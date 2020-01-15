Civil Cases
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas G. Antonini, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $1,306.75.
Stephen Murrell, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda Gail Goth et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, rent and possession, default judgment against defendants, court costs of $51.50, plaintiff granted possession of property, defendants must vacate by 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. James E. Cantrell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $957.89.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. John J. DiRusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $937.37
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jared S. Gregory, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $1,386.63.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Joanna Harper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, default judgment against defendant, $4,571.74.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Robert A. Jackson, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $17,052.66.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Georgie Wiggins, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $906.97.
U.S. Bank National Association, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Mary F. Taylor et al, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
John Carney et al, Stockton, plaintiffs, vs. Austin Phillip Jones, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Steven Robert Brehm, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Dana Malis, Overland Park, Kansas, defendant, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, promissory note, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Violet Marie Veitschegger, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jeffrey A. Carter et al, Strafford et al, defendants, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Felonies
Eric M. Tompkins, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, defendant waived preliminary hearing arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance.
Charles Landrus, Springfield, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Chad Aaron Baker, Springfield, two counts of first-degree child welfare endangerment creating substantial risk, no sexual contact, first offense, class D felonies; persistent driving while intoxicated, class E felony, and driving without a valid license, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
David Tanner Smith, El Dorado Springs, damage to jail or jail property, class E felony, warrant issued with $500 bond.
Misdemeanors
Michael Trevor Appel, Jerico Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Ericka Alaine Stockton, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Georgette Brubaker, Golden City, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and speeding by 1-5 mph, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Cory Randal Hallam, Nevada, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Alan Eugene Miller, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Megan Marie Hibbens, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Cameron Kate McPeak, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Nickolas D. Mitchell, El Dorado Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
John Clemons II, Fair Play, careless and imprudent driving, class B misdemeanor; and failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Brennan Douglas Murphy, Walnut Grove, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor; and driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Amy R. Inman, Humansville, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor; driving a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has no insurance, class D misdemeanor; and displaying or possessing license plates of another person, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Tyler James Moses, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor; and owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Fernando Chavez, Kansas City, Kansas, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Michael Lloyde Thomas, Sheldon, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Jason Smith, Lockwood, second-degree child welfare endangerment, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Melissa Ann Vance, Milo, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
David Tyler Storment, Dunnegan, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Hayley Dawn Broughton, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Dwayne Adam Burris, Rich Hill, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Cassidy Joelle DeJager, Greenfield, driving with vision reducing material applied to windshield or excessive vision reducing material applied to side window, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Jared Hunter Green, Springfield, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Matthew Jacob Reynolds, Warrensburg, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Conservation Violations
Anthony Newman, Aurora, taking, attempting to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Reese Alexander Sila, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, fishing without a permit for non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Traffic Cases
Sage Atkinson, Carthage, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $150.
Alexandra Stranimier, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Skyler J. Kettner, Monett, failure to register a vehicle, found guilty by trial, fine $60.50.
Chris Menter, Stockton, driving while license suspended, found guilty by trial, fine $60.50.
Meghan Elise Humble, Stark City, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Carl James Keithley Jr., Hermitage, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Meranda Jo McGowin, Miller, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Billy Joe Dodd III, Aurora, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Kenneth Dale Schanda, Bolivar, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Raymond Smythe Beach, Springfield, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Reggie Alan Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Michael Jack Parrish, Stockton, speeding by 6-10 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Municipal Cases
Regina Renee Jolly, Weaubleau, shoplifting, guilty plea, sentenced to 10 days in Cedar County Jail, credit for time served.
Dissolutions
Connie F. Doyle, Stockton, petitioner, vs. James A. Doyle, Port Barre, Louisiana, respondent, dissolution without children, judgment for dissolution.
Daron Randall Hemphill, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Christen Kay Hemphill, West Monroe, Louisiana, respondent, dissolution without children, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Krystle Suzanne Green, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Charles H. Green, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
James Foster, Collins, petitioner, vs. Sharon Foster, Collins, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution filed by petitioner.
Domestic Relations
Luke Wayne Wiskur, Leeton, petitioner, vs. Kara Grace Miles, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, proposed order filed by attorney for movant.
