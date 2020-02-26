Civil cases
Violet M. Veitschegger, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jeffrey Carter, Pleasant Hope, and Amanda Carter, Strafford, defendants, small claims over $100, judgement entered against defendant, $1,124.87.
Kellie A. Bough, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Kirstie Johnson, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, judgement against defendant, $185.57.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), judgement against defendant, $1,159.73.
Peggy L. Smalley, Lamar, plaintiff, vs. Patricia K. Loeschen and Ruth E. Keezer, El Dorado Springs, defendants, breach of contract, judgement against plaintiff, $10,691.08.
Mark A. Wolf, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, order for stay.
Barn Lease Corporation of America, Medina, Tennessee, plaintiff, vs. Kevin Keith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, AC replevin, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Street Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joyce M. Nehl, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment to be submitted by plaintiff.
Bank of America N.A., Street Louis, plaintiff, vs. Anna Smith, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, notice of dismissal on behalf of Bank of America.
Simmons First National Bank, Street Louis, plaintiff, vs. Anna Smith, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, notice of dismissal on behalf of Simmons First National Bank.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., Street Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kasey D. Gilbert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC, plaintiff, San Diego, vs. Anna Smith, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Spring, plaintiff, vs. Veronica Good, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Linda Heryford, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Misdemeanors
Dwayne Adam Burris, Rich Hill, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.
Adam Hartman, Lamar, violating privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $25.
Charles Landrus, Springfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, $100.
Debbie Phelps, Sheldon, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.
Alexander Michael Stewart, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, and owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Nash Raul Montanez, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — prior offender, class D misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jeremiah Dale Brandell II, Stockton, class D operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jeremiah Christensen, Stockton, first degree class B misdemeanor trespassing, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, and driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jai Devon Yarnell, Fair Play, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Donald Dewane Rice, Appleton City, weight of vehicle exceeded maximum posted limit for county road or bridge, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jamison Clarence Poindexter, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Rachel Cathryn White, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Heather Lynn White, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Nathan M. Papa, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Victoria L. Ryan, Raymore, class C misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Dissolutions
Michael P. Dawes, Fair Play, petitioner, vs. Jamie J. Dawes, Hamilton, respondent, dissolution without children, certification of dissolution.
John Christy, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Diandra Christy, Bolivar, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of dissolution.
Protection orders
Leona Richelle Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper Earl Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, protection order issued.
Raelynn A. Nichols, petitioner, vs. James M. Rigg, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, order of protection served.
Traffic cases
Jacob Applegate, Fordland, operating motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, $196.
Kyle Froelich, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Destiny Elaine Alexander, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — combined alcohol/drug Intoxication, failure to stop at stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failed to drive within single lane, exceeded posted speed limit 1-5 miles per hour over, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Daniel Frank Long, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Madison Elaine Pohlsander, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Jacob Charles Crouch, South Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Richard Dean Jeffery, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Donna Nelson McBride, Jerico Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Gary Wayne Obert Jr., Lockwood, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Cody Ray Hudson, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Manuel A. Robleado, failure to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Tamika Sky Reach, Mount Vernon, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Debbie Phelps, Sheldon, operating motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100 plus court costs.
Charles Landrus, Springfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, fine $100.
Conservation violations
Adam Hartman, Lamar, violate privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $25 plus court costs.
Cedar County Sheriff’s Report
Sunday, Feb. 9
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Church Stockton. Warning received.
Report of trespassers on Blake Street in Stockton. Subjects have been told not to be on the property unless invited.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Sac in Stockton. Warning received.
Welfare check requested on S. 1325. Negative contact by officer.
Assault committed on Route Z and 1225 in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Vine in Stockton. Warning given for headlights when wipers are used.
Received a call of a suicidal subject on East 1700 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on 380 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and First Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given for equipment.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 south of 700 Road. Officer tagged the vehicle for tow.
Monday, Feb. 10
Received a report of a careless and imprudent driver in Woods parking lot. Gone when the officer arrived.
Disturbance reported on East 1774 Road in Stockton. Officer responded. Clear, no report.
Welfare check requested on South High in Stockton. Negative contact.
Received request for call back from a Deputy regarding a possible theft. Handled by officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported cattle out on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. Dispatch located owner.
Traffic stop on Park and Twyman. Warning given for speeding.
Trespassers back on South Blake Stockton. These subjects have been told to stay off the property. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Woods parking lot. No action taken.
