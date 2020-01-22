Civil Cases
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Kasey D, Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $4,867.96.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tamitha L. Lambert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $9,718.92.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $1,556.14.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), consent judgment against defendant, $1,159.73.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Sheryl Ann Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $1,079.71.
Christina J. Griffin, Collins, plaintiff, vs. Tyler Eugene Nissley, El Dorado Springs, defendant, personal vehicular injury, case voluntarily dismissed by parties with prejudice.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-1, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. David Lucas, Stockton, defendant, promissory note, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Wakefield and Associates, Inc., Jefferson City, plaintiff, vs. Nick Gilbert, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, order approving structured settlement entered.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Betty J. Bryant, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles Joseph Fairchild, defendant, Milo, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
Webcollex, LLC dba CKS Financial, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Allen Villines, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, motion for change of venue by plaintiff granted, case transferred to Jackson County.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Roberta Cowper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Alec Eugen Van Alst, Stockton, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Midland Funding LLC, plaintiff, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Randy Johnston, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Midland Funding LLC, plaintiff, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Alec Eugen Van Alst, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Michelle Koger, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Citibank, N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, plaintiff, vs. Ralph Eugene McCrory, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Wakefield and Associates, Inc., Jefferson City, plaintiff, vs. Martin Victor Resz et al, Stockton, defendants, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Charles Wayne Stone, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kimberlee Rogers et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Vehicle Claims
Delbert Yoder, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Felonies
Edward T. Hargrave, Stockton, unlawful firearm possession, class C felony, guilty plea in 2017, probation violation, probation revoked and previously imposed sentence of seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections executed. Restitution judgment in the amount of $1,875 allowed, 120 days of shock incarceration ordered.
Christopher N. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, guilty plea, sentenced to four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, suspended execution of sentence, five years of supervised probation to run concurrent with previous sentence.
James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, four years of supervised probation.
Martin Lee Hallam, Nevada, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on $15,000 bond.
Darren Andrew Edmiston, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own recognizance bond, defendant waives 40-day rule.
Heather M. Willmore, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own recognizance bond.
Cody Alyn Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, three counts of forgery, class D felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Defendant remanded to custody of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Patricia Janette Perkins, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, warrant issued with $5,000 bond, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Cody Alyn Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, four counts of passing bad checks, class E felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Defendant remanded to custody of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Latisha Dunn, Bourbon, forgery, class D felony, warrant issued with $2,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Leesa Coulter, Stockton, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Cassidy Joelle DeJager, Greenfield, driving with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Ashley Ann Rummel, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Michael L. Ritchhart, Jerico Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Conservation Violations
Travis Atwell, Springfield, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Dereck Johnson, Springfield, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Sam LaRue, Bolivar, loan, predate, falsify or alter deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $174.50.
Josiah Laub, Humansville, taking, attempting to take and/or possess deer taken with illegal firearm, ammunition or arrow, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Traffic Cases
Billy Joe Dodd III, Aurora, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Sarah Gayman, Schell City, failure to display plates, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Kaghan Lee Mays, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $60.50.
Kenneth Dale Schanda, Bolivar, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Sara Louise Eagon, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph and failure to wear seat belt, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Kellie A. Bough, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph and failure to wear seat belt, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Traci Badovinatz, Sparta, failure to display plates, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Municipal Cases
Michael Joseph Langford, Stockton, peace disturbance, guilty plea, fine $500, suspended execution of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Dissolution
Samantha Dawn Queen, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, court to grant name change to petitioner by formal order, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Protection Orders
Brice K. Thornton, petitioner, vs. Zackery Jamison, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Brook C. O’Keefe, petitioner, vs. Joshua Tyler Smith, Lamar, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Mikayla C. Turner, petitioner, vs. Joshua Tyler Smith, Lamar, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Shelyna Hughes, petitioner, vs. James Dale Hughes, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Name Change
Charles William Schroder III, Stockton, petitioner, hearing scheduled for 8:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Jan. 12-18.
Sunday, Jan. 12: El Dorado Springs police requested a building check on E. 166 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, negative contact made.
A disturbance was reported on N. Terrace, Stockton. A subject refused to leave the residence. Handled by an officer.
A disturbance was reported on E. Davis, Stockton. Upstairs neighbors were shooting fireworks in the parking lot. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1025 Road, Stockton. A citation was issued to Krystal Williams. K9 used.
