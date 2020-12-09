Civil Cases
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Stacey M. Keith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Melissa M. Ball, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Ryon Dell Steeley, Stilwell, Oklahoma, respondent, motion to modify, summons issued.
George Methven, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Christopher James Cluck Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant acting pro se, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
George Methven, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Crystal Gail Modlin, El Dorado Springs, defendant acting pro se, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Felonies
Eddie Dustin Hassell, Stockton, armed criminal action, unclassified felony, first-degree harassment, class E felony, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Jayson Smith, Lockwood, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphetamine, class E felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Headings, Everton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Wyatt Woody, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Dissolutions
Alma J. Austin, El Dorado Springs, and Philip Michael Austin, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Municipal Cases
Christopher McBratney, Stockton, drinking alcoholic beverage while operating a moving vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Johnnie D. Billings, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, driver of motor vehicle failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, operated vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Person inquired about getting an emergency ex parte on Oak Street in Stockton. Husband is being abusive to her and the kids. Officer tried to contact several times. No contact.
Officer out at Anchor Storage. Door is open.
Person stated a female is on his property with a protection order against him on 1300 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person states his neighbor’s mailbox appears to be damaged and there is glass all over the roadway on Route N two miles east of Route J. No report.
Traffic stop by Hot Spot in Stockton. Citation to Tasha Grubb for failure to register vehicle.
Traffic stop by Stockton walk-in clinic. Warning for no plates.
Traffic stop on Oak and Church. Warning for failure to signal.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Monday, Nov. 30
Alarm activated on East 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Alarm malfunctioned.
Officer out assisting motorist on Hoff Street in Stockton. Male trying to find address.
Drive off at Hot Spot in Stockton. No report.
Careless and imprudent driver westbound on Mo. 32 from 123 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Officer transporting prisoner from El Dorado Springs to CCSO.
Disturbance reported at Airport Village in Stockton. Altercation was verbal only.
Person reported her wedding rings have been stolen on Surf Street in Stockton. Has pictures and appraisal paperwork. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious vehicle on Hoff and Galyan Street in Stockton. Subject on phone. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she believes her boyfriend stole her debit card and used it at Simmons Bank in Stockton. There are surveillance tapes to view. Handled by an officer.
Ladder reported as stolen on 4th Street in Stockton. Extra patrol enacted. Handled by an officer.
Vehicle hit deer on Mo. 54 and 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. No injuries, no road blockage. Notified MSHP.
Vehicle hit deer on Mo. 32 and Route U in El Dorado Springs. No injuries, no road blockage. No report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 in Stockton.
Traffic stop on South and James Street in Stockton. Officer warning them something was falling off vehicle.
Traffic stop at car wash in El Dorado Springs. Plates confiscated as they did not belong to the driver.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Patricia Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Careless and imprudent driver eastbound on Mo. 54 from Vernon County. Driver arrested and vehicle picked up by family member.
Missing runaway reported on East 50 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off at Stockton Middle School. Did not enter the code fast enough.
Suspicious vehicle on Route HH and 700 Road. Subject programming phone. Handled by an officer.
Person reported hitting a deer on Route Z in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Person stated someone forged her name and had a residence torn down on Grand Street in El Dorado Springs. Person came into CCSO to file a statement and would contact a lawyer. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver northbound on Mo. 39. Driver going to vet and having trouble with the animal. Warning given.
MSHP reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 245 in Fair Play between 1924 and 1980 Road. Medic refused.
Alarm going off on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Accidental trip.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route Z. Search denied. Warning given.
Traffic stop by West Side Marine on Mo. 39. Warning for failure to stop at a sign.
Traffic stop on South and Elm Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop at city hall in El Dorado Springs. Citation given to Korey Wegner for displaying plates to a different vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Alarm going off on South Street in Stockton. Secured.
Received welfare check request on 2075 Road in Stockton. Taylor Phillips arrested.
Officer out on warrant service on 1000 Road in Stockton. Negative contact.
Civil matter reported on Locust Street in Stockton. Unfounded.
Welfare check request on Jackson Street. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check request on Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. All clear.
Officer out on follow up at Stockton Elementary School. Contact made.
Mid-Missouri Bank reported dumpster diver and would like extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on theft reported on Facebook.
