Public Record
Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Jeremy Smith, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $670.58.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Julia Anne Roos, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Jessy Taylor, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Sandra F. McQueary, Leawood, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Joseph Pyles, Fair Grove, defendant, other tort, summons issued.
James R. Kenney et al, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jimmy Rains et al, Stockton, defendant, personal injury — other, summons issued.
Heather Lynn Laub, Stockton, and Alma Keith Laub, Humansville, motion to modify, hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Felonies
William Soban, Blue Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, tampering with physical evidence, class A misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing — $750, class D felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, warrant served.
Eric Shipley, Stockton, second-degree burglary, class D felony, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Clyde Gilmore, Springfield, driving while intoxicated — aggravated, class D felony, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Jerome F. Hetherington, El Dorado Springs, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to subdivision 3, guilty plea, fine $200.
Codi Ranae Woods, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Tyler J. Pate, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Michael Davis, Nevada, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, amended information filed.
Michael Patrick Witulski, Stockton, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanor, amended information filed.
Branden Hayes, El Dorado Springs, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Marriage
Jacob Tyler Fulmer, Newton, Kansas, 24, and Angela Ruth Schultz, Newton, Kansas, 24.
Dissolutions
Bradley Scott Bough, Stockton, and Krystal Bough, Springfield, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Cassandra Keeling, Humansville, and William Edward Keeling III, Stockton, dissolution with children, summons served.
Protection Orders
Levi R. Sieleman, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Chad L. Kearsey, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Angela K. Barlow, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Angela K. Barlow, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Carmen Gail Aldridge, Buffalo, adult abuse stalking, order denied.
Traffic Cases
Amanda Kay Carel, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, tried by court — guilty, fine $48.50 and court costs.
Ginger K. Dawn Hartshorn, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea written, fine $10, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in a properly adjusted/fastened restraint, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Johnny Walker, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Raymond Wayne Williams, Ozark, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court cost.
Walter Roy Headrick Jr., Richards, failed to properly mount/secure/vent/maintain fuel tank/lines on motor carrier vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Stephen L. Courtney Jr., Oronogo, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Teresa Jeanette Morrow, Liberty, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Kenneth Wesley Lavrar, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Tina Penner, Lamar, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Timothy Bydge Wilson, Walnut Grove, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Conservation Violations
Mark Bosovik, Ozark, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Tim Bosovik, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Eutsler McCoy, Aurora, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Joshiah Jason Ruston Jr., El Dorado Springs, second-degree trespassing, amended information filed.
James Barker, El Dorado Springs, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Benjie Hill, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 2-8.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Received a welfare check request. Kayakers did not make it to the Cowan Bridge and the caller was worried about them. Kayakers located and all clear. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance reported on RB Road in Stockton. Unfounded.
Fight between two males and one female on East Fields Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred call to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 425 Road. Warning given.
Burglary reported on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Reporting person has footage of the vehicle leaving. Report taken.
Polk County transferred a 911 hangup. Called the number back and a kid had accidentally dialed 911. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on East Route Z in Stockton.
Officer out on investigation on South Church Street in Stockton.
Officer out transporting John Cox who has been arrested on Route EE in El Dorado Springs.
Received a call of minors drinking and driving at Caplinger Mills. Unfounded.
St. Clair County requested agency assistance on Mo. 82 and 1301 Road in St. Clair. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Johnson’s Auto Body in Stockton. Warning given.
Male arrested at Faith Baptist Church in Stockton.
Received a call from St. Louis City stating they had received a call from a male in Stockton who was threatening to kill himself. Made contact with the subject and he had made the threats to get attention. No report.
Report of a deer laying in a ditch on Route K and U in Stockton. Trying to get up. Gone on arrival.
Officer to pick up a prisoner in El Dorado Springs Police Department on our warrant.
Received a call from De Soto K’s from a distraught female. Male subject at residence threatening to hurt family members. Transferred to Johnson County, Kansas.