A disturbance was reported on S. High Street, Stockton. Subjects were gone when an officer arrived.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Jan. 13: A dead deer was found on Mo. 32 east of Mo. 97. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Superior Gearbox, Stockton. Cody Boultinghouse was arrested for stealing.
A welfare check was requested on S. 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. No one was home, negative contact.
An officer requested motorist assistance near Great Southern Bank, Stockton.
Traffic stop near Casey’s, Stockton. A citation was issued for expired registration to Tory Richards.
Traffic stop on S. Park and Twyman, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for a headlight.
Traffic stop near Farmers Mutual Insurance. A warning was given for failure to yield right of way.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1425 Road. A warning was given for no front license plate.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1000 Road, Stockton. A citation was issued to Amy Amples for no valid license.
An officer was out for civil service on E. Route N. Negative contact was made.
An officer was out for civil service on S. Mo. 39. Negative contact was made.
An officer was out for civil service on E. Oak, Stockton. Papers were served.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mo. 39 and 1250 Road. Transferred to another agency.
A theft was reported at Stockton State Park Marina. A laptop was stolen. Handled by dispatch.
Animal call on S. 1541 Road. El Dorado Springs police tried to transfer a 911 call. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J. A warning was given.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on Mo. 32 and Route H. The vehicle was tagged by an officer.
Gates were open at the Stockton bus barn. An officer secured the gate.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: A disturbance and noise were reported on S. High Street, Stockton. A subject was afraid someone broke in. The call was unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Patricia, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
A suspicious person was reported on Mo. 32 and 39 Stockton. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
An officer was out on civil process on N. Main, El Dorado Springs. Negative contact made.
Traffic stop at Stockton City Hall parking lot. A citation was issued to Charles Dice for failure to register.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
A suspicious person, a possible squatter, was reported on E. 350 Road. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Stockton United Methodist Church. A citation was issued to Melinda Goth for expired plates. The vehicle was towed.
Traffic stop Mo. 32 and Sac, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop west of 1425 Road. A warning was given for failure to register.
Traffic stop on Vern Avenue, Stockton. A warning was given for no front license plate.
A suspicious person was reported on Church Street, Stockton. Negative contact was made by an officer.
An officer was out on follow-up on Gay Street, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A welfare check was requested on S. 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious vehicle was reported near Superior Gearbox, Stockton. The vehicle had been left there since a traffic stop and Superior was not happy about it being there. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. A warning was given.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sheldon Funeral Home. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
An officer was out on follow-up on E. Fields, El Dorado Springs. Chad Ellison was arrested.
Traffic stop near El Dorado Springs R-II School. A warning was given for equipment.
A building check was requested at Main and Walnut, El Dorado Springs. An unsecured front door was left open for a cat. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Traffic stop at Park and South, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop by Visions, Stockton. A warning was given for equipment.
An officer was out on civil process on E. Route Z. Negative contact was given.
An officer arrested a subject, John Donahue, in front of the sheriff’s office.
A theft was reported on 325 Road. A stolen lawnmower was recovered and returned to its owner by an officer.
Traffic stop on College Street, Stockton. A citation was issued.
An informational call was received and documented by dispatch.
A theft was reported at Hawker Point store. Several items were taken. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer was out on warrant service on Valley Street, Stockton. Daniel Bough was arrested for active warrants.
Received a call of a motorist hitting a deer on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route U. A warning was given for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 32. A warning was given for speeding.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mo. 32 and Route J. A subject was taking nap in the vehicle in a parking lot.
Three ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 1851 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at McDonald’s, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route K. A warning was given for careless and imprudent driving.
An officer transported a female to the sheriff’s office from the El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Jan. 17: Received a call of a suicidal subject on E. Route B, Jerico Springs. The subject was transported to Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at Stockton Clinic. The scene was clear, the building secure.
A cow was out on the roadway on Route U east of a bridge. The cow was gone when an officer arrived.
A caller reported a garage door open on Route B and Owen Mill Road, Stockton. The caller believed nothing was stolen. Handled by dispatch.
ADT reported an alarm on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop north of 350 Road, El Dorado Springs. Constance Moore was arrested.
