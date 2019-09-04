Civil Cases
EAN Holdings LLC et al, St. Louis, plaintiffs, vs. Kristie Renee Joplin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, motion and order for change of venue to Vernon County.
CACH LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Marilyn F. Cooper, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Easy Cash, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Alma Patterson, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Stephen Rawson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Consumer Adjustment Company Inc., Chesterfield, plaintiff, vs. Anna McCowin et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
LVNV Funding, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Amanda Sturgeon, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Kristain Shay McCullick, Harwood, plaintiff, vs. Alexandra Stranimier, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Lural Mays et al, El Dorado Springs, plaintiffs, vs. Frank Barbeau et al, El Dorado Sprinsgs, defendants, real estate action, petition filed.
Vehicle Claims
Robert D. Christie, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, State of Missouri, Jefferson City, respondent, revocation review, change of venue received from Newton County, judge assigned.
Augustine Morales, Appleton City, petitioner, vs. Compass Health Inc., Clinton, respondent, substance awareness traffic offender program review, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Felonies
Bradley M. Stevens, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony; and stealing, class A misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Defendant remanded to custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Thomas Brandon Jewell, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony; possession of burglary tools, class E felony; stealing, class A misdemeanor; and second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Dani McRae, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony; possession of burglary tools, class E felony; stealing less than $150 with no prior stealing offense, class D misdemeanor, and second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender representation, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Court releases defendant on her own recognizance.
Justin Richard Crume, Stockton, third-degree assault, class E felony; and fourth-degree assault, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
William Walter Dodson, Stockton, second-degree domestic assault, class D felony; and second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued with $15,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
James Hargrave, Calhoun, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Amanda Leigh Freeman, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, and driving without a valid license, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Jessica Bivin, Stockton, boating while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor; and operating a vessel in violation of regulatory markers, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Thomas Brandon Jewell, El Dorado Springs, stealing, class A misdemeanor, defendant waives formal arraignment and pleads not guilty, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Wyatt A. Crume, Stockton, fourth-degree assault, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Gina Mae Riboni, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Chad H. Taylor, Humansville, possessing black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
John Aker, Stockton, possessing black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
David Graber, Humansville, possessing black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Traffic Cases
Donna Sue Moreland, Camdenton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Lori L. Eye, Rockville, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $110.50.
Aaron L. Haak II, Stockton, failure to register vehicle, guilty plea, fine $160.50.
Dakota Lee Haak, Stockton, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Charles Norman Millsap, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Christina A. Pharris, Mansfield, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $100.
Brandi Ratliff, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Brice Kathryn Thornton, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Marriage
Brandon Dale Jennings, 32, El Dorado Springs, and Destiny Lynn Grajeda, 25, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolution
Ashton N. Reasoner, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Ardon L. Reasoner, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, family law interim order and parent education order.
Domestic Relations
Christy Marie Stockton, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jacob Stockton, Warrensburg, respondent, motion to modify, trial judgment entered.
Protection Orders
Britny A. Smith, petitioner, vs. James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, respondent, child protection act, petition denied.
Wyatt A. Crume, petitioner, vs. Derrick Wayne DeBoeuf, Sheldon, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Richard C. Dickerson, petitioner, vs. Lydia Michelle Foster, Roscoe, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Jacqueline K. Tramel, petitioner, vs. Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Dixie E. Dodson, petitioner, vs. William W. Dodson, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
John M. Dodson, petitioner, vs. William Walter Dodson, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Britny A. Smith, petitioner, vs. James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 25-31.
Sunday, Aug. 25: Security Alarms reported an alarm going off on 380th Road, El Dorado Springs. The alarm was unfounded.
Dollar General Stockton reported a shoplifter. Dani McRae was arrested for theft.
A medic reported a careless and imprudent driver on 770 Road, Stockton. The call was unfounded.
An officer transported a prisoner from El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop near Orleans Trail boat ramp. A warning was given.
Received a call stating a lock to a house in Jerico Springs had been cut. The caller will come to the sheriff’s office Monday, Aug. 26.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver near Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating someone called him and wanted him to send money. He did so and later found out it was a scam. Handled by an officer.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 245. A trailer hauling donkeys disconnected from the truck, no property damage. The trailer was re-hooked. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a runaway in Stockton and was advised age is of an adult. Handled by officer.