Person stated subject is holding gun to daughter’s head and there is a baby there as well. Mother got daughter out. Eddie Hassell arrested on Sunset Stockton.
Traffic stops by Lakeside Carpets. Warning given.
Traffic stop on South and James Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by walk-in clinic in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1625 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on North Street a half mile from town. One arrest made.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Received an inquiry about an existing restraining order on the reporting person. He lives in different county so will have to contact them.
Traffic stops at Stockton Post office. No action taken.
Friday, Dec. 4
Person stated she has an ex parte against subject on Sunset Street in Stockton. He has been texting her and threatening her. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating knowledge of a parent abusing a child on Route AA in Stockton. Unfounded.
Property damage reported on 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Somebody drove through the gates and fence. Handled by an officer.
Person reported they are doing a controlled burn on Route B and 97 Road in Jerico Springs.
Officer reported he is on way to a burglary on 425 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Cattle on road on Mo. 39 and 350 Road. Contacted possible owner.
Suspicious person reported on High Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Person stated a truck hit his side mirror at Woody’s and drove off. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on east side of dam driving with no lights. Driver stated they are having troubles and officer gave them a ride home.
Person stated someone cut and stole oak logs off his property on East Mo. 54. Handled by an officer.
Alarm reported on Route N in Stockton. Alarm company canceled.
Traffic stops on Stockton Square and on South Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Monday, Nov. 30
Officers responded to 120 North St. James St. concerning a reported larceny. The
investigation revealed the theft of two Amazon packages containing braided leather cord and a wall cabinet. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 100 block of West Spring Street concerning a reported domestic assault. Officers arrested Rhett A. Lunsford, 25, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of
domestic assault and a municipal warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of assault with a $101 bond. He was released with summons after his court appearance.
Officers responded to 609 North St. James Street concerning a reported larceny. The
investigation revealed the theft of a 22 revolver with ammo, fireproof safe with miscellaneous paperwork and a blue nose pitbull. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 404 South Park concerning a report assault. A suspect was
identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Dakota M. Herndon, 18, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar
County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of tampering with a motor vehicle with a $2,500 cash bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Stephanie J. Fisk, 38, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado
Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of trespassing and stealing with a $453 bond. She was released after her court appearance.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Officers responded to 901 South Jackson concerning a reported larceny. The
investigation revealed the theft of duffle bags full of clothing. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Krista S. Jarvis, 32, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County
warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with the arrest of a Felony with no bond and a Nevada warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of borrowed/stolen plates with a $728 cash bond.
Officers arrested Jeremy L. Morgan, 36, of Ottawa, Kansas, for the probable cause of
driving while intoxicated. Morgan was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Officers arrested Drianna K Chandler, 25, of El Dorado Springs for a Nevada
Municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on original charge of traffic violations. She was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Officers arrested Patrick L. Decker, 31, of Stockton for a Nevada Municipal
warrant, charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of driving while revoked with a $300 cash bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
Friday, Dec. 4
Officers responded to 410 East McCray Street concerning a theft of services. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Officers responded to 601 East Joe Davis concerning a check well being. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Britny A Smith, 25, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of
assault on a special victim. She was released on summons pending a court appearance. Officer also arrested Christopher D. Berten, 35, of Nevada for Vernon County warrants, charging him with violations of a court order with no bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Officers responded to 227 W. Mo. 54, concerning a larceny from a vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 304 S. Vernon concerning the larceny of a firearm. The
investigation revealed the theft of a Gold Jimenez semi automatic .22 caliber handgun. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Trenda R. Loomis, 43, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear per court order with a $202 bond.
She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Transfers
Daniel F. and Jill A. Long to Colin and Rachel Lepley, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen L. and Donna S. Murell Trust, to R&A Property Investments LLC, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Joseph N. and Chastity D. Florido to Jason Lee and Ray Lynn Hackleman, lots 13 and 14, block 3, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lajeana Marftin to Robert and Jennifer Evans, lots 7 and 8, block 4, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Bearl and Kittera Jones to David E. and Cina M. Ceder, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
El Do Youth Inc. to West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, lot 6, Cruce’s 4th North Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 4-7, block 2, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Michael and Debbie Bohrer to Steve and Jerlene Bate, lot 3, block 1, The Mars Hill, sec. 21, twsp. 33, range 26.
