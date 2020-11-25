Civil Cases
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Charles R. Sade Jr., Stockton, defendant, recognition foreign judgement, other final disposition.
Kristin Cain, Sheridan, Wyoming, petitioner, vs. Clay Cain, El Dorado Springs, respondent, reg. foreign judgement — custody, summons personally served.
Progressive Casualty Insurance, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Kristopher G. Paxton, Sedalia, defendant, other tort, change of venue.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ricky L. Heffner, Ellsinore, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Norma Woods, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Michael Clay Shaffer, Dadeville, defendant, contract — other, change of venue.
Commerce Bank, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. William Geralds, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Onemain Financial Group, Evansville, Indiana, plaintiff, vs. Garrett J. Vanderwoude, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Charles R. Sade Jr., Stockton, defendant, reg. foreign judgement (excl DR), other final disposition.
Felonies
William Arthur Hunt, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, waiver of preliminary hearing.
James Cole, Walnut Grove, charge information not publicly available, waiver of preliminary hearing.
Christian M. Myers, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, waiver of preliminary hearing.
Misdemeanors
Cheyenne Smith, Nevada, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to Subdivision (3) special victims, class A misdemeanor, alford plea, sentenced to 30 days jail with CTS for 30 days Miller County.
Scott W. Amburgy, El Dorado Springs, owner operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, six months probation and court costs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Jackson Seth La Don Jones, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Jessica A. Vannuys, Fair Play, operated a vehicle on the highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to one year court supervised probation.
Marriage
David Andrew Childs, 36, El Dorado Springs, and Stephanie Michelle Hobbs, 30, Pleasanton, Kansas.
Traffic Cases
Kelcey Ryan Burton, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $110.
Corey James Shepherd, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Kayleb Michael Sparks, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, fine $70.50 and court costs.
Beau Linzay, Stockton, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, fine $10.
Jackson Seth La Don Jones, failure to register motor vehicle, fine $50.50.
William Robert McKinney, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Municipal Cases
Rita M. Toth, Stockton, shoplifting, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Lucas Lynch, display/possess plates of another, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Conservation Violation
Stuart Hagerman, Elkland, hunting 10 days prior to migratory bird/turkey/deer seasons, baiting game, defendant sentenced to fine $249.50 and court cost.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Nov. 15-21.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Suicidal subject left CCMH after stating he was hearing voices telling him to do bad things. He took off walking. EMS has picked up the subject and transported him to Nevada Regional Medical Center. Handled by an officer.
Woods Supermarket employee in Stockton stated there was an altercation in a parking lot. Gone on arrival.
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested assistance on Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. Subject being violent with officer. No report.
Person reported finding property on 550 Road in El Dorado Springs. Identification, bank cards, social security card and clothing all brought to CCSO.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 east end of the dam. Citation issued to Chase Banks for speeding.
Traffic stop on 1425 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Airport Village. Consented to search. Nothing found. Warning given.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 north of 1450 Stockton and on Mo. 32. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on 1400 and 1325 Road. Investigative stop.
Monday, Nov. 16
Person stated subject with multiple warrants from Nevada is at his house in El Dorado Springs and he wants him removed. Transferred to ESPD
Verbal domestic reported on Skyline Street in Stockton. No weapons involved. Female given sources for help. Handled by an officer.
Neighbor eported hearing a fight across the street and the female yelling for help on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Officers could not locate the suspect as he took off afoot. Female removed from premises. Report taken.
Trespasser on property refusing to leave on Englewood Street in Stockton. No report.
Officer out on warrant service on 1658 Road in Stockton.
Person reported ex-boyfriend took child. Transferred to ESPD
Traffic stops on Oak and Cherry Street in Stockton, on Mo. 54 and 151 Road in El Dorado Springs and on Higgins and South Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Route EE south of 50 Road. Towing service called and vehicle removed. Arrest made.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Person stated a female is wanting to kill herself and has a gun on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. After talking to the officer, the officer states she does not want to kill herself, nor does she have a gun. Handled by an officer.
Deputy from Columbia County in Wisconsin stated he has a male there who is saying he was abused in Cedar County. Report taken.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 by Bear Creek bridge. Reporting person will sign a statement. Gone on arrival.