Received a call of an assault on E. 1000 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested assistance with a driver passed out behind the wheel on S. Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Blake Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Suspicious people were reported sitting on Stockton Dam. The subjects were cleared and no report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Aug. 26: Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 near Crabtree Cove, Stockton. The vehicle was cleared and no report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 near MoDOT state barn, Stockton. A citation was issued to Tammy Hustler.
Received a call reporting a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 Stockton. An officer patrolled the area but did not locate the driver.
Received a call saying a neighbor’s cattle was in their yard again on E. 1774 Road, Stockton. This happens often and has been reported. The owner was notified. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a domestic situation on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The phone went dead before the call was completed.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on S. Mo. 39. The suspect reported having car trouble. The suspect was cleared and no report was taken.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on E. Route N. The Subject requested extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of cattle out on North Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on W. Mo. 32. A warning was given for excessive speeding and a lane violation.
Received a call of a horse trailer parked at Woods Supermarket parking lot. Requested the horses be checked on because they have been there several hours. The trailer was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a bull out on 2025 and 1700 roads, Stockton. The bull was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of an injured pit bull and a missing pit bull at Cedar Oaks, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop at Stockton square. A warning was given.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Camden County reported the theft of a vehicle possibly heading to Caplinger Mills campsites. No contact made so far.
Received a call of a burglary on S. 201 Road, El Dorado Springs. Several weapons, a crossbow and a safe were taken. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a report of possible shots fired behind Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on warrant service on E. 1000 Road, Stockton. Willie Dodson wass arrested for assault.
Received a call stating two pit bulls were chained to a mailbox on U.S. 54 near the MoDOT building, El Dorado Springs. The caller called back saying the dogs were removed.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Route B and Mo. 97. Oncoming traffic caused the subject to swerve and hit a mailbox. The mailbox was not damaged too much and the vehicle was still functional. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call from Hammons Emporium, Stockton. Reported a suspicious person stole the plant outside. The subject has video of the suspect. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle blocking both lanes on 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a theft on High Street, Stockton. Jewelry and other items were taken. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Received a call of a civil matter on E. 1666 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
El Dorado Springs police called requesting agency assistance. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call requesting welfare check on W. Craig Street, Stockton. Contact was made and all was fine.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and U.S. 54. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on E. Mo. 32. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 and 801 Road, El Dorado Springs for speeding. A passenger was in labor.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 and 501 Road. A warning was given.
Subjects came into the sheriff’s office to make a statement for trespassing on South Street, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for motorist assistance on Mo. 39 and RB Road, Stockton. A vehicle was blocking traffic. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an assault which happened two weeks ago on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. An officer spoke to the subject and took a statement.
Received a call of cattle out on the road on S Mo. 39, Stockton. Fences were down. The owner was notified.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Aug. 30: Traffic stop on Route J by St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer transported an inmate to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Traffic stop at Sonic Drive-In, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Received a call of a burglary on Blake Street, Stockton. The door was broken in and a window was broken. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Central reported an alarm going off on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The owners were opening their business.
An officer reported a flatbed truck out of service on Mo. 32 and 1655 Road. Handled by the officer.
Received a request for motorist assistance on Route J and Owen Mill Road. The roadway was cleared.
Traffic stop on Lee Hopkins Drive and North Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on top of Stockton Dam. A warning was given.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, sixin El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Received a call of a neighbor shooting a revolver in the air because he was mad. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call reporting suspicious items on the bridge at Mo. 97 and Route CC. Not sure if it was a person or clothing. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J. No action was taken.
Received a call stating they heard three rounds of shots sounding like a .22 caliber firearm at State Park Marina. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of property damage on 500 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an altercation between neighbors. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a theft happening at SAMA Thrift Store, Stockton. After talking to a suspect, the officer went out to retrieve stolen plants from Hammons Emporium from earlier this week. This suspect is not allowed on any of the mentioned properties. Handled by the officer.
Received a call of a vehicle in the ditch, burned at Route K and 1001 Road, Stockton. The vehicle had been stolen. Mike’s Towing towed the vehicle after the owner was notified.
Received a report of a neighbor checking on another neighbor and found him deceased at E. 550 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop at Stockton State Park Headquarters. The scene was clear and no action was taken.
