Civil Cases
Opportunity Financial LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joshua Schulstad, Grove, Oklahoma, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $2,409.46.
JHPDE Finance 1, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Lucinda V. Walding, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Robert A. Jackson, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas G. Antonini, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Crown Asset Management, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joyce M. Nehl, Stockton, breach of contract, change of venue received from Buchanan County.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Garry Andrew Blackard, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Donna J. Green, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kasey D. Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
George Ainley, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Christy Jo Griffith, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Felonies
Rick Lee McCartney, Clinton, three counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies, Alford plea, sentenced to seven years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, to run concurrently; and armed criminal action, unclassified felony, Alford plea, sentenced to three years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, to run consecutive to above counts.
Michael O. Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, change of venue to Vernon County granted.
Mitchell S. Jacobs, El Dorado Springs, damage to jail or jail property, class E felony, defendant applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Court grants defendant release on his own recognizance and reduces bond to $500 cash only with special condition of no alcohol use.
Dallas James Horn, El Dorado Springs, second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old, class B felony, defendant applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Defendant remanded to custody of Cedar County sheriff’s office in lieu of $15,000 cash bond.
Cory D. Payton, El Dorado Springs, animal abuse, second or subsequent offense or by torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive, class E felony, warrant issued with $5,000 cash bond.
Heather M. Willmore, El Dorado Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, class C felony; and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class E felony, warrant issued with $5,000 cash bond.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, habitual driving while intoxicated, class B felony; unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony; and damage to jail or jail property, class E felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation, preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Court amends bond to $20,000 with condition of defendant consuming no alcoholic beverage or enter establishment where alcohol sales are the primary point of business. Defendant must also post $500 cash with the sheriff’s department for electronic monitoring.
Brandon Dean Dunn, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, warrant issued with $5,000 cash bond.
Misdemeanors
Serri Ann Moore, Watford City, North Dakota, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Chad Austin Littleton, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Cody John Schultz, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Steven Carl Kleihauer Jr., Warsaw, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Ariel Vernon, Eldon, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Wyatt T. Puckett, Eugene, two cases of passing bad checks, class A misdemeanors, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Reyne D. Bachtel, Eldon, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Tiffany M. Carriker, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Danielle Rae Davidson, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Christopher Shane Kennedy, Humansville, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Kimberly E. Allen, Greenfield, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Ryan Boatman, West Des Moines, Iowa, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended for failure to maintain proof of ignition interlock due to point violation, class A misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, defendant waives formal arraignment and pleads not guilty, case management conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Carlie Settle, Stockton, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Trey Thomas Babcock, El Dorado Springs, driving with a visibility-reducing material applied to windshield or excessive visibility-reducing material applied to side window, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Melinda Gail Goth, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Linda Harris, Bolivar, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Dustin Allen Raney, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Shane Kenneth Skillett, Appleton City, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Daniel Lee Oldfield-Clark, Pleasant Hope, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Kimberly Annette LeBaron, Humansville, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Conservation Violations
Justin Ray Pfeifer, Stockton, taking or attempting to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor; and firearm in possession while archery hunting deer during archery season, class A misdemeanor; guilty pleas, fine $449.
Beau Ryan Linzay, Stockton, taking or attempting to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Charles Edwin Simmons, Claremore, Oklahoma, taking or attempting to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Heath Stark, El Dorado Springs, taking, attempting to take or pursue wildlife from or with a motor-driving air, land or water conveyance, class A misdemeanor; and taking deer in a closed season, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Chase Honeycutt, Stockton, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Randall Harris, Fair Play, taking or attempting to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor,
initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Melody Dawn Haskins, Ozark, taking or attempting to take and/or possess deer without permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Traffic Cases
Kaden Julian, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $250.
Stacie Ann Neal, El Dorado Springs, failure to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle or 300 feet of rear of a vehicle, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Matthew Jordan Murray, Macks Creek, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Evan Roy Kempf, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Ruth Ellen Massey, Rogersville, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Hunter Levi Hogan, Columbia, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Sarah Gayman, Schell City, failure to display license plates, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Municipal Cases
Ricky C. Haynes, Wichita, Kansas, miscellaneous ordinance violation, guilty plea, sentenced to two days incarceration in jail. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
David C. Bailey, Stockton, trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Dissolutions
Mary Rawlings, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Jess Alvin Rawlings, Nevada, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Kegan McGatha, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kimberly McGatha, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order, civil motionhearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Christiana Elaine Peelen, petitioner, vs. Steven Gerritt, Peelen, Boonville, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Samantha Dawn Queen, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Protection Orders
LaJeana C. Martin, petitioner, vs. Jessica Dawn Beard, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Tiffany Bourland, petitioner, vs. Dallas James Horn, El Dorado Springs, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Nov. 17-23.
