Civil Cases
Danny Leo Green, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jackson Seth La Don Jones, Stockton, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Felonies
John Ray Herndon Jr., El Dorado Springs, leaving the scene of accident — property damage exceeding $1,000, class E felony, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Len Burgeson, Stockton, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, complaint filed.
Misdemeanors
Colby L. Charles, Walker, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Jesse James Coleman, Richards, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Leta Singleterry, Schell City, owner operating motor vehicle maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Traffic Cases
Kyle Levi Dawson, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Kathryn A. Bland, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Marriages
Keith Lavern Allen, 32, El Dorado Springs, and Bailey Olivia Richelle, 21, El Dorado Springs.
Tyler James Ray McCandlis, 22, Arcola, and Karson Alexandria Tharp-Wood, 20, Kansas City.
Zachary Trey Whitaker, 26, El Dorado Springs, and Megan Marie Wood, 25, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Jamison H. Neill, Fair Play, petitioner, vs. Darrian D. Neill, Springfield, respondent, certificate of dissolution.
Municipal Cases
Davis E. Floyd, El Dorado Springs, red light violation, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Kerri Ruth Parks, El Dorado Springs, miscellaneous ordinance violation — knowingly deposited boards, junk, trash and assorted small items on unoccupied private property, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, may 4.
Patrick O. Williams, Nevada, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Grace D. Woody, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without valid or no license, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Travis L. Smith, El Dorado Springs, red light violation, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, may 4.
Regina Lyn Penington, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop at sign before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Shawnda R. Pulley, El Dorado Springs, shoplifting, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for April 18-24.
Sunday, April 18
Semi in El Dorado Springs passing and then applying brakes repeatedly. Transferred to ESPD.
Cow out on Mo. 32 and 245 Road. Notified owner.
Reporting person reported girlfriend stole his moped and gave it to someone in a trailer park at Airport Village in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she backed into a neighbor's mailbox on 336 Road in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Person reported finding a backpack on Route U and 450 Road. Methamphetamine supplies and other things in it. Turned it over to an officer.
Person reported great dane dogs get out often and appear violent on Cherry Street. Contacted owner. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported at the east side of the dam. Subject sleeping there due to problems at home. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisting on structure fire on U.S. 54 in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic call at 1501 and 1120 Road in Stockton. Citation issued.
Traffic call at Mo. 39 east of the dam. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop at Piette’s in Stockton. Consented to search. Warning for expired plates.
Traffic stop north of 500 Road. Brandan Lang arrested for an active warrant from Olathe.
Monday, April 19
Person reported strange vehicle parked at Dollar General in Stockton and is afraid to leave Dollar General. Subject waiting for someone.
Dog reported running around Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton with a cable tied to it. Notified Raymond.
Person reported jeep in ditch on Mo. 39 north of Route B in Stockton. No injuries. Subject appeared intoxicated and belligerent so the reporting person left. Officer took the subject and dog to State Park Marina. Vehicle towed.
Cattle out on Route AA and 940 Road. Canceled.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 south of U.S. 54. Truck side swiped the vehicle and damaged it and kept going. Transferred to MSHP.
Burglary reported in Dade County on 51 Road. Transferred to Dade County.
Person reported vehicle almost ran their motorcycle off the road west of Stockton. Later saw the vehicle in El Dorado Springs and the driver said the next time he would hit them and run them off the road. Advised driver to go to ESPD and file a report.
Civil issue on 1300 Road in El Dorado Springs. Issue with fence on property. Handled by an officer.
Previous employee causing problems at business. Report taken.
Alarm going off on Route H in Fair Play. Handled by an officer.
Polk County advised cattle out on Mo. 32 and 245 Road. Handled by an officer.
Physical altercation reported at Airport Village in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for no insurance.
Traffic stop in El Dorado Springs. Warning for failure to stop at stop sign.
Traffic stop at U.S. 54 and Forest Street. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 1560 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Tuesday, April 20
Officer out on warrant service on 1658 Road in Stockton. No contact.
Officer out on Oak Street in Stockton for follow up.