Protection Orders
John M. Dodson, petitioner, vs. William Walter Dodson, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, trial judgment for full order of protection.
Dixie E. Dodson, petitioner, vs. William W. Dodson, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Colt L. Schieffer, petitioner, vs. Daniel Lawrence Sharkey, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, order denied.
Zelora Arduser, petitioner, vs. David A. Arduser Jr., Osceola, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner, vs. Sevren S. Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Molliayn M. Cooke, petitioner, vs. Wendy A. Gruber, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Rita M. Tratz, petitioner, vs. Sevren S. Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Rita Tratz, petitioner, vs. Wendy A. Gruber, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Jan. 5-11.
Sunday, Jan. 5: A suspicious person was reported by Stockton Head Start. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton High School. The call later was canceled.
An animal was out near Hopewell bridge, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on Golden Street, Jerico Springs. Jim Cole was arrested for a revoked license.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 32 westbound from RA Road, Stockton. The driver showed excessive speed and bad passes. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Jackson and Marshall, El Dorado Springs. A citation was issued to Devon Sylvia for an active warrant.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at RB Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
One ambulance call in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Jan. 6: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route B, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop by Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility. A warning for equipment was given.
Traffic stop on Jones Corner, W. Mo. 32, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1774 Road, Stockton. A warning was given for equipment and registration.
An officer was out on motorist assistance for a flat tire on Mo. 32 and 1675 Road, Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at east Stockton Dam entrance. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at Crabtree Cove, Stockton. Charges are pending. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at Sac River. A warning was given equipment.
Traffic stop near Stockton Walk-In Clinic. No action taken.
Trespassers were reported breaking into a residence on E. 920 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Goats and sheep were running free and got in a neighbor’s yard at S. 1115 Road, Stockton. The caller was afraid of the horns on the animals. Handled by dispatch.
A motor vehicle accident was reported at Route J and Mo. 32 near Woody’s Fast Stop. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call stating a neighbor was tampering with personal property on S. High, Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. Two fire calls for a grass fire in Jerico Springs; and smoke coming from outlets in a home on S. 2225 Road, Stockton.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Neighbors reported a disturbance on E. Davis St., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call stating he felt suicidal and would go to a hospital. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct was reported on E. 1500 Road, Stockton. A subject reported a shot had been fired and was not allowed to get personal property. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying a dog bit a young boy on the face and leg on Alta Drive, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 39, Stockton. A citation was issued to Traci Badovinatz for failure to display valid plates.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lou Acres, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on follow-up at Great Southern Bank, Stockton.
An officer was out on College Street, Stockton. Arrested Benji Johnson for active warrants.
Three suspicious males were reported on Mo. 39 by Vikings Post, Stockton. An officer responded and was familiar with the suspects.
Received a call saying a couple broke up and one was holding the property of the other. An officer advised if the property was not returned, he would instruct the subject to return items.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on S. High Street. Stockton. The owners were contacted and will pick up. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a civil matter. Handled by dispatch.
Cattle out on 1120 and 1501 roads. Handled by dispatch.
A welfare check was requested at Maplewood Estates, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm at S 1201 Road. Handled by an officer and all was secure.
Received a call from Vernon County of a theft. Advised the thief may be in Cedar County and requested an officer to check it out. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a trespasser on Orchard Street, Stockton. Advised by officer this is a civil matter.
Received a call of suspicious people at Hopewell Church. Apparently, they were waiting for the school bus. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A road hazard was reported near Sonic Drive-In, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs, one EMS call in Jerico Springs. One fire call for a grass fire on Route N.
Wednesday, Jan. 8: An officer was out on warrant service on E. Oak Street, Stockton. Levi Seemster was arrested.
A motor vehicle accident was reported by Dollar General, Stockton. Handled by an officer. The subjects did not want to file a report.
Disturbance on S. 2301 Road, Humansville. A suspect threatened to kill people. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct was reported on 1325 and 1480 roads, Stockton. A suspect threatened to run over the caller. Handled by an officer, who separated the parties.