Sunday, Nov. 17: Three suspicious males on Mo. 32, all dressed in black, were reported between Route Z and Boathouse Restaurant and would not move out of the way. Handled by officer.
Property damage reported on Englewood Drive, Stockton. The caller heard noises but did not see anything until they went out next morning and the rear window was broken in the vehicle. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A suspicious vehicle and person were seen on 1501 Road, Stockton. A female was running around in underwear and a male threw car keys into the field. Suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
A burglary was reported on E. 1656 Road, Stockton. Multiple men in ski masks tried to break into a house. This has happened before. Requested extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer was out to recover a license plate and bumper where the vehicle had hit the fence on 1225 and 1500 roads, Stockton.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton. One fire investigation on Skyline, Stockton.
Monday, Nov. 18: Received a call of neighbors’ 3-4 dogs running freely and attacking the caller’s dog on 166 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A careless and imprudent driver who wound up in the ditch was reported on Route N, Stockton. The caller stopped to help and the driver appeared intoxicated. Transferred to another agency.
A suspicious person was reported on E. Mo. 32 flashing lights at oncoming cars with a flashlight. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
A female reported she was afraid to go home. She was transported to the sheriff’s office and later was told to go home by her husband. Handled by an officer.
A theft was reported on E. 1774 Road, Stockton. A tractor and barbed wire were stolen. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Additional items were reported stolen by a caller from last week on 1759 Road off of Mo. 32. Information only.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on 1125 Road, Jerico Springs. No injuries reported. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on 1825 Road, Stockton. Austin Hutson was arrested on an active warrant.
Received a report from Polk County saying dogs possibly have been left alone in an empty house on Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on S. 2069 Road, Stockton. Contact was made and all was well.
A burglary was reported on E. 1924 Road, Bear Creek. A pontoon boat was stolen. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mo. 245 and 2070 Road, Stockton. Car versus parked semi. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Information received on S. 2125 Road, Fair Play. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mo. 39 and Route K. No medical attention needed. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Hot Spot, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: A male was reported missing in Stockton and it later was discovered he has been arrested in another county.
Traffic stop by Spurgeon Yachts, Stockton. A warning was given for speed.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Airport Village, Stockton. A subject was transported to Nevada. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer transported prisoner to the sheriff’s office from El Dorado Springs police.
Received a call stating there was a drive-off at Dollar General. A vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and left. Information was gathered by an officer.
Received a call of aggressive pit bulls on Route CC. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious vehicle reported in the caller’s driveway on S. 804 Road, El Dorado Springs, and also followed the subject to work. Handled by an officer.
A conservation agent reported a dead buck in his yard on South Street, Stockton. Animal control was contacted.
Shoplifting was reported at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received call from a subject wanting to retrieve belongings at a residence on S. 2069 Road, Stockton.
Traffic stop on Route H and 1301 Road.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: A suspicious vehicle was reported on S. 651 Road, El Dorado Springs. Suspects flash lighting on the property. Contacted conservation. Transferred to another agency.
Disorderly conduct on S. 1915 Road. Subjects were fighting over a TV, with a knife involved. Handled by an officer.
A female from Fair Play called complaining of medical issues. Transferred to Polk County.
A trespasser was reported on High Street, Stockton. The caller claimed to have found paraphernalia. Later called back and said it was disposed of.
A road hazard was reported on Route CC and 675 Road. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Received a call from Enterprise stating a firearm had been left in a rental and requested assistance in removing it safely. An officer was en route to turn the firearm over to a Polk County deputy.
Received a call stating a male was walking on Mo. 32 and Route CC and was barely visible to the driver. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire
Thursday, Nov. 21: Request for welfare check on Orchard Street, Stockton. Contact was made and all was fine.
A death was reported on Sho-Neff Plantation. The coroner and Bland-Brumback Funeral Home were notified. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Deer versus vehicle reported on Mo. 32 by Dollar General. The deer was dead.
Polk County requested Cedar County meet at the county line to transport a prisoner.
Dollar General, Stockton, reported a male stealing items. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A theft was reported on E. Mo. 32. A trampoline was stolen. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Cattle were out on the roadway on Route B west of Mo. 39. The owner was notified.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Nov. 22: Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton School. A keyholder was on the scene.
A neighbor reported a disturbance across the street on College Street, Stockton. Heard yelling, cursing and things being thrown. Suspects denied contact. 12-hour rule applied. Handled by an officer.
Sonic, Stockton, reported a subject won’t leave the property. The driver was advised to leave by an officer.
Traffic stop near Vikings Post, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 245, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for no license plate.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given for defective equipment of a trailer.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying cattle on Route K seem to be starving. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported at Enrique’s Mexican Grill, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Davis Street, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A theft was reported at the new bridge site on Mo. 32, Stockton. Fuel and construction items were taken. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A disturbance was reported on Church Street, Stockton. A spouse was yelling and punching walls. The caller was leaving and will file ex parte order of protection and divorce papers tomorrow. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Cattle were on out on Route K Stockton. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop by a cemetery on Mo. 32. A warning was given for equipment.
