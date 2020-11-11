Civil Cases
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Carthage, plaintiff, vs. Joseph Neal Jr. Elder et al, Stockton, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $7,110.24.
Jeffrey G. Buckern et al, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Lori A. O’Keefe-Gregory et al, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, tried by court — civil, judgement against defendant, $2,093.29.
James J. Frank, Stockton, plaintiff, v. Brandy Johnson, Fair Play, defendant, small claims over $100, default judgement against defendant, $310.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Jodi Kaderly et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $3,628.20.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Jesse B. Pinard, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $3,430.14.
Amanda Newsome, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. John Newsome, Sedalia, respondent, motion to modify, certified copy of judgement mailed to both parties.
Charlotte L. Haden, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Deborah E. Cox, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, consent judgement against defendant entered.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Jeffrey Scott Barber, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Patricia Zazuliak, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Roberta Cowper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jason B. Pyle, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Conservation, Jefferson City, respondent, other administrative review, change of venue.
Security Credit Services LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Davy L. Eagon et al, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Clear Recovery Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Kyleigh Newell et al, Jerico Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Joshua Smithson, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Cedar County Circuit Court, defendant, expunge records, summons served.
Majestic Livestock and Ag LLC, Hildale, Utah, plaintiff, vs. Jacob Hammon, Colorado City, Arizona, quiet title, summons issued.
Felonies
Jason Parsley, Stockton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant served.
Hannah Rusch, Everton, charge information not publicly available.
Christian M. Myers, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony, waiver of preliminary hearing.
Ethan Joe Stevens, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
William Soban, Blue Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, tampering with physical evidence, class A misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, fourth-degree child molestation — child less than 17 years old and offender greater than 4 years older, class E felony, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Misdemeanors
Cody L. Carroll, Stockton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $250.
Brittany Knoll, Humansville, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Marriage
Brandon Lee Helgeson, 21, Stockton, and Jade Elena Savior Davis, 22, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Sarah B. Gates, Stockton, and Garrett Gates, Lexington, South Carolina, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Sarah B. Nichols, Stockton, and Jason L. Nichols, Springfield, dissolution without children, judgement of dissolution granted.
Protection Orders
Caleb Mantonya, Fair Play, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Joshua K. Ohman, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Traffic Cases
David Lewis Levine, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Amanda Milton, Blue Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $155.50 and court costs.
Joseph Oehring, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Henry Vasel, Dunnegan, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $250.
Curtis Walker, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Jane Wykoff, Stockton, failed to register motor vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Dessa Schroeder, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Kyle R. Ewing, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's reports for Nov. 1-7.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Welfare check requested on 1656 Road in Stockton. Spoke to the subject and she is Code 4. Handled by an officer.
Assault reported on Mo. 97. Statement taken by alleged victim.
Person complained about Halloween object hanging in tree on 11515 Road and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Officer spoke to the home owner and they will take it down.
Welfare check requested on 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out assisting motorist on Mo. 32 and 1301 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stops at Elm Street, on Mo. 39 and 1560, by Simmons Bank and by Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Warnings given.
Traffic stop at Pete’s in El Dorado Springs. Joshua Hallam arrested.
Traffic stop by the SAMA store in Stockton. Citation given to Lucas Lynch.
Monday, Nov. 2
Officer out with injured deer at city hall in Stockton. Deer put down. Handled by an officer.
Person stated ex-husband broke into her room at Orleans Trail and stole several items and did damage to the room. Civil issue.
Officer out on follow up on Oak Street in Stockton.
Received a report of a female walking in the road on Lake Hill Road in El Dorado Springs. She advised she was OK and just walking home.
Person reported mail being strung out all over the north side of Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Alarm reported going off on Mo. 215. Canceled.
Received a call the smell of propane was strong around Affordable Propane. Contacted owner.
Officer reported the subject approached him stating their vehicle had been broken into on Route M. Report taken.
Traffic stops on Route B and 525 Road in Jerico Springs, on Mo. 32 and 1450 Road in Stockton and on Fields and Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Burglary reported on South 1001 Road in El Dorado Springs. Screen broken and door open. He believes it was his ex girlfriend who did it. Handled by an officer.
Corrections officer reported that a prisoner had escaped who he had taken to the CCMH hospital in El Dorado Springs. Prisoner complained of abdominal pains, so took him for testing. After the testing, the officer went to the restroom and the prisoner took off running. Nurse notified the officer and the officer was in pursuit but the prisoner got out of vision. Several counties, Missouri State Highway Patrol and local residents were on the lookout for this prisoner. A K9 dog was brought in to search. At approximately 8:30 we were advised a subject who was believed to be him was sighted at Casey’s Gas Station in Lamar. Our jail administrator and an officer were en route to pick him up. Christian Myers was arrested and transported back to Cedar County. Job well done.
