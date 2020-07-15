Civil Cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lewis Edwin Cox, Osceola, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,004.69.
Abilene Enterprises LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Erika Hughes, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims over $100, default judgement entered against defendant, $5,083.50.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kim Iona Jeffries, Jerico Springs, default judgement against defendant, $1,836.79.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John H. Kramer, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $1,123.68.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronald Miller, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $989.92.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Lisa Pierce, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, dismissed by parties.
Steve Brooks, Osceola, plaintiff, vs. Terri Chilton et al, El Dorado Springs, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Cory D. Massie, Jerico Springs, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Felonies
Kevin Whitworth, Liberal, driving while intoxicated — persistent, class E felony, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class C misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Emily Stowell, Buckner, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, warrant issued.
Victor G. Sylvia, Republic, charge information not publicly available, case management conference held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
Aron P. Zimmer, Fulton, charge information not publicly available, case management conference held at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
Misdemeanors
Todd Jay Lacen, Columbus, Kansas, allowing a person under seven on a watercraft without wearing a personal flotation device, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $20.50.
Chad L. Kearsey, Jerico Springs, resisting/interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, peace disturbance, first offense, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Protection Orders
Richard L. Paxson, Nevada, three cases of adult abuse stalking, other final disposition.
Marie E. Treece, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, other final disposition.
Michael F. Davis, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, other final disposition.
Joseph Allan Hughes, El Dorado Springs, ex parte order of protection issued.
Kristofer Lee Grant, Joplin, ex parte order of protection issued.
Marriage
Steven Jeffrey Drumright, 59, Stockton, and Patricia Christine Thomas, 59, Porterville, California.
Traffic Cases
Rose M. Depietro, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Grace E. Sanders, Bates City, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Jessica A. Neal, Stockton, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, operating a vehicle on highway without valid or no license, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
Derrick Lee Beeks, Stockton, operating a vehicle on a highway without valid or no license, initial appearance at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Samuel James Baderdeen, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Conservation Violation
Paul Alan Meyer, Grain Valley, take and/or possess crappie of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 5-11.
Sunday, July 5
Officer noticed an open door at the residence on Craig Street in Stockton. Building secure.
Careless and imprudent driver in the Dollar General parking lot in Stockton. Person reporting the incident said small children were left in a vehicle unattended and not in car seats. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported a suspicious person at Orleans Trail Boat Ramp in Stockton. Subject had argued with his girlfriend and walked off to cool down. Clear, no report.
Theft reported at Stockton Auto. Subjects were looking at autos and opened a door and found a weapon in the door pocket. They brought it to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to keep it safe. Owner was contacted and stated they would be up to get it. Clear, no report.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle across from Airport Village on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. No action taken.
Property damage reported on Route K and 1201 Road in Stockton. Late last night someone pulled the stop signs out and one is in person reporting the incident’s yard. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on South 1025 Road. Person reporting the incident’s mailbox was blown up sometime last night. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Person reporting the incident stated he was going over with his truck and gun if an officer did not come out. Person reporting the incident advised they are out of city limits but he did talk to the neighbors. Clear, no report.
Monday, July 6
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 east of the dam entrance. Driver failing to maintain lane. Person reporting the incident willing to sign a complaint. Received another call from Vernon County on the same offense. Gone on arrival.
Officer from the Bolivar Police Department called to talk to a deputy regarding a stolen gun from somewhere around Stockton. CCSO researched the stolen gun list but could not find this gun and advised BPD.
Hot Spot Stockton reported a drive-off. Subject’s father was going to pay for the fuel. Joshua Bailey has active warrants in Clay County and Springfield. Suspect arrested with bond $350, cash only.
An employee at the Missouri Department of Transportation found a trailer plate in the ditch on Mo. 32 and would drop it off at the CCSO. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop by St. Andrew Lutheran Church Stockton. Citation issued to Brian Hagensicker.
Extra patrol at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs. All is secure.
Welfare check requested on Rt. J by the library in Stockton. Motorist concerned as the man is older and is using a walker on the highway and it is extremely hot. Handled by an officer.
Stockton License Bureau reported a male tried to register a vehicle but the title came back as stolen. This title was to a vehicle an employee there had taken to the scrap yard. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop at Fields Trailer Park in El Dorado Springs. Both males in the vehicle have active warrants. Will not extradite. Clifford Wood given a citation for driving while revoked.
