Civil Cases
Progressive Advanced Insurance, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Bethany L. Dednar, Harrisonville, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $2,411.43.
Goose Creek Management LLC, Halltown, plaintiff, vs. Cindy Sue Jones et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, default judgment against defendants, $609.50. Plaintiff awarded immediate possession of property.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. George W. Lemley Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $4,068.40.
Tyde LLC, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Joshua Delbert Schulstad, Grove, Oklahoma, defendant, and Jerry’s Kwik Lube, Grove, Oklahoma, garnishee, small claims of more than $100, consent judgment against defendant, $1,132.50. Garnishment issued and paid to court.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC dba Americashloans.net, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Gregory Shaffer, Stockton, defendant, and Commercial Insulation Company, Springfield, garnishee, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $2,126.40. Garnishment returned served, judgment transcribed.
LVNV Funding, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Jeremy Smith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $670.58.
Debra Kephart, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jessica Frances Wilkewitz et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, unlawful detainer, consent judgment against defendants, $1,500. Plaintiff awarded possession of property at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
LVNV Funding, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Leo Sumner, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $2,005.70.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, plaintiff, vs. Kasey D. Gilbert et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, consent judgment against defendant, execution stayed until Thursday, Oct. 3.
Autovest LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Frank Jacinto Jr., Kirbyville, defendant, breach of contract, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Velocity Investment LLC, assignee of Asire, Wall, New Jersey, plaintiff, vs. Joseph R. Pitts Jr., Stockton, suit on account, bankruptcy stay.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Joseph R. Pitts Jr., Stockton, two suits on account, cases dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Richard D. Maynard, Jerico Springs, respondent, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Richard Flynn Armstrong, Edmond, Oklahoma, plaintiff, vs. Agapé Boarding School, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, satisfaction of debt owed, cases dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Jennifer K. Floyd, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Joanna Harper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Alicia M. Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Meghan Brittany Shill, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Bart L. White, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Andy Pirtle dba Pirtle Automotive, Stockton, defendant, small claims trial de novo, application for trial de novo filed.
Pyle Francis, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Ann Vokolek, Collins, defendant, personal vehicular injury, petition for damages filed, summons issued for defendant.
Vehicle Claims
Warren Lee Argall, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Director, Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, review of petitioner’s alleged refusal to submit to chemical test, trial results in revocation set aside and petitioner’s driving privilege reinstated.
Felonies
Dustin Dakota Burlingame, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on $5,000 bond.
Thomas Brandon Jewell, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on his own recognizance.
Tammy M. Gibbs, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony, $5,000 surety bond posted, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, first degree robbery, class A felony; and first-degree assault or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim, class A felony, warrant served with $20,000 bond, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Antonio G. Gonzales, Gallup, New Mexico, distribution of a controlled substance, class B felony, warrant issued with $50,000 bond.
Erinn Kelly Bollinger, Humansville, second-degree robbery, class B felony; third-degree assault, class E felony; and first-degree property damage, class E felony; initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Brandee G. Lawson, Jerico Springs, receiving stolen property, class D felony, warrant issued, defendant released on own-recognizance bond.
Misdemeanors
George Robert Binkley, Flippin, Arkansas, speeding by 6-10 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Hunter Samuel Fogler, Humansville, nonregistration of a vessel, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $20.50.
Lily Miriam Laub, Humansville, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Richard E. Sailors, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Donovan Oswald, Kansas City, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Cameron Masten Thomas, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Ian Andrew DiBernardo, Stockton, speeding by 26 or more mph, class B misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Stephanie Renae Turner, El Dorado Springs, failure to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor; driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor; and driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Steven Dale Thomas, Butler, driving while revoked or suspended, second offense, class A misdemeanor; speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Cody Alyn Boultinghouse, Jerico Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Aaron L. Haak II, Stockton, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Timothy Blakey, Harrisonville, fishing without a permit for a Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Marriages
Ely Ray Hendricks, 26, Stockton, and Kayla Nicole Holder, 26, Stockton.