Person stating they are receiving threatening calls at 2-3 a.m. Told reporting person to block the number and if it continues to contact the CCSO. Handled by an officer.
ESPD stated that person stated a car parked at the El Dorado Springs Christian School has been there several days. After checking vehicle identification number, it is possibly a car stolen last week from the dealership. Handled by an officer.
Officer out with vehicle at Conservation Building on 02 Road. Plates expired August 2020. Nothing appears to be tampered with and camping gear there.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 east of Stockton, by Woods Supermarket in Stockton and on Mo. 39 and Smith Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Route RB and Mo. 39. Warning for no lights.
Traffic stop on South and James Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on South and Jackson Street in Stockton. Warning for no headlights.
Traffic stop on 1700 Road west of 2025 Road in Stockton. Joshua Smith arrested for active warrant.
Traffic stop on South and James Street. Citation issued to Lastazia Selman.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Person called again stating they still were receiving threatening calls in Stockton. Officer advised suspect to stop the calls. Reporting person to fill out statement. Handled by an officer.
Person reported hitting a deer on the east side of the dam. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported hitting a deer on the west side of the dam. Car undriveable but off the roadway. Deer is dead and off the roadway. Handled by dispatcher.
Polk County called and said they were coming to Cedar County to talk to a resident about stalking on 1474 Road. No assistance needed.
Officer assisting motorist on Route N and 1901 Road in Stockton.
Theft reported on South 1851 Road in Stockton. Garage door damaged and lock on the shed has been broken. Not sure yet of what is missing. Report taken.
Theft reported on South 2001 Road in Humansville. Receiver hitch with a wench is missing and they are checking for more. Put notice on MULES and Polk County stated they would check a location that the suspect is known to hang out in Bolivar. Handled by an officer.
Received call of a renter/landlord issue. Advised this is a civil issue. Handled by an officer.
Civil issue on High Street in Stockton. Advised they would have to go to civil court. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at city hall serving papers in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out at Foam Fab in El Dorado Springs to serve papers. Papers served.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 39 by Sawyer Tire in Stockton. Handled by an officer. All clear.
Officer out on civil process at Southwest Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Traffic stops on Mo. 39 and Englewood Road. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 950 Road. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Warning given.
Traffic stop on South and Oak Street, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign. Warning given.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Two horses on road on Route N by Circle of Hope, Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Cows out on road on Mo. 32 east of Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route AA and 850 Road in Caplinger Mills. No report.
Suspicious person at home on 1350 Road in Stockton. Daughters were home and did not know the man. Reportng person canceled the call. It was a neighbor.
ESPD reported a semi hit the guard rail on the bridge on Airport Road and 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Turned over the call to MSHP.
Subjects digging into a dumpster on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. This happens often. Subjects were advised to leave. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off on East Route B in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated they have the third vehicle back in El Dorado Springs. Wants an officer to check out the stuff in the car. Handled by an officer.
Officer out assisting officers in Vernon County.
Officer out to return property on Pine Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by DFS office. Citation issued to Eric Shipley for failure to stop at stop sign.
Friday, 20
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 and First Street in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
People fighting at Airport Village in Stockton. No witnesses. Handled by an officer.
Female reported she had no place to go for the night. She needs help getting her belongings in Jerico Springs on Third Street. No report.
Gunshot reported and truck drove away on 1500 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person reported female saying she had been abducted from Springfield, screaming and freaking out on Route H in Bear Creek. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on east 274 Road in El Dorado Springs.
MSHP advised a car and deer had an accident. Deer needs to be put down on Mo. 54 east of Cedar Springs. Someone had already taken the head of the deer.
Cow out on road on Mo. 97 and Route B. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop at old Dunbrook Building in El Dorado Springs. Warning for careless and imprudent driving.
Traffic stop on 1800 Road and Mo. 39. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route B. Trucker pulled over for a nap.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Cow out on road on Route M in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Truck failed to yield and hit a car on the Stockton square. No injuries. Handled by an officer.
Person states a vehicle hit his at the Dollar General parking lot in Stockton. He refused to exchange insurance info. Handled by an officer.
Officer out with an abandoned vehicle with a broken back window on Route HH and 700 Road in El Dorado Springs.