An officer was out on follow-up on E. 310 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on High Street, Stockton. Wanda Gray was arrested.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street, El Dorado Springs. It was an El Dorado police vehicle out of service.
An officer was out to recover property on S. 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. A vehicle was being towed.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs. Three fire calls: a baler on fire on Route AA, Stockton; a structure fire on Mo. 32 and S. 43 Road, Fair Play; and a grass fire on E. 425 Road, Bolivar.
Thursday, Jan. 9: A suspicious person allegedly smoking methamphetamine was reported at Hot Spot, Stockton. No illegal substance was located by officers.
A theft was reported on S. Mo. 97, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A disturbance was reported on S. Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
A welfare check was requested on Orchard Street, Stockton. The subject has a new phone and was having trouble using it. Handled by an officer.
A subject reported a truck driving around and around his residence. The suspect was just trying to find an address. The scene was clear, no report taken.
A suspicious person was reported on Spring and Main, El Dorado Springs. A female was passed out in a vehicle and an officer got her awake.
An alarm company reported a carbon monoxide alarm at E. Sunset, Stockton. Stockton Fire Department was dispatched. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire in Fair Play.
Friday, Jan. 10: A welfare check was requested on S .10 Road at 1980 Road, Cedar/Polk line due to tornado that hit the area. Medics and fire were dispatched, and the subjects were located. The call was canceled.
A motor vehicle accident was reported at Mo. 39 and RB Road, Stockton. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed. Handled by an officer.
Damage was reported at 3025 Road and Timberhill Road, Vernon County, due to a tornado. Handled by an officer.
A burglary was reported a half-mile west of Mo. 97 on 1370 Road. A trailer was broken into and ransacked. An officer located the owner.
Received a report stating a female walking down Mo. 32 by kennels. The subject was walking to a certain location.
Received a call of a trespasser on E. Jackson Street, Stockton. Jeremiah Christensen was arrested.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 680 Road, Stockton. A citation was issued to Lee Mays for a revoked license.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 by MoDOT, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop by St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton. A warning was given.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Oak Street, Stockton. A warning was given for no taillights.
Harassment was reported on S. 425 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
A road hazard was reported on RB Road and 1525 Road. Handled by dispatch.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on E. Hoff, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on Route O north of Route B, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
An alarm was reported on Mo. 39 Stockton at Woods Supermarket. The scene was clear, no report taken. The alarm was accidentally pushed.
An alarm company reported an alarm on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. An officer cleared and secured the building.
Investigation of a vehicle parked at Ehlers Variety and Hardware, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at El Dorado Springs Senior Center. Handled by an officer.
Shots were fired on E. Gentry, El Dorado Springs. Witnesses identified the shooter, who left the scene. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Dec. 30-Jan. 12.
Monday, Dec. 30: An officer responded to a motor vehicle theft at 220 W. U.S. 54, Fugate Motors. The investigation revealed the theft of a white 2000 Ford F-550 bucket utility truck. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to a disturbance at 315 E. Fields. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Eric M. Tompkins, 34, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of larceny, with a $642 bond and a Cedar County warrant with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending court appearance.
An officer responded to an assault at 219 W. Joe Davis. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Officers responded to the C & H Motel concerning a reported arson. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Cheryl E. Dockery, 60, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of knowingly burning. An officer completed a probable cause statement for the charge. The officer received a Cedar County warrant for evaluation and treatment.
Officers responded to a vehicle theft at 205 W. Poplar St. The investigation revealed the theft of a red 1999 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer arrested Chadd A. Ellison, 21, El Dorado Springs, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
An officer arrested Emily A. Middleton, 21, El Dorado Springs, on a Vernon County capias warrant, charging her with felony dangerous drugs, with no bond. She was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
An officer arrested David Tanner Smith, 23, El Dorado Springs, for a probation and parole warrant, with no bond; an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant charging him with failure to appear per court order, with a $979.15 bond; and a Nevada municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear, with a $1021.60 bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County Jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: An officer responded to a shoplifting at 1208 S. Main. The investigation resulted in the theft of a box of mascara. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Jan. 2: An officer arrested Harold K. Williams, 46, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, with an $854 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Jan. 5: An officer responded to a larceny from 701 S. Grand St. The investigation revealed the theft of a large television, a couple of microphones and HDMI cable. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to an assault at 500 E. Fields. The investigation resulted in a summons issued to Kenneth W. Johnson Jr. 41, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth-degree assault.