Charles M. Piper to MDJP Trust, lots 1 and 2, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kimberly L. Baker to Brian K. and Lorie L. Hansell, lots 507 and 508, block 64, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kenneth W. and Joanna J. Anderson to Nevin L., Rebecca M., Murray Lynn and Melanie Kropf, lot 1, secs. 31 and 32, sec. 35, range 26.
Big Dawg Investments to Denisa and Lance Simpson, lots 2 and 3, block 13, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Mary Jane and Ronald R. Miller, Trustees of the Mary Jane Miller Trust, to Nancy J. and Robert J. Lopez, lots 4 and 6, Southern Meadows Subdivision.
Stanley L. and Loran J. Mick, Trustees of the Donald L. Mick Trust, to John H. Jr. and Sandra Lee Brandt, lots 1 and 2, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 26.
Betty Ann Collins, Trustee of the Cecil and Betty Collins Trust, to Bill Keeton Jr., secs. 16 and 17, twsp. 36, range 28.
James W. and Terry D. Hanak to Teresa A. Smith, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 25.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Jennifer E. Miles, lots 11 and 12, block 2, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Elena Crystal Dyas to Stephen G. and Annette Winder, lot 4, block 6, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Ryan C. and Kenadee R. Ankrom to David J. Quackenbush, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Reynold and Vicki Sandberg to Sarah and Alfred Maciareillo, lot 59, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Ryan G. and Teresa S. Foster to Ryan Gene and Teresa Sue Foster, Trustees of the Ryan Gene and Teresa Sue Foster Trust, secs. 16 and 35, twsp. 35, range 26.
Kem Taylor and Ila Sue Price to John A. and Kim M. Kuhn Fox, secs. 32 and 33, twsp. 34, range 25.
Calvin J. and Christine M. Collins to Daniel W. and Jana L. Compton, lot 4, Oaklawn Addition.
Clay and Kristin Cain to J.C. Brasher, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 28.
J.C. Brasher to Brent and Cassandra Budd, sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 29.
Sherry Long to James W. Edwards, sec. 22, twsp. 36, range 28.
James W. and Valerie B. Weaver to Gods Cavalry Rescue Ministry, sec. 26, twsp. 36, range 28.
Justin Cody Johnson and Kristopher Battey to Bo Walker, sec. 17, twsp. 35, range 26.
Melanie D. Gorman, Trustee of the Charles R. and Melanie D. Gorman Trust, to Justin Cody Johnson and Kristopher David Battey, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 26.
Patricia Lynn and Timothy C. Benson, Dennis, Donnie J. and Amy Michelle McNatt, Melissa S.and Austin L. Doke, Cody, Alysha M. and Cory J. McDonald, Brendon Scott Bolen, Aron Z. Brown, Amber K. and Jordan T. Stillwell to Bart L. and Tambra L. Ikerd, sec. 11, twsp. 33, range 25.
Joel C. and Elizabeth C. Moreau to the English Creek Ranch Trust, secs. 18 and 19, twsp. 34, range 27.
Sheryl A. Edwards to Ronald E. Harleman, lots 1-3, block 5, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sheryl A. Edwards to Ronald E. Harleman, sec. 20, twsp. 36, range 28.
Ronald E. Harleman to Harleman Holdings LLC, lots 1 and 3, block 5, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs, sec. 20, twsp. 36, range 28.
Dan E. and Melinda Long to Cramer Veterinary Clinic LLC, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Patricia Baker to Patricia Baker and Timothy Henderson, lot 1, block 8, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Melvin Dood to Nelson and Lucille Weaver, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
Scotty O. and Leah Lynn Morton to Scott T. and Jennifer D. Hallowood, sec. 7. Twsp 33. Range 26.
Marcia E. Lee to Douglas R. Lee, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Douglas R. and Lisa Lee to Douglas R. and Lisa Lee, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Larry and Donna Clarkson to Michael Crisotomo and Natalya Kozak, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Sandra L. Preston to Sandra L. Preston, Trustee of the Sandra L. Preston Trust, secs. 33 and 34, twsp. 36, range 27.
Diane L. Bilbrey to Garrett Robinson, block 12, Corbin & Hall’s Addition to Stockton FF.
