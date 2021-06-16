Civil Cases
Uhg I LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Still, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Mike Mullaney, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
James R. Roy, Dadeville, plaintiff, vs. Kristen L. Fritts, Aldrich, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. James Baker, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Nancy Fetters, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rita A. James, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joseph R. James, El Dorado Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
East Coast Granite & Tile LLC, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Jarrod R. Mays, El Dorado Springs, defendant, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Felonies
Stacy Lynn Collins, Stockton, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Staci Jean Dunfield, El Dorado Springs, forgery, class D felony,
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetamine, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Dakota Matthew Herndon, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetamine, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Christopher R. Gerlt, Humansville, first-degree burglary, class B felony, second-degree domestic assault, class D felony, warrant served.
Misdemeanors
Timothy Taber, El Dorado Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Darrel J. Reeder, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Marriages
Devin Ray Phelps, 22, Cassville, and Jenna Janae Watkins, 21, Knob Noster.
Reece Chase Rutledge, 24, Stockton, and Miriah May Collins, 25, Macks Creek.
Daniel Ray Stantorf, 26, Warsaw, and Kareegan Elise Cramer, 23, El Dorado Springs.
Andrew Allen McCutchen, 39, Republic, and Mallory Ann Hasler, 33, Bolivar.
Municipal Cases
Thomas Brandon Jewell, Springfield, failure to obey lawful order, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Dani L. McRae, Springfield, failure to obey lawful order, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Dakota James Collins, Schell City, failure to appear, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Landon Allen Rock, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without valid or no license, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Grace Danielle Woody, El Dorado Springs, peace disturbance by means other than noise, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
James Ray Woody, El Dorado Springs, peace disturbance by means other than noise, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Christopher Scott Christensen, El Dorado Springs, shoplifting, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Alexis Taylor Barnett, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Jason Allen Kaemmerling, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit 16-19 miles per hour, fine $100.50.
Sara Brite, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Kaylee Ann Varner, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Tesla Nicole Austin, El Dorado Springs, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Chad Ethan Ramsey, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Launi Nicole Baderdeen, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Michael Gene Coleman, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, fine $70.50.
Suzanne Yvette Ridgway, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Desiree Marie Chilton, Eugene, Oregon, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Christopher Brett Entrikin, El Dorado Springs, failure to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Dissolutions
Frances Hunt, Stockton, and Shawn Patrick Hunt, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Eric Lewis, Stockton, and Jessica J. Lewis, Bellville, Texas, dissolution with children, summons issued.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for June 7-13.
Tuesday, June 8
Officers responded to 901 S. Jackson St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a man’s wallet, cell phone and dog. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 408 North Grand, Apt 37, for a report of larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Missouri Driver’s license, Simmons bank card and an undisclosed amount of money. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, June 9
Officers responded to 100 E. U.S. 54, Casey's General Store, concerning a reported assault. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 323 W. Hightower St. concerning a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a purse containing a debit card, SSN card, Woods card and EBT card. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, June 10
Officers responded to 200 McCrary Circle, Apt. 12, concerning a reported assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler M Wilkins, 29, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance. Also arrested was Mystical D. Diaz, 19, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Louis M. Stockdale, 28, of El Dorado Springs for a state probation and parole warrant with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Friday, June 11
Officers responded to 400 E. Hospital Rd. concerning a reported larceny of prescription drugs. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 113 requests for service.
Cedar County Commission minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, June 7. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Ted Anderson, southern commissioner; Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor.
They discussed requests to process court order #26743-26759, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property. They discussed the BOE schedule set for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, and Monday, July 19. Two citizens have been contacted to serve on the board for the public vote.
A resident stopped in to report thistles on a farm off of Morgan Drive.
The commission met with Peggy Kenney, treasurer. She submitted monthly sales tax report to the commission. Revenues are up beyond normal for June. She will check with DOR to make sure they are correct.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Inmate housing stood at 53.
They discussed that the garage door is still not working properly but appear to be out of options unless prepared to spend a lot of money.
They discussed having an engineering firm estimate the cost of adding office space out the front of the sheriff’s office building, east toward High Street.
Anderson made a motion to approve signing the 2022 Deputy Sheriff Supplemental Salary Fund agreement, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Anderson voted yes.
