Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kaylea A. Armstrong, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $2,097.18.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Sara Brite, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $2,549.56.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Brennan A. Dozler, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $8,815.34.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jimmy J. Forbach, Humansville, defendant, small claims over $100, judgement against defendant, $3,599.60.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Trisha L. Zaring, Stockton, and Tabatha Forbach, Humansville, defendants, small claims over $100, judgement entered against defendant, $3,038.89.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Joanna Harper, El Dorado Springs, defendant, and Nevada Regional Medical Center, garnishee, promissory note, judgement entered against defendant, $4,571.74.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Ashley R. Harring, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $20,190.82.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, plaintiff, vs. Randy Johnston, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, $555.37.
Parkview Apartments LLC, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jeigh Scott, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, judgement against defendant, $551.50.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Robert R. Thomas, Maryville, defendant, small claims over $100, judgement against defendant, $5,047.70.
Leif Pettersen, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Janie Williams, Sheldon, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, plaintiff, vs. Tyler Graves, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, plaintiff, vs. Tim Smelcer, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Linda Ann Brown, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stephen R. Kaumans, Nevada, defendant, small claims over $100, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
John Dawson, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. State of Missouri FSD, Jefferson City, and Colleen Johnson, Stockton, respondents, other administrative review, petition filed.
Second Round SU B LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Naomi R. Redburn, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Billy Adams, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Indiana, plaintiff, vs. Jeannie Parks, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Michael C. Shaffer, Dadeville, defendant, contract — other, change of venue to Dade County.
Felonies
Trenton James Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing $750 or more, warrant served.
Aron P. Zimmer, El Dorado Springs, class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing $750 or more, case management conference scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Brandon Parker, Sheldon, class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing $750 or more, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Harold K. Williams, El Dorado Springs, class D felony second-degree burglary, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Kayla Elaine Fowler, El Dorado Springs, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class B misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, warrant issued.
John Wrinkle, Stockton, class E felony failure to register as a sex offender pursuant to secs 589.400-.425, warrant issued.
Daniyele Jones, California, Missouri, class D felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first offense, no sexual conduct, class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class B misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, causing an immediate threat of accident, warrant issued.
Michael S. Snyder, El Dorado Springs, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Juliette E. Shaw, El Dorado Springs, felony fugitive from out of state, case management conference scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Joseph Leone, Stockton, class D felony possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, case management conference scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
David L. Booth, Stockton, class D felony possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, motion for appearance.
Jeremiah D. Brandell, Jerico Springs, class D felony stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Jason L. Brightwell, Stockton, class E felony driving while intoxicated — physical injury, class E felony leaving scene of accident — property damage exceeding $1,000.
Misdemeanors
Austin R. Burlingame, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, driver or front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted or fastened seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $70.50.
Jamison Clarence Poindexter, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Ethan McKeehan, Stockton, fourth degree domestic assault - first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Brennon David Michael Swank, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Bo Travis Walker, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Cindy Corbin, Schell City, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Mark Wolf, Jerico Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Nina Hope Decker, Eldon, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Jessica A. Vannuys, Fair Play, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Tiffany Brooke Taylor, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Cody Bettis, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Juan Jones, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Traffic Cases
Michael Kleine, Truxton, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine, $100.
Meranda Jo McGowin, Miller, exceeded posted speed limit 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Nathan M. Papa, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, fine $155.50 and court costs.
Debbie Phelps, Sheldon, operating motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100.
Matthew Harding, Kearney, operating motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Kaylee Storm, operating a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100.
Marriages
Terry Dale Estes, 55, El Dorado Springs, and Tanja Hilvert, 47, El Dorado Springs.
Lawade Owen Headings, 21, Buffalo, and Chelsea Renae Hostetler, 20, El Dorado Springs.
Chester Wayne Laub, 25, Humansville, to Laura Rene Lefevre, 20, Humansville.
Dissolutions
Ariel Wiliams, Milo, petitioner, vs. David Williams, Milo, respondent, motion to modify, judgment of modification of child support granted.
Marilyn S. Ellis, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Donald E. Ellis, Stockton, respondent, certificate of dissolution.
Angela Smith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Terry Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of death — Terry Lee Smith, judgment terminating child support.
Gary G. Taylor, Aldrich, petitioner, vs. Melanie E. Taylor, Mercer, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
James D. Coffey, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Christine M. Coffey, Medford, New Jersey, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Jessica J. Lewis, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Eric Lewis, Stockton, respondent, dissolution without children, dismissed by parties.
Protection orders
Mikayla O’Connor, petitioner, vs. Richard M. O’Connor, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cedar County Sheriff's Report
Sunday, Feb. 16
Female having medical issues on North Dade Street. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop at Superior Gearbox in Stockton. A warning was given.
