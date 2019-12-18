Most government offices will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day, while a few others will remain closed longer. Some offices also will close early on Christmas Eve and/or New Year’s Eve. Check with the office for further information.
Closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, are the Cedar County Republican, Cedar County Courthouse, Stockton and El Dorado Springs City Hall, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Stockton and El Dorado Springs post offices, USDA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project office at Stockton Lake and all Missouri State Highway Patrol driver examination stations.
The following will be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1: Korth Center, El Dorado Springs Senior Center, Stockton and El Dorado Springs branches of the Cedar County Library.
Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II schools will be closed Dec. 21-Jan. 6, and will reopen Jan. 7. El Dorado Christian will be closed Dec. 20-Jan. 5, and will reopen Jan. 6.
The Cedar County Missouri University Extension Center will be closed Dec. 25-Jan. 1, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Stockton Chamber of Commerce will be closed Dec. 25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The office will be open for limited hours between those days. Call 276-5213 for availability.