Tristen Ammon Mehl, 20, Stockton, and Johnni Renée Rummel, 19, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Heather L. Coots, Pittsburg, petitioner, vs. Jerry J. Coots, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Debra Marie Sanders, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Kip Allen Sanders, Nevada, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Taner Huett, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Breanna Huett, Republic, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Harold E. Preston Jr. El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Takisha Shyanne, respondent, dissolution with children, petition filed.
Domestic Relations
Sheryl Ann McGatha, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Anthony Joseph Moore, El Dorado Springs, respondent, judgment terminating child support.
Protection Orders
Pamela J. Elkins, petitioner, vs. Leon Puffet, Collins, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection, motion to set aside filed by respondent, civil motion hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
T.J.L. Elkins, petitioner, vs. Leon Puffet, Collins, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection, motion to set aside filed by respondent, civil motion hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Danny T. Cole, petitioner, vs. Jeremiah J. Anderson, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cassandra Pruett-Keller, petitioner, vs. Nathanial S. Gautreaux, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Elena R. Mooneyham, petitioner, vs. Nathanial S. Gautreaux, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Sept. 1-7.
Sunday, Sept. 1: Traffic stop at Orleans Trail. Children were unrestrained in the vehicle. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Orleans Trail second beach. Several minors were in the back of a truck. A warning was given.
Received a call of harassment on the lake by Stockton State Park. A suspect was bothering the caller and being offensive. The caller wanted to file a complaint but never called back. Handled by dispatch.
Traffic stop near The Cabins at Stockton Lake. The scene was clear and no action was taken.
Received an informational call on 2036 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Six ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Sept. 2: Interface Security reported an alarm going off on W. Mo. 32, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying someone removed the hinges on the gate and was logging on his property on S. 1345 Road, Caplinger Mills. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of careless and imprudent incident at The Cabins at Stockton Lake. People were racing golf carts. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Vernon County requested agency assistance for an alleged theft of a vehicle. They wanted an officer to check a residence on Church Street, Stockton. The vehicle was not located. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on agency assistance on Allison and Fields streets, El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: An officer was out on a follow-up on W. Spring Street, El Dorado Springs. Brandee Lawson was arrested for receiving stolen property.
An officer was out on a follow-up on High Street, Stockton.
An officer was out with a suspicious vehicle on a Route N bridge. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
An officer was out on a follow-up on Charles and College streets, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
An officer was out with a suspicious person on Mo. 32 and 501 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of someone stealing items at the SAMA Store in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating they had found trash bags with dead dogs in them on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. The animals appear to have been suffocated or poisoned. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at Woods Supermarket, Stockton with a suspicious vehicle. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Received a call of a subject making suicidal comments on Route CC, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a horse out on the highway on Mo. 32 and Route CC, El Dorado. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a report of a careless and imprudent driver heading west on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on routes J and N. The vehicle ran out of gas and is being moved.
Traffic stop on Route N near Route AA, Stockton. Robert Kessler was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Received a call of harassment on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The suspect not supposed to be on the property. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop west of the bridge on Mo. 32, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a request for a welfare check on Mo. 215 and 1425 Road. The subject was fine.
Woods Supermarket, Stockton, informed an officer of a suspect on the premises. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived. An officer went to the residence and the suspect refused to answer the door.
Received a call of an alleged drunk driver running the caller off the road on Route HH and 500 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of an irate customer at Stockton Auto. The suspect threw and broke things. Handled by an officer.
Received a call reporting an elderly man lying in a ditch on Mo. 32. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and U.S. 54. The driver was all over the road and children climbing were all over in the vehicle. Transferred to another agency.
A vehicle owner called to say he was leaving it to be towed. He had hit a deer on Mo. 97 and Broadway, Jerico Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on W. Hickory, El Dorado Springs. An officer was given permission to search the truck. A warning was given.
