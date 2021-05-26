Civil Cases
Citibank N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ernest F. Hiatt, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jami Carpenter McCullick, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Brenna Kline, Humansville, plaintiff, vs. Stockton Auto Inc., El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, summons issued.
Stoll Properties LLC, El Dorado Springs, applicant, vs. Tyler Harder, El Dorado Springs, defendant, unlawful detainer, summons personally served.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Sherry L. Vogel, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Felonies
Gary Greathouse, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, bond reduction hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Misdemeanors
Caleb Whitworth, Milo, failure to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights, class A misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles or more, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Trevor Allen Dunfield, El Dorado Springs, failure to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights, class A misdemeanor, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Michael R. Pinkman, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Gerald Lee Deeser, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Marriages
Cory Bryan Hanger, 24, Fulton, and Emma Lyse Garner, 22, Smithton, Illinois.
Brandon R. Neil, 38, Stockton, and Mikayla Hope Fox, 23, Stockton.
Steven Scott Wilkinson, 33, El Dorado Springs, and Ashley Danielle Willis, 29, El Dorado Springs.
Mark Anthony Maltsberger, 47, El Dorado Springs, and Tammy Lea Warren, 47, El Dorado Springs.
Municipal Cases
Michael Gene Carter, Springfield, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Samantha Elizabeth Burns, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Kevin Joseph Mosher, Osceola, followed another vehicle too closely, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Anthony S. Roberts, Independence, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Tasia Marie Weber, El Dorado Springs, failed to register motor vehicle, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Logan Dean Smith, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, fine $100.50.
Cody Lucas Marshall, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Monique Rae Vannattan, Nevada, failure to stop at stop sign before crosswalk or point nearest intersection, initial appearance for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Alexzander Masters, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for May 17-23.
Tuesday, May 18
Officers responded to 311 W. Hickory St. concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, May 19
Officers responded to 311 W. Hickory St. concerning a reported violation of a protection order. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jackson L. Wills, 40, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of violation of a protection order. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 114 W. Marshal St. concerning a report of minors in possession of alcohol. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Larry O. Messick Jr, 20, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of minor in possession of alcoholic beverages and supplying alcoholic beverages to minors. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance. Juvenile suspects were identified and referred to the juvenile office.
Officers arrested Allison R. Turner, 23, of El Dorado Springs for Osage Beach municipal warrants, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of a traffic offense with a $130 cash bond and failure to appear on the original charge of a traffic offense with a $70 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Thursday, May 20
Officers responded to 600 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a reported stolen vehicle. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Gary J. Greathouse, 24, of Stockton for the probable cause of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, resisting Arrest, no operator’s license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officer received a Cedar County warrant charging Greathouse with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with a $50,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.
Saturday, May 22
Officers responded to 100 E. U.S. 54, Casey’s General Store, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an energy drink. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher S. Christensen, 24, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of shoplifting. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to the 100 block of West Spring Street concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jesse R. Voegele, 32, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of marijuana under 35 Grams. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to the 900 block of South Main Street concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler Wilkins of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of driving while intoxicated with a $777.50 bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 111 requests for service.
Transfers
Larry W. and Garry L. Jones to Robert A., Maryann, Stanley and Tracy Smith, lot 39, North City View Addition to Stockton, lots 48 and 49, North City View Addition to Stockton.
James E. and Beth A. Meyers to Samuel J. and Becky L. Vantellman, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 28.
Abilene Enterprises LLC to Anthony D. Taylor, lots 3 and 4, block 1, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Shannon E. and Miranda Lowrey to Shannon E. and Miranda Lowrey, lots 4 and 5, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 28.
Michael James and Joan Alyce Lugert to 701 S. Grand LLC, lots 10-12, block 1, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Troy and Angel Lasley to CWG Properties LLC, lots 1-3, block 11, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Michael L. and Julene Eddings to Frank and Julie Decker, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
Michael M. and Teresa J. Belsher to Ryan and Linda Heryford, sec. 36, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jami L. and Clinton White, Cody Gunder to Kendra Morris and Danielle Jones, Trustees of the EBD Trust, lot 8, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 26.
Michael and Mickie Gross to Michael and Mickie Gross, Trustee of the Gross Living Trust, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
Jason R. and Melissa Steury to Nicholas and Tiffany Jamison, lot 2, Phillips Fairway.
Richard, Johnee, James, Kathy, William, Sandy and Jeffrey Simrell, Daniel and Dianna Stockdale to Erin A., Scott W. and Janeal M. Garrett, lots 1-3, block 19, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mark and Becky Keen to Finley B., Mark and Becky Keen, lots 1-4, block 6, Reck and Houk’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Apple Creek Enterprises LLC to Walter Craig and Ann Fisher, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 28.
Samuel J. and Becky L. Vantellman to Jared A. Ihde, lots 7 and 8, Hagan’s Second Addition.
Gary W. Henry to Shirley Lynn, lots 4 and 5, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Franklin H. and Mary Ruth Smith to Scotty O. and Leah L. Morton, lot 19, Smith and Riley’s First Addition.
Tamara L. and James W. Burnett, Bryan Glenn Brubeck, Julie L. Ahrens to Bradley D. and Braxie Lynn Goodman, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 26.
