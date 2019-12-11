Civil Cases
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John H. Kramer, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from Polk County.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jodie L. Davis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas J. DiRusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles Joseph Fairchild, Milo, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dylan Allen Ford, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Linda A. Garrett, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stephen R. Kaumans, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tamitha Lambert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michelle Liberta, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Carolyn D. Loane, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda F. McGuire, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Pamela Griffis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Anna Rae Smith, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Steven Robert Brehm, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Dana Malis, Overland Park, Kansas, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Donna Cully, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Family Support Division, Jefferson City, respondent, administrative review, hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Felonies
Cody Alyn Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, trafficking in stolen identities, class B felony; stealing $750 or more, class D felony; forgery, class D felony; and possession of a forging instrument, class D felony, warrant issued with $25,000 bond.
Melinda Gail Goth, El Dorado Springs, stealing $750 or more, class D felony; and forgery, class D felony, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
Alexzander Jade Masters, El Dorado Springs, passing a bad check, class E felony, probable cause statement and complaint filed by prosecutor, judge assigned.
Cary Scott Cluck, Osceola, passing a bad check, class E felony, probable cause statement and complaint filed by prosecutor, judge assigned.
Randy Wiegel, Schell City, passing a bad check, class E felony, probable cause statement and complaint filed by prosecutor, judge assigned.
Andrew E. Schutten, Stockton, two counts of third-degree domestic assault, class E felonies, warrant issued with $10,000 bond.
Stephanie K. Price, Nevada, two counts of passing bad checks, class E felonies, probable cause statement and complaint filed by prosecutor, judge assigned.
Randy Wiegel, Schell City, two counts of passing bad checks, class E felonies, probable cause statement and complaint filed by prosecutor, judge assigned.
Misdemeanors
Kirby Dean Doeden, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Terry Smith, Schell City, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Elizabeth Highley, El Dorado Springs, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Conservation Violations
William Johnson, Stockton, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Beau Ryan Linzay, Stockton, taking or attempting to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $249.50.
Traffic Cases
Stacie Ann Neal, El Dorado Springs, failure to dim lights when within 500 feet of oncoming vehicle or 300 feet of rear of a vehicle, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Silas Gates Kenney, Humansville, speeding by 6-10 mph, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Protection Orders
Tasha A. Wilson, petitioner, vs. Andrew E. Schutten, Stockton, respondent, child protection act, order denied.
Tasha A. Wilson, petitioner, vs. Andrew E. Schutten, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Dec. 1-7.
Sunday, Dec. 1: A juvenile found walking on Mo. 39, south of Stockton. The juvenile was brought to the sheriff’s office for pick-up. A citation was issued to Jason Smith.
The theft of a truck was reported at MFA Plant, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Trespassing reported on E. Route CC, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Company reported alarm at E. Route N, Stockton. Unable to make contact with the owner. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a death at Maplewood Place, Stockton. Medics and the coroner were contacted. Handled by an officer.
A disturbance was reported of a family dispute on E. 1658 Road, Stockton. An officer brought one subject into the sheriff’s office to serve papers.
Alarm Company reported alarm going off on Stockton Lake Drive. The building was secured by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Dec. 2: Traffic stop by Stockton City Cemetery. A warning was given for speeding.
Agency assistance requested on E. 1074 Road, El Dorado Springs. No contact was made.
A repossessed motorcycle was reported on E. Sunset, Stockton. Entered into Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.
An open door was reported on a business on S. 1801 Road, Stockton. Contacted the owner and was advised no one should be there and doors should be locked. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on U.S. 54 and Route BB, El Dorado Springs. The subject was speeding and passing on curves.
An officer out with a veterinarian to check on cattle on S. 2191 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Cattle in roadway on 1180 and 2301 roads, Humansville. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
An officer requested to follow a subject to Englewood Apartments, Stockton, to obtain property per judge.
A disturbance was reported behind the Hill Church, Stockton. A loud voice and yelling were heard. The parties were made to separate by an officer.
A disturbance was reported on E Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a suicidal subject on Park Street, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Assault on S. Mill Street, Jerico Springs. No weapons were involved. Erik Schutten was arrested.
Welfare check request on S. 501 Road, El Dorado Springs. An officer was unable to make contact.
Officers recovered a stolen flatbed trailer at the Johnson/Jackson County Line. A tow truck has possession. The owners were notified and will pick up the trailer.
Welfare check request on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. A medic dispatched but no care was needed. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Hot Spot, Stockton, reported a drive-off. The subject went back and paid.
Traffic stop near MFA, Stockton. A warning was given for license plates.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to give information he received from Texas. Handled by an officer.
A subject requested information on an abandoned vehicle he found on property he just bought. Handled by an officer.
Officers en route to Bates County. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Road hazard reported on Route B and Cedar Creek Bridge. A vehicle hit a deer and the deer is dead in the middle of the road. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop on N. Mo. 39. A warning was given.