One ambulance call in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Sept. 6: Interface Security reported an alarm going off at Dollar General, Stockton. The building was secure.
Received a hang-up 911 call from Mo. 32 and 825 Road, Stockton. An officer made contact at the residence and they said they did not make the call.
Received a report of a domestic dispute on S. 25 Road, Jerico Springs. The caller reported guns in the house and she wanted to inquire about a restraining order. Handled by an officer.
Received information about the dogs found in trash bags in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a stolen gun on S. Vine Street, Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call stating children were playing near the Stockton softball field dugout. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on E. Mo. 32. A semi ran vehicles off the road. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on S. 1445 Road, Caplinger Mills. An arrest was made and the vehicle towed.
Received a complaint about dogs barking and disturbing neighbors on Walnut Street, Stockton. The subject was told to come to the sheriff’s office to file a report. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on E. 320 Road, El Dorado Springs. A male driver was deceased at the scene.
Received a report of sexual misconduct. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Received a call of a suspicious person on U.S. 54. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of cattle in the roadway on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The animals were gone when officer arrived.
Received a call of a vehicle hitting deer on U.S. 54 near Dedrick. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a missing male with dementia. The subject later was located and was fine.
Received a call stating a car was in the ditch by Ewing Concrete, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Traffic stop on 1550 Road, El Dorado. A subject had a suspended license. The subject was picked up.
Received a call of disorderly conduct at Casey’s, Stockton. A subject was yelling and throwing things. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a cow in the roadway on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The cow was put back in its lot.
Received a call of a suicidal subject at Englewood Apartments, Stockton. The subject was arrested and brought to the sheriff’s office.
One ambulance call in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 2-8.
Monday, Sept. 2: Officers responded to a larceny at 200 McCrary Cir., Apt. 30. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at 312 W. U.S. 54, Woods Supermarket. The investigation revealed the theft of a multi-colored backpack containing schoolbooks and a pair of headphones. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Officers responded to a larceny at 315 E. Fields, Apt. D. The investigation revealed the theft of a blue HP laptop computer. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a theft from a storage unit at 810 S. Jackson. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested David T. Smith, 23, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, with a $900.65 bond; and a Nevada municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of no operator's license, expired license Plates and failure to appear, with a $946.60 cash bond. He was released on his own recognizance pending court appearances.
Officers responded to thefts from storage units at 1116 S. Jackson. The investigation revealed the theft of a black Open Road Girl jacket/hoodie, a small first-aid kit, and two all-in-one Bluetooth devices. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Officers responded to a larceny at 410 S. Summer. The investigation revealed the theft of a round, digital camping antenna. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Officers arrested James R. Richter, 26, Schell City, charging him with driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 809 S. Main St. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Cindy S. Hunt, 54, El Dorado Springs, charging her with third-degree assault. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, Sept. 6: Officers responded to a larceny at 108 N. High. The investigation revealed the theft of a 32-inch Sony TV, an MTX 2300-watt car stereo amp, an Amazon tablet, a JVC car radio, nine fishing poles, seven tattoo guns and miscellaneous clothing. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Earl L. Pinkman, 39, El Dorado Springs, for a St. Clair County felony warrant, charging him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with prior drug offense, with a $5,000 cash bond. Officers also issued Pinkman a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the St. Clair County Jail pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Officers responded to a delayed report of a burglary at 114 W. Joe Davis. The investigation revealed the theft of a set of silver Chinese-made wrenches and a red and black Craftsman air hammer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Tuesday, Sept. 3. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Aug. 26, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24704 through 24710, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission signed a letter to participate in the CART Program with the Missouri Conservation Department for fiscal year 2020.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project, 601 and 150 roads and the intersection of 1125 and 50 roads.
The commission reviewed the monthly report from the Circuit Court and Recorder of Deeds offices.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Reported receipt of annual flood control funds. Bills and payroll were approved.