Monday, January 6: An officer responded to a larceny at 114 W. Joe Davis. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: An officer responded to a burglary at 510 E. Gentry. The investigation revealed the theft of a Skil saw and an electrical wiring tool kit. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to a reported trespassing and property damage at 216 W. Hickory. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer arrested John Cox, 38, El Dorado Springs, for a Vernon County warrant charging him with fourth-degree assault on law enforcement, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest with no bond; and two Cedar County warrants charging him with resisting arrest for a felony with no bond; and unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, with no bond. He was transported to the Vernon County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 9: An officer responded to a burglary at 1109 S. Forrest. The investigation revealed the theft of an ax, two paint guns, an old double-barrel shotgun, an old single-barrel shotgun, ammunition, a compound bow, wood plugs, a green knife grinder and 2-by-72-inch sanding belt. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Jan. 10: An officer responded to a theft at 305 W. Hightower. The investigation revealed the theft of prescription medication. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
An officer responded to a burglary from a storage unit at 904 S. Allison. The investigation revealed the theft of a Bluetooth hoverboard, two subwoofers, three green Poulan chainsaws, several totes, several Germany Army helmets, foreign coins, several porcelain decorative frogs, a jeweler box, necklaces and a class ring. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Jan. 11: An officer responded to a reported larceny at 1401 S. Park, Cedar County Memorial Hospital. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shelby M. Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of stealing. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Jan. 12: An officer responded to a burglary at 407 E. Twyman. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Roger L. and Debra Johnson, to Ronald R. Jr. and Earlene Ayers, land in sec. 36, twsp. 35, range 25.
Angela D. Mitchell, trustee of the Theresa Mae Mitchell Trust, to Michael L. Grant, lots 7-8, block 8, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Helaman and Gideon Andra, trustees of the Hillcrest Trust, to Issiah B. and Jennifer Roper Andra, trustees of the Pecan Family Trust, lot 13, River Bluff Estates.
Ridgecrest Investments LLC to Issiah B. and Jennifer Roper Andra, trustees of the Pecan Family Trust, lots 11-12, River Bluff Estates.
Stockton Appliance LLC and Steven Ray and Debra Ann Stockton to Joseph Evans and Brenda Tindle, part of lot 3, block 35, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Allen and Yvette Collins to Stacy and Tonya Collins, lots 7-10 and part of lot 11, Green Acres Replat, and land in sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Patricia A. Moorman to Roy and Nancy Tate, lots 7-10, block 5, Babbs, Stratton and Bradley’s First Addition.
Wilma Mae Spencer to Tracy Dell Spencer, land in sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 26.
B.Z. Holdings LLC to Thomas C. Reiser, lot 32, Majestic Hills.
Michael L. and Cammie L. Housh to DGOELDORADOSPRINGSMO0922018 LLC, block 28, Original Town of West El Dorado Springs and land in sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Edwin H. and Maria Alma Willis, to Heber Dean Laub, land in lot 8, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Paul D. and Iris Jean League to Lisa Ann League, trustee of the Dan and Jean League Trust, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 28.
Don L. Owen Family Investments to Boldlife Enterprises LLC, parts of lot 6, block 6, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Randy Leon and Tonya Le Shook to Joseph A. and Debra M. Holmes, land in secs. 9, twsp. 33, range 28; and block 1, Stratton’s College Addition to Jerico Springs.
Patsy G. Brownlee, trustee of the Patsy G. Brownlee Trust, to Mickey Sean Jacobs and Narue Dolly Trunkhill, lots 2-3, block 1, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mae McNeece to Mickey Sean Jacobs and Narue Dolly Trunkhill, lots 2-3, block 1, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Steven Scott and Taniz Suzette Molz to Orial E. and Juana Micham, trustees of The 2013 Micham Family Trust, land in sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.