ESPD requested CCSO to house a violent prisoner. ESPD transported.
Welfare check requested on 851 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer. No report.
CCSO advised male and female fighting in the middle of the road by Bock’s Automotive in Stockton. Male detained. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported with two vehicles on Mo. 39 and 1001 Road in Cedar Springs. No injuries. Information exchanged. Handled by an officer.
Received information the subject is driving without a driver’s license on South Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious vehicle parked in driveway on South Street in Stockton for a couple of days. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops by driver of vehicle kicked female out of vehicle on Mo. 82 at Thompson in El Dorado Springs. Officers in pursuit but unable to locate the vehicle. Spikes were put out.
Traffic in Stockton square. Warning given.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Death reported on 1485 Road in Stockton. Female. Brumback contacted. Transferred to other agency.
Deer injured in road on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Deer dispatched.
Alarm going off on 274 Road in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Suspicious person knocking on doors on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Property found at Allison's in El Dorado Springs. Wanted CCSO to check it. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person walking south on Mo. 39. Officer did not locate.
Suspicious person on 325 Road in El Dorado Springs. This happens a lot. Handled by dispatcher.
Cow out on roadway on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Animal appears to be starving.
Two kids reported like they are jumping in front of cars on Route J and 800 Road.
Traffic stops on roads below the dam, on Jackson Street and on Mo. 32 and 630 Road in Stockton. Warnings given.
Traffic stop at Hammon’s Emporium in Stockton. Derrick Beeks detained, searched and given a citation. Plates were seized.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Suspicious person on Mo. 54 and 39 Road in El Dorado Springs. No report. Handled by an officer.
Cow out on road near Amvets in Stockton. Animal put up. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident with one vehicle, no injuries, on Route J near Black Jack Lumber Co. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Couple divorcing and husband is not allowing wife to get her things or to leave on 25 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a possible death by Crabtree Cove in Stockton. Ambulance responded, Air Care transported patient to Cox South. Mike’s Towing has the vehicle. Transferred to other agency.
Theft reported on 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Car plates stolen and when CCSO ran them, they had a hit and run in Springfield. SPD will try to get plates released to return to the owner. Report taken.
Received a call a person was slumped over in the ditch between Route Z and the Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge. Officers searched, even down Mo. 215 and could not locate the subject.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Route A half mile north of Mo. 32 in Stockton. Officers contacted and they are hunters.
Raccoon reported sitting on person’s porch on Davis Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Nov. 6
Vernon County reported a motor vehicle accident on 1371 Road south of bridge in St. Clair County. Transferred to St. Clair.
Suspicious person on South 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated that a couple of males are spying on him with drones on 1001 Road in Cedar Springs. Handled by an officer.
Female family member called from Florida to alert CCSO to a possible theory to her uncle’s death at Crabtree.
Person stated they purchased coins and upon taking them to be appraised was told that they look like some that had been stolen from there, Fiddler’s Green in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported to CCSO that the plates had been stolen off his trailer in October in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and Route CC in Stockton. Person refused medical care. Transferred to other agency.
Received a call of a dropped 911 call. There might be a possible overdose on walking trail.
Person stated his vehicle was stolen at Friendship Hills in Stockton. Possible thief at Airport Village in Stockton. Does not want to press charges, just wants car back. Handled by an officer.
Person stated the two kids are in the road trying to stop cars at Friendship Hills in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stops near A&A Storage in Stockton. Subject is moving out of the unit.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Skate Town reported a cell phone stolen. Tracker on phone and it showed it was on Cedar. Phone recovered and returned. No report.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 east of El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Motor vehicle accident on Route J and 900 Road in Stockton. Car rolled over and into a ditch. No injuries. No report.
Person stated vehicle passed him by Woods Supermarket in Stockton at a high rate of speed. Gone on arrival.
Ex husband came to pick up kids and got physical with the reporting person on South 75 Road. Ex husband then called CCSO to say ex’s boyfriend attacked him at his home in Shell City. He was told to contact Vernon County. Report taken.
