
Agency Assist request for a welfare check on 2100 Rd., Jerico Springs. Negative contact was made.
Received a call of someone walking on the edge of road on Mo. 32 and 2025 Rd., Stockton. The suspect was clear, no report taken.
Property damage reported on E. 480 Rd., Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check on 2100 Rd., Jerico Springs. Negative contact was made.
An officer was out on follow-up on S. Route U, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on 1458 Rd., Stockton. A warning was given.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 39 and Route Y. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire in Stockton.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and deputy county clerk Kendra Householder.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24756 to 24759, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge Project, where graders are in the county and maintenance on county roads.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary, who discussed the jail list for inmates. Currently 72 inmates are housed.
A resident stopped by to discuss a culvert on 1450 Road, which needs replaced with a box culvert.
A resident stopped by to thank the commissioners on his road and how good of a job the road and bridge department had done on it. The resident said the road could still use some gravel.
The commission met with treasurer Peggy Kenney and reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials.
The commission met with recorder of deeds Carole Wilkerson, who discussed paperwork on small counties losing funds.
Bills were approved.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Oct. 14-20.
Monday, Oct. 14: Officers responded to a larceny at 710 E. U.S. 54, My Rustic Rebel and Oh So Chic Boutique. The investigation revealed the theft of 1/4-sheet palm sander and a mouse-style hand sander. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: An officer arrested Patrick L. Decker, 30, El Dorado Springs, for a Cass County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of a seat belt violation with a $10 bond. He was also charged with resisting arrest. He was released on bond and summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shelby Wilson, 22, El Dorado Springs, for a Polk County warrant charging her with a moving traffic violation, with a $200.50 bond; and larceny, with a $29.50 bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Officers arrested Kyle D. Newton, 32, Appleton City, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of trespassing with a $125 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Oct. 17: An officer responded to an assault at 1103 S. Jackson. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Friday, Oct. 18: Officers arrested Matthew J. Richards, 29, El Dorado Springs, for a Vernon County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle, with a $103 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Oct. 19: An officer arrested Clayton E. Jones, 38, El Dorado Springs, for a Nevada Police Department warrant, charging him with two counts of driving while revoked, with a $450 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
An officer arrested Darrell J. Reeder, 41, El Dorado Springs, for a Nevada Police Department warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance, with a $200 cash bond. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond and summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Darin E. Lumley, 49, El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Oct. 20: Officers responded to a burglary at 511 S. Main. A report taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Edward R. Nelson to Edward R. Nelson, trustee of the Edward R. Nelson Trust, land in sec. 12, twsp. 35, range 28; lot 3 and part of lot 2, block 1, Cruce’s Second South Addition to El Dorado Springs; and lot 217 and part of lot 216, block 11, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Doris J. Helms to Elizabeth Anne Gettys, lots 11-12, block 11, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Janice Lynn Nelson to Pamela Roberts, lot 4 and part of lot 5, Neil’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Saundra Carnahan to David and Traci Guinn, lot 4, block 13, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Simmons Bank to Larry Teschner, lots 1-3, Babbs, Stratton and Bradley’s First Addition.
Federal National Mortgage Association to GD Investments LLC, lot 23, Crestview Addition.
Gary, Barbara, Dennis, Toni, Kenneth, Liesa, Larry O. and Randall Messick and Jim and Joyce Starkey to Marlin Paul and Tara Jean Swartzentruber, land in sec. 23, twsp. 36, range 27.
Carolyn L. Rash to Lucas Quamme and Keifer Harris, parts of lots 4-5, block 1, Original El Dorado Springs.
J.C. Brasher to Zacharias L. and Christa Nance, land in sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 29.
Douglas W. and Maureen K. Branecki to Kirk and Shannon Bjerke, lot 9, Seven Sisters Drive (Cassel Stockton Hills).
Brett Alan and Lisa Ann Jarvis to Frederick Allen and Wanita Marie Galloway, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
James R. and Sharon K. Etzkorn to William W. and Denise R. Johnson, lot 26, block 2, Umber View Heights Addition to Cedar County.
Timothy E. and Maureen L. Stroh to Edward C. and Sharon M. Stroh, lots 1-2, Morgan’s Addition to the City of Stockton.
Edward C. and Sharon M. Stroh to Walter Warner, lots 1-2, Morgan’s Addition to the City of Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.