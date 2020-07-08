Civil Cases
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts, Humansville, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $2,415.38.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts et al, Humansville, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $2,515.01.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Staci Jean Tittle, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,504.22.
William L. Lystlund, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondents, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Jason B. Pyle, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Conservation, Jefferson City, respondent, other administrative review, hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Eric Darnall, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John Smithson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Edith Atnip, El Dorado Springs, respondent, CAFA Forfeiture 513.600-645, petition filed.
Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Michael Masters et al, Stockton, respondent, CAFA Forfeiture 513.600-645, petition filed.
Felonies
Randy Eugene Moss, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class E felony, $15,000 surety bond posted.
Michael Ray Masters, Stockton, first degree trafficking drugs or attempt — over statutory amount, class A felony, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class E felony, delivering controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid — person less than 17 years old and two years younger, class B felony, motion for discovery.
Tyler Pate, Stockton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetamine, class E felony, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Britny Amanda Smith, El Dorado Springs, escape or attempted escape from custody, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to subdivisions 3, 6 — special victims, class A misdemeanor, fourth degree attempted assault — pursuant to subdivisions 3, 6 — sentenced to incarceration in jail, 10 day jail commitment beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.
Tyler J. Hartman, Springfield, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Ashley Rummel, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Brain R. O’Mara, Ash Grove, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Michael Ritchart, Jerico Springs, failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements, class A misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, operated a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Roy Glen Gladden, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Darron W. Johnson, El Dorado Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Joshua Bonuchi, New Franklin, stealing, class A misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
Madison Scott, El Dorado Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Protection Orders
Tasha A. Wilson, Jerico Springs, respondent, child protection act, petition denied.
Marriages
Chevy McCoy Ashbaker, 21, El Dorado Springs, and Erica Nicole Bybee, 33, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Steven Lee Corona, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Jessica S. Corona, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, summons issued.
John Ullman, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Julie Ulman, Stockton, respondent, Ina, Illinois, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Omaha Miller, petitioner, vs. Courtney Conn, Louisville, Nebraska, respondent, motion to modify, summons issued.
Kensey Dawn Widener, petitioner, vs. Tommy Joe Widener, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, respondent, dissolution with children, judgement terminating child support.
Gary Gene Taylor, Aldrich, petitioner, vs. Melanie Elane Taylor, Mercer, respondent, certificate of dissolution mailed to both parties.
Traffic Cases
Jessica Bivin, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $25.50 and court costs.
Benjamen John Jones, Centerview, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Juan Jones, El Dorado Springs, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea, fine $110.
Brett S. Morton, Easton, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Jeffrey D. Mutzenberger, Bellevue, Nebraska, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Tanner Lane Rowland, Humansville, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs.
Conservation Violations
Trent Arrington, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Cannon Cox, Ozark, take, attempt to take and/or possess turkey without a turkey tag — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Kevin Crowley, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50.
Kenneth Lee Fellhaver, Lees Summit, defendant, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Josh Ridings, Kansas City, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Tim Bosovik, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Mark Bosovik, Ozark, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for June 28-July 4.
Sunday, June 28
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1775 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Andrew Atkinson.
Troop D reported a dog locked in a hot car at a north shelter at State Park. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a family situation at Orleans Trail in Stockton.
Disturbance on Locust Street in Stockton. Fireworks being shot off and upsetting animals. Handled by an officer.
ADT Security reported an alarm on East Route N in Humansville. Garage door slightly ajar. Negative contact. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on the east side of Route N bridge. Consent given to search, nothing found. Citation given.
Property damage reported on South 1025 Road in Stockton. Mailbox damaged. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on follow up at Crabtree Cove Campground in Stockton.
ADT Security reported an alarm on East Route N in Humansville. Officer knocked on all doors. All doors and windows secure.
Motor vehicle accident on Cedar/Polk County Line on 1550 Road. Tractor rolled over. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop on Jackson and High Street in Stockton. Warning for turn signal.
Property damage on East 1700 Road in Stockton. Mailbox damaged. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 one mile north on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Warning for failure to maintain lane. Driver says he dropped his glasses.
Welfare check requested on East Route N. Officer unable to locate anyone. Will try later.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 by Crabtree Cove in Stockton. Orlando Crumpton arrested for no operator license. Subject has current warrants out of California but will not extradite.
Officer out at Woody's Fast Stop in Stockton for follow up. Officer following subject to county line.
Suspicious person at Hammons Emporium in Stockton. Officer located at Park and Lake. No report.
Suspicious vehicle on U.S. 54 and Park in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Subject came to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to report her husband stole her phone and broke her finger. Subject refused to file a complaint. Officer located the husband and phone. Clear, no report.
