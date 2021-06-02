Public Record
Civil Cases
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Donald Kraus, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Uhg I LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Jennifer Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received.
Felonies
Carlina Simmons, Stockton, passing bad check, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Christopher R. Gerlt, Lathrop, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Travis J. Matzke, El Dorado Springs, first-degree property damage, class E felony, warrant issued.
Trever Allen Dunfield, Jasper, passing bad check, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Misdemeanors
Patrick Logan Decker, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Dissolutions
Kristy M. Bonnett, Lenox, petitioner, and Anthony M. Bonnett, El Dorado Springs, respondent, certificate of dissolution.
Jessie Ann Collins, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Gary W. Collins, Ash Grove, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Transfers
Daniel A. and Christine Busse to Pamela M. Allen, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 28.
Charles A. and Carol J. Rose to Gregory L. and Ruby L. Billick, lots 3 and 4, Woodcrest Addition.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Kyra Howard, lot 4, Thunderbird Point.
Devon W. and Courtney L. Stutenkemper to Darren J. and Kimberly L. Morrison, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 27.
Craig A. and Rachael D. Murray to Nathan Martin, Nelson M. And Lucille S. Weaver, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
MJ Rentals LLC to Castorland Properties LLC, lot 24, block 14, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Randal E., Janice A., Larry D and Cynthia Bland, Robert A. and Teresa S. Hoover to Robert A. and Teresa S. Hoover, sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28.
Bobby Mullins to Gary, Katherine and Brent Franks, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 26.
Kenneth E. and Janet K. Ayres to Kenneth E., Janet K. and Jeffrey S. Ayres, lot 1, sec. 1, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jackie D. Owens to Tabitha Palmer, lots 1, 2 and 6, block 65, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Walter and Veralynn White to Joel C. and Elizabeth C. Moreau, lots 1 and 2, Morgan’s Addition to Stockton.
Richard Lee Coyle to Carolyn S. and James M. Borden, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Joseph A. Kiker to Robert Raydell Kiker and Helen Lynn Gross, lots 1 and 2, sec. 18, twsp. 33, range 27.
Robert Raydell and Carol A. Kiker and Helen Lynn Gross to Myron Paul and Renae Kristen Barb, lots 1 and 2, sec. 18, twsp. 33, range 27.
Joe and Josie Fidler to Gregory and Jennifer Fidler, blocks 13 and 14, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
Gregory and Jennifer Fidler to Stockton Appliance LLC, blocks 13 and 14, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
David and Stephanie Black to Jared T. and Amy J. Kunz, lot 4, Lake Shore Addition to Stockton.
Dean F. and Kelly D. Davis to Brandon and Ashley ELliott, lot 7, Lochview Estates Replat.
Marshall D. and Joanne L. Smith, Trustees of the Smith Trust, to Needmore Land LLC, sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 25.
