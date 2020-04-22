Civil Cases
Velocity Investments LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Donald L. Herbst, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Michael A. Payne, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cach LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Michael Kenney, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Richard Coale, El Dorado Springs, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Missouri Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent acting pro se, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Atwood Rentals Inc., Milan, Tennessee, plaintiff, vs. Todd McGraw, Raytown, defendant, replevin, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jerel R. Faught Jr., El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Jason Steury, Stockton, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Missouri Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent acting pro se, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Felonies
Richard A. Wyatt, El Dorado Springs, second-degree trafficking drugs, class B felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 15 years department of corrections.
Ronica Paige Chandler, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, case management conference held.
Brandon Parker, Sheldon, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, first degree burglary, class B felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
John Ray Herndon Jr., Stockton, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, first degree burglary, class B felony, warrant served.
Brandee G. Lawson, Jerico Springs, first degree burglary, class B felony, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Skylar Dewayne Dozler, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 11 — possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, warrant served.
Erin M. Jones, Stockton, first degree burglary, class B felony, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, warrant issued.
Dissolutions
Bradley Scott Bough, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Krystal Bough, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of dissolution.
Rhonda Jean Wilhelm, Nevada, petitioner acting pro se, vs. John W. Wilhelm, Stockton, respondent acting pro se, dissolution without children, hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Domestic Relations
Shellie R. Carson, petitioner, vs. Anthony L. Carson Sr., respondent, family access motion, motion for family access scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Protection Order
Darrell J. Reeder, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection delivered to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for service on April 13.
Traffic Cases
Keith Alan Burke, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Cody Ray Hudson, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
James R. Smith, El Dorado Springs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Stephanie Dawn Ford, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $70.50.
Cody Ray Hudson, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50.
Keith Alan Burke, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for April 12-18.
Sunday, April 12
Request for building check on North Street in Stockton. Resident thinks someone was trying to get in the front door. Gone when the officer arrived.
Abandoned vehicle at church on Route K. Truck in parking lot with keys in the ignition and wallet in the seat. Unable to locate owner. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Route U and 500 in Stockton. Consent to search was denied. A warning was given.
Officer out to deliver groceries on South Summer Street.
A careless and imprudent driver south bound on Mo. 39 towards Sonic in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received call of a stolen Ford Ranger on Route J in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Received a request for a welfare check on East 1980 Road in Fair Play. Fire and medics were dispatched and later cancelled.
Received a call for a welfare check at Airport Village in Stockton. Caller heard screams while on the phone. All verbal and parties were separated. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an open door on East Locust Street in Stockton. House secure. Clear, no report.
Received a request from El Dorado Springs Police Department for agency assistance west of city limits on Mo. 32 in Stockton. ESPD in the process of transporting two prisoners to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and their vehicle broke down. Officers transported two prisoners to CCSO.
Received a call several gunshots were heard on 1201 Road by Cedar Creek Bridge. Handled by an officer.
Monday, April 13
Theft reported at Airport Village in Stockton. Somebody broke into the trailer and took items. Owner to make a list. Clear, no report.
Received a call of a stolen maroon Ford truck on East 1656 Road. Subject later called back and stated his or her phone was missing as well. Clear, report taken.
Received a call of a missing child on 235 Road and was later cancelled.
Death reported on North Street in Stockton. Medic dispatched to quarantined address. Subject was negative, but the funeral home advised everyone out of home except deputies and the funeral director. Handled by an officer.
Tuesday, April 14
Vernon County requested agency assistance with an endangered missing person on South 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vernon made contact.
Received call of a trespasser on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs and a theft at Jones PowerSports. Kids stole dirt bike and headed east of Mo. 54. St. Clair County advised. Clear, report taken.
Caller reported a neighbor's cow in the backyard on Route J and 752. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on South 975 Road in Stockton.
Officer reported seeing a dirt bike similar to the stolen dirt bike from El Dorado Springs heading east on Sunset in Stockton. Negative contact. Clear, no report.
Received a call of stolen horse in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Barton County notified Vernon County of a cow in the roadway on Mo. 97 towards El Dorado Springs. Vernon County notified Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Gone when the officer got there.
Traffic stop on West Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at the Education Building in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, April 15
Caller reported a physical assault between husband and wife on East 1074 Road in El Dorado Springs. Later, the report was cancelled.
Suspicious person behind Caplinger Store. Officer thought the suspect was on some substance. Tanner Smith arrested.