Person reported an assault at the lake. Subject filed a report at CCSO.
Monday, June 29
Person called to report hitting a deer on Mo. 32 south of Route U. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Warning given.
Person reported tampering with shut-off at the water meter. Suspects identified. Clear, report taken.
Property damage on South 1225 Road in Stockton. Mailbox was blown to pieces. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on extra patrol at A&A Storage in Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route Z in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 300 Road in El Dorado Springs. Got consent to search, nothing found. Warning for registration.
Officer out on civil process on East Thompson Street in El Dorado Springs. Subject no longer lives there.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Church Street. Warning given.
Person stated a landlord loaded her furniture and took off with it to Cedar County. She contacted Polk County, and they said CCSO had to handle it. Officer advised person they would do an agency assist but Polk County would have to request it.
Suspicious vehicle on east side of the Stockton Dam. Vehicle unoccupied.
Person complained many times about the fireworks around her home near the post office. Officer contacted the subjects and they were going to stop.
Received a call of someone below the dam shining a green laser light at motorists and almost causing an accident. Unfounded.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 by the dam entrance westbound. Officer stopped the motorist on Locust and South Street in Stockton. Gave a field sobriety check. Subject stated he was just very tired. Officer gave warning and told the subject not to drive.
Theft reported in Appleton City by the chief of police. Inquired about Stockton resident thought to be involved in theft of ATV. Handled by dispatcher. Assault reported on Mill Street in Jerico Springs. Person thought to be intoxicated, is throwing things and children upset. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Central Station Alarm reported an alarm on East 1800 Road. Dispatcher contacted the owner. Son had gone to the residence and did not tell them. All is fine.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1300 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Person reported someone left fireworks on his property on Englewood in Stockton. Officer removed fireworks and spoke with the person reporting the incident.
Traffic stop on South 1851 and 1236 Road. Warning given.
Welfare check requested on East Route N in Humansville. Check completed. All is fine. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on North Main Street in Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a possible motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. Officer unable to locate.
Property damage on East 1674 Road in Stockton. Mailbox blown up. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Twyman Street in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued.
Tuesday, June 30
ADT Security reported an alarm on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Stockton Dam. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver on East 1400 Road in Stockton. Driving up and down the road at a high rate of speed with kids standing on the back. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Lafayette Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. Transferred to Vernon County.
Suspicious person on East 550 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person reporting the incident claims lug nuts loosened on the truck and items missing out of the truck. Handled by dispatcher.
Theft reported on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Credit card taken and used at multiple locations. Suspect has an active warrant out of Oklahoma. Handled by an officer.
Officer transported an inmate to the walk-in clinic in Stockton.
Motor vehicle accident on South 331 Road in El Dorado Springs. No injuries. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officer out on follow-up on East 1800 Road in Jerico Springs. Negative contact.
Traffic stop by Casey’s in El Dorado Springs. Tyler Pate arrested. Vehicle towed.
Traffic stop at Fields and Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning for registration.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle at the El Dorado Springs school.
Officer out on follow up on South Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on Fields Boulevard in El Dorado Springs. Subject was seen walking around and papers were served.
Polk County requested an agency assist on East 1000 Road in Stockton. Polk wants property returned or charges will be pressed. Negative contact as a heavy log was chained across the gate. Polk notified.
Traffic stop on Forrest Street in El Dorado Springs. Consent to search denied. Plates seized.
Officer out on civil process on East 1750 Road. Papers served.
Cattle out on North Street and 1120 Road in Stockton. Contacted owner. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1625 Road. Warning.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and 950 Road in Stockton. Truck went through a fence and hit a bull. Vehicle towed. Transferred to MSHP.
ADT reported an alarm going off at Farm and Home in Stockton. Officer checked and the building was secure.
Disturbance on West Chestnut Street in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Disturbance on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Female forced her way into residence and refused to leave. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, July 1
Traffic stop of a motorcycle on North and Craig Street in Stockton. Warning for no helmet.
Motor vehicle accident near 800 Road and Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Hit a tree and barbed wire. Transferred to MSHP.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 1st Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Abandoned vehicle on East 200 Road in El Dorado Springs. Child’s bike in ditch and no one around. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. No injury. Vehicle towed. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported at Don’s Appliance in Stockton. Purchased vehicle and now believes it might be stolen. Confirmed by Camden County. Clear report taken.
Investigation on Route B in Jerico Springs. Searching for a suspect. Ongoing.
Harassment on Route N. Threats made to burn down the place and kill them. Report taken for terrorist threats.
