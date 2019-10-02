Civil Cases
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Briony Ellison, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $1,164.22.
Stockton Appliance, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Charles Brian Gillan et al, Stockton, defendants, landlord complaint, default judgment against defendants, $1,500 and possession of premises.
Ron’s Electric LLC, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Tiffany Guerrero dba TMG Property Services LLC, Olathe, Kansas, defendant, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendant, $544.32.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Randall Lynn Hudson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $1,465.44.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Sheryl Ann Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $838.50.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Richard Williams, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $859.45.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Kynsey K. Collins, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $2,178.10.
RCS Recovery Services LLC, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Mary Kennicutt, Humansville, defendant, promissory note, change of venue received from Polk County, case dismissed by parties.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. David M. Bass, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), case dismissed by parties.
Calvary SPV I LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rachel A. Holt, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Brennan Dozler, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Danny T. Cole, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. David Booth et al, Stockton, defendants, landlord complaint, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Philip Canole, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Alexis Fuller et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Vehicle Claims
James V. Greathouse, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Joel Walters, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to require issuance of title, court finds petitioner is lawful owner of vehicle, petition approved.
Felonies
John J. Cox, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, court finds probable cause for three felony counts at preliminary hearing, defendant ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own-recognizance bond.
John Jacob Cox, El Dorado Springs, charge not listed, court finds probable cause for felony count at preliminary hearing, defendant ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own-recognizance bond.
Joshua Whittle, El Dorado Springs, charge not listed, court finds probable cause for felony count at preliminary hearing, defendant ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on own-recognizance bond.
Krista S. Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Darren Andrew Edmiston, El Dorado Springs, stealing $750 or more, class D felony, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation. Case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Court released defendant on own recognizance with special conditions that defend break no law and is taking steps toward obtaining his GED.
Misdemeanors
Falen M. Andrews, El Dorado Springs, fishing without a permit for a Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $4.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Joseph Anthony Garrett Jr., El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $33.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Sarah Josephine Hutchens, Pierce City, speeding by 26 mph or more, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of 20 days in jail; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended execution of $500 fine, one year of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Randall Eugene Landwehr, Fair Play, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $300.
Gilbert G. Patrick, Nevada, hunting, trapping or fishing without a permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Ezra Ozzborn Sells, Mulberry, Kansas, two counts of fishing without a permit for a Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fines waived, court costs of $95.50 only. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Shawn A. Shane, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, found guilty by trial, fine $48.50.
Christopher Todd Fishburn, Bolivar, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Chance Logan Fuqua, Bolivar, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor; and possession of 10 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Timothy Daniel Cooley, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, possession of 10 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor; and speeding by 1-5 mph, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Traffic Cases
Jesse James Coleman, El Dorado Springs, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $125. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Kerri Lyn Cuff, Willard, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $196. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Sheila Marie Quinn, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, fine $50.50.
Denise M. Croft, Stockton, speeding by 20-25 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Silas Gates Kenney, Humansville, speeding by 6-10 mph, information filed and judge assigned.
Charles Fox, Fair Play, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Brooke C. O’Keefe, Stockton, operating a vehicle knowing owner has no insurance and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, information filed and judge assigned.
Paige Walker, Stockton, seat belt violation, information filed and judge assigned.
Jordan Alexis Howell, Lee’s Summit, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, information filed and judge assigned.
Municipal Cases
Mark A. Dyer, Stockton, animal at large and vicious animal, information filed and judge assigned.
Larry D. Brown II, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, information filed and judge assigned.
Dissolutions
Danny T. Cole, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Mary E. Cole, Marietta, Georgia, respondent, dissolution without children, judgment on dissolution.
Taner Huett, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Breanna Huett, Republic, respondent, dissolution with children, case dismissed by parties.
Jacqueline Krystal Tramel, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Megan Renee Barton, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Cory Ray Barton, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Cynda Dee Luttrull, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Scot Jack Luttrull, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, separation agreement, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Judi Kay Swank, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Richard A. Swank, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Protection Orders
Wyatt A. Crume, petitioner, vs. Derrick Wayne DeBoeuf, Sheldon, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection, motion to set aside judgment filed by respondent.