Received an informational call from Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Park Street in Jerico Springs. Gone when the officer arrived.
Black cow reported on the road on Mo. 32 near Amvets in Stockton. The cow was gone when the officer arrived.
Motor assistance requested near Mid Missouri Bank in Stockton. The vehicle broke down and advised officers not to have it towed.
MVA reported on Stockton Airport Runway. Landing gears didn’t engage. No injuries. Transferred to another agency.
Pit bulls reported running loose again on E Highway CC in El Dorado Springs. If we receive another call on these dogs, they will be seized and owner will be served a warrant. Handled by an officer.
Report of threats being made to dogs on South 1825 Road Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Assault reported on South High Street in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Traffic stop near Hot Spot, Stockton. Marvin Stephens was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia; Brandy Johnston was issued a citation for failure to register; and Chad Hill was issued a citation for expired plates.
Traffic stop on Blake Street in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Suspicious subjects on South High Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a cow out on Mo. 39 by Pankey Cemetery in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 west of Stockton. Warning for registration.
Abandoned vehicle reported across from Allison’s, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Property damage at City Park in Stockton. Fire hydrant hit. Clear, a report was taken.
Officer transporting inmate from El Dorado Springs.
Resident on 2301 and 890 Road Stockton reported shots being fired in the field. Clear, no report.
MVA reported on Mo. 32 and 501 Road. Cow hit. Vehicle not drivable. Cow is in the ditch. Transferred to other agency.
Monday, Feb. 17
Suspicious person reported on Route EE and 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Cody Boultinghouse was arrested for an active warrant.
Received a call of a suspicious person at apartments behind Stockton Square. Gone when the officer arrived.
Theft reported on East 50 Road at Cedar Springs. A report was taken.
Property damage on S. 1052 Road Stockton. Independence Church vandalized. Clear, report taken.
Suspicious vehicle on NB 1025 Road reported by officer.
Disorderly conduct reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Argument between male and female. Separated the parties. Handled by officer.
Received a call from a resident stating a parent had passed away on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Caller is a felon and didn’t want firearms and narcotics in the house. Handled by officer.
Theft reported at the Variety Store in El Dorado Springs. Owner declined to file charges since merchandise was recovered. Clear, no report.
Officer out on investigation on East Davis Street in Stockton.
Road hazard reported on East 1900 Road in Jerico Springs. Road impassable due to a water spring. Transferred to other agency.
Traffic stop by Superior Gearbox Stockton. Warning.
Welfare check requested at Maplewood Estates Stockton. Unfounded.
Officer out on warrant service at the Smoker’s Outlet El Dorado Springs. Chipper Owsley was arrested.
Received a call requesting to talk to an officer on East 274 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 54 and 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, report taken.
Motor assistance requested Route N, 1 mile east of Route J. Subject stated the vehicle is blocking the road and cannot be moved. Tow truck called. Clear, no report.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Disorderly conduct reported on South 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Suspect beating on female. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm on South Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Officer out assisting disabled motorist west of new bridge on Mo. 32.
Subject came into Cedar County Sheriff Office to report he had been scammed online out of $13,000. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on Sac Street in Stockton. Subject contacted and is fine. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East 1658 Road in Stockton. Subject thinks he knows who has stolen things in the area. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route B and 975. Warning.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 54 and Route C. Transferred to another agency.
Road hazard reported on Mo. 32 and 2075 Road. Contacted MoDOT.
Suspicious looking residence on S. Vine, Stockton. Door open. Unfounded.
El Dorado Springs Police Reports
Monday, Feb. 24
Officers arrested Harold K. Williams, 46, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with second degree burglary with a $25 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Drianna K. Chandler, 24, of Nevada for a Nevada municipal warrant, charging her with a moving traffic violation, with a $914.38 cash bond. She was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Officers responded to 410 North Jackson concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a red and black generator, sheets of drywall and sheets of press board. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Officers responded to 400 South Grand Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a full 20 pound propane cylinder. A report was taken and the investigation continues
Officers arrested Christopher Applebee, 22, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging him with stealing a motor vehicle with a $500 cash bond and a municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear to answer to possession of drug paraphernalia with a $225.50 bond. Applebee was transferred to the Vernon County Jail.
Officers arrested Louis M. Stockdale, 27, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear to answer to littering and pedestrian manner of travel with a $176 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Friday, Feb. 28
Officers arrested Steven A. Caudill II, 30, of El Dorado Springs, for the Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy for the probable cause of burglary in the second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Caudill was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending charges.