El Dorado Springs police requested assistance on W. Walnut, El Dorado Springs. A suspect was making fires in the neighbor’s yard. Detained and taken to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: An officer was out on S. Mo. 39, Stockton, to serve a 96-hour detention order. Transported a subject to Bolivar.
Agency assistance requested on E. 2036 Road, Stockton. Negative contact was made.
An abandoned vehicle was located on E. Mo. 32, Stockton.
Received a call of a stray cow on the caller’s property on E. 500 Road. Caller requested information on how to handle the situation. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance on E. Fields, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Dec. 5: A disturbance was reported on South Street, Jerico Springs. A suspect threw something through a window, entered the residence and took several items, hit a resident and left. Residents decided not to press charges. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Agency assistance requested to E. 2036 Road, Dadeville.
An officer requested a visit to a residence on E. Route M for a safety issue.
ADT reported an alarm on Owen Mill Road, Stockton. An officer advised there were no signs of forced entry.
One ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs. One mutual aid fire call from St. Clair County.
Friday, Dec. 6: Fraud was reported at Casey’s, Stockton. A suspect allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase. Money allegedly was given in payment for a vehicle sold. Officers are trying to locate the suspect and the vehicle is reported stolen. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Traffic stop at 125 Road and Route EE, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on 1750 Road and Mo. 32, Stockton. A citation was issued to Kaylee Storment for a suspended license.
El Dorado Springs police reported a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 a half-mile west of El Dorado Springs. No injuries. Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Bethel Church on 245 Road. The vehicle was gone when officer arrived.
Henry County transferred information of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 54 and Route DD. The vehicle was gone when officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Third Road, Stockton. A warning was given for taillights.
Traffic stop at west dam entrance. A warning was given.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lee Hopkins Drive, Stockton. A truck missed a turn at Hammons Products and is stuck. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer advised a suspect was in custody and needed to be picked up. Suspect Harley Perry was arrested.
Traffic stop on Route Z and Mo. 39, Stockton. A warning was given.
A motorist reported a possible motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 at Cedar Creek Bridge, Stockton. The call was unfounded.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. An officer secured the building.
Received information on an ongoing investigation on Route M.
Traffic stop at Dollar General, Stockton. The scene was clear, no action taken.
Traffic stop at 1674 and 1457 roads. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Dec. 2. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Nov. 25, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24956 through 24977, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission fielded an inquiry of a county road right of way on 1825 Road questioning whether it was closed or not.
John Neil requested road maintenance on 525 and 2200 roads. The Cedar Hall Special Road District maintains this area.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 58 from out of county, six from Cedar County, total 64.
Phil Hamilton stopped in to complain about roads.
The commission met with of Stockton city mayor Mary Norell, mayor pro tem Barbara Pate,
and Sheriff McCrary. The city agreed to minor adjustments in the terms of original contract. A time in August will be set annually for the county commission, sheriff, mayor and aldermen to meet to discuss annual adjustments. The new contract will be increased at the city’s request to an even $176,000, up from the original $175,910.38.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the recorder of deeds and circuit clerk offices.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, and with treasurer Peggy Kenney.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
James Franklin, Martha L., Faye J., Doris J., Robert E. and Beverly Herbst, Betty June Gibson, and Lewis, Dawn, Bobbie Faye, Lee, Lindsey, Larry and Charis Covington to Shannon Del and Yeni Andrea Cox, lot 5, Sandstone Hills.
Jason C. and Ronda Weaver to James W. and Valerie B. Weaver, land in sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
Gerald William and Lori L. Sharp to Jessee and Amanda Owens, part of lot 6, block 34 and part of block 34, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Shannon K. Mays, land in sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 28.
Travis and Linsday Bland to Stephen R. and Rosanna G. Nelson, land in sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 26.
Larry Dale Bates to Randy L. and Elisha R. Wilber, land in lot 1, sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 25; and land in sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 25.
Douglas Eugene and Judith Ann Long to Randy L. and Elisha R. Wilber, land in lots 1-2, sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 25. Lorin K. and Cleone C. Smith to Veitschegger Enterprises LLC, land in secs. 19-20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ruth Chisolm, formerly Ruth Thomas, to B.Z. Holdings LLC, lot 2, River Bluff Estates.
Jacob Michael and Emily Beth Dawson to Dennis P. and Cheryl C. Friedley, lot 5, block 1, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Carla Sue Bledsoe to RGTS LLC, land in sec. 18, twsp. 36, range 27.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Dustin Schaaf, land in secs. 13-14, twsp. 36, range 27.
Charles M. and Lavonda L. Piper to Charles M. and Lavonda L. Piper, trustees of the Charles M. and Lavonda L. Piper Missouri Protection Trust, land in lot 2, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Belinda Rae Cramer to David Charles Cramer, land in secs. 18-19, twsp. 34, range 25; and land in secs. 16-17, twsp. 33, range 26.
David Charles Cramer to Belinda Rae Cramer, lots 13-16, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County; and land in sec. 17, twsp. 33, range 26.
