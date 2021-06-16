Ever since I was a baby, my life has been tied to smaller communities.
Living in Girard, Kansas, a town of nearly 3,000, it is a commonplace to know the name of most people within the city or the county. A vibe that is unlike city life.
I would much rather live in a smaller community than anything else.
The quietness, the beauty of the land … you cannot get in places like Kansas City or even Springfield.
As the great John Mellencamp once said, “I can breathe in a small town.”
This past weekend, I went to Kansas City for an anniversary trip with my significant other. I had the chance to experience the city as we were in the downtown part, mainly. For the most part, I very much enjoyed my time within the city.
But, no matter the number of times I have been to a city the size of Kansas City, it is still a culture shock.
Driving through the area, it just amazes me at the number of places like restaurants or bars. Spending most of my time in Cedar and Dade County, the closest McDonalds is in El Dorado Springs, or the nearest Taco Bell is in Bolivar. In Kansas City, there could be two or three of those chains within a mile radius.
Anything and everything is available at your fingertips within the bigger cities.
Of course, it is incredibly convenient to have whatever you want whenever you want.
But, there is something about having a limited number of places that is appealing. Through my experience these last four months of living in the Cedar/Dade County area, there are small mom-and-pop type restaurants that blow any major chain out of the water. Highly recommend Dairy Isle in Greenfield … it will not disappoint and has become my favorite spot.
Anyways, going to a larger city this weekend opened my eyes in the aspect of appreciating what you have. Even though there is no McDonalds or Taco Bell, the selection within the area is tremendous and should not be taken for granted.
One other aspect which I love about the smaller communities is the cohesiveness or the ability to come together whatever the situation may be. In this example, it is a fundraiser. Say a child within the area has come down with a sickness or needs surgery. In many cases, I have seen people from within the community join together to support somebody they might not even know. Or, if a business needs help, the community will not hesitate to assist.
You do not see that within larger cities.
There are benefits to country living that you will not find anywhere else. The diversity of country land means that if you want something specific in addition to your rural environment — say, nearby water or mountain views — you can get that too. All in all, benefits to living in a rural area include cleaner air, less crime, better psychological health, cheaper living, exposure to nature and access to organic foods. The advantages ultimately outweigh the disadvantages.
Aaron Pyle is the Editor for the Cedar County Republican. You can reach him through his email aaronp@cedarrepublican.com or by phone (620) 249-2782.
