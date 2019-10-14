Embracing National Newspaper Week with modern reality
As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, many things new and old come to mind as we proudly present this 130-plus-year-old publication to our readers every Wednesday.
In the age of modern technology, it seems everything is at our fingertips one swipe, click, tap or tweet at a time.
But, as one dives further down online and social media rabbit holes, much of the tangible aspect of news can be easily lost to pop-up distractions in countless ways.
Even as a weekly publication, we use numerous facets of technology to accomplish a tangible product every week, but our material is as local and homegrown as it gets.
And, we have news large organizations don’t.
We cover the things larger papers deem too small or un-newsworthy altogether — and while it may not be news to them, what happens here in Cedar County will always be news to our community.
“Our newspaper here is vital,” Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Crabtree said. “People here rely on the written word and it’s really a longstanding factual and informational asset to our local businesses and the community.”
Another role your local newspaper plays is that of community watchdog. While at first mention, this moniker may sound a bit funny, but it’s very much a reality. A significant part of what a newspaper does is keep local governing boards, committees and law enforcement aware they are always being observed by the community and those with the power of the pen.
We think highly of and work closely with all our local government offices and will always maintain open, professional and transparent relationships with them to ensure public information continues to be made available to our readers.
As a local publication connected with all facets of the county, bringing you public results of meetings, elections and community events allows readers to be continually informed while keeping officials and organizations aware that they are constantly being observed and reported on regularly.
Another way we continue our local involvement is our participation in a program called Newspapers in Education. This program allows area businesses to sponsor an effort which provides hundreds of newspapers to local schools to be used as reference material and in a number of educational exercises on a weekly basis. Putting tangible material in front of growing minds is, again, something you cannot get from the web.
We have an open-door policy here with all of our area churches, organizations, charities, schools, hospitals and groups — we make space for things to be submitted by community members — a practice seemingly unheard of or essentially alien to larger corporate news machines.
Our material is always your material. It belongs to all of us.
Be it this year’s high school homecoming, a critical annual budget meeting, public forums, an election, public record reports, letters to the editor, a local couple’s golden anniversary or seeing your grandchild’s name on the junior high honor roll list, your local newspaper brings you actual news from your immediate surroundings like no other source can.
Many media outlets today have taken to pandering to particular bases or following one-sided agendas, local television news has shifted toward featuring national headlines instead of covering events in their respective viewer areas and you can find anything under the sun on the internet, no matter how farfetched, salacious or unverified it may be.
“A real newspaper in a smaller town like ours is incredibly important,” local business owner, realtor and broker Jenni Cully said. “It brings real news to the people who live here and keeps us all tied together with relevant information. You don’t get that anywhere else.”
Simply put, you cannot frame an app on your phone or tablet and pass it down through generations of your family.
From the scribes of ancient Babylon to our subscribers today, ink and paper remain one of mankind’s most critically relevant and permanent mediums.
Holding written truth in the form of ink and paper in your own hands is irreplaceable.
It’s always going to be second to none.
Seeing your own First Amendment handed to you every week in the form of free speech and unmolested press is something the internet will never be able to provide either.
So, as technology pushes ahead, our readers should know how dedicated, relevant and passionate we are about the most important thing we bring you every week — genuine local and communal news.
That’s why newspapers will always remain relevant, real and necessary in communities large and small alike.
And, we will continue to bring this news — your news — to you for thousands of Wednesdays to come.
