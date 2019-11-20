Civil Cases
Philip Canole, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Alexis Fuller et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, default judgment against defendants, $1,600.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Robert B. Vance et at, El Dorado Springs, defendants, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendants, $3,269.55.
Opportunity Financial LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joshua Schulstad, Grove, Oklahoma, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant to be submitted by plaintiff.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Richard J. Gilbo, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Phillip Merriman, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), case dismissed by parties.
Crown Asset Management, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Tammy L. Blackard, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jared S. Gregory, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Freeman Surgical Center, Joplin, plaintiff, vs. Lorie Foster, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, John J. DiRusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, James E. Cantrell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Cavalry SPV I, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Ronald Smith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Charles W. Reese et al, El Dorado Springs, petitioners, vs. Jared Keeth, El Dorado Springs, defendant, landlord complaint, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Vehicle Claim
Cody Matthew Carlson, Anna, Texas, petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, refusal of breath test, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Felonies
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation to run consecutive with other sentence.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree arson, class B felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of 10 years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation to run consecutive with other sentence.
Shane Lee Miller, Stockton, charges not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on $5,000 bond.
Ryan Heathman, Nevada, charges not listed, defendant waives reading of amended complaint, court finds probable cause and orders defendant to appear at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for further proceedings.
Dani McRae, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on $5,000 bond.
Austin Allen Hutson, Stockton, four counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and driving without a valid license, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued with $50,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Timothy Jon Chadd, Milo, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Timothy Daniel Cooley, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $250.
Duel McCall Hannah, Osceola, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50; and driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, two years of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Whitney Richelle Moffatt, Lamar, second-degree property tampering, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Tony Shame Humbert, Aldrich, taking and/or possessing over daily limit of mussels or clams by sport fishing, class A misdemeanor; and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid with prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Sam J. Larue, Bolivar, loan, predate, falsify or alter deer permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Alexandria Lynn Graham, Jerico Springs, careless and imprudent driving, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Traffic Cases
David A. Burrows III, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Aaron Robles, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $110. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
James Robert Willmore, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100.
Shannon Dezerray Cackley, Joplin, driving while suspended, guilty plea, fine $110.50.
Meagan E. Climer, Bolivar, driving while suspended, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, one year of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Municipal Cases
Larry D. Brown II, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, fine $100.
Derek Frieben, Humansville, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty pleas, sentenced to 10 days in jail per count with credit for time served in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Michael Wayne Jensen, Humansville, careless and reckless driving and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $370.50.
Michaeleen A. Rollag, Stockton, peace disturbance, guilty plea, fine $150. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Jonas Schwartz, Stockton, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving without a valid licence, guilty pleas, fine $225.
Mark Stamper, Pleasant Hope, excessive noise, guilty plea, fine $150.
John Walters, Stockton, miscellaneous weapon violation, guilty plea, fine $60.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Marriage
Robert Gene Prince, 50, Stockton and Karen Marie Taylor, 52, Stockton.
Dissolution
Kelcey Ryan Burton, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Ashley Morgan Burton, Bolivar, respondent, dissolution with children, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Protection Orders
Eva C. Spohn, petitioner, vs. Crystal R. Spohn, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Cindy S. Jones-Hunt, petitioner, vs. Daniel G. Hunt, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Nov. 10-16.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Suspicious people were reported on S. 1495 Road with a bonfire. No one was supposed to be there. Handled by an officer.
Stockton Lake Storage reported a person possibly living in one of the units. The units checked out and three were open. Handled by an officer.
ADT reported an alarm on Route N, Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested agency assistance at Woods Supermarket, Stockton, for a domestic dispute. The parties were separated.
A trespasser was reported on High Street, Stockton. The suspect was trying to get his property.
An officer reported he was out on agency assistance on Vern Avenue, Stockton.
Suspicious noises were heard outside a residence on E. Mo. 215 Stockton. The caller checked out and found nothing but wanted an officer to check. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 near Bear Creek. The suspect passed on solid lines and almost hit another vehicle. Brennan Murphy was arrested with an active warrant.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton. One fire call for a residential fire alarm.
Monday, Nov. 11: Received a request for a welfare check on Route J. A subject was living without water or power. Contacted Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance to house subject and children. Located a place to stay. An officer got pizza at Casey’s because they had not eaten and then transported subjects to the place to stay.
Received a call stating a young child in El Dorado Springs was bitten by a family dog who is not up to date with shots.
A vehicle was in the ditch on Route U and Mo. 32. The driver will leave it there until tomorrow.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mo. 32 and Fourth Street, Stockton, a rollover with no injuries. Samuel Bryant was issued a citation for no drivers’ license.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54, two miles east of El Dorado Springs, no injuries. Transferred to another agency.
ADT reported an alarm on Route N. The card holder was contacted and all was well.
Polk County reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and E. 2000 Road, Fair Play. Two citations were issued. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
An officer was out at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton, seeing an open door. The officer attempted to make contact and secured the door.
Three ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and Route U, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
An owner reported people possibly living in storage units on Elizabeth and Dunlap, Stockton. The owner has given them 24 hours to vacate. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 480 Road, Stockton. An officer was dispatched and all was well.
An assault was reported on E. 274 Road, Stockton. The caller later canceled the request for an officer, stating one of the subjects left the premises.
Received a call stating a pig was in the caller’s yard on Magdalena, Stockton. Dispatch contacted the owner and owner is to get the pig.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Woods stated all was fine.
ADT reported an alarm on E. 1550 Road, Jerico Springs. The owner stated all was fine.
A theft was reported on S. 1825 Road. Caller claimed a neighbor cut down trees and removed without permission. Negative contact was made by an officer.