Received a call of a deer/vehicle clash on Route B, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call inquiring if a wallet had been turned in. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call from El Dorado Springs police of a suspicious person on U.S. 54 and 101 Road, El Dorado Springs. The motorist was stranded and an officer gave assistance.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Monday, Aug. 26: Officers responded to a larceny at 1106 S. Park. The investigation revealed the theft of a green 20-inch bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 108 N. High concerning theft of city utilities. The investigation revealed the theft of city water and sewer services. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 502 S. Forrest concerning theft of city utilities. The investigation revealed the theft of city water and sewer services. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Officers responded to a larceny at 300 N. Main. The investigation revealed the theft of a red 12-inch Balance bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 425 S. Main concerning reported utility tampering. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded larceny/shoplifting at 312 W. U.S. 54, Woods Supermarket. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft at 216 W. Twyman. The investigation revealed the theft of a white and orange, 2017 Ford F650 26-foot U-Haul moving truck. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to an assault at 113 W. Broadway. A suspect was identified and summonses were issued for third-degree assault and littering.
Officers responded to an assault and larceny at 423 S. Main. A juvenile suspect was identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Officers arrested Stephanie K. Pierce, 50, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of driving while revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance and displaying the wrong license plates, with a $726.50 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 200 McCrary Circle, Apt. 39. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Tammy M. Gibbs, 38, El Dorado Springs, charging her with failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance and second-degree trespassing. Officers also completed a probable cause statement charging Gibbs with possession of a controlled substance. Officers also arrested Alexzander J. Masters, 20, El Dorado Springs, charging him with failure to display plates, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and littering. Officers also completed a probable cause statement charging Masters with possession of a controlled substance. On Thursday, Aug. 29, officers served Gibbs with a Cedar County felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, with a $5,000 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance. Masters was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Officers responded to 200 McCrary Circle, Apt. 39, concerning a reported assault occurring in the 100 block of W. Oak St. The investigation resulted in the arrest of James M. Rigg, 27, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. On Friday, Aug. 30, officers served Rigg with a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, with a $20,000 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Officers responded to a larceny at 219 W. Pine concerning. The investigation revealed the theft of a yellow Coleman 3500, 4000-watt max portable generator. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Aug. Sept. 1: Officers responded to a theft from a storage unit at 904 S. Allison. The investigation revealed the theft of a camouflage PSE Stinger compound bow and accessories.
Officers responded to 1506 S. Mo. 32 concerning a delayed report of a larceny occurring Monday, Aug. 26. The investigation revealed the theft of $200 in coins. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken, and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Barry K. Jr. and Anne E. Rippeon to The Baker Irrevocable Spendthrift Trust, land in lots 1-2, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 25.
Wayne S. and Frances H. Pyle to Ronald and Rachel J. Price, land in secs. 13 and 24, twsp. 34, range 28.
Armas William Salo to Clayton D. and Casey L. Judd, land in lot 1, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 28.
Carl and Katherine Michelle Swager to Billy R. and Lynda J. Bishop, trustees of the Billy R. and Lynda J. Bishop Trust, lots 4-5, Van Witt Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Billy R. and Lynda J. Bishop, trustees of the Billy R. and Lynda J. Bishop Trust, to Cody Solomon and Karee Wood, land in sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
LC Farms Inc. to Stephen Clyde and Joan Kay Haines, land in lots 1-2, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 27.
Julian and Mihaela Toader, Sherry D. Pyle and Mark Griffith to Sherry D. Pyle, lot 15, Crestview Addition.
Linda L. Throne, trustee, to Merrill E. Bloomfield, lots 2 and 4, Starlite Drive, Cassell Stockton Hills and lots 26 and 28, Orleans Trail Road, Cassell Stockton Hills.
John Mark, aka Mark, and Dixie E. Dodson to Dixie E. Dodson, land in sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 25.
Bradley D. and Braxie Lynn Goodman, Delila A. and Steve Speck and Dianna Marie Goodman, fka Dianna Marie Turnbull, to Benjamin C. Zitting, land in sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 26.
Nemenhah Ito Inc. to Jeshua P. Landis, land in sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 25.
Wire Road Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. and Karen Y. Beason, lot 18, Orleans Trail Road, Cassell Stockton Hills and land in sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