Motor vehicle accident reported on South 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Two vehicles involved. Three medics and two air care helicopters dispatched. Transferred to another agency.
Tenant reported landlord removed door at Haslock Apartments on Mo. 32. Door to be replaced. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on East 752 Road to take pictures of property damage.
Welfare check requested at Orleans Trail in Stockton. Subject combative and officer requested backup. Handled by an officer.
Officer requested information on an inmate. Inmate had been released and the officer saw the inmate on Elm and Church in Stockton. After talking with her, she is trying to get a ride out of Cedar County.
Officer flagged down on Straton and Broadway in Jerico Springs by an intoxicated woman. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on South EE.
Suspicious person on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Subject beating on door and hollering and getting louder and more forceful. Subject got into the caller's truck. Caller declined to press charges and the officer took the offender to his mother’s address. Clear, report taken.
Welfare check requested on Airport Road in Stockton. Everything was fine.
Thursday, April 16
Disorderly conduct reported on South 1501 Road in Stockton. Neighbor cut down a tree landing on a power line and the power was out. Sac Osage contacted. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Caller wanted it known someone blew up his mailbox. Another neighbor heard a boom and came out with a gun. Information only at this time. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious people reported north of 1350 toward Hopewell. Would like it checked out. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Sale Barn in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Friday, April 17
Traffic stop on top of the Stockton Dam. Warning given.
Burglary reported on South 2200 Road. Jewelry taken and personal items. Clear, report taken.
Suspicious vehicle reported speeding and pulling a trailer north of 1000 Road.
Resident reported someone banging on the door but no one there on Galyan. Clear, no report.
Saturday, April 18
Welfare check requested on South Church Street in Stockton. Witulski arrested.
Suspicious person on East 1722 Road in Stockton. Elderly male at boat ramp yelling and acting weird. Gone when an officer arrived.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 2125 Road in Stockton. One transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Vehicle towed. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a controlled burn on East 920 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Mike’s Towing requested vin number. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an alarm going off on East 1000 Road in Stockton. Owner reported the system broken.
Motor vehicle accident on Route CC and 725 Road in El Dorado Springs. Car in ditch, possibly in trees. Medics and fire dispatched. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 west of Sac River Bridge in Stockton. Warning for tags.
Officer out delivering food in Stockton.
Officer requested extra patrol at the third boat ramp southwest of Orleans Trail in Stockton. Lots of ruts and tire marks at the ramp.
Officer requested extra patrol at Stockton Lake Storage on Route RB in Stockton. One stall was open.
Cow out on roadway on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Owner notified, the animal was put up and the gate closed.
Traffic stop by Industrial Parkway in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
El Dorado Police
(BOLD) The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for April 13-19.
April 13
An officer responded to a report of larceny from a trailer that occurred at 315 West Field St The investigation revealed a license plate lost or stolen. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
April 14
Officers responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle and theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The vehicle later recovered. Suspects were identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
April 15
Officers responded to 201 South Vernon concerning reported property damage. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jessica D Beard, 28, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of first degree trespassing and tampering. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
April 16
Officers arrested Richard l. Tigner, 53, of El Dorado Springs for a Nevada, Missouri municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Gary T. Koski, 33, of Hume for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
April 17
Officer responded to 510 East Gentry concerning a reported burglary. Suspects were identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Brandi Nicole Deckard, 30, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while suspended. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
April 18
Officers responded to the 216 West Twyman Street for a delayed larceny report. The investigation revealed the theft of a U-Haul car dolly serial number TD5070W. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrest Klint D. Bruce, 28, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated, failure to stop for posted stop sign, failure to yield to an emergency motor vehicle, failure to display a valid plate and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
April 19
Officers responded to 217 West Lafayette concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of two bicycles. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, April 13. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Robert Foster, southern commissioner; Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor: requests to process court order 25420-25429, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. The weekly report of inmate housing stood at 44.
There was discussion on CR825: someone has put a gate across it blocking access and the county did not authorize.
The commission discussed decreasing the speed limit on county roads and allowing speed limit signs. The commission opted to remain the same.