Traffic stop on Poplar and High, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 and Park, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and the vehicle fled. The vehicle was reported stolen. A suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All units were in service. The vehicle returned to its owner.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Jan. 18: A careless and imprudent driver on was reported on Mo. 32 near Stockton Dam. The caller will not make a statement. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
A welfare check was requested on Mo. 32. There was an assault reported. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Vine, Stockton. A warning was given for a front license plate.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on U.S. 54 and Route HH, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop on South and Higgins, Stockton. A warning was given for a front license plate.
Received a call of cattle on the roadway on North Street and 1471 Road. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on civil service on S. 1453 Road, Stockton. Negative contact was made.
A welfare check was requested on S. 2101 Road, Stockton. All was well.
Alarm Company reported an alarm on E. 1450 Road, Stockton. An officer was dispatched and the place was secure.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 800 Road, Stockton. No action taken.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on North Street, Stockton. The vehicle was stuck in mud. The vehicle was tagged and must be removed in two days. Handled by an officer.
Shots were fired on 1550 Road, Jerico Springs. The caller was unsure what they were firing at, possibly road signs. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Jan. 13-19.
Monday, Jan. 13: An officer responded to a larceny 1109 S. Jackson, Lion's Club. The investigation revealed the theft of a 30-pound propane bottle, chorine test strips, napkins and some paperware. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Officers responded to 1314 S. Mo. 32, Pizza Hut, in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Patricia J. Perkins, 33, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers completed a probable cause statement and received a Cedar County warrant charging Perkins with tampering with a motor vehicle, with a $5,000 bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance. Officers also arrested Joseph E. Baros, 17, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Baros was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: An officer responded to a larceny at 401 E. Fields. The investigation revealed the theft of approximately $50 in coins and approximately $50 of food stolen. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a burglary at 108 W. Pine. This investigation revealed the theft of several tools. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a reported domestic assault at 601 E. Joe Davis. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler P. Poore, 36, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault. Poore was released on summons pending a court appearance.
An officer responded to a larceny at 114 Winner Road. The investigation revealed the theft of a red electric scooter. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Jan. 16: An officer responded to a larceny at 309 E. Hayden, Home Furnishing LLC. The investigation revealed the theft of boxes of glassware and shot glasses. A report taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Jan. 17: Officers responded to a larceny at 403 S. Kirkpatrick. The investigation revealed the theft of a pair of gray and black mud boots. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Adam D. Kruse, 38, El Dorado Springs, on an active municipal warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of ATVs prohibited, with a $75.50 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Jan. 18: An officer responded to a larceny at 217 W. Spring. The investigation revealed the theft of three adult-sized porch swings and gas cans. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Jan. 19: Officers responded to 500 S. Main, First Baptist Church, concerning a report of tampering with a motor vehicle and trespassing. Juvenile suspects were identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Anthony C. and Jamie E. Derbidge to Mike and Sandy Bullard, lots 6-12, block 2, R.L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Dawlton and Ashley Pittman to Texe Boggs, part of block 23, Stratton’s Third Addition to Jerico Springs.
Ken R. and Lori A. Helm to Jamison C. Poindexter, land in sec. 24, twsp. 24, range 26.
Henry D. Bausch, trustee of the Henry D. Bausch Trust, to Dennis C. and Sheila J. Floyd, land in sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 27.
RGTS LLC to Alexander E. and Melissa L. Franks, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Ellamay and Thomas R. Walther to Thomas R. and Ellamay Walther, trustees of the Walther Family Trust, land in sec. 27, twsp. 35, range 25.
Alma Stroer to Alma and Kendall Stroer and Misty D. Miller, land in lot 3, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27.
Sandra L. Baker to Jeremy J. and Katie M. Barger, lot 2, block 6, Phillips’ Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jeremy J. and Katie M. Barger to Michael Janes, lot 14, Roe’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Edna Jo Green to Edna Jo Green and Derrick D. and Steven P. Taylor, land in sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 28, retaining life estate in grantor.
Toni L. Hunt to Joshua Bonuchi and Stacey Smiley, lots 3-6, block 2, Stratton’s Third Addition to Jerico Springs.
Erinn Bollinger to Richard Bollinger, land in secs. 11, twsp. 35, range 25.
John M. Cahoj, trustee of the Edward J. Cahoj Trust, to Kenneth G. Cahoj, land in secs. 1 and 12, twsp. 33, range 25.
Marinosci Law Group of Missouri PC and Sara L. Lampe to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, lots 6-7, Pyle’s First Addition to Stockton.
