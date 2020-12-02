Civil Cases
Jefferson Capital System LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Derrick Beeks, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Denise Johnson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Felonies
James Cole, Walnut Grove, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Willamae Jones, Morrisville, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, class E felony, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, class E felony, warrant issued.
Demetreius Jones, Morrisville, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, class E felony, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, class E felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Russell King, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Ethan Murray, Camdenton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Samantha Yokley, Waterloo, Illinois, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Kathleen Wesley, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Rashia Carlson, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Eric Shipley, Stockton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
William Arthur Hunt, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Chase Banks, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Dissolutions
Jillian Reynolds, El Dorado Springs, and Jason R. Reynolds, Saint Joseph, dissolution without children.
Christine M. Bales, Fair Play, and Jared Bales, Jerico Springs, dissolution with children, hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Conservation Violations
Scott Casey, El Dorado Springs, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
David Huey, Freeman, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Marlin Hoover, El Dorado Springs, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Wyatt Graves, El Dorado Springs, take or attempt to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Derrick Wayne Deboeuf, Sheldon, take, attempt to take, and/or possess deer without deer permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Jacob Holder, El Dorado Springs, take, attempt to take, and/or possess deer without deer permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Joseph Anthony Garrett, El Dorado Springs, hunt, trap or fish without permit on person or unsigned permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Jack Pate, El Dorado Springs, failure to void deer permit or failure to attach permit to deer, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
James Laurel Kline, Kansas City, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Nov. 22-28.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Person stated neighbor to the north on Mo. 39 in Stockton is firing guns and wants an officer to check it out. Handled by an officer.
Person stated female was causing disturbance at home on 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. She left the residence and took off walking. Officer picked her up and took her home.
Alarm reported on Third Street in Stockton. Housekeeper accidentally hit the alarm. No report.
Person reported disorderly conduct on Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Male seems to be high on drugs, mentally unstable. Handled by an officer.
Calf reported a ditch on Mo. 32 and 39. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Route B and 1125 Road. Citation to Stephen Appel for failure to register.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1301 Road. Warning for equipment.
Monday, Nov. 23
Person housesitting for friends and hears strange sounds inside on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Lights were on and the window was open. No report.
Verizon stated a suspicious person was parked in front of the store. Sitting in a vehicle which may be stolen. It is not the vehicle being looked for. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on 175 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Person reported following a vehicle they say has been stolen from them on Mo. 39. Subject keeps turning and speeding. Person keeps dispatch up to date on moves. Arrest made on a male.
Person stated son traded a car and the other person will not give back the plates. Contacted Polk County and they will make contact to try to recover plates.
Drive-off at Hot Spot in Stockton — $57 gas. Officers positioned around and unable to locate. Suspect has an active warrant out of Nevada. Report taken.
Calf out on Route K and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Calf put up
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested a welfare check on a female who walked in at their office. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County advised CCSO to be on the lookout for a white dodge truck. Handled by dispatcher.
Motor vehicle accident at Dollar General in Stockton. No injuries. Information exchanged. Handled by an officer.
Alarm reported at O’Reilly’s in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Alarms going off at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on North Street and Hammons Drive, on Mo. 32 and Fourth Street and on 1975 Road and 800 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Motor vehicle accident at Route Z and Waggoner. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Received call of a civil situation. Mother took child after father said no. Handled by an officer.
There was a dog chasing cars in Filley. Also, it appeared as if there was a dead cow in the field. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and Sac Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on road north of Pirtle’s in Stockton. Arrest made. Vehicle towed.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Alarm going off at Wood’s Supermarket in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Church Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Cow out on Mo. 32 east of Bear Creek. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Citation issued to Eric Shipley.
Woman stopped vehicle asking for help on Route B in Jerico Springs. Afraid to go into house because she will be assaulted. Handled by an officer.
Information received from Englewood apartments in Stockton. Person worried someone is trying to steal his identity. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on Church Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated subject has been harassing him and his wife on Route J in Humansville. Subject left but person wanted welfare check on grandchild on Church Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a civil issue in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received call that someone is stealing their fentanyl patches on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops by Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Vine Street and Mo. 32 in Stockton. David Page received a citation for speeding.
Traffic stop on Route Z and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop south of Hammons in Stockton. Warning for expired registration.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Vernon County transferred a call of a disturbance on Oak Stockton. One male arrested. One male had lacerations to face but refused medical. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on motorist assistance on 825 Road south of Route CC. Vehicle hit a deer.
Person reported finding property of credit cards, social security cards, car title and birth certificates on Mo. 97. Will bring to CCSO on Saturday. Handled by dispatcher.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 97 north of east El Dorado Springs. One transported to Barton County Hospital.
Officer out on follow up by Amvets in Stockton. Holes found in fence.
reported a theft over the phone on East Mo. 32 in Stockton.
Person stated his brother hit him with a golf club and then took off in the van on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Cow on road on Mo. 245 and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 near Route M. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Route B and 97 Road in Jerico Springs. Citation given for no valid license to Desara Stewart.
Friday, Nov. 27
Person stated a Ford F-150 crossed the line and hit the side mirror on his vehicle on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Report taken
Person stated he just returned home after being gone a few days and someone had drawn “help” in rocks on his bush hog on 2070 Road and an arrow pointing to Stockton. Nothing found.
Vernon County reported a disturbance between father and son on 220 Road in El Dorado Springs. Son got a knife and went after the father. EMS requested for hand injury and patient transferred to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Arrest made.
Case under investigation on East 166 Road in El Dorado Springs regarding stolen Fentanyl patch. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 by Missouri Department of Transportation. Officer stopped driver and he is trying to get home because he hit a deer. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser on 725 Road. Subject has been warned he will be charged with damage should he return. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Mo. 32. Warning given.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Chainsaw stolen on Fourth Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 82 westbound reported by St. Clair County. Vehicle stopped on Mo. 82 and 275 Road. Citation given to Destiny Alexander.
Alarm going off on 1656 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer checking to see if ATV is trespassing on Morgan Drive in Stockton.
Trespasser on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Wiggled door knob and tried to get in. Handled by an officer.
Trespassers on South 25 Road in Jerico Springs. Reporting person wants them removed as he is under quarantine.
Reporting person stated she saw her neighbor’s kids shooting her dogs who are in the pen with BB guns on Harwood and Page Street in Jerico Springs.
Person stated the neighbor is throwing rocks and bricks at his wife on 1523 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she hit a deer and her car is totaled on Mo. 215 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person’s nephew is making threats toward her on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Vernon County transferred a call of a disturbance on Route N in Caplinger Mills. Civil matter. Traffic stop on RB Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 north of Third Street in Stockton. Citation issued failure to register.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning given.
High-speed pursuit and driver Thomas Miller arrested on 1400 and 1325 Road in Stockton, Vehicle towed. MSHP notified.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Nov. 23-Nov. 29.
Monday, Nov. 23
Officers responded to 401 West Fields, Barringtons, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Hypertherm Powermax 45XL generator. The generator was recovered. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 608 North Jackson concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a chainsaw, red roto-tiller and an orange five ton hydraulic jack. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Officers responded to 510 East Gentry concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of social security cards, vehicle title and smartphone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Officers arrested Ronnie A Cantrell, 58, of Nevada, for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Officers responded to 701 East Marshall for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Remington Model 770 rifle and Obsession Sniper GT Compound Bow. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Officers arrested Ronnie A Cantrell, 58, of Nevada, for a probation and parole warrant with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 73 requests for service.