Katrina L. Perry, petitioner, vs. Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Richard J. Crume, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Wyatt A. Crume, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Richard K. Jackson, petitioner, vs. Kyra Christine Gibbs, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Terry L. Jackson, petitioner, vs. Stacy Nadine Julian, respondent, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Sept. 22-29.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Received a call from 500 Road, Humansville, saying the neighbor’s dog attacked and killed some of the caller’s goats. The dog owner agreed to pay for one goat. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of two golden retrievers with tags in the caller’s yard on Black Walnut Drive, Stockton. Transferred to city of Stockton.
Received a call of an assault on the ShopKo parking lot in El Dorado Springs. The caller was beaten unconscious. Transferred to another agency.
Vernon County reported gas stolen out of a lawnmower on High Street, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Sept. 23: Received a call of suspicious persons on property at 1656 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital inquired about 96-hour hold paperwork they had requested on a suicidal subject. Thomas Jewell was arrested on an active warrant.
An officer reported a suspicious person on 1650 and 1425 roads, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person on S Route EE, Stockton. The suspect had a revoked license and an active Joplin warrant but is not extraditable. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Mo. 97 between Route BB and 950 Road, El Dorado Springs. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
An officer reported cattle out in the road. The animals were put up on Englewood Drive and Third Street, Stockton.
An officer was out with a motorist to assist changing a tire on Mo. 39 and 1800 Road, Stockton.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: An alarm company reported an alarm going off on E. Mo. 32. It was a false alarm.
Received a call of a theft on Golden Street, Jerico Springs. A chainsaw was taken. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying a vehicle hit and killed an owl on E. 2000 Road, Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a possible break-in on E. 450 Road, El Dorado Springs. An officer checked the residence and the building was secure.
Traffic stop on South Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of a lost phone on S. 175 Road, El Dorado Springs. Officers cannot assist unless the phone is reported stolen.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on S. 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a male stripping in the road on Mo. 32 and Route A. A medic was dispatched for leg pain. The suspect’s license was revoked. Jason Brightwell was arrested.
Alarm Central reported an alarm sounding at S. 2325 Road, Stockton. The call was canceled, per alarm company.
An officer was out doing a building check. A door was open on Vanhorn, Jerico Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An arrest was made at the Cedar County Courthouse. The subject, Matthew Morrow, was intoxicated.
Received a call of a disturbance on Joe Davis Drive, El Dorado Springs. Suspects will not leave. Transferred to another agency.
Received a request for a welfare check at Lou Acres, Stockton. Contact was made and all is well.
A motorist came into the sheriff’s office to file a statement of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32. Unable to locate.
Officers were out on follow-up on Preston Lane, Stockton. John Herndon was arrested for tampering with a vehicle.
Received information on a pending case on High Street, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received information of Spring and Black Walnut streets, Stockton, closed for the Black Walnut Festival.
Received a call on Orchard Street, Stockton, stating the caller bought a gun and when the serial number was checked, it was a stolen gun. Waiting on paperwork from Kansas.
An officer was out with a suspicious person on Mo. 32 and Black Walnut Street, Stockton.
An officer was out on a follow-up at S. 851 Road, El Dorado Springs. Negative contact was made.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Received a call of a disturbance and people screaming behind The Bait Shop on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. An officer spoke to people fighting and they were not going to fight anymore.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver at Route N and Spur N, Caplinger Mills. The driver was in a ditch and did not know how he got there. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a request for welfare check from a bus driver on 2001 Road, Stockton. All was well.
El Dorado Springs police reported a trailer carrying portable building by Allison’s. Shingles were coming off. The driver is to pick up loose shingles.
Received a request for welfare check on S. Route RA. All was well.
Children’s Services requested a call back from an officer regarding an emergency Division of Family Services call.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1000 Road, Stockton. A driver was stuck in a ditch.
Received a call of a suspicious person on College Street, Stockton, wearing all camouflage and carrying a bow. Unable to locate.
Received a call stating a male suspect stole the caller’s keys off of her table. The caller identified the keys and the sheriff’s office returned the keys to the caller as the suspect is in custody at the sheriff’s office.