DFS agent requested officer to attend a meeting on Route AA in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Gentry and Summer Street in El Dorado Springs. Leta Singleterry arrested. Car towed.
Traffic stop by Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning given for not using lights in the rain.
Traffic stop on 752 and 2001 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Moroni Laub for failure to register vehicle.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 39 Road in Stockton. Warning given for covering plate.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Olympia Fire Station. No report.
Traffic stop on 51 and 700 Road. William Blackmon arrested.
Investigative stop on Stockton Square.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Nov. 16-22.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Officers arrested James R Willmore, 41, of El Dorado Springs for a Buchanan County probation violation warrant on the original charge of non-support with a $500 cash bond. Willmore was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Brandon J Marriott, 37, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of first-degree trespassing with a $1,035.50 bond. Marriott was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Officers arrested Angela A McGinnis, 45, of El Dorado Springs, for a Polk County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of amphetamine with a $10,000 bond. McGinnis was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Officers arrested Lea A Derry, 24, of El Dorado Springs for probable cause of driving without a valid operator's license. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, Nov. 20
Officers assisted the Appleton City Police Department with the arrest of Quentin J. Sieleman, 17, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause for burglary and property damage. Sieleman was released to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Officers arrested Cassandra J. Robison, 30, of El Dorado Springs for a Nevada municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license. Robison was released pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Officers responded to 403 South Ohio, Apt. 2, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Sony Playstation 3, power cord for a projector and two Playstation 3 games. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Troy M. Spurgeon, 43, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. Spurgeon was released on summons pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 98 requests for service.
Transfers
Jeffrey Thomas and Julie A. Webb to Jeffrey T. and Julia A. Webb, Trustees of the Jeffrey T. and Julie A. Webb Trust, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 35, range 25.
Dgogeldoradospringsmo09022018 LLC to Incommercial Net Lease DST 1, lot 28, Original El Dorado Springs, sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Wanda A. Cassell to Richard W. and Lana S. Bough Carter, Trustees of the Richard W. and Lana S. Bough Carter Trust, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Patricia Hindman to Zachary and Alana Hindman, lots 28-33, block 2, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
David L. and Stephanie D. Black to Scott and Shelbi Dumar, lot 6, Tanglewood Estates.
Hills of Cedar Oaks Development LLC to 4 Strings Attached LLC, sec. 16, twsp. 33, range 26.
Janice L. Preston and Michael K. Dozler to Joyce M. Atherly, lot 7 and 8, block 19, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mark E. Sloop to Linda M. Woolford, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
B Z Holdings LLC to George and Wanda Anderson and Deborah Shepherd, lot 15, Tanglewood Estates Phase 3.
Burris L. and Katheryn I. Rader to Burris Leroy Rader and Katheryn Irene Rader, Trustees of the Burris Leroy and Katheryn Irene Trust, lots 2 and 7, block 5, Phillips Addition El Dorado Springs.
Mark E. Sloop to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Blue Leaf Mountain LLC to Mark E. Sloop, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Jan Renee Eck, Trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, to Alan W. and Jan Eck, lot 14, Sandstone Hills, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
Jeffrey Allen and Julie A. Vogeler to Susan Elizabeth Parker and Casey McSpadden, lot 23, Lakeview Drive — Cassell’s, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 26.
Gene, Andrea, Bruce E. and Stephen K. Harvey, Joy E. and Gary Gramm, and Jan L. Police to Agape Land Management, sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 27.
Lewis Eslinger, Trustee of the John L. and Velma J. Eslinger Trust, to Lewis R. Eslinger, secs. 13, 14, 23 and 24, twsp. 36, range 28.
Lewis Eslinger, Trustee of the John L. and Velma J. Eslinger Trust, to Barbara A. Fortney, Sharon K. Lawler and Virginia L. Pennington, sec. 24, twsp. 36, range 28.
Barbara A. and Kenneth Fortney, Sharon K. and Larry L. Lawler and Virginia L. and David Pennington to Eslinger Farms LLC, sec. 24, twsp. 36, range 28.
Judy Clark to Judy Clark and Autumn McDonald House, lots 16-18, block 2, Cedar Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.