Received a call residents moved and left dogs and horses unattended on South 825 Road in Stockton. Person reporting the incident has been feeding animals but wanted the officer out there. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on Mo. 39 and Route J in Stockton. Road signs have been knocked down. Report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on 151 Road and Route BB in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report. Smelled like it overheated.
Traffic stop on Mo. 82 north of 02 Road. No action.
Thursday, July 2
Welfare check request on Oak and Church Street in Stockton. Person reporting the incident claims a child has been locked out of the house and screaming. Parents say the door was not locked.
Disturbance on RB Road in Stockton. Fireworks. No report.
ESPD requested assistance on Mo. 82 near Route H. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Cow out on road at 2425 Road and Route A. Gone on arrival.
Welfare check requested on South Main Street in Jerico Springs. Subject seemed fine but was frustrated on the phone earlier. Handled by an officer.
Received a call regarding possible cyber crimes. CCSO will report it.
Someone reported people in and out of residence on South 1541 Road in Stockton and the owners are out of state. Extra patrol was requested. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Airport Road in El Dorado Springs. Truck in creek, brick on gas pedal and a dead deer in back. Transferred to MSHP.
Suspicious vehicle on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. White exterior cab diesel truck driving up and down the road and stopping in the middle of road. Throwing beer cans off the bridge. Gone on arrival.
Officer out on building check on East Carmen Street in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 east of Forest Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Officer received a call for a lift assist on Golden Street in Jerico Springs. Clear, no report.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 and Route HH El Dorado Springs. Vehicle unable to maintain lane and speeding. Gone on arrival.
Friday, July 3
Disturbance. People shooting fireworks on Vine and Locust in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Trespassers by the conservation office above the dam. Group camping where they should not be and asked to leave. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver near the Dollar General parking lot in Stockton. Vehicle did a donut in the lot and sped off heading west on Mo. 32. Gone on arrival.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 and 1100 Road in Stockton. Pickup speeding. Gone on arrival.
Disturbance on South 2397 Road in Humansville. UTV sped by person reporting the incident’s house and 12 people were hanging out of it. Gone on arrival.
Disorderly conduct reported on West Street in Stockton. Subject was applying for a job at a café and when told he was not going to be hired, the subject got belligerent and then went outside and was flagging down cars pulling in. Gone on arrival.
Cattle out on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route B and 801 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for speeding.
Officer out on agency assistance near the middle school in Stockton. Transferred to MSHP.
Careless and imprudent driver at the Orleans Trail Marina. Reckless operation of boat; yelling, screaming and speeding in wake zones, possibly intoxicated. Subject located at cabin and is irate. Is going to demand a refund of the cabin and slip. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on South 3925 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject parked equipment at the entrance to the field and the owner cannot get in. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident claimed he had been shot at with fireworks on the rock beach. Subject said he just lit it and did not aim it at anyone. Handled by an officer.
Dispute over recovering property on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident stated she had been bit by a dog as she was running on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. The runner was sent to urgent care and dog to vet for quarantine. Clear, report taken.
Trespasser on 1675 and 1300 Road in Stockton. Trespasser has an active warrant but is not extraditable. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, July 4
Officer called information from the Woods Supermarket parking lot in Stockton. No report.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Route B and 725 Road. Driver was lost and needed directions.
Person reporting an incident stated there were fireworks being shot off in the road on Blake and Hillcrest Street in Stockton. There was a fire in the road. Subjects put it out with a hose. Fire department dispatched and cancelled. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County reported a cow in the road on Mo. 32 and Route A in Bear Creek. Gone on arrival.
Teenagers reported shooting fireworks in the Stockton park bathroom. Gone on arrival.
Disorderly male at Cedar Ridge Campground. Possibly intoxicated and yelling at people at the campground. Contacted Dade County, MSHP and Rangers.
Person reported seven males — possibly intoxicated — hit his truck and broke a mirror at Caplinger Mills. Gone on arrival.
Spouse behaving verbally abusive and refusing to leave on East 1250 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on scene at Mo. 39 and 1674 Road in Stockton.
Person stated a suspicious vehicle pulled into his driveway and when he went to investigate the vehicle pulled out and sped away and was later seen behind some trees on Mo. 39 south of 17627 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person states disorderly conduct at Rock Beach in Stockton. Alvin Dunn arrested for no operator’s license.
Traffic stop on West Street in Stockton. No report.
Traffic stop Route J and 1625 Road in Stockton. Motorcycle being pushed and someone is on the way to pick it up.
Traffic stop by Sundae’s in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Officer out on warrant service on Twyman Street in El Dorado Springs. Paul Coleman arrested.
Officer out on follow up on S 1541 Road in Stockton.