There was a conference call with Great River Engineering to discuss BRO-B020(18) with a project cost estimation of $554,000. Confirmed railing selection is the best for cost. Bat season is March 31 to November 1, so trees cannot be taken out without MoDOT approval. Further review of the area constitutes: the need to begin phase 1 cultural survey for Indian burial site adding $5,500 to the estimated costs. Earliest bid process could begin September, allowing construction to begin around Oct. 1. Current BRO is $704,550 with $17,071 soft match. County Clerk’s Office preparing soft match accumulation from CR480 project last year for submission to Great River Engineering.
Marlon spoke to Travis Elliott concerning CR2375 in a special road district. Per attorney advice, in this case the easement is between the special road district and the landowner.
Discussed road groom demo, Commissioner Boultinghouse submitted before and after photos and reviewed cost. Tabled discussion until DJ Ford arrives for his weekly report.
Miles Brite called into the meeting to discuss SB391.
Land owner called to inquire as to whether CR2251 had been closed alongside his property.
The commission met with DJ Ford, Road and Bridge Supervisor. Discussed CR350 (between CR701 and CR801), CR220 and Shirley Beasons’ road. Discussed truck repair, quarry not crushing rock until first of May, arrival of new dump truck and repair on Volvo grader.
The commission received a call from Dan Waddlington, Sen. Blunt’s Office. Discussed grants available to the county and the hospital for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission received a call from Jana Witt, Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Discussed eligibility for HB2014, Section 072 and the application process. The bill implies the county commission will have to apply with a copy of CCMH budget and the time frame the budget covers.
The commission called Lawrence Luthie about the road groom demo. Quoted $16,000 with pump. Motion by Boultinghouse to purchase a road groom, second by Foster. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse said yes.
Commission reviewed monthly reports from the County Clerk Office, Circuit Clerk Board Bill Reimbursement of $22,075.84, and Cedar County Health Department.
Received a call from Stephen Jeffery to discuss SB391.
At 3:47 p.m., a motion was made by Boultinghouse to move to close session pursuant to 610.021 Sub 1, seconded by Foster. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse said yes.
At 4:11 p.m., a motion was made by Foster to resume open session, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Foster said.
Bills were approved.
Transfers
Shane Heath Gardiner to Florence Tyler, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Florence Tyler to Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Donna S. Murrell Trust and Stephen Murrell Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Ronald D. and Cathie L. Peters to Amos A. and Annie B. Burkholder, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 28, lot 2, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 28, sec 12, twsp. 34, range 29.
Cody and Olivia Eck to Cody and Olivia Eck, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 26.
Linda L. and Lawrence Creamer and Lu Ann and David Lake to Michael L. and Julene A. Eddings, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel to Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel, Trustees of the Patricia Ann and Charles Lee Daniel Trust, sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 28.
Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel, Trustees of the Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel Trust, to John J. and Fannie S. Schwartz, sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 28.
Kenneth Dwain Kicenski and Joan Arlene and Jack D. Reeder to Joan Arelene and Jack D. Reeder, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 27.
David A. and Janet L. Friar to Chadd A. and Jason O. Friar and Miranda K. Underwood, lots 282 and 283, block 37, lots 301 and 302, block 39, lot 237 and 238, block 32, lots 233-236, block 31, lots 284-286, block 37, lots 287-294, block 38, lots 303-305, block 40, lots 279-281, all from Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kenneth Dwain Kicenski and Joan Arlene and Jack D. Reeder to Kenneth Dwain Kicenski, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 27 and sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 27.
Reasoner Construction LLC to Joy Jennings, lots 90 and 91, block 13, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Tommie Ray and Shirley Ann Beckley, Trustees of the Tommie Ray and Shirley Ann Beckley Trust, to Charla Beth Locke, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 27.
William B. and Allena Jackson to Kevin M. and Jan Henderson, lot 8, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 25.
Nickole Zitting FKA Vilate N. Zitting and Paul Schifano to Thomas Zitting, sec. 30, twsp. 35, range 25.
Bonnie R. Collins and Elaine Tuck, Attorney in Fact, to H & R Foster Investments LLC, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
G.D. Investments LLC to Mark W. Griffith and Sherry D. Pyle, lot 23, Crestview Addition.
S&W Foreclosure Corp and Bobby and Wilma S. Smith to RGTS LLC, lots 13 and 14, Van Witt Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Gus and Patsy Rutledge, Trustees of the Gus and Patsy Rutledge Trust, to William Pfeifer, sec. 28, twsp. 34, range 27.
MGL Trustee LLC and Kenneth W. and Lavonna G. Walkingstick to Assemblies of God Credit Union, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.