Received a call asking for a follow-up on a female subject. The subject was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of harassment on S. 1425 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call of a suspicious person on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. Requested agency assistance. Vernon County made arrest of one suspect. The other suspect fled.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on S. 1519 Road, Stockton. A resident stated the vehicle had driven by repeatedly at a fast speed. An officer made a traffic stop and the occupants were lost.
Received a call of cattle out on Route B and Mo. 97. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
A resident made contact with an officer stating they were being harassed on Route O. Nothing was found.
Received a call from a resident stating a pickup has been in his driveway at routes A and AA for quite a while and wants it towed. Advised the resident because the pickup is on private property, he will have to have it towed.
Traffic stop on Sac Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call inquiring on how to make a purchased trailer legal. Answers were given.
Received a call asking if they were liable to the tow company if they sold the vehicle three years ago. The caller was told they were if the vehicle is still registered in their name.
An officer advised he witnessed a motor vehicle accident on North and Davis streets, Stockton.
Received a call of a hit-and-run. The caller identified the offender. Tried to contact the suspect to get with the other party and exchange insurance information, but the call was not answered.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on 900 and 1819 roads. The vehicle had a flat tire.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on 380 Road, El Dorado Springs. Everything appeared secure.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle behind Stockton School. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call of suspicious person on Blake Street, Stockton. Someone was peeping in windows. This residence was added to extra patrol watch.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Sept. 27: An officer reported he was out with a vehicle at the Storage Sheds south of Airport Village, Stockton. The occupant was waiting for children to get off the bus.
An officer was out with a suspect at the Black Walnut Festival. The suspect was released.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital reported a subject was bitten by a mastiff on E. 274 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
El Dorado Springs police reported they had a 911 hangup. The call was from a Stockton tower. The number was called, and the subject informed it was an accidental call.
Received a call of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Spring Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from the Black Walnut Festival of an individual acting inappropriately and they want him to leave. An officer advised the suspect to leave and not to return.
Received a call for an agency assistance on E. Route H. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm sounding at Stockton School. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 westbound to Stockton. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
One ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Received a call of a missing juvenile who was supposed to be at the Black Walnut Festival. The juvenile was located.
Received a call of missing daughter, who may be with her boyfriend. Made contact with the daughter and told her to contact her mother.
Received a call of cattle out on Route AA, Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop by Sonic Drive-In, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of five or six suspicious people behind the privacy fence at Stockton Auto. Owners want them gone. The suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
An officer advised he was out with a semi having trouble on Mo. 39 and Church Street, Stockton.
An officer was out with a motor vehicle accident at Hammons Products Factory. The scene was clear, no report taken.
An officer was out with a vehicle which had backed off the bridge at Spring and Ward streets, Stockton. Mike’s Towing was contacted.
Received a call of a domestic dispute on Route A. Leslie Ramsey was arrested for assault.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver in El Dorado Springs. The driver flew through all the city stoplights. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Received a call about a child being bitten on the head by a dog on Raven Road, Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54. Transferred to another agency.
An officer reported finding a wallet in Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
An alarm company reported an alarm sounding at Stockton School. The call was canceled.
Received a call of adult abuse. The caller reported having a black eye but did not want to file charges. The subject was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call of the roadway being blocked on Mo. 39 between Route Z and Stockton. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call complaining of the neighbor burning too close to her property on 1458 Road, Stockton. This is a civil issue, as burning on your own property is allowed.
Received a call saying two dogs were in the road and one was hit on Mo. 32. The number on the collar was called but there was no answer. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on E. 1634 Road. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle at Casey’s, Stockton. Polk County was to contact the owner.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 425 Road, Stockton. A warning was given for a lane violation.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. No action was taken.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 near the Route RA junction. No action was taken.
Received a call of a deer/vehicle incident on Mo. 32 and Route A. The caller will return to get the vehicle tomorrow.
Six ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. Two fire calls.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 23-29.