Hot Spot in Stockton reported a drive-off. An officer located the subject, and they returned to Hot Spot to pay for fuel.
Traffic stop at the rock quarry in Stockton. Warning given.
Abandoned vehicle on top of the dam. Subjects located and have a bond condition not to be around each other. They refused consent to search. Handled by an officer.
A resident heard shots fired. Concerned someone took a pistol out of his truck. Pistol located. Officer drove around but could not find anything suspicious. Handled by an officer.
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a suspicious person on South Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. Person out with a flashlight. Gone on arrival.
Tuesday, July 7
Disturbance reported on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Male and female fighting in the yard of the person reporting the incident. Male has active warrants but will not extradite. Subjects separated for the night. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from people who thought a light bulb was on fire. Wanted deputy to check. No fire. Clear.
Road hazard on Mo. 39 and Gum Springs area. Shirtless male walking in the wrong direction. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on South and Smith Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop at Mo. 39 and 1051 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Leland Kropf.
Traffic stop near Enrique’s Mexican Grill in Stockton. Consent to search denied. Brandy Johnston received a citation.
Trespasser on Route N and AA Road in Stockton. Property keeps getting broken into. Extra patrol set up.
Traffic stop at 1425 Road south of Mo. 215 in Stockton. Received consent to search. Warning for failure to maintain lanes.
Welfare check requested on South Hays Street in Stockton. Subject does not have air conditioning. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Route M east of the bridge in Stockton. Officer advised vehicle in ditch. Owners notified. Handled by an officer.
Officer advised cattle on the road on North Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Disturbance on Spur North Street in Caplinger Mills. Male and female in a physical dispute. Officer applied the 12 hour rule as neither wanted to press charges. Handled by an officer.
Received call on East 1400 Road in Stockton that a mailbox had been blown up. This has been an ongoing issue. Person reporting the incident called back and wants a deputy out to make a report. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Stockton High School. Citation issued to Samuel Baderdeen.
Traffic stop on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Derrick Beeks for failure to register.
Wednesday, July 8
Traffic stop at Vikings in the parking lot. Warning for no tail lights.
Boaters reported unacceptable water rules on the lake. Boats crowding and jet skis crowding. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on civil process by Casey’s on South St. Dante Savage was arrested.
Disturbance reported on South Mo. AA in Vernon County. Transferred to Vernon County.
Officer transporting prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning.
Traffic stop on Locust and Hays Street in Stockton. Consent to search given. Citation issued to Shane Miller for a revoked license. Active warrant will not extradite.
Report of a dog locked in a car for over an hour at the second beach in Stockton. Owner stated it was a service dog and they brought it out to shade and a drink periodically. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Caddell in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Dade County line. Released with charges pending.
Traffic stop on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Warning given.
Welfare check requested on Sac Street by Church of Christ in Stockton. Advised male sitting in vehicle with head back and is concerned. Clear, no report.
Cattle on road on Route N and 1811 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Burglary reported on 201 and 420 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person reporting the incident questioning about a prior burglary at his shop. Report taken.
Thursday, July 9
Cedar County Memorial Hospital requested agency assist with a patient. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on South 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. White Ford utility truck keeps showing up and things keep disappearing at several addresses. Person reporting the incident demanded extra patrolling. Believes drug deals are going on there north of 500 Road. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on 651 Road south of Route U in El Dorado Springs. Truck ran off the road and hit a tree. Driver possibly not breathing. Medic dispatched and the funeral home contacted. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop at the second beach entrance off RB Road.
Suspicious vehicle behind Dollar General in Stockton. Vehicle crashed behind the store and the driver was on foot. Mike’s Towing picked up the vehicle. Male suspect seen getting into a truck. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a dog chasing a boy on South Mo. 39. Contact made with the owners. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East 420 Road in El Dorado Springs. A Polaris four-wheeler was stolen. Keys to several vehicles were taken as well. Clear, report taken.
Trespasser on East 1658 Road in Stockton. Subject refusing to leave property. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on the county line. Driver stopped to rest. No report.
Friday, July 10
Person reporting an incident stated a male was lying in the road on Route C and 97 Road. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Oak Street in Stockton. Citation issued.
Traffic stop on East and Vine Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Person reporting the incident stated boys were lying in the road on East 1674 Road and when vehicles came they would jump and run. Boys were then throwing rocks at the mailbox. Gone on arrival.