They discussed posting three old patrol units on Purple Wave or another auction site as this has worked well in the past.
Call from a special road district commissioner to request a review of a box culvert. Collins will look at this later this week.
The commission discussed creating a formal application and policy for Indigent Cremation. Reviewed examples from Jackson and Clay counties. Commission will discuss at a later date.
Melinda Gumm stopped in to request relocating the unused vehicles from the parking garage to the county impound lot to free up parking spaces in the garage.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor
Cat Grader repair was reported to be started that day.
Graders on the west side of county is around Jerico Springs heading towards Wagoner, grader on east side of county is on 480 Road headed south, and mower is on 480 Road heading south.
Air conditioning units were to be installed in the prosecuting attorney’s office and the University Ext. the next day.
Received complaint on 701 Road of large rock. A larger rock base for this location was necessary for better maintenance and will settle after a good rain. Received complaint on 1370 Road needing repair; it was reviewed but no repair was necessary.
The commission contacted a resident to report a musk thistle complaint received; she will take care of this week.
The commission received a request from Missouri State Public Defender’s Office, District 28 requesting additional funds to do some construction work in their offices to install a wall for an additional office. The estimated total cost of $2,500 would be spread over five years at Cedar County’s current 25.23% of the district, based on 13,982 population, would come to an additional $10.5125 per month. The commission approved and requested the clerk to email their approval.
The commission discussed recommendations for safety and risk services recommendations received from Missouri Employers Mutual, The commission wish to table the discussion on this until a bid has been selected on Monday, June 21, and until these policies can be included in a new handbook that is planned to be adopted later this year.
The commission reviewed treasury guidance for the ARPA funding that we plan to apply for at a later date.
The commission reviewed an application announcement from the Missouri Division of Energy Loan Program. The commission would consider if it was a grant but decline to apply for a loan.
The commission reviewed weekly MAC news reports and monthly reports from the Cedar County Health Department and County Clerk Office.
Bills were approved.
Transfers
Kenneth and Alice L. Hacker, Trustees of the Hacker Family Trust, to Rhonda Prasch, lots 84 and 85, block 11, Cruce’s First South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Harvey Martin to John W. III and Gina N. Viser, sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 25.
Carl Robert Olinger, Trustee of the Delton and Nixola Olinger Family Trust, to Carl Robert Olinger, sec. 1, twsp. 35, range 27.
Billy R. and Sharon A. Burton, Trustees of the Burton Family Trust, to Lisa D. Land, Joe A. Hughes and Denisa Hughes Simpson, Trustees of the Hughes Living Trust, lots 1 and 7, Fair Oaks Addition to Stockton.
Brian and Bonnie Morrow to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Anthony G. Ford to Ramie A. Halbrook Jr., lot 2, Brown Bros First Addition, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ramie A. Halbrook Jr. and Nicole R. Downs, attorney in fact, to Nicole R. Downs, lot 2, Brown Bros First Addition, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Jerome E. and Darlene A. Johanns, Trustees of the Jerome E. and Darlene A. Johanns Trust, to Connie Hamrick, lot 2, block 2, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
B.Z. Holdings LLC to Joel P. Ledford, lot 30, Majestic Hills.
Joel P. and Lisa Ledford to Phillip D. and Rachel Slagel, lot 30, Majestic Hills.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Robert L. Jr. and Serena D. Hicks, lot 4, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 28.
Samuel Oldham and Emma Lasley to Kimberly Lynn Bryant, sec. 28, twsp. 34, range 25.
Cramer Cattle Co. LLC to Aaron Justin and Angelia Cramer, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 25.
DNR Properties LLC to Belinda Rae Cramer, sec. 17, twsp. 33, range 25.
Miranda Kate Lightfoot and Ivan James Stewart to Ivan James and Miranda Kate Lightfoot Stewart, sec. 10 and 11, twsp. 35, range 25.
Joshua Hugh and Chelsea Lynn Abercrombie to Wayne and Sue Pyle, lot 6, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Robert Craig Fox to Gene A. and Linda D. Rhode, lots 16 and 18, block 2, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Johnita Andrae to Stephen J. Albert Jr., sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
David Scott and Michelle Lea Robey to Darrell Dewain Jr. and Emily J. Edwards, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 26.