Firearm reported stolen on 575 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Motor vehicle accident on 1675 and 825 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on warrant service on 310 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject reported being at doctor and dispatch confirmed he is not a client at the doctor.
Suspicious vehicle on Ohio Street in El Dorado Springs. Avoided officer. No contact
Welfare request on 1533 Road in Stockton. All clear.
Firearm lost in the Needmore area. Handled by an officer.
Possible missing person on 1235 Road in Stockton. Report taken.
Assault on 75 Road in El Dorado Springs. Girlfriend ran into him with a vehicle. Advised to fill out a statement at ESPD.
Alarm at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton going off. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Route J and 1625 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Wednesday, April 21
Cattle out on Mo. 32 off of 245 Road. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a deer was hit and still alive in the road on Mo. 32 near Route M. Unfounded.
Careless and imprudent driver harassing other vehicles on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Officer pulled the subject over at the Stockton Library and gave him a warning.
Officer out on civil process on Blake Street in Stockton. En-route to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar with a 96-hour hold.
Person reported ex-boyfriend harassing her; threatening to expose explicit pictures, etcetera, on Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer contacted the subject and he agreed to leave her alone and blocked her.
Camper is impeding traffic on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Owner contacted and it will be moved. No report.
Herd of cattle on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road in Stockton. Owner contacted and moved cattle. Handled by an officer.
Person reported cabin broken into on Route N and AA. Will make a list of contents. Report taken and owner asked for extra patrol.
Officer out on follow up on McCrary Street in El Dorado Springs.
Welfare check requested on Route M in Stockton. All clear.
Alarm going off on Hammons Drive in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicles on 125 and 1450 Road in Olympia. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on on Mo. 39 and 350 Road. Warning failure to maintain lane.
Thursday, April 22
Officer transporting prisoner to Cox North.
Officer out on civil process on Spring Street in El Dorado Springs. Male subject advised he had to leave due to an ex-parte.
Careless and imprudent driver was being reported and reporting person lost cell service.
Suspicious vehicle parked on the north side of Woods Stockton all day. Waiting to pick up someone. Handled by dispatcher.
Fire alarm going off at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. False alarm.
Officer out on civil service on McCrary Street in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Officer out on civil service on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Officer out on civile service on South Main Street in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Burglar alarm on 291 Road in El Dorado Springs. All clear, handled by an officer.
Received a call about a female who was posting on social media stating she wanted to harm herself. Contacted parents and the subject did agree to go get treatment. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Mo. 54 and 401 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Friday, April 23
Person stated a careless and imprudent driver tried running them off the road, would not let them pass and then slowed down and stopped on Mo. 32 by Ewings. Officer made contact with the suspect by Crabtree Cove.
Hammon’s Emporium in Stockton reported subjects going through trash and wanted it reported. Gone on arrival.
Person came into CCSO to file a statement that father would not let her pick up their child. This is a civil issue because the father has custody. Reporting person also contacted DFS.
Person reported child’s father has child and will not give back. Subject was between Greenfield and Lockwood, so the case was transferred to Dade County.
Male subject reported harassing females at Sundae’s in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Extra patrol requested on 101 and 900 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated car in ditch on Mo. 97. Subject had stopped to let the puppy out and pulled over too far and got stuck. Tow en-route.
Male subject causing disturbance at Stockton Family Center. Broke his cane on their door. He finally left to go to Blake Street. Handled by an officer.
Person reported subject will not stop harassing her on social media. There is an order of protection against this subject. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, April 24
Person reported neighbors are walking around the neighborhood carrying guns on Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Person reported careless and imprudent driver southbound on Route H. Driving erratically and flashing lights at oncoming traffic. Transferred to MSHP.
Calf out on the intersection of Route N and Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on 274 Road in El Dorado Springs. Firearm and living trusts are missing and the person believes he knows who took them but does not want to press charges at this time. Handled by an officer.
Officer transporting prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Child reported missing in Jerico Springs and found hiding in the house.
Motor vehicle accident on 350 Road. Drivers to exchange insurance info. No report.