Officer reported a car parked in the grass beside a driveway on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Monday, Aug. 3
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Male reported his spouse tearing up the house and hitting him on East South Street in Jerico Springs. Officer advised they separate for the 12-hour rule.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 501 Road. Warning given.
Cows out on the road by Amvets in Stockton. Owner was contacted. Handled by an officer.
Female reported son broke items in the house and she wants to press charges. On South 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. The female changed her mind. No report.
Motorcycle accident by Dollar General Stockton. Received severe road rash and was transported via ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Person reported a family member causing trouble after a death in the family. Subject taking things and causing a disturbance on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Officer out at A&A Storage in Stockton. Appears the lock has been cut. Made contact with the owners. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up at Airport Village in Stockton.
Person requested welfare check on her children in Humansville. She was calling from Tuna. Transferred to another agency. All clear.
Person stated a handgun, knife and cast iron skillet were taken on East 1620 Road in Stockton. Person knows who took it and will contact. Officer to follow up tomorrow.
Officer found a calf out and a fence broken on Route N in Caplinger Mills. Contacted owner and he will take care of it.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Received a call of a cow on the road on Mo. 32 and 97 in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Officer and ranger reported an abandoned vehicle at Crabtree Cove lot for about a week. Owner was notified and the vehicle was towed. Owner had to retrieve the vehicle from impound.
Received a call of a stolen vehicle at Brian's Auto in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Officer out on extra patrol at Jerico Springs Fire Department.
Received a call of a possible domestic in progress on West Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance at Airport Village in Stockton. Dispute over a part to a blender that had been loaned to the subject. Handled by an officer.
Person stated her son had been bitten by a dog on West Pages in Jerico Springs. Son taken to hospital to tend to wounds. Report taken.
Received a call of a deceased male on East 1100 Road in Stockton. Contacted the coroner and Brumbacks Funeral Home. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned motorcycle cruiser on East 1050 Road in Stockton. Bike is possibly stolen and has been towed. Handled by an officer.
Received a call giving information on a case. Handled by dispatcher.
Received a call of a subject violating his ex parte on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Received a call of suspicious persons in their driveway appearing to break into their shed. Transferred to Polk County.
Traffic stop near Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning given.
Sundae’s in Stockton reported a drive-through customer appeared to be drinking. Had an open container in the vehicle and children in the back seat. No report.
Officer out on warrant service on 1345 Road off of Z Stockton. Subject not there.
Person stated she received a scam call requesting her social security information.
Traffic stop near The Shack in Stockton.
Received a call of a homicidal subject on Englewood Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Jackson by the courthouse in Stockton. Expired plates.
Received an informational call. Handled by an officer.
Received a call a juvenile had run away on South 351 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject located and returned to home.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1100 Road.
Officer out on warrant service on Route Z on 1345 Road.
Received a welfare check request on South 1125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer. All clear.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Elderly man being harassed at Crabtree cliffs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a miniature horse was missing on 752 Road. Handled by dispatcher.
Kids reported playing in the road on Route Z in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Blake Street and RB Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on a 96-hour transport to Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Careless and imprudent driver eastbound on Mo. 32 from Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
Ambulance reported a careless and imprudent driver westbound towards Stockton. Unfounded.
Abandoned vehicle at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
ESPD reported a domestic on Route U in El Dorado Springs. Dispatch told them to come in and file a statement.
Received a call from Tennessee. Advised this is a Department of Family Services incident. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a van stolen from in front of his business. Has business logo on the van. Transferred to ESPD.
Person stated he heard a gun go off and a bullet hit his house on Route EE. Subject armed with a glock. ESPD advised and en route. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a suspicious person on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Subject at storage units and did not have a unit there. Strange odor in the vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Aug. 7
TLC Carwash reported a camper hit the building. Handled by an officer.
Received a call marijuana could be smelled on Owens Mill Road at the apartments. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route Z and 1371 Road in Stockton. Unfounded.
Officer out serving civil papers on East Thompson Street in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Abandoned vehicle at Bear Creek School. Vehicle stolen. Transferred to another agency.
Person reported being harassed on East 1656 Road Stockton by husband. Handled by an officer.