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Aug. 26. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Aug. 19, were approved.
The commission met with Miles Brite, Cedar County Republican, for an interview on SB391.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24701 through 24703, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Cheryl Marcum for an update on SB391.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 49 from out of county, four from Cedar county, total 53.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project and 480, 550, 901, 1074, 1550, and 775 roads.
The commission met with Rep. Mike Stephens to discuss SB391.
A public hearing was held to set 2019 tax levy for Cedar County general Revenue, road and bridge, and senior services. Boultinghouse moved to adopt proposed rates as follows, seconded by Foster:
|Purpose
|(Per $100)
|Expected revenue
|General revenue
|$0.2100
|$383,040
|Road and bridge
|$0.2394
|$436,665
|Senior services tax fund
|$0.0496
|$ 90,470
|Total
|$910,175
Foster, Collins and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed the monthly report from the prosecuting attorney and minutes from the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Richard L. and Kim E. Buche to Richard L. and Kim Buche, trustees of the Richard L. and Kim E. Buche Trust, lots 13-16, Owl Haven Estates; land in lots 1-2, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25; and land in sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25.
Brent R. and Belinda Jackson to B.Z. Holdings LLC, lots 11 and 21, Tanglewood Estates Phase 2 Replat.
Daniel E. and Phyllis E. Confalone to James C. and Jennifer J. Stewart, lot 14, Starlite Drive, Cassel Stockton Hills; and land in sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
Laub Brothers LLC to Ammon L. Laub, sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 25.
Patricia A. Fuchs, trustee of the Patricia A. Fuchs Trust, to Gloria J. Yeazle, trustee of the Gloria J. Yeazle Trust, lots 8-10, block 1, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Gloria J. Yeazle, trustee of the Gloria J. Yeazle Trust, to Michael D. and Deborah A. Marshall, lots 6-10, block 1, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Barbara E. and Edward H. Ford Jr. and Kathleen D. Vredenburgh to Edward H. Ford Jr. and Kathleen D. Vredenburgh, lot 19, North City View Addition to Stockton.
William G. and Ellen Y. Brenner to Margaret M. Hughes, land in sec. 18, twsp. 33, range 28.
George III and Dorothy Hamrick to Equity Trust Company, custodian FBO Gregory S. Castor Roth IRA, Gregory S. Castory IRA and Amy L. Castor IRA; and Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor, lot 2, Curtis and Helm’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Cyndee S. Carter Scott, Darci Dakota (fka Darci Dakota Carter) and Jeremy Jester to Castorland Properties LLC, parts of lots 5-6, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Stephen F. Rawson to Clayton E. and Charlotte A. Arnold, land in sec. 12, twsp. 34, range 29.
Darci D. (fka Darci Dakota Carter) and Jeremy Jester to Castorland Properties LLC, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Kenneth L. and Alice L. Hacker, trustees of the Hacker Family Trust, to Craig and Glory Olson, lots 1-2, block 8, Lake View Addition.
Robert Coleman II and Debra Ann Roe to Steven D. and Lisa M. Bryant, lot 5, Hood’s First South Addition.
Amanda L. Hail to Matthew and Lina Owens, land in sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 28.
James M. Jr. and Jennifer P. Spencer to Daniel and Courtney Wosoba, land in sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 28.
Vitae Ventures to Terry Deeser, lot 12, Orleans Trail Road, Cassell Stockton Hills; and land in sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
George A. and Thelma M. Underwood to George A. and Thelma M. Underwood, trustees of the George A. and Thelma M. Underwood Trust, land in secs. 29, twsp. 34, range 26; and land in secs. 4, 9-10 and 16, twsp. 34, range 28.
Roy L. Motley to Roy Lee Motley and Michelle Mae Hootman, land in lots 4-5, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Ernest and Judith Davis, to Beverly Janes and John Hardy, lots 45-47, block 9, Cruce’s Second North Addition to El Dorado Springs.