Officers arrested Dawna J. Leuty, 27, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while intoxicated. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Officers arrested Tyler P. Poore, 36, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of assault, with a $275.50 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 304 South Jackson Street concerning a reported trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jayson S. Collins, 36, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with second degree trespassing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, March 1
Officers responded to 510 East Gentry concerning a reported assault. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Shelby M. Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs for two El Dorado Springs Municipal warrants, charging her with larceny with a $175.50 bond and for shoplifting with a $175.50 bond. Wilson was held pending bond and a court appearance.
Anyone with information concerning an investigation is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-TIPS.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Tuesday, Feb. 25. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Robert Foster, southern commissioner; Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor: requests to process court order 25280-25296, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. The weekly report of inmate housing stood at 63.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor, to discuss county roads.
The commission received a thank you for grading CR601.
At 2:30 p.m., Foster made motion to enter into closed session pursuant to 610.021 Sub 1, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse said yes.
At 2:45 p.m., Boultinghouse made motion to exit closed session and reconvene regular session, second by Foster, Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse.
The commission contacted a resident requesting a sign.
The commission signed a letter to approve invoice number four for BRO-B020(18).
The commission signed a certificate of gift to the Cedar County Historical Society for the donation of a used Kyocera Model KM-5050 copier.
Commission reviewed information dropped off by Mercy Hospital of Bolivar, highlighting their new services available.
Commission approved bills and payroll.
Land transfers
Billy L. Adams to Nicky D. and Natonya L. Bullard, lots 1-3, block 2, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Lois M. Hill, Trustee of the Lois M. Hill Interivos Trust, to Lori Helland and Albert Bricker IV Ilgenfritz, lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
Wayne A. and Connie G. Underwood to Harold H. and Sherry A. Holloway, lots 14-17, block 2, Mount Carmel Estates.
Kenneth A. and Linda K. Highley to Patrick D. and Amy D. McConaghie, lots 17-18, block 2, Umber View Heights Addition to Cedar County.
Deanna J. Dody to William M. and Tonya K. Bush, lot 9, Hacienda Estates Subdivision.
Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Donna S. and Stephen L. Trust, to Terry D. Estes, lots 12-14, Blands First Addition to El Dorado Springs, the West 9 Feet and the East 21 Feet.
Deanna E. Johnston to Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor, lots 515-516, block 65, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Albert J. II and Hannah Thinonvich to Nathan Lee Fisher, sec. 13, twsp. 34, range 26.
William Mitchell and Tonya K. Bush to Sammie D. Hamilton, sec. 35, twp. 36, range 28.
William Mitchell and Tonya K. Bush to Terry E. and Tammy Gillette Williams, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
Lenora Elaine Elkins and Lawrence E. Johnston to Larry and Donna Fincher and Donald and Jessica Snyder, sec. 23, twsp. 33, range 25.
Diana Ladean Woods, Trustee of the Diana Ladean Convenience Trust, Janet Lynn Seagren, Trustee of the Janet Lynn Convenience Trust, Teresa Leeann Sell, Trustee of the Teresa Leann Convenience Trust and Cleva B. Map Trust, to Memory Acres, LLC, secs. 21-23, twsp. 34, range 28.
Larren D. Adams to Michael Cody Eiskina, block 8, Strattons Third Addition to Jerico Springs.
Barbara H. Chapman to Mark and Brenda Mueller, sec. 36, twsp. 35, range 26.
Travis and Lindsay Bland to Timothy J. and Teresa Hill, Trustees of the Hill Trust, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 26.
Frances D. Strange to Nicolaus Philip and Austin James Gardner, lots 7-9, block 1, Hayes Addition to Stockton.
James R. and Elizabeth Redman to P. Christine Thomas and Steve J. Drumright, sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 25.
Millsap and Singer PC, Frank and Martha Ronk, to Federal National Mortgage Assn., lots 11-18, block 6, Babbs, Stratton and Bradley's First.
Steve D. Cully to Jennifer D. Cully, lot 11, Cacy Corners, sec. 32, twsp. 35, range 26.
Elvin Ray and Katie Rose Newswanger to Daniel L. and Lynette Sue Martin, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range. 28.
Joseph R. Jr and Dawn Pitts to Johnny and Sheila Amant, lot 8, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27.
Clay Hayden and Bruce Allen Walker to Barbara H. Chapman, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 27.
Barbara F. Lee to Barbara F. Lee and Kristi Martinez, sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28.
Marilyn Sue and Donald Eugene Ellis, Trustees of the Donald Eugene and Marilyn Sue Ellis Trust, to Marilyn Sue Ellis, lot 1, Phillips Fairway.
Kenneth L. and Kathryn K. Cooper to Meliora Companies LLC, lots 59-62 and lots 76-78, block 4, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kenneth and Kathy Cooper to Meliora Companies LLC, lot 3, block 3, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