Suspicious person on South 1445 Road in Stockton — Caplinger Fire Station. Officer did walk through. One door was unsecured. Made contact with R. Heryford. Clear, report taken.
Suspicious vehicle corner of 101 Road and Mo. 54. No action taken, subject sleeping.
Traffic stop on Fields and Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given for license and equipment.
Traffic stop on Lee Hopkins and North Street in Stockton. No action.
Auto theft reported on E. Mo 32 in El Dorado Springs, later recovered in Jefferson City. Cedar County advised Jefferson City to release the vehicle to the owner, and warrants will be followed up.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Suspicious person on E 1620 Rd Stockton. Handled by officer.
Suspicious vehicle at Chapel Hills Fire Dept. Stockton. Handled by officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported careless and imprudent driver on S. Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Advised to slow down.
Suspicious vehicle parked at Mid Missouri Bank Stockton.Handled by officer.
Report of harassment on Porter Street Stotts City. Told the caller they need to contact Lawrence County.
Theft of a pontoon boat at State Park Marina. Handled by officer.
Officer out on warrant service at Barringtons. John Seileman arrested.
Traffic stop by Sawyer Tire Stockton. Warnings for stop sign, following too close, failure to yield and careless and imprudent driving.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Received an informational call. Handled by officer.
ADT reported an alarm going off on E. Sunset Stockton. Bird loose in the garage. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Report of a large doe in road just east of Ewing Concrete Stockton. Handled by officer.
Alarm reported on S. Maplewood Stockton. Handled by officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported burglary on S. 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Traffic stop at North Street Stockton. Warning.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a road hazard on Mo. 54 east of County Line in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Funeral home requested a lead car for a funeral. Handled by officer.
Welfare check requested on E. 524 Road in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Civil matter reported on E. 1450 Road in Stockton. Subjects have vandalized the bathrooms. Handled by officer.
Received informational call in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warned for registration.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 Block Lake Hill Road in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to other agency.
Federal Protection reported an alarm going off on S. 275 Road in El Dorado Springs. Call cancelled.
Friday, Feb. 14
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at MFA in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Casey’s in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on follow up at Woods Parking Lot. Citation issued to Robert Fox.
Received a call of a pitbull acting aggressively and not allowing a resident in his carport. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop by Stockton school. Warning given.
Traffic stop by South and Elm Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Cleared.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver at Hopewell Church. Caller came into Cedar County Sheriff Office to fill out a statement. Clear, report taken.
Officer out getting his car looked at after the collision.
Abandoned vehicle at Cedar Vernon Line. Officer marking vehicle for tow.
Trespasser reported on S. 97 Stockton. Possibly thieves in vehicle. Gone when officer arrived.
Assault reported on E Rt. EE in El Dorado Springs. Clear, report taken.
Trooper requested agency assistance on Mo. 39 and Rt. B in Jerico for DWI stop. Arrest made.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Cow out on highway on West Mo. 32. Handled by officer.
Received a call of an assault at Woods in Stockton. Suspect trying to beat up people. Officer advised that if he comes back, he will be arrested.
Traffic stop at Mo. 39 just south of Stockton. Warning given.
Trespasser on E Rt. EE in El Dorado Springs. Subject gone before officer arrived.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 by Stockton dam. Gone when officer arrived.
Scammers making calls to area residents claiming they need to pay fines or be arrested. Advised to block caller.
Trespasser on S. 1525 Road in Stockton. Vehicle towed. Suspects ran into woods. Nicholas Himmerberg arrested.
Traffic stop on RB Road in Stockton. Warning given for tail light.
Received a call someone had carved into their car on S. High in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Officer out doing building check at Beach and Camp Loop A.
Received a call a church looked like it had been broken into on E. 1700 Road Stockton. Handled by officer.
Officer out checking Cole Hill Church. All appears fine.
Officer out checking Concord Baptist Church. All seems fine, but there are ruts in yard.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54. Warning given for registration.
Street Clair County requested assistance on Mo. 54 and Mo. 32. Deputies in pursuit through El Dorado Springs. Suspect arrested by Street Clair County.
Cows out on Mo. 32 west of Stockton. Contacting owner. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop at Woods in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer requested assistance at Allisons in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Report
Monday, Feb. 17
Officers responded to 408 North Grand, apartment 39, concerning a
reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of vehicle registration forms and insurance card. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 317 South Ohio concerning a reported larceny.