A disturbance was reported on E. 1656 Road, Stockton. The caller stated someone was trying to get into the house. Officers responded and could not get any response from the residents.
Two ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: A theft was reported on 1750 Road, Stockton. An ATV and a sprayer were taken. The subject will come to the sheriff’s office to file a statement.
Received a call saying a controlled substance was being made at a residence on S. 2069 Road, Aldrich. Earl Evans and Michelle Swan were arrested for making controlled substance.
A detective from Arizona reported possible pictures being sent on the internet. The pictures were allegedly deleted and no charges are to be filed by the subject here. The subject was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a dispute in Jerico Springs. Advised it was a civil matter and the caller hung up on dispatch.
Traffic stop on 700 Road west of Route U, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
ADT reported an alarm going off on E. Route N, Stockton. Attempted contact with the owner. An officer could not secure the door.
Received a call saying a pig was in the road on Mo. 32 and 950 Road. The pig was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a disturbance on SE 401 Road, St. Clair County. Transferred to another agency.
Two ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Nov. 14: A motorist hit a deer on Mo. 32 south of Mo. 215, Stockton. The vehicle was drivable, no injuries. The deer was injured and a passerby put it down.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. 1901 Road. Handled by an officer and all was well.
Cattle were reported in the roadway on Mo. 32 and Route A. Unable to contact the owner. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
A theft was reported on W. Mo. 32. The owner filed a statement and requested extra patrol.
Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at Hot Spot, Stockton. Accidental alarm.
Four ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Nov. 15: An assault was reported on S. Mo. 32, Stockton. Ricky Haynes was arrested for an active warrant.
A suspicious person reported on 2000 and 540 roads, Jerico Springs. The suspect was driving around and shooting guns, possibly poaching. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop. A warning was given.
An officer was out with motorist assistance on Route CC and 675 Road.
Traffic stop by Hot Spot, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating trespasser was on E. Route B, Jerico Springs. The owner had eviction papers and the trespassers will not leave. Handled by an officer.
A theft was reported on S. Mo. 97, El Dorado Springs. There was a break-in and checks were stolen along with miscellaneous items. Checks have been written around Nevada and a suspect attempted to write a check at Simmons Bank and called the owner. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
An officer was out to serve papers on E. Route B, Jerico Springs.
Traffic stop by Superior Gearbox, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer assisted a released inmate.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire on E. U.S. 54.
Saturday, Nov. 16: A motorist reported a vehicle on Route N looking like it hit a deer. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
A suspicious vehicle was parked in a caller’s yard and may be hunting without permission on E. 824 Road. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs. A citation was given to Richard Ruth for careless and imprudent driving.
Property damage on West Street, Stockton. A mailbox has been hit eight times since the resident has lived there. Handled by an officer.
Family dispute on E. 2100 Road, Jerico Springs. Alcohol and guns involved. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on S. 425 Road, Jerico Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Nov. 11-17.
Monday, Nov. 11: Officers responded to a peace disturbance at 809 N. Main. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Daniel G. Hunt, 55, El Dorado Springs, for peace disturbance. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Officers responded to a burglary at 1500 S. Park. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Nov. 15: Officers arrested Richard L. Tigner, 53, El Dorado Springs, for a Vernon County warrant charging him with failure to appear on payment for driving while suspended, with a of $450 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 309 W. Fields. The investigation revealed the theft of two toy revolvers and a drink cooler. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 301 S. Summer in reference to a domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Mitchell S. Jacobs, 28, El Dorado Springs, for fourth-degree domestic assault and damage of jail property. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging Jacobs with damage to jail property, with a $3,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Officers responded to a reported sexual offense. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Dallas J. Horn, 30, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree child molestation. Officers complete a probable cause statement for the charge. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging Horn with second-degree child molestation, with a $15,000 cash-only bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Nov. 4. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Oct. 28, were approved.
The commission met with Connie Maupin, Masters Special Road District, who discussed undermining of footings on bridge on 1970 Road.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24844 though 24865, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 47 from out of county, nine from Cedar County, total 56.
The commission reviewed a letter from Local Law Enforcement Block Grant Funds for $9,959.88 payment received in 2019 for sheriff’s office equipment. Funds were expended for $9,910, county to reimburse $49.88 of unexpended program funds.
A hot water tank in the courthouse was replaced last week.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed 1620, 2451, 101 and 800 roads, and status of Myers Bridge project.
Lynn Janes stopped in to discuss road maintenance.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from offices of circuit clerk, recorder of deeds and county clerk. Reviewed a memo from Missouri Department of Natural Resources noting available programs.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Randy Lee Anthony Savino to Mary L. Hudson, lots 8, block 4, Jackson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Glenn C. and Janice K. Jarvis to Glenn C. Jarvis, trustee of the Glenn C. Jarvis Trust, lots 24-26, block 2, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Richard G. Thomas to Richard G. and Gerald L. Thomas, land in lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25.
Karen L. and Alan M. Simon to Karen L. and Alan M. Simon, lots 11-12, Second Addition to Taylor Heights.
CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corporation and Mary Fern Taylot to U.S. National Bank Association, part of block 6, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Tabitha (fka Tabitha A. Taylor) and Jason Johnson to Ricky D. Taylor, land in lots 1-2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26; land in secs. 22 and 34, twsp. 35, range 26; land in lots 5-6, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 26; and land in secs. 2-3, 10-11, twsp. 34, range 26.
John and Kandy Sherwood to Michael E. and Claudia M. Bird, trustees of the Bird Living Trust, land in lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Gerald D. and Donna L. Sullivan to Terri Hinrichs, trustee of the Clift Irrevocable Trust, lot 34 and part of lot 33, block 6, Original El Dorado Springs.
Bahman A. Daneshfar and Sarah Sheeder to Kem Taylor and Ila Sue Price, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
