Public Record
Civil Cases
Mark Wolf, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, tried by court — civil, judgement entered.
Bobby J. Dearman et al, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Robert Allen Green, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, tried by court — civil, judgement entered.
Aimee V. Hutson, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, revocation review, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Lisa M. Pennell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Norma Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Kelly Keith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Barbara G. Chilton, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Charlotte L. Haden, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Deborah E. Cox, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Kellie A. Bough, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Cameron Morales, Wheatland, defendant, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Jane Doe IV, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Stephanie Householder et al, Humansville, defendant, personal injury — other, request for summons.
Bentley D. Black, minor plaintiff/petitioner, change of name, name change hearing scheduled at 8:59 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Felonies
Samuel Montana Sloan, Sheldon, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Kerry Jones, El Dorado Springs, leaving the scene of an accident — property damage exceeding $1,000, class E felony, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Misdemeanors
Roy Glen Gladden, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Stephanie Nicol Massie, Jerico Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Marriages
Calvin Grant Luethe, 51, El Dorado Springs, and Virginia Lind Seleman, 50, El Dorado Springs.
Tyler Alan Matthews, 23, Joplin, and Bentley Kay Allison, 22, Joplin.
Joshua Lynn Roush, 26, Stonewall, Arkansas, and Laura Camila Grace Rima, 21, El Dorado Springs.
Stephen Allen Kastli, 63, Kansas City, and Tammy Jean McConnaughey, 57, El Dorado Springs.
Kyle Ray Collins, 26, El Dorado Springs, and Amanda Gayle Adams, 42, El Dorado Springs.
Sawyer Montana Coulter, 25, Stockton, and Allegra Dawn Spurgeon, 25, Stockton.
Dissolution
Zenas L. Johnson, El Dorado Springs, and Erin L. Johnson, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, form 14 filed.
Municipal Cases
Rachel L. Butterfield, El Dorado Springs, endangering the welfare of a child, ordinance not available, alford plea, sentenced to six months court supervised probation.
Dawna Joe Leuty, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, guilty plea, sentenced to two years court supervised probation.
Candice McCaslin, Schell City, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs.
Traffic Cases
Milton McDonald, Lockwood, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Morgan Lea Rains, Quincy, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $300.
Nathaniel Jones, Brookline Station, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles or more, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Jamie Newton, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Darrell Wayne Grant, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Justin Case, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Jamie Sluder, Nevada, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Travis L. Smith, El Dorado Springs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Corey James Shepherd, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Joseph Oehring, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Milton McDonald, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit — exceeded by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Angelina King, Lawrence, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Oct. 11-17.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Person claimed two vehicles were harassing him on his bicycle on Mo. 97 and Route CC in Olympia. They turned but he is afraid they will come back. Reporting person did not want to press charges. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated she could hear people screaming in the distance and thought it was a domestic situation on Route Z in Stockton. It was children on a trampoline. Handled by an officer.
Officer transporting arrested prisoner from El Dorado Springs Police Department to CCSO.
Officer contacted a homeless person on U.S. 54 and First St. in El Dorado Springs and advised to move on.
Traffic stop on South and Jackson Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Monday, Oct. 12
Person stated suspicious car across from his house on Locust Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported on 1975 Road in Stockton. Two males out of a vehicle and looking at everything early in the morning. Extra patrol to be implemented. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she got a message that someone was looking in a mailbox. Officer checked and some of the mailboxes on East Mo. 32 Stockton were opened and mail laying on the ground.
Person stated someone broke into her safe and stole an unknown amount of medications on South Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Former employee suspected and told not to come there anymore.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 39 and Route B in Stockton. No report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 south of U.S. 54. No report.
Traffic stop at Airport Village in Stockton and on Mo. 39 and Park Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Received call of a suspicious vehicle parked at Orleans Trail. Somebody tried to get into a room at 5:00 am. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious female on Locust Street in Stockton. Officer unable to locate. Will patrol area.
Neighbor on South Mo. 32 keeps hitchhiking from a caller’s driveway although he has been told to stop. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on Hammons Drive in Stockton.
Person reported paraphernalia to an officer on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person believes someone has messed with the lock on the basement on Stockton Square and wants an officer to check it out. Canceled.
Person stated someone is sleeping on a vehicle at the end of her driveway on Spring Street. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 west of High Street in Stockton, on Mo. 39 south of 1250 Road in Stockton, on Mo. 39 and Elm Street in Stockton, at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton, at Walnut Street in Stockton and on Grubb and North Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Missouri State Highway patrol reported dead tree in road on 1201 Road north of Route K in Stockton.
St. Clair County reported a cow and horse were on the road on Mo. 39 and U.S. 54 in Cedar Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated someone told them a car was parked on their property and no one is supposed to be there on East Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. Person found out who it is and it is all right.
Person stated male threw coffee on her, trashed her house and broke things on Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Cattle on road on west Mo. 32 by the bridge. No report.
Suspicious vehicle on U.S. 54 and 801 Road. Ran out of gas. Handled by an officer.