The investigation revealed the theft of a Play Station 3, a 54-inch television, a digital camera and other electronic items. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Officers responded to 305 West Hightower concerning a reported
larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a LG Galaxy cell phone. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 100 block of West Hightower concerning a
motor vehicle accident. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Paul K. Johnson, 44, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while intoxicated — prior offender, driving while revoked, no proof of financial responsibility, careless and imprudent driving with an accident and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Officers responded to 101 South Park Street concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jayson S. Collins, 36, of Sarcoxie for a Jasper County Warrant, charging her with possession of controlled substance, with a $500 cash bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 213 Westhaven concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a drill, hand tools, wrench set and a socket set. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officer arrested Kate S. Corley, 34, of Nevada for a Vernon County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of fraud — insufficient funds, check with a $500 cash bond, and a Nevada municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of dog at large, no dog tag and no rabies vaccination with a $230 cash bond. She was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Juliette E. Shaw, 50, of El Dorado Springs for El Dorado Springs municipal warrants, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges
of driving while revoked and nuisance with a $842.50 bond and failure to appear on the
original charges of trespassing and failure to obey an officer with a $401 bond. Shaw was
also arrested for the probable cause of fugitive from justice concerning a Johnson County, Kansas, warrant, charging her with identity theft. Officers applied for and received a fugitive from out of state warrant with a $10,000 bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to 1401 South Park Street, Cedar County Memorial
Hospital, concerning a reported assault at an unknown location. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 502 East Twyman concerning a reported burglary
and motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the force entry into the residence at 502 East Twyman, as well as the theft of items and a Silver 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. The investigation resulted in the arrests of Trenton J. Jarvis, 22, Brandon L. Parker, 22, and Aron P. Zimmer, 41 of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of second-degree burglary and larceny under $500. Officers applied for and received Cedar County Warrants charging them with
Burglary second degree and larceny under $500 with $25,000 cash or 10% paid to court bonds. They were transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance. Additionally the vehicle was recovered locally and returned to owner.
Thursday, February 20
Officers responded to the station concerning a delayed report of a larceny at 300 East Freeman Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a Husqvarna
chainsaw, 2 folding wagons and two gas cans. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, February 23
Officers responded to 315 West Fields concerning a reported theft. The investigation revealed the theft of cash. Several suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to 500 East Fields, #17, concerning a reported larceny. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information concerning an investigation is encouraged to call the El Dorado
Springs Police Department at 417-876-TIPS.
Land Transfers
Ronald J. and Nancy D. Divine to Kelley L. Farrell, lot 3, Rich Acres.
Neale W. Johnson and Piper J. Price, Co-Trustees of the Betty L. Johnson Trust, to William C. and Thalia J. Eads, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Steven S. and Tania S. Molz to Schoeh Holdings LLC, lots 19-20, block 4, original El Dorado Springs.
Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen L. and Donna S. Trust, to Haley Boultinghouse, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Kevin D. and Erica B. Drake to Kevin G. York, lot 12, Belisle addition to El Dorado Springs.
Craig and Jennifer Gundy to Jason Bond and Eric Shrewsbury, lots 8-9, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 26.
Coetta M. Kropf to Tylor G. Hines and Nilda T. Lopez, lots 2-3, sec. 4, twsp 34, range 25.
Jeff F. and Marla D. Jones to Wayne D. and Madeleine Scott, lot 2, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County, secs. 16-17, twsp. 33, range 26.
Mark Koca and Jana Robinson, Co-Trustees of the Koca Family Remainder Trust to Mark and Jennifer Koca, secs. 18-19, twsp. 35, range 28.
Debbie H. Williams to Jeff F. and Marla D. Jones, lots 17-18, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Debbie H. Williams and Patrick W. McElroy to Jeff and Marla D. Jones, sec. 17, twsp. 33, range 26.
Debbie H. Williams and Patrick W. McElroy to Jeff F. and Marla D. Jones, lot 19, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Steven and Lisa Bryant to Bradley and Krystal Bough, lots 13-15, block 2, R. L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
William A. Fox, AKA William Alden Fox, and Nedra S. Fox, AKA Nedra Suzanne Fox, to William A. and Nedra S. Fox, Trustees of the William A. and Nedra S. Fox Trust, secs. 13-15, 22-24, twsp. 35, range 27, secs. 26-27, 35-36, twsp. 34, range 25, secs. 17 and 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
