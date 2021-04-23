Dear Editor,
What in the heck is going on down there in Stockton? Where is the outrage about all that is going wrong in America? Our country is being pulled out from under us by Biden and his puppet masters while people in southern Missouri sit back and watch.
Our grand children will not be able to pay off this debt Washington is spending. Listen, we will be broke. No money. Our children will be slaves to some foreign country and they will want to know how we let this happen. What are you going to say?
“Well, Trump let a bunch of people storm the capitol and well he needed to go…”
Really?
Wake up Stockton. Protect your guns. Protect your children from worldly perversions. Do not get stuck standing in the line everybody else is in because “big brother” said to. The second amendment is on Biden’s chopping block as well as the Supreme Court. What are you doing about it? Waiting for someone to do it for you?
I have news for you, we are all in prison.
Get up.
Gary Dickinson
Leavenworth, KS
