The Cedar County Health Department has announced a contract to continue to provide Women, Infants and Children services for federal fiscal year 2020 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, the Cedar County Health Department with be able to serve 409 persons eligible for WIC every month.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program with a strong emphasis on nutrition program with a strong emphasis on nutrition education. The program is sponsored through the Missouri Department of Health and services women (pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding), infants and children up to age five. Participants must meet income and medical guidelines. The participants receive a health assessment consisting of height, weight, hemoglobin and diet history. A certified professional determines if the person has a medical risk.
WIC clinics are held at the Cedar County Health Department in El Dorado Springs at 1317 S. Mo-32 and Stockton at 807 Owen Mill Rd. Persons interested in applying or wanting more information can contact the Stockton office at 417-276-6416 or
El Dorado office at 417-876-6624.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