Theft reported by N&K Tire on Mo. 32. Trailer loaded with supplies. Owner believes he knows who took it. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident on Route J and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Person requested officer go check subject at Orleans Trail Motel. He believes this subject has caused damage in the past. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on 2225 Road in Stockton. Subject is all clear and will contact reporting person.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Nov. 2-8.
Monday, Nov. 2
Officers responded to 220 West U.S. 54, Fugate Motors, concerning a theft of vehicle parts. The investigation revealed the theft of two catalytic converters. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Aron P. Zimmer 42, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with a $189.50 bond. Zimmer was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 1304 East Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, concerning a reported assault. A suspect identified a report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 509 West Fields concerning disorderly conduct in the park. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Waylen D. Poore, 40, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of disorderly conduct in the park. Poore was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Officers responded to 611 South Grand Street concerning a reported trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob J. Patalsky, 39, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of peace disturbance and trespassing. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Richard Harper, 51, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal court bench warrant, charging him with failure to obey lawful request of city official with 14 days in jail no bond.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Officers responded to 201 South Belisle Street concerning a reported peace disturbance. Suspects were identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Daniel C Whitford, 44, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Officers responded to 110 West Lafayette concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a U.S. Army flag from the front porch. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Louis M Stockdale, 28, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant charging him with probation violation with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Friday, Nov. 6
Officers arrested Annastasia Fowler, 21, of El Dorado Springs for a St. Clair County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of failure to wear properly adjusted seat belt. Fowler was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shawnda Pulley, 38, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired operator license with a $981.50 bond. Pulley was released pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Officer responded to 302A South Kirkpatrick concerning a report of a larceny. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Transfers
Atra Data Inc. to Louisiana Farms LLC, sec. 1, twsp. 33, range 27, lot 2, sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 26.
Decahedron Investments LLC to Louisiana Farms LLC, sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 26, lot 1, sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 26.
Atra Data Inc to Thomas Searls, secs. 8, 17, 20, twsp. 33, range 27.
Atra Data Inc. to Keith C. Hankins, Trustee of the Keith C. Hankins Trust, and Marilyn M. Hankins, Trustee of the Marilyn M. Hankins Trust, sec. 23, twsp. 33, range 27.
Decahedron Investments LLC to 4D1C LLC, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27, lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27, sec. 7 and 8, twsp. 34, range 27.
Atra Data Inc. to 4D1C LLC, secs. 8, 9, 16, twsp. 33, range 27.
Dan and Melanie Fugate, Kenny and Denise Alexander and Fred and Juda Wosoba to Cissy Wiegel, lots 192-194, block 9, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Marva Sue Smith and Sheila Ann Ponder to Marva Sue Smith, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
Kenneth Dwain Kicenski and Jack and Joan Arlene Reeder to Darrell Peak, lot 29, block 5, Cruce’s Second North Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James D. Jr and Cortney Bender to Alaina M. Pollard, lots 84 and 85, block 4, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Steven P. Robley to Howard Jr. and Terri L. Ridgley, Trustees of the Howard E. Jr and Terri L. Ridgley Trust, lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 25.
Adrianus Mooy, Trustee of the Adrianus Mooy Trust, to Helaman Andra and Austin and Tabitha Chipps, lot 4, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Linda Duckworth, lots 11-18, block 6, Babbs, Stratton and Bradleys First.
Travis Gene and Jamie Ann Cargill to Leonard and Catherine Miller, lot 5, sec. 1, twsp. 35, range 27.
Mervin G. and Shirley A. Cargill to Lloyd E. and Sue E. Martin, lot 9, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27.
Sue A. Tipton to Krystal S. Schuchman and China R. Fare, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to Fletchers Flat LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to Odonata LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Mark G. and Dana M. Lamair to TRH LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Phillip and Trisha White to C. Leon White, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 28.
Brandon Kyle Price to Ricky A. and Donna J. Broyles, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ricky A. and Donna J. Broyles to David Adams, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Bradley and Cynthia Hall to Kenneth E. and Megan L. Myers, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 25.
Buckner Family Limited Partnership to Danny L. and Donna L. Day, sec. 11, twsp. 33, range 27.
Isaac Laub to Isaac Laub and Lisa Stubbs, secs. 23 and 24, twsp. 35, range 25.
James Victor and Gayle S. Kennedy to Dillon J. Kennedy, lot 2, Orleans Trail Road, Cassells Stockton Hills.
Timothy S. and Laura Girard, Trustees of the Timothy S. and Laura A. Trust, to Timothy S. and Laura A. Girard, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat.
Timothy S. and Laura A. Girard to The Property People LLC, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat.
