Cedar County Memorial Hospital is conducting a community health needs assessment during the month of October 2019. This assessment, which is a requirement of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, will provide information that will be used to assess and improve local access and delivery of health-related services.
The assessment process includes a community survey for completion by area residents ages 18 years and older. The survey is available electronically by logging onto the hospital’s website at www.ccmh.co and clicking on “FY 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment.” Paper copies of the survey are available at the registration desks of the following locations:
Cedar County Memorial Hospital 1401 S. Park St. El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
CCMH Medical Mall Clinic 1317 S. Hwy. 32 El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
Cedar County Health Department 1317 S. Hwy. 32 El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
Cedar County Health Department 807 Owen Mill Rd. Stockton, MO 65785
Cedar County Exercise Center 807 Owen Mill Rd. Stockton, MO 65785
Completed paper surveys can be mailed to: Cedar County Memorial Hospital, 1401 S. Park St., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744, or be returned at the location where they were picked up.
The survey is anonymous and should take less than 20 minutes to complete. The deadline to complete the survey is October 31, 2019. The aggregated results of the community health needs assessment will be made publicly available. Your participation is important and CCMH is appreciative of all participatory efforts.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to call the CCMH administrative offices at (417) 876-3059 or (417) 876-3065.