· Alarm reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Route B and 1125 Road in Jerico Springs and on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Traffic stop by Sawyer Tire Car-X in Stockton. Agreed to a search. Clayton Haugse was arrested.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Careless and imprudent drivers reported on Mo. 32 westbound at the first dam entrance Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Two adults at a wedding refusing to leave. Female stole clothes and male smoking a pipe on 1550 and 575 Road. Gone on arrival.
Suspicious vehicle east of Route J on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated cattle out for a week now on 1674 and 1224 Road in Stockton. No damage reported. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on truancy inspection on Hickory Street in El Dorado Springs.
Person stating his alarm going off on East 1722 Road. Unfounded.
Person stated male broke into house and appears to be high or drunk on East Route W. Adam Howell arrested.
Traffic stop on Route B and O. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Female arrested.
Friday, Oct. 16
Burglary alarm on South 1025 Road. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County reported a horse tied up at Cabin Cove Lane in Stockton for 3-4 hours without food or water. All clear.
Injured deer on Mo. 32 and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Route U and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Speeding and had flashers on. Gone on arrival.
Trespasser on East Mo. 32. Person did not want to file charges until the trespasser showed up again. Handled by an officer.
Jeep stolen on Mo. 32. Person gave great detail on the jeep. Fairly certain he knows who took it. Report taken.
Burglary alarm on South 1025 Road. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on South Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Two cars, no injuries. Transferred to MSHP.
Polk County reported road hazard on 1975 Road and Route N. Vehicle blocking intersection.
Person reported a license plate off of his camper was stolen at Crabtree Cove. Report taken.
Person stated he has three dead hogs due to aggressive pitbulls at Bear Creek. He shot one of the dogs which has a collar but was unable to read it. Handled by an officer.
Officer out inspecting an open door on Van Horn Street in Jerico Springs. All is secure.
Alarm going off at East 1420 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a donkey with a halter is running down 101 Road south of U.S. 54. Handled by dispatcher.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Suspicious person at ball fields below the dam. Officer made contact with the subject.
Cows on the highway one half of a mile south of U.S. 54 on Mo. 39. Unfounded.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 and 1051 Road in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Officer out with cattle on road at Mo. 39 and 1250 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stops by Hot Spot in Stockton, on Route B and 1125 Road in Stockton, on Mo. 39 and 1524 Road in Stockton, on Mo. 32 and 725 Road and on Mo. 39 by the Boat House. Warnings given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Oct. 12-18.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Officers responded to 111 Winner Rd. concerning a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of rear tires and wheels from a John Deere mower. The property was located and turned to the owner. A juvenile suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Officers arrested Eric M. Tompkins, 35, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of aggravated assault with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a report of fraudulent use of a debit device. A juvenile suspect has been identified and referred to the juvenile office.
Officers arrested Sarah L. Reddick, 20, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of paraphernalia and possession of under 35 grams of marijuana. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a reported larceny at a wallet located in the 200 block of East U.S. 54. The investigation revealed the theft of $300. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Chance M. Buehler, 49, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, Oct. 16
Officers responded to 109 West Lafayette concerning a reported stolen motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a 2017 Kawasaki Motorcycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Samuel M. Sloan, 23, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with possession of a controlled substance with a $5,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to 800 N. Main, apartment 25, concerning a reported assault and property damage. A suspect had been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Johnnie D Billings, 55, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and other traffic offenses. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 109 West Poplar concerning a reported trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jarrett R. Major, 31, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to the 300 block of East Gentry Street concerning a report of minors in possession of alcoholic beverages. The investigation resulted in the arrest of the following Adam D. Kruse, 39, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on original charges of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $762.50, Bradley A. Cartwright, 18, and Andrew K Russell, 18, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of for minor in possession of alcoholic beverages and no operator's license. Kruse was released on bond. Cartwright and Russell were released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Officers responded to 113 West Cruce concerning a reported domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Darla K Chandler, 56, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of domestic assault. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 1005 South High concerning a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 100 East U.S. 54, Casey’s General Store, concerning a suspicious person. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jesse J. Tindle, 38, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of stealing with a bond of $500 cash bond, and El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of trespassing with a $201 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
The department received a total of 110 requests for service.
Transfers
Jerald Alva Jr. and Christopher Scott Keezer, Trustees of The Keezer Family Trust, to David F. and Scott M. Janes and Marsha Ann Sharp, sec. 23, twsp. 36, range 27.
Missouri Sow Center Inc. to Craig A. and Rachael D. Murray, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
Jackie W. and Hun Jennings to Dustin Shumaker, lots 5 and 6, block 2, Long’s Addition.
Andrew L. and Gwyndolyn L. Osborne to Andrew and Samantha Whitlock, lots 7 and 8, block 6, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Ralph and Janice A. Schultheiss to Ralph F. and Janice A. Schultheiss, Trustees of the Ralph F. and Janice A. Schultheiss Trust, lot 1, Goodwin Estates.
Steven R. and Marilyn S. Fish to Xavier and Kelsey Sloan, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Kirk D. and Julia Stanton to Jeremy and Misty Stanton, lot 4, Hickory Heights First Addition to Stockton.
Donnie Rose, Jacalyn Ann, Orville Lee, Carol Ann and Jerry Wayne Coleman to Michael A. and Maria D. Price, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.