Person reported being harassed on East 524 Road in Stockton. Husband has been violent in the past and is making threats. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 by Bock Auto Stockton. Subject just trying to sleep. No report.
Motor vehicle accident on Route W and southwest 51 Road. Passenger ejected and air lifted to Cox. Alcohol may be involved. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Person reported somebody banged on the window on North Street in Stockton. Extra patrol ordered.
Officer reported a person with ex parte is with the subject at the Orleans Trail Motel. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Vine Street and Mo. 32 Stockton. Warning given.
Person reported her tires have been slashed on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Advised to have them checked and to call back. Handled by an officer.
Person reported husband and wife fighting at Crabtree Cliffs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a sailboat sinking by the dam. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on West Blair Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East Oak Street in Stockton. Windows broke. Report taken.
Person stating she is receiving threatening text messages. If certain vehicles noticed around her place on West Street to make contact. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route J in Stockton. Warning given.
Received an accidental 911 call from Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on extra patrol at West Union Baptist Church in Stockton. All clear.
Dispute on Englewood Drive in Stockton. Female taken to Cox North for 96-hour hold. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 3-9.
Monday, Aug. 3
Officers arrested Adam D. Kruse, 39, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of Kruse with driving while suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign and for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Officers arrested Ronica P. Chandler, 26, El Dorado Springs, for a Vernon County warrant, charging her with probation violation on the original charge of amphetamine possession, with no bond. Chandler was transported to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Brandon J. Marriott, 37, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of first-degree trespassing, with a bond of $935.50. Marriott was released pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 1305 South Mo. 32 concerning a reported noise disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jason D Simrell, 27, Walker, for the probable cause of noise nuisance. He was released pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Officers responded to 509 North Main concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of two debit cards. A juvenile suspect has been identified and referred to the juvenile office.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Officers responded to 810 South Grand St. concerning a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a white 2014 Ford E-250 van and $10,000 worth of specialty tools. Vernon County deputies recovered the vehicle after a short pursuit. Deputies arrested Brandon D. Dunn, 21, Nevada, as the result of the pursuit. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Aug. 7
Officers responded to 116 West Olive St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of two Hyper Tough LED work lights. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Officers responded to 403 South Ohio, apartment 5, concerning a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a license plate. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 143 requests for service.
Transfers
Steven R. Lewis to Joyce M. Atherly, Trustee of Survivors’ Trust Share of The Atherly Family, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Joyce M. Atherly, Trustee of Trustee of Survivors’ Trust Share of The Atherly Family, to Gregory James Meador, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Brittany Wendt to Andrew Lee Wendt, block 1 and 8, Hall’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Gene and Lori Berry to Brittany and Mike Berry, lot 7, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
RGTS LLC to Angelee M. Bain, lots 13 and 14, Van Witt Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Arnica Distributions LLC to Jason and Clarissa Fingers, lot 7, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Hazel M. Henry to Darrell D. and Mary Beth Morgan, lot 10, block 3, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
2W Property Investments LLC to William E. and Madia Maxine Thompson, lots 2 and 3, Neil’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Clay D. Smith to Beth Robertson, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Lorin and Cleone Smith to The Entrust Group Maritza Paterson IRA Inc., lots 6 and 7, Rustic Hollow.
Lorin and Cleone Smith to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, lots 6 and 7, Rustic Hollow.
Carl R. Cassell to Gary and Marilyn Bishop, block 61, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Thomas and Melanie Putnam to Dustin L. Williams, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Edward M. and Amy M. Koski to Thomas C. Parlin III and Connie Humphreys, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 28.
Joseph W. Robison to Kristy L. Lane, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
Richard M. and Christina M. Bolek to Gabriel B. and Stephanie L. Nold Nelson, lots 1-4, block 52, Original Fremont.
Norman Lee and Pauline Crane to Sawyer Montana Coulter, lot 4, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 27.
Raymond and Alice Daniels to Danny William West Jr., sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 25.
Michael W. Norman to Carol J. Robison, lots 84-86, block 12, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.