Person advised six males assaulted a male on Mo. 32 Stockton. Victim was bleeding from eyes, ears and eye swollen shut. Suspects have been identified. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and Route E in El Dorado Springs. Warning for speeding.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for June 29-July 5.
Monday, June 29
Officers responded to 200 West McCrary, Apartment 8, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of $491. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a reported domestic assault at 113 West Cruce. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, June 30
Officers arrested Brandon L. Parker, 22, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of marijuana and paraphernalia with a $1968 bond. He was transported to Cedar County Sheriff's Office pending bond or a court appearance.
Wednesday, July 1
Officers responded to 206 North Park concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Rachel R. Ohman, 50, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, violation of an ex parte, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, July 2
Officers responded to the 200 block of East Spring concerning a report of attempted motor vehicle theft with property damage. The investigation revealed forced entry was made into a passenger car and the steering column was damaged. Evidence was collected, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 111 West Marshall concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Lisa D. Murdock, 44, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of peace disturbance. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Friday, July 3
Officers responded to 119 West US 54 Highway concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Missouri Dealer License Plate, #D7152AC. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 211 West Hickory concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of an aluminum step ladder. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, July 4
Officers arrested Gina M. Riboni, 47, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear per court order on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $181.50 bond. Riboni was released on bond and summons pending a court date.
Officers responded to 1013 South Kirkpatrick Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an air compressor. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Transfers
Fred and Juda Wosoba to William E. and Tina E. Smith, sec. 21, twsp. 36, range 27.
Elizabeth and Josef Oczkus to Dana R. and Crystal L. Deans, sec. 14, twsp. 33, range 28.
Donald M. and Ava M. Phipps to Serenity Storage Investors I LLC, lot 2, block 6, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Rebecca Lynn Surber to Andreas III and Kristen Andersen, lot 21, Whippoorwill Acres, sec. 29, twsp 34, range 25.
Charles Steven Butler to Jeffrey S. Birkholz and Erin L. Mershon, lot 8, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 25.
James E. and Barbara A. Streid, Trustees of The Streid Trust, to Richad Lee Jr. and Kelly Danielle Layton, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 25.
Kenneth and Elizabeth Winfrey to Kevin A. Kelley, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 25.
Apple Creek Enterprises LLC to James D. and Jessica R. Rickman, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 28.
Maurice and Ardella Fugate to Turner D. Fugate, sec. 19, twsp. 36, range 27.
George and Jacqueline Ainley, Trustees of the George and Jacqueline Ainley Trust, to Jeremi Harnack, lots 1,3 and 4, block 45, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Robert H. and Sandra K. Kicker, Trustees of the Robert H. and Sandra Kicker Trust, to Lacee M. Thompson, Trustee of Case Investments Three LLC, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 27.
Gregory Ray and Julie Caye Dishman to Gregory Ray and Julie C. Dishman, Trustees of the Dishman Trust, lots 1-3, block 5, Umber View Heights Addition. Water Rights from Well.
Gregory R. and Julie C. Dishman to Greg R. and Julie C. Dishman, Trustees of the Dishman Trust, lots 20-22, blocks 1 and 5, Umber View Heights Addition, Water Well Rights.
Royce D. and Carla D. Page to Carroll Edward Zilliox and Lois Ladean Jardstrom, block 69, Church’s Addition to Stockton, lots 1 and 2, block 69, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Brandon H. and Jamie L. Cahill to Royce D. and Carla D. Page, sec. 12, twsp. 35, range 26.
Billy J. Jr. and Rhonda S. Crabtree to Brandon H. and Jamie L. Cahill, lot 9, Crestwood Addition.
West Central Missouri Community Action Agency to Community Development Institute Head Start, lots 3-5, block 2, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Vicky Buckles, Trustee of the Vicky Buckles Trust, to Angela Dobbs, Trustee of the Vicky Buckles Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Daniel Dean Berning to James D. Jr. and Courtney S. Bender, lots 21 and 22, block 4, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Larry L. and Virginia M. Sprouse to Kelly John and Elena Joy Hostetler, Trustees of the Hostetler Living Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 27.
Joshua and Tiffany Daniels to Nathaniel and Shanna Kaufmann, sec. 28, twsp. 35, range 28.
All Around Shops LLC too Jerry Jones, sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
Jerry Jones to Jerry Jones, Trustee of the Jerry Jones Trust, sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
Julie L. Jennings, Trustee of the Bobbie E. Roberts Trust, to Dwight Scotten, lot 7, Schrock Addition.
Henry Jr. and Donnis V. Sawyer to Cody S. and Terri D. Jones, secs. 19 and 20, twsp. 35, range 27.