Officer out on follow up on Hightower Street in El Dorado Springs. Joseph Batchelor arrested for suspicion of stealing. Prisoner to be detained 24 hours unless warrant is given. Vehicle to be towed
Disturbance at Stockton Medical Center. Belligerent male causing trouble. Handled by an officer.
Person reported stolen Rhino hay header on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Person reported he might be following a vehicle from the scene of a theft on 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Kyle Ewing and Jarrett Major were arrested. Tow truck en-route. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a suspicious-looking male on Mo. 32 and 1750 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious people around a vacant building on 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Person reported a strange, aggressive-acting dog got into their apartment somehow. Contacted animal control. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reports for April 20-25.
Tuesday, April 20
An officer responded to 227 W. U.S. 54, Pete's Gas Station, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of $44 in gasoline. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, April 21
Officers responded to 800 N. Main St. concerning a reported theft. The investigation revealed the theft of $100 in U.S. currency taken from the mail. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, April 22
Officers responded to 1301 E. Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, concerning a reported assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 312 W. U.S. 54, Woods Supermarket, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of several small bottles of liquor. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Adam D. Kruse, 40, of El Dorado Springs for Bates County warrants, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while revoked with a $250 bond, failure to appear on the original charge of driving in the right lane with $500 bond, failure to appear on the original charge of driving while intoxicated with a $1,000 bond and failure to appear on the original charge of speeding with a $1,000 bond, to include a Cass County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of speeding with a $100 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, April 23
Officers responded to 318 S. Ohio St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a UPS package containing a Harmonic Balancer with a value of $300. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, April 24
Officers arrested Terry G. Coleman, 40, of El Dorado Springs for Cedar County warrant, charging him with felony possession of a weapon, felony forgery of checks, felony larceny and a misdemeanor moving traffic violation all with no bond and a Polk County warrant charging him with felony amphetamine possession with a no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Ricky R. Rash, 24, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of speeding with a $105 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Sunday, April 25
Officers responded to 208 W. Fields concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officer responded to a reported larceny from a motor vehicle at 200 S. Main St. The investigation revealed the theft of a gray backpack containing a Google Chrome book, library book and Apple Pro earpods. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 106 requests for service.
Transfers
Gail Hufferd to Live for More LLC, lot 4, Owl Haven Subdivision.
Yalanda and James R. Daniels to Curtis Catron, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 26.
Rice Land and Cattle Company Inc. to Randy and Carol Brummel, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 29.
Leonard A. and Barbara R. Pilka to B.S. Land LLC, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 25.
Debra S. and Jerome Sally, Janolyn J. and Jeff Foresee to Vannessa Hardy, lot 5, block 5, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Daniel L. Janes to David Floyd Janes, Trustee of the David Floyd Janes Trust, lots 4 and 5, block 7, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Simmons Bank to Castorland Properties LLC, lots 3-5, block 8, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Helaman and Royce Ann Andra to Jonathan and Promise Willis, lots 260 and 261, block 34, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James Allen and Tasha Loane to Matthew Josiah Birch Lurten and Mariemma Shonefelt, lots 9 and 10, block 3, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jimmy D. Pike, Trustee of the Jimmy D. Pike Trust, to Linda L. Davies, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Pablo and Brenda Ortiz to Pablo and Brenda E. Ortiz, Trustees of the Pablo and Brenda Ortiz Trust, sec. 22 and 27, twsp. 35, range 25.
B.Z. Holdings LLC to Dennis and Heather Duncan, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 28.
John N. and Jeana M. Wilson to Daniel Schaaf, secs. 14, 15 and 23, twsp. 34, range 25.
Aaron and Tammy Jackson to Michael F. and Denise A. Strickland, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Stockton Memorial Veterans Foreign Wars Post 5525 to Stockton R-1 School District, lots 16 and 17, Cassell’s Addition Replat, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Julie A. Kick to Damien Jordan and Jenny Lynn Eagon, lot 2, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 25.
Jordan Fletcher to Jordan and Jamie Fletcher, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 28.
Julia A. Kick to Davy Lee and Sara L. Eagon, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 25.
Jennifer D. Cully to Matthew and Tiffani Coyle, lot 11, Cacy Corners.