Property damage reported on East Magdalena in Stockton. Person reporting the incident stated his neighbor spun out and threw rocks hitting his vehicle. Officer spoke to the subject and he will give insurance information to the reporting person.
Neighbor reported very loud music on Black Walnut Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route B and O. Warning given.
Officer out on follow up on Route B in Stockton. Austin Mooney was arrested with active warrants from Illinois and will extradite.
Cow out on road on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road in Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Cow out at the intersection of Route M and 2325 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. A Honda four-wheeler was taken. Clear, report taken.
Saturday, July 11
ESPD reported disorderly conduct on Mo. 82 and Rt. H. St. Clair County notified. Handled by an officer.
Person reported shining a green laser at cars at the second beach. Unfounded.
Person hit a deer on Mo. 39 and Route Y in Stockton. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop on 1791 Road by the cliffs at Stockton Lake.
Traffic stop at the middle school in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and RB Road in Stockton. Warning given.
A loose black lab on East Fremont Street in Stockton. Owner located. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop between the first and second beach in Stockton. Warning given.
Several underage kids drinking at Crabtree Cove. Gone on arrival.
A mailbox was blown up on South 1425 Road in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
A female was reported missing at El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Suspicious vehicle on Route B in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Motor vehicle accident near Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Drivers exchanged insurance. Clear no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 310 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on 201 and 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Theft report on East 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Wifi hotspot router taken. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop at the east dam entrance in Stockton. Warning given.
Welfare check request at Orleans Trail Restaurant. Handled by an officer.
Weed eater and gas cans taken on South Chestnut Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle blocking the refill tanks at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on South and Jackson Street in Stockton. Warning given.
A careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and 700 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Officer out with vehicle to assist with a blown tire on Route HH in El Dorado Springs.
A cow on road on Route A. Owner notified. Handled by an officer.
Possible warrant out of St. Clair County. Possible stolen ATV. Vehicle towed at South 151 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear report taken.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 6-12.
Monday, July 6
Officers arrested Angela K. Barlow, 40, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of three counts of trespassing and two counts of stealing with an $1,870 bond. Barlow was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, July 7
Officers responded to 800 North Main St. concerning a reported suspicious vehicle. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Emily N. Stowell, 20, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear per court order on the original charge of peace disturbance with a $402 bond.
Officers arrested John D. Donahue, 35, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving without a valid license with a $153 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Emily N. Stowell, 20, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of a controlled substance. Officer completed a probable cause statement of the charge. On Wednesday, July 8, officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Stowell with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid with a $5,000 bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending a bond and a court appearance.
Thursday, July 9
Officers arrested William E. Soban, 35 of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear per court order on the original charge of dog at large, with a $302 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Kristina L. Spencer, 36, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging her with failure to appear with the original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond. Spencer was transferred to the Vernon County jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to 100 East Mo. 54 Highway, Casey's General Store, concerning a reported shoplifting. The investigation revealed the theft of a charger cord, a hat and a fountain drink. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, July 10
Officers arrested Toni L. Kendall, 36, of El Dorado Springs, charging her with driving while suspended. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Andrew L. Wendt, 36, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while intoxicated. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Robby D. Stafford, 38, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with no operators license, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no insurance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Sunday, July 12
Officers responded to 200 North Jackson St. concerning a reported assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 310 West Spring concerning a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of an orange, Kubota, B-20 tractor with backhoe and front end loader — it was on the trailer and secured down. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
A total of 119 calls for service.
Transfers
Rex A. and Linda Lear to Iman and Meghan Dadkhah, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Sebastian and Dorothy Ballard to Nelson W. and Donna M. Ballard, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 26.
Nelson W. and Donna M. Ballard to Nelson W. and Donna M. Ballard, sec. 19, twsp. 33, range 26.
Toni Hillsman to Jovanny Bonilla, lots 11 and 12, block 2, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
David B., Ralph E. and Wanda Faye Jennings to Amos E. and Anna J. S. Graber, lots 1-3, sec. 5, twsp. 24, range 28, sec. 4, twsp. 24, range 26, lot 1, sec. 4, twsp. 24, range 28.
Angela D. Mitchell, Successor Trustee of the Theresa Mae Mitchell Revocable Trust, to Christian James and Rebecca Bray, lots 3-5, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