Monday, Sept. 23: Officers responded to Casey's General Store concerning a reported leave without pay. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Officers responded to a burglary at 1005 S. High St. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Kyle D. Newton, 32, El Dorado Springs, on an active Cedar County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, with no bond. He was transported to Cedar County Sheriff's Office pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to the station for a delayed report of a burglary occurring at 311 E. Spring. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at 200 E. Oak St. The vehicle was recovered. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Jasmine I. Stevens, 33, El Dorado Springs, on an active El Dorado Springs warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of careless and reckless driving with an accident, with a bond of $175.50 cash or surety. Stevens was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, Sept. 27: Officer responded to a larceny at 200 W. McCrary Cir., apt. 14. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to reported drug activity at Park and Fields. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jessica D. Beard, 28, El Dorado Springs, and Aron P. Zimmer, 41, El Dorado Springs. Both were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were released on summons pending court appearances.
Officers arrested Terry R. Usher, 26, El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while suspended and no insurance. Usher was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Officers responded to a burglary at 216 W. Hickory St. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to suspected drug activity at 1007 S. Jackson. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Chadd A. Ellison, 20, El Dorado Springs, charging him with two counts of stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Ellison was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Officer arrested Shawnda R. Pulley, 37, El Dorado Springs, on an active El Dorado Springs warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of stealing and trespassing, with a bond of $711.50 cash or surety. Pulley was held pending bond or a court appearance.
Commission minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Sept. 23. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Sept. 16, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24729 through 24734, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission discussed SB391 and met with Cheryl Marcum for an update. Bill McBrair and Lynden Kenney also stopped in individually. Jeffery Law Group was contacted for a follow-up on the lawsuit over SB391 and how people can support the suit.
Ginnese Oglesby requested access to a portion of 1180 Road which has never been closed.
She will clear and link a driveway from her property.
Byron Hamilton and Joe Levi stopped in, individually, to visit with commissioners.
The commission met with prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither to discuss PACARS letter.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 53 from out of county, eight from Cedar County, total 61.
Cole Faulker, US Marshal Service, served papers to commissioners on an inmate lawsuit. The commissioners called Gaither into the meeting to confer, who recommended to file with insurance but also send previous suits so they can see the pattern and let him know status.
Reports of 1101, 220 and 1125 roads being muddy and difficult to travel.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the Myers Bridge project and 1101, 220, 1125 and 1025 roads.
Motion to by Boultinghouse to proclaim Friday, Oct. 4, as Manufacturing Day in Cedar County, second by Foster. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted Yes.
The commission approved contracts for City of Stockton, Village of Jerico Springs and Village of Umberview Heights for tax collection by Cedar County collector Lisa Nelson.
Motion by Foster to sign an agreement for election security assessment work authorization with Cyber Defenses Inc, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Foster all voted Yes.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the prosecuting attorney office and minutes from Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials and current sales tax report. Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Richard D. Ecklund to Jeffrey F. and Janet Zieger, lots 40-41, Edge Subdivision Second Addition.
Daniel Schaaf to Gary E. and Kelly A. Owens, trustees of the Gary E. and Kelly A. Owens Trust, land in secs. 15-16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Derrick and Melissa (fka Melissa Papenfuhs) to Daniel R. and Nancy A. Beck, lot 2, block 8, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Mary H. Leuzinger to Doris J. Thayer and Cheryl Doellefeld, lots 5-6, Country Oaks Estate.
Diana Queen to Brandon S. and Cheryl R. Fitch, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 26.
Louis G. Sims to Brandon S. and Cheryl R. Fitch, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 26.
Laura Murphy to Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kathy Laughlin to Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kent W. and Deborah A. Baumgardner to Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 25.
Phillip G. and Sharon F. West to Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 25.
Lynden R. and Peggy S. Kenney to Phillip G. and Sharon F. West, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 25.
Walter S. and Mary Laverne Cook, by attorney in fact, to Bryon and Vicki Randall, lot 17, block 4, Owl Haven Subdivision.
New Rez LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, land in sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
Mary E. Duncan to Danny T. Cole, lots 5-6, block 5, Pate’s First Addition.
Roxannah Roadcap Kissell to Chris Lee Roadcap, lot 7, White Oak Estates.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, land in secs. 3 and 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Gene and Andrea Harvey to Larry and Carla Griffin, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 27.
Daniel Schaaf to Gary E. and Kelly A. Owens, trustees of the Gary E. and Kelly A. Owens Trust, land in secs. 15-16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Glen E. Bell to Glen E. Bell, trustee of the Glen E. Bell Trust, land in secs. 28-29, twsp. 35, range 25.