A subject reported a disturbance at the Hill Church, Stockton. A male subject left. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on S. Route CC. Lisa Coulter was arrested.
A burglary was reported on North Street, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A theft of a four-wheeler was reported on E. Mo. 32 Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A road hazard was reported on 925 Road. Stockton. Trash and furniture were thrown out. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious person was reported on Mo. 32 and 39, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1335 Road. A warning was given.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Nov. 18-24.
Monday, Nov. 18: Officers responded to a larceny at 119 S. Main Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a Bose radio. As report taken and investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Poplar Street concerning a subject with an active warrant. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Paige N. Walker, 17, Stockton, for the probable cause of property damage, obstruction of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and manner of pedestrian travel. She was release on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 809 S. Kirkpatrick Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a Missouri License plate JA7-A6K. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Officers responded to 500 S. Main Street concerning a suspicious vehicle parked near a church bus. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Robert J. Chastain, 25, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Officers responded to a larceny at 106 E. Hospital Road. The investigation revealed the theft of two bicycles. The bicycles were recovered by the owners. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 105 W. U.S. 54. The investigation revealed the theft of U.S. currency. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 300 W. Fields. The investigation revealed the theft of a Dynacraft bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to property damage in the 100 block of S. Main Street, City Park. The investigation revealed damage to Christmas lights. Juvenile suspects were identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
Officers responded to a request to speak with an officer at 801 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jessica D. Beard, 28, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was release on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Nov. 21: Officers responded to an assault occurring on a school bus 326 W. Spring. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Officers responded to a domestic assault at 105 W. U.S. 54 Highway. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Chipper E. Owsely, 47, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Nov. 24: Officers responded to a report of an assault occurring at 1103 S. Jackson. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Terry G. Coleman, 53, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of no driver's license and unlawful for certain persons to possess a firearm. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Coleman was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Gene and Andrea Harvey to Larry and Carla Griffin, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 27.
Elke Chance to Steve M. Chance Jr., land in sec. 8, twsp. 35, range 25.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Bishop Derril V. Laub and Church of Christ of the Kingdom of God, land in sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael Wayne Thomason to Michael Wayne Thomason, Jessie Lynn Dyal and Timothy Dylan Johnson, land in secs. 9-10 and 15, twsp. 33, range 27; and land in sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 26.
Nathan Sauer to Jackie Bridges, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Wesley Spinks, trustee of the Spinks Family Trust, to Melvin R. and Dawn M. Zeitner, land in sec. 28, twsp. 34, range 28.
Joyce Ann Volk, trustee of the Gary L. Pennock Trust, to RGTS LLC, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
John and Kandy Sherwood to John C. and Kandace A. Sherwood, trustees of the Sherwood Family Trust, land in sec. 15, twsp. 23, range 25; lots 1-18, 21-22 and 24, Majestic Hills, land in sec. 26, twsp. 34, range 27; and land in sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 25.
Douglas William Cage to Carmen M. Acuna, lot 227 and part of lot 228, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Amanda G. Adams to Alex Edward and Cheryl Lyn Jernigan, land in sec. 18, twsp. 36, range 26.
Richard L. and Betty M. Spiker, trustees of the Spiker Family Trust, to Brandon Neil, land in sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 27.
Richard L. and Betty M. Spiker, trustees of the Spiker Family Trust, to Weld Saw LLC, land in sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 27.
Kenneth J. and Frances G.M. Ervin to Donald G. Deanna R. Roerick, land in sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 26.
Michael A. and Jo Ann Montana to Tim and Tracy Nichols, land in sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 25.
Kalena J. and Billy Bruce to Doyle and Jennie Dunagan, land in sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 26.
HLI Inc. and RGTS LLC to Ronald D. and Ceresa L. Bullard, land in secs. 25-26, twsp. 34, range 25.
Jane D. Harrington to Daniel C. and Deborah L. Boswell, land in sec. 26, twsp. 35, range 25.
William D. and Judi Richardson to William D. and Judi L. Richardson, trustees of the Dub and Judi Richardson trust, lots 1-8, 10-12, Whippoorwill Acres; land in secs. 21 and 29, twsp. 34, range 25; and land in lot 1, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 25.
Lois M. Hill, trustee of the Lois M. Hill Trust to Sheri J. Davis, land in lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
George D. Methven to David A. and Janet L. Friar, parts of lots 279-283, block 37, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Nora Giger to Nora Giger, trustee of the Nora Giger Trust, parts of lots 8-9, block 1, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Emily C. Mehl to Windy Top Farms LLC, land in sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 26.
CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corporation, Robert L. and Nelda J. Coleman, and Robert L. and Nelda J. Coleman, trustees of the Robert L. and Nelda J. Coleman Trust, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, land in sